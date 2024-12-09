Cam Akers Efficient In Limited Usage Sunday
2 days agoMinnesota Vikings running back Cam Akers rushed for 37 yards on five carries during Sunday's Week 14 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He also had a 24-yard kick return. Akers averaged an impressive 7.4 yards per carry in the victory, although that number was skewed by a 25-yard run midway through the fourth quarter. He also logged his second-highest snap share (32 percent) since Week 5. On a less positive note, the 25-year-old was held without a target in the passing game for the second week in a row. Akers has firmly established himself as the Vikings' No. 2 running back behind Aaron Jones, but he's merely a handcuff and should be benched in all fantasy leagues for the time being.
Source: RotoBaller
