Cowboys D/ST Startable In Week 17 Against Philadelphia
2 weeks agoThe Dallas Cowboys defense has taken a major step forward over the past month as they have become healthier. In last week's win over Tampa Bay, they totaled four sacks, three forced fumbles, and an interception. This week, they get the luxury of facing turnover-prone quarterback Kenny Pickett. With the unit looking a lot more like 2023's version of the Dallas defense in recent weeks, they are a startable option against the Eagles in fantasy championship week.
Source: ESPN
