Chris Boswell Solid In Week 15 Loss
3 weeks agoPittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell drilled both of his field goal attempts and converted his lone extra-point try of a 27-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Pittsburgh struggled to get much of anything going offensively on Sunday, but Boswell delivered when given the opportunity. He was good from 37 and 49 yards out to bring him just six made field goals away from tying David Akers' NFL record of 44 made in a season. He will remain a high-end fantasy option as he looks to pull even closer in a Week 16 clash with the Baltimore Ravens.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN