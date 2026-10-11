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Ashton Jeanty a Bust in Loss to Patriots

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Oct 11, 2026, 4:28 PM ET

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty didn't have an answer for the New England Patriots' defense as he was held to just 27 yards on 10 carries in a 45-17 loss in Week 5. Jeanty was limited in practice during the week and questionable to play on Sunday due to an ankle-foot injury, although the Silver and Black's running game collectively struggled in Foxborough, with third-string back Dylan Laube tallying the only TD on the ground. It's unclear how much the previous week's injury played into Jeanty's performance, but he is nonetheless a bust for Vegas in a disappointing road loss. Fantasy managers should monitor his status ahead of the Raiders' Week 6 home game against the Buffalo Bills.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
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Oct 11, 2026, 4:44 PM ET

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was nearly unstoppable in Sunday's 45-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, completing 26 of 34 passes for 374 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. He also rushed four times for 29 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown run, his first rushing score of the season. Maye connected with DeMario Douglas for touchdowns of 35 and eight yards, while Hunter Henry and Kyle Williams added scoring receptions of 11 and 34 yards, respectively. It was a remarkable performance from a quarterback who opened the season with just one touchdown pass and six interceptions through three games. After throwing three touchdowns against Buffalo last week, Maye has now tossed seven over his past two outings, with 643 passing yards during that stretch. His 150.9 passer rating against Las Vegas was another indication of just how sharp he looked. Maye has quickly put his difficult September behind him and enters a Week 6 home matchup against the New York Jets looking like an every-week fantasy QB1 again.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 11, 2026, 4:43 PM ET

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland had yet another quiet week, catching two of five targets for just 19 yards in a very lopsided 31-7 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Loveland was showing signs of life ahead of the division matchup, catching six of nine targets for 57 yards in a 23-12 victory against the New York Jets in Week 4. The former first-round draft pick has the opportunity to get on track in Week 6 against a porous Atlanta Falcons run defense, but Chicago's receiving game remains mysterious with starting quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) currently sidelined. Loveland is TE11 in RotoBaller's position ranking and remains inconsistent for fantasy managers this season.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
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Oct 11, 2026, 4:39 PM ET

The Arizona Cardinals are trading wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for 2027 second- and sixth-round picks, according to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans also confirmed the deal following Sunday's win over Tennessee. Harrison, the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, will reunite with quarterback C.J. Stroud, his former Ohio State teammate. The 24-year-old has caught just five of 13 targets for 85 yards and one touchdown through four games this season after recording 41 receptions for 608 yards and four scores in 12 appearances last year. Houston offers an opportunity for Harrison to revive his fantasy value, particularly with Jayden Higgins (knee) sidelined for the season. Nico Collins remains the team's top receiver, however, and Jaylin Noel has been earning more opportunities in the passing game. Tank Dell (knee) also had his practice window opened last week, adding another variable to the receiving rotation. Houston's investment suggests Harrison will have a meaningful role, but his immediate target volume remains uncertain as he adjusts to a new offense.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
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Oct 11, 2026, 4:20 PM ET

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate was quiet in Week 5, catching just one of five targets for six yards in a 26-3 Week 5 loss to the visiting Houston Texans. The rookie from Ohio State was questionable to play on Sunday due to a minor back injury but was cleared to play just before kickoff on Sunday. It's a disappointing effort after the 21-year-old had nine catches on 12 targets for 145 yards in a Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. To make matters worse, the Texans' passing defense entered Sunday's matchup allowing a whopping 260 yards per game. Tate will try to right the ship against a dismal Indianapolis Colts defense in Week 6, but was a bust for fantasy managers in a tough Week 5 loss.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
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Oct 11, 2026, 4:19 PM ET

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington delivered his biggest game of the 2026 season Sunday, catching six of nine targets for 124 yards and two touchdowns in a 19-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in London. He put Jacksonville on the board with a 51-yard catch-and-run in the first quarter, then made a spectacular one-handed, 27-yard touchdown grab on fourth-and-5 with 3:20 remaining to give the Jaguars a 16-14 lead. Washington accounted for both of Trevor Lawrence's touchdown passes and recorded the first multi-touchdown receiving game of his career. The performance came just one week after he managed one catch for seven yards on three targets against Cincinnati. Washington has now caught 22 passes for 352 yards and four touchdowns on 35 targets through five games, building on his 847-yard campaign in 2025. He deserves WR2 consideration heading into another London matchup with Houston in Week 6, although his uneven target totals remain something for fantasy managers to watch.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 11, 2026, 4:09 PM ET

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave hauled in four receptions for just 46 yards in a 23-13 Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The veteran wideout was a projected must-start despite the difficult matchup against Minnesota, especially after catching eight of 12 targets for 116 yards in Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons. The Saints' passing game will continue to get tested, going up against another formidable defense in Week 6 when they visit the New York Giants. Olave has the potential to bounce back, but is a bust in Week 5 after being a must-start candidate.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
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Oct 11, 2026, 3:42 PM ET

New York Jets rookie first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq (concussion) will not return to Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt reported via the X platform. Sadiq sustained the injury in the third quarter of Sunday's home game. The tight end was having another slow day on the field, catching just two passes for two yards. This follows a disappointing Week 4 when he caught no targets in a loss to the Chicago Bears. Fellow tight end Mason Taylor returned to action in Week 5 after being sidelined with a thumb injury and has been more involved, catching three targets for 24 yards. Garrett Wilson leads the Jets' receiving corps in Week 5 with just shy of 90 yards and a touchdown.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Zack Rosenblatt via X.com
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Oct 11, 2026, 3:34 PM ET

Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (ribs, knee) is active for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, according to Corbin K. Smith. Holani was questionable after being limited in practice throughout the week. He carried seven times for 18 yards and caught one pass for two yards against the Chargers last Sunday, while Emanuel Wilson handled 21 carries for 81 yards and scored both a rushing and receiving touchdown. Seattle remains without Zach Charbonnet (knee), who has been ruled out, and Jadarian Price (chest), who is on injured reserve.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Corbin K. Smith
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Oct 11, 2026, 3:22 PM ET

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Charlie Kolar (forearm) is active for Sunday's Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos, according to the team's gameday report. Kolar suffered a fractured forearm against Las Vegas in Week 2 and underwent surgery on September 21, but managed to avoid injured reserve. He missed the following two games before returning to limited practice this week. Kolar caught three passes for 21 yards against the Raiders before exiting with the injury. With David Njoku (fibula) still on injured reserve, Kolar rejoins a tight end group that has relied on Oronde Gadsden in his absence.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Chargers.com
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Oct 11, 2026, 3:18 PM ET

New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq is being evaluated mid-game for a concussion, Brian Costello of the New York Post reported via the X platform on Sunday. Sadiq is having another slow day at the office, catching two passes for just two yards against the visiting Cleveland Browns. This comes after the tail end of failing to catch any targets in a 23-13 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 4. Sadiq has dropped to TE23 in RotoBaller's position rankings and is only effective in deep leagues.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Brian Costello via X.com
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Oct 11, 2026, 3:15 PM ET

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Taylor Kyles. Henderson suffered the injury during the second quarter after being brought down along the sideline and headed to the locker room for further evaluation. He was initially questionable to return before being downgraded to out. The second-year back finished with four carries for 22 yards and one reception for 16 yards. He also gained 12 yards on a lateral before exiting.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Taylor Kyles
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Oct 11, 2026, 3:10 PM ET

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (illness) is cleared to play in Week 5 against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, the team announced via the X platform on Sunday. Kittle was initially listed as having an illness, but was not on the inactive list an hour before kickoff against the Seahawks in Seattle. The veteran TE has tallied at least 70 yards in each of his last three games and has four touchdowns on the season. Kittle remains one of Brock Purdy's favorite targets and a key part of San Francisco's offense. He remains a high-end TE1 and a must-start against a tough divisional opponent.--Chelena Goldman
Source: San Francisco 49ers via X.com
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Oct 11, 2026, 3:09 PM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (hand) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Nick Farabaugh. Wilson finishes without a reception on one target after an apparent 11-yard catch late in the second quarter was overturned following a replay review. He entered Sunday with six receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns over his previous two games. Pittsburgh was already without Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), who was placed on injured reserve Saturday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Farabaugh
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Oct 11, 2026, 3:00 PM ET

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (foot) is active for Sunday's Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos but isn't expected to play meaningful snaps, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. McConkey missed all three practices this week after aggravating his foot injury against Seattle, where he failed to catch either of his two targets. He's managed 12 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown through four games. The Chargers are also without Quentin Johnston (chest) and Brenen Thompson (quadriceps), leaving Tre' Harris, Derius Davis and Marquez Valdes-Scantling among their available receiving options.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
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Oct 11, 2026, 2:52 PM ET

Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Montgomery left during the second quarter and was initially questionable to return before being downgraded to out. He finishes with five carries for 11 yards and no receptions. Woody Marks had already been sharing backfield duties with Montgomery before the injury.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
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Oct 11, 2026, 2:19 PM ET

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) has returned to Sunday's Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints, according to Dane Mizutani. Jones was initially questionable to return after spending an extended period in the blue medical tent. He had carried seven times for 28 yards and caught one pass for one yard before leaving the contest. The veteran was back on the field for Minnesota's next offensive possession after undergoing evaluation.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Dane Mizutani
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Oct 11, 2026, 2:14 PM ET

Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans. Montgomery had just five carries for 11 yards before exiting and did not record a reception. Woody Marks had also been involved in the backfield, carrying three times for 18 yards while adding two catches for 12 yards at the time of the injury update. Marks also had a 24-yard touchdown run wiped out by a holding penalty earlier in the game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
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Oct 11, 2026, 2:08 PM ET

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 5 game against the Las Vegas Raiders due to an ankle injury. Mike Reiss of ESPN initially reported that Henderson headed to the locker room for further evaluation. He had three carries for 11 yards and caught his only target for four yards before leaving. The nature of the injury hasn't been announced. Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) is active, with Corey Kiner also available in New England's backfield.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Reiss
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Oct 11, 2026, 1:55 PM ET

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN. Jones spent an extended period in the blue medical tent before Minnesota announced his injury designation. He also briefly exited the Week 2 matchup against Chicago with a knee issue but returned to finish with 23 carries for 105 yards. Jordan Mason (thumb) remains on injured reserve, leaving DeeJay Dallas and rookie Demond Claiborne as Minnesota's other available running backs.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kevin Seifert
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Oct 11, 2026, 1:36 PM ET

Cleveland Browns rookie first-round wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (head) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 5 game against the New York Jets, according to Daniel Oyefusi. The rookie went down after taking a hit to the head earlier in the contest. No concussion diagnosis was included in the initial report. Concepcion entered Sunday with 17 receptions for 144 yards through four games, coming off his best outing of the season with five catches for 64 yards against Pittsburgh last week. Before leaving, Concepcion caught his only target for five yards.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Daniel Oyefusi
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