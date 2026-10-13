Blaze Berlowitz Out a Month After Surgery
Oct 13, 2026, 3:23 PM ETVanderbilt quarterback Blaze Berlowitz (collarbone) had surgery on a broken collarbone on Tuesday. The injury will cost him a month of play, according to head coach Clark Lea. Berlowitz started for the Commodores against Georgia when regular starting QB Jared Curtis was injured. He was 12-of-23 passing in that game, throwing for 190 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Berlowitz has 386 passing yards, a touchdown and a pick while completing 52.8% of his passes over five appearances this season. He's added 110 rushing yards and a score across 25 attempts. Curtis will start when healthy, but if he ever misses more time over the next month, it'd likely be Whit Muschamp getting the call as the next QB.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
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Leonard Moore has Chance to Return in Week 7
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 13, 2026, 3:18 PM ETThere's optimism that Notre Dame defensive back Leonard Moore (concussion) could return for the team's showdown with BYU in Week 7. Across five games so far this year, Moore has eight tackles. Moore had 79 combined tackles across his first two seasons with Notre Dame, along with seven interceptions and three forced fumbles. The Fighting Irish defense has been stout this season, but could use their star cornerback for the test against BYU. The Cougars are averaging 433.4 yards and 34.6 points per game so far. Notre Dame's defense is allowing just 214.2 yards and 11 points per contest through six games, but this will be the unit's toughest test yet.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Faizon Brandon Practices Tuesday
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 13, 2026, 3:11 PM ETTennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (shoulder) practiced on Tuesday. He did not play in the team's win over Arkansas this past week. If he's not able to go this week, it will likely be George MacIntyre starting against Alabama. Brandon has played in five games so far, completing 60.4% of his passes for 697 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. He's also rushed for 130 yards and three scores over 53 attempts. MacIntyre was 18-of-29 passing in last week's win - he threw for 247 yards and a touchdown, but also threw two interceptions. He didn't add anything on the ground. Whichever quarterback starts will have a tough test ahead against the Crimson Tide, who allow 336.3 yards and 20.7 points per game so far.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Ahmad Hardy Not Ready to Return Yet
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 13, 2026, 3:02 PM ETMissouri running back Ahmad Hardy (leg) has not begun practicing yet, so he's at least a couple of weeks away from returning, according to head coach Eli Drinkwitz. The coach noted that the back hasn't begun a two-week ramp-up period yet. Hardy was at Missouri last year after spending his first collegiate season with Louisiani-Monroe. The RB had 1,649 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns across his 13 games with Missouri last year, while also catching six passes for 22 more yards. This year, it's been Jamal Roberts leading the backfield, carrying the ball 147 times already for 828 yards and eight touchdowns. Xai'Shaun Edwards has 124 yards and a score across 36 attempts. When Hardy is back, Edwards' role could shrink even more, while Hardy could also eat into Roberts' workload.--Morgan Rode
Source: Eli Hoff - St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Khobie Martin Getting Close to Returning
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 13, 2026, 2:56 PM ETIndiana running back Khobie Martin (forearm) is nearing a return, according to head coach Curt Cignetti. He played in the season opener and got injured in the first series he played in, just two plays in. Martin is in his third collegiate season and had played 16 games coming into this season. The RB didn't do much in 2024, but carried the ball 78 times for 505 yards and six touchdowns during the team's title run in 2025. With Martin out of the picture, it's been running backs Lee Beebe and Turbo Richard leading the backfield, carrying the ball 98 and 71 times, respectively. Beebe has 551 yards and four scores, while Richard has 597 yards and five touchdowns. Martin being active again could mean less work for Beebe and Richard, so that's something to keep in mind when it happens.--Morgan Rode
Source: Alec Lasley - On3
Michael Fasusi Close to Returning
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 13, 2026, 1:39 PM ETOklahoma offensive lineman Michael Fasusi (shoulder) is "just about ready" to play, according to head coach Brent Venables. The coach still said Fasusi had to clear a couple more hurdles, but also said he was excited to get him back soon. Oklahoma is trending up after upsetting Texas last week, and now possibly getting a top o-lineman back, the Sooners could keep surging in the second half of the season. The Sooners' offense could use more help, as they are averaging just 304.6 yards and 23 points per game so far. Fasusi played 11 games for the Sooners as a freshman, but has been limited to one contest so far this year.--Morgan Rode
Source: Colton Sulley - The Oklahoman
Danny Scudero May Not Return in Week 7
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 13, 2026, 1:32 PM ETColorado wide receiver Danny Scudero (lower body) might not be on the field for the team's Week 7 matchup against Utah, according to head coach Deion Sanders. Scudero has appeared in two games so far, catching five passes for 24 yards and rushing twice for 14 yards. He starred at San Jose State in 2025, catching 88 passes for 1,297 yards and 10 touchdowns, so he was expected to be a big part of the Colorado offense. Without Scudero around, just three Colorado pass catchers are over 10 receptions. Wideout Joseph Williams leads the team with 454 yards and five scores across 32 receptions. Wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. has 18 grabs for 242 yards and a touchdown, while wideout Quannell Farrakhan Jr. has 12 catches for 148 yards. Utah will be a tough matchup for whoever plays for Colorado - the Utes' defense have allowed 13 points and 285 yards per game to this point of the season.--Morgan Rode
Source: Brian Howell - On3
Isaac Wilson Starting over Julian Lewis in Week 7
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 13, 2026, 1:24 PM ETColorado head coach Deion Sanders announced that Isaac Wilson will start over Julian Lewis at quarterback in Week 7 against Utah. Wilson is a transfer from Utah, and has appeared in three games so far. He's completed 56.3% of his passes for 443 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions, while rushing for 31 yards across 22 attempts. Lewis has played in four games, completing 64.2% of his passes for 733 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions - he's rushed for a touchdown, but not much else on the ground. Wilson's matchup against his old team is a very tough one, as the Utes have allowed just 13 points and 285 yards per game to this point of the season.--Morgan Rode
Source: Brian Howell - On3
Phillip Daniels Expected to Return for Big Week 7 Clash
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 13, 2026, 1:16 PM ETOhio State right tackle Phillip Daniels (lower body) is expected back in the lineup for the team's showdown with Indiana on Saturday. He suffered the injury against Texas, so Ohio State has been without a big piece of their o-line for the past four games. Daniels is in his third collegiate season after spending 2024 with Minnesota before coming over to Ohio State. He's logged 27 games so far and will be a welcomed addition for a stiff test against Indiana. The Hoosiers have allowed just 263.5 yards and 11.8 points per game defensively, but the Buckeyes' offense has plenty of talent, and should be even better with Daniels back out there.--Morgan Rode
Source: Spencer Holbrook - On3
Kyle Efford Medically Retires from Football
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 13, 2026, 1:08 PM ETGeorgia Tech linebacker Kyle Efford has medically retired from college football. He announced his decision on Tuesday, citing an accumulation of injuries over his career. Efford got in three games this season and posted 27 combined tackles, including a sack and two tackles for losses. Over his five years in college football, Efford tallied 250 combined tackles, with 10.5 going for losses. He also has 6.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble over his career. Even with only playing three games so far, he sits fifth on the team in tackles. Defensive lineman Tawfig Thomas and defensive back Tae Harris have 32 combined tackles each to lead the team, while defensive end Taje McCoy has 30 and linebacker E.J. Lightsey has 28.--Morgan Rode
Source: Kelly Quinlan - On3
Kamario Taylor's Week 7 Status Unclear
Jackson Sparks
Jackson Sparks
Oct 13, 2026, 9:31 AM ETThe status of Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor (foot) is unknown heading into the Week 7 matchup with LSU, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Taylor is dealing with a foot injury coming out of the team's Week 6 bye. The injury limited him in the Week 5 loss to Alabama. More information on his status could become available when Wednesday's SEC availability report is released. Taylor is off to a hot start in his first year as a starter, completing over 66% of his passes for 1,450 yards, 17 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He has added 159 rushing yards and one score. Needless to say, the Bulldogs' chances to compete with the Tigers on the road will be significantly diminished if Taylor cannot go.--Jackson Sparks
