Braelon Allen Quiet In Starting Role
3 days agoNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen carried the ball 11 times for 43 yards and caught four of his five targets for 38 yards in a 32-26 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 14. Allen got the chance to start with Breece Hall (knee) inactive for the game but he failed to live up to expectations, turning in a pedestrian 3.9 yards per carry in the high-scoring loss while it was fellow running back Isaiah Davis who found the end zone on a 17-yard run in the second quarter. Allen's fantasy value heading into Week 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars will hinge on Hall's availability.
Source: NFL.com
