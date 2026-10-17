Oct 17, 2026, 5:32 AM ET

The quarterback that ranks third in the NFL in passing attempts per game is none other than Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. Surprisingly, the Panthers offense has turned it around this season, and become one of the better units in the NFL. Young has been unleashed by offensive coordinator Brad Idzik, who took over play calling duties after multiple seasons of Panthers head coach Dave Canales calling those shots. And Idzik has allowed Young to flex his passing prowess. As a result, the fourth-year pro ranks third in pro football in fantasy points per game, with 23.2. He's become a must-start in every game he plays. He'll face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. They'll be without their starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts (blood clots) and are coming off two devastating one-score losses. Carolina should opt to continue to air the ball out to its receivers, as Idzik is making a case for head coaching consideration through five weeks of the 2026 NFL season.