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Nico Iamaleava Out for the Season
Jackson Sparks
Jackson Sparks
Oct 12, 2026, 3:12 PM ETUCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava (knee) is expected to miss the rest of the 2026 season after suffering a major knee injury in the Week 6 win over Oregon, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. The former Tennessee transfer led the Bruins to a 5-0 start behind 982 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 144 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown. The fourth-year quarterback has one more season of collegiate eligibility, so he could return as the team's starter in 2027. Ty Dieffenbach is likely to be the starter moving forward, though Iamleava's brother, Madden, is also on the roster. UCLA faces a hot Wisconsin team in Week 7.--Jackson Sparks
Source: Matt Zenitz - CBS Sports
Andrew Rappleyea Is a Speculative Tight End Add
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 12, 2026, 2:22 PM ETPenn State tight end Andrew Rappleyea has caught 12 passes over the last two games after managing just five in his first four. Seven of those came against USC on Saturday, when he finished with 63 yards and a touchdown in the 31-23 loss. He also caught five passes for 36 yards at Northwestern a week earlier. The recent volume is a welcome change for a Penn State passing game that has been searching for reliable options, but there is a schedule complication. The Nittany Lions visit Michigan in Week 7 and are off in Week 8. Rappleyea has 17 catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns through six games, so this isn't yet a proven every-week tight end. In deeper leagues, though, the back-to-back increases in receptions make him a speculative add for managers with the bench space to carry him through the bye.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Isaiah Mizell Is a Top Stash After His Breakout
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 12, 2026, 2:15 PM ETArizona wide receiver Isaiah Mizell stepped into a larger role Saturday and made it count, catching six passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns in the 52-31 win at West Virginia. He has 19 receptions for 359 yards and four scores this season, with at least four catches in three of his last four games. The Wildcats were missing several receivers, including Giovanni Richardson (hamstring) and Tre Spivey (broken foot). Spivey is expected to miss the rest of the season, leaving an ongoing opening in the passing game. RotoBaller's latest player-news update recommends adding Mizell in all college fantasy leagues. Arizona is off in Week 7, so the immediate value is as a top stash rather than a starter. The Wildcats return against Iowa State on Oct. 24, and Mizell's involvement is worth buying into before that game arrives.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Joseph Williams Remains a Priority Waiver Target
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 12, 2026, 2:14 PM ETColorado wide receiver Joseph Williams didn't play in Week 6, but his two games before the bye were difficult to miss -- 21 receptions, 220 yards, and two touchdowns against Baylor and Texas Tech. He is at 32 catches for 454 yards and five scores across five games, despite Colorado's uneven quarterback play. Williams has caught at least five passes in three straight contests and has scored in four straight. He is the clear volume play here, with 11 and 10 receptions in his last two outings. RotoBaller includes Williams among its Week 7 wide receiver pickups and notes four consecutive games with at least 17 fantasy points. Colorado hosts Utah on Saturday. Williams is still rostered in just 29% of Yahoo leagues, and that combination of recent targets and proven production makes him a priority add.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Jaziun Patterson's Workload Makes Him a Strong Add
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 12, 2026, 2:13 PM ETMichigan State running back Jaziun Patterson scored four touchdowns against Illinois, but the reason to add him goes back further than Saturday's box score. He rushed 17 times for 93 yards and three touchdowns in the 38-37 overtime loss, adding three catches for 26 yards and another score. His carry totals over the last three games are 16, 18 and 17. Before the Illinois breakout, Patterson's rushing production was less spectacular, with 54 yards against Nebraska and 62 at Wisconsin. The workload, though, has been steady since he moved into a larger role. Michigan State hosts Northwestern in Week 7, and Patterson should be a strong add for managers who need running back touches. Don't pay for a repeat of four touchdowns; the more useful takeaway is that he has handled at least 16 carries in three straight games.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Re'Shaun Sanford II Has Earned Priority Add Status
