Baker Mayfield Tosses Five Scores In Week 17
2 weeks agoTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield went 27-for-32 with 359 yards and five scores in their blowout victory over the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield connected with his top wideout Mike Evans twice, both times in the red zone. He also found rookie wide receiver, Jalen McMillan for two scores, once from 10 yards out and the other time from 16 yards out. His fifth passing score was caught by tight end Payne Durham. Since Week 14, Mayfield has thrown at least two passing scores in each contest and tallied at least three in three of them. Over this span he has tallied at least 280.0 passing yards in each game. Mayfield will look to cap off the best season of his career with a Week 18 matchup against the New Orleans Saints as the Buccaneers inch towards a playoff berth.
Source: ESPN.com
