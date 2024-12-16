Brenton Strange Stellar In PPR Formats Against Jets
3 weeks agoJacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange had a fantastic game in Week 15 against the New York Jets. He finished with 11 catches for 73 yards on 12 targets. In a game with multiple receiving options out with injuries, Strange stepped up big time. Starting tight end Evan Engram was put on injured reserve after last week's game, putting Strange in a great position to be more involved. This was a breakout performance for the young tight end, easily the best game of his young career. Rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr.'s outstanding 10-catch, 105-yard, two-touchdown performance will overshadow Strange's, but fantasy managers should be more intrigued by Strange given this outlier output. Strange will be looking to build on this breakout game in Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller