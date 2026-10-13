Danny Scudero May Not Return in Week 7

Oct 12, 2026, 2:22 PM ET

Penn State tight end Andrew Rappleyea has caught 12 passes over the last two games after managing just five in his first four. Seven of those came against USC on Saturday, when he finished with 63 yards and a touchdown in the 31-23 loss. He also caught five passes for 36 yards at Northwestern a week earlier. The recent volume is a welcome change for a Penn State passing game that has been searching for reliable options, but there is a schedule complication. The Nittany Lions visit Michigan in Week 7 and are off in Week 8. Rappleyea has 17 catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns through six games, so this isn't yet a proven every-week tight end. In deeper leagues, though, the back-to-back increases in receptions make him a speculative add for managers with the bench space to carry him through the bye.