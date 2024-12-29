Cam Thomas Returning On Sunday
2 weeks agoBrooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against the Orlando Magic. Thomas is back in the mix after missing the last 13 games due to a strained left hamstring. The assumption is that Thomas is going to be operating under a minutes limit during his first game back. That being said, Thomas won't be an ideal DFS option for Sunday, but fantasy managers in season-long formats can get him back in their lineups. He should be back up to full speed after a game or two.
Source: Brian Lewis