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 12, 2026, 2:12 PM ETThe rushing workload has shifted toward Houston running back Re'Shaun Sanford II, even with Makhi Hughes still getting meaningful opportunities. Sanford took 20 carries for 90 yards in Saturday's 35-16 win at Kansas State after logging 17 and 18 carries in the previous two games. Over that three-game stretch, Sanford has 57 touches to Hughes' 43, according to RotoBaller's Week 7 waiver breakdown. Hughes still scored against Kansas State, so this is not a backfield takeover. Sanford has 75 carries for 404 yards and two rushing touchdowns on the season, along with eight catches for 105 yards. Houston hosts Oklahoma State this Saturday. With three straight games of substantial work and only an 8% Yahoo roster rate, Sanford is a priority add. The carries are worth pursuing even if the scoring chances continue to be shared.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Noah Fifita Is a Top Stash Through Arizona's Bye
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 12, 2026, 2:10 PM ETArizona quarterback Noah Fifita threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 52-31 win at West Virginia, his fourth consecutive game with multiple touchdown passes. That brought him to 1,739 passing yards and 16 touchdowns in six games, with three more scores as a runner. Arizona has scored at least 34 points in four straight outings, and the passing game just kept producing despite injuries throughout the receiving corps. The issue this week isn't Fifita's play. The Wildcats are on bye, which is why he isn't listed in RotoBaller's Week 7 waiver column. Arizona returns at home against Iowa State on Oct. 24. Managers with a dependable starter for this week can stash Fifita rather than waiting until he is back on the schedule to make a claim.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Gio Lopez Has Reached Must-Add Territory
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 12, 2026, 2:05 PM ETWake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez is making a strong case to be the first quarterback claimed off Week 7 waivers. He completed 26 of 33 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 38-14 win at NC State, adding a rushing touchdown for his fourth score of the afternoon. Lopez has thrown for 1,680 yards, 13 touchdowns and just one interception through six games, with another six touchdowns on the ground. Four of those rushing scores have come in the last two weeks. This is more than one favorable matchup, and RotoBaller has him first among its Week 7 quarterback pickups. Wake Forest travels to Cal on Saturday. Lopez is rostered in only 11% of Yahoo leagues, an unusually low number for a quarterback producing this consistently. He's a must-add wherever a starting spot is available.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Josh Heupel Not Naming Tennessee Starting Quarterback on Monday
Jackson Sparks
Jackson Sparks
Oct 12, 2026, 12:44 PM ETTennessee head coach Josh Heupel is not naming a starting quarterback for the Week 7 matchup with Alabama on Monday, according to On3. George MacIntyre earned the first start of his career in Week 6 against Arkansas, completing 18 of 29 passing attempts for 247 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Faizon Brandon started the first five games of the season before being benched in the second quarter of the Week 5 win over Auburn. Both quarterbacks lack big-time experience and are heading into a big spot against a top-10 team in the Third Saturday of October rivalry series. Brandon is dealing with a shoulder injury, but either quarterback could be given the nod sometime this week.--Jackson Sparks
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Ryan Coleman-Williams Unlikely to Play Against Tennessee
Jackson Sparks
Jackson Sparks
Oct 12, 2026, 12:34 PM ETAlabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (head/leg) is not expected to play against Tennessee on Saturday due to head and leg injuries, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The junior left the Week 6 loss to Georgia in the second half with a head injury after catching three passes for 39 yards. This is a significant loss for the Tide ahead of the all-important rivalry matchup, as the loser of this contest faces long odds to make the College Football Playoff after picking up a second loss. The Vols rank No. 2 in the SEC in passing yards allowed per game (161.3), so Alabama wideouts Lotzeir Brooks and Rico Scott will have to step up in a tough matchup. Coleman-Williams leads the Tide in receiving this year with 23 catches for 415 yards and four touchdowns.--Jackson Sparks
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN