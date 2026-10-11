Carnell Tate Has Lackluster Showing vs. Texans
Oct 11, 2026, 4:20 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate was quiet in Week 5, catching just one of five targets for six yards in a 26-3 Week 5 loss to the visiting Houston Texans. The rookie from Ohio State was questionable to play on Sunday due to a minor back injury but was cleared to play just before kickoff on Sunday. It's a disappointing effort after the 21-year-old had nine catches on 12 targets for 145 yards in a Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. To make matters worse, the Texans' passing defense entered Sunday's matchup allowing a whopping 260 yards per game. Tate will try to right the ship against a dismal Indianapolis Colts defense in Week 6, but was a bust for fantasy managers in a tough Week 5 loss.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
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Parker Washington Explodes for Two Touchdowns in Week 5
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 4:19 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington delivered his biggest game of the 2026 season Sunday, catching six of nine targets for 124 yards and two touchdowns in a 19-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in London. He put Jacksonville on the board with a 51-yard catch-and-run in the first quarter, then made a spectacular one-handed, 27-yard touchdown grab on fourth-and-5 with 3:20 remaining to give the Jaguars a 16-14 lead. Washington accounted for both of Trevor Lawrence's touchdown passes and recorded the first multi-touchdown receiving game of his career. The performance came just one week after he managed one catch for seven yards on three targets against Cincinnati. Washington has now caught 22 passes for 352 yards and four touchdowns on 35 targets through five games, building on his 847-yard campaign in 2025. He deserves WR2 consideration heading into another London matchup with Houston in Week 6, although his uneven target totals remain something for fantasy managers to watch.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Olave Has Quiet Week 5 vs. Vikings
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 11, 2026, 4:09 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave hauled in four receptions for just 46 yards in a 23-13 Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The veteran wideout was a projected must-start despite the difficult matchup against Minnesota, especially after catching eight of 12 targets for 116 yards in Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons. The Saints' passing game will continue to get tested, going up against another formidable defense in Week 6 when they visit the New York Giants. Olave has the potential to bounce back, but is a bust in Week 5 after being a must-start candidate.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Kenyon Sadiq Ruled Out With Concussion
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 11, 2026, 3:42 PM ETNew York Jets rookie first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq (concussion) will not return to Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt reported via the X platform. Sadiq sustained the injury in the third quarter of Sunday's home game. The tight end was having another slow day on the field, catching just two passes for two yards. This follows a disappointing Week 4 when he caught no targets in a loss to the Chicago Bears. Fellow tight end Mason Taylor returned to action in Week 5 after being sidelined with a thumb injury and has been more involved, catching three targets for 24 yards. Garrett Wilson leads the Jets' receiving corps in Week 5 with just shy of 90 yards and a touchdown.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Zack Rosenblatt via X.com
George Holani Active Against 49ers
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 3:34 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back George Holani (ribs, knee) is active for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, according to Corbin K. Smith. Holani was questionable after being limited in practice throughout the week. He carried seven times for 18 yards and caught one pass for two yards against the Chargers last Sunday, while Emanuel Wilson handled 21 carries for 81 yards and scored both a rushing and receiving touchdown. Seattle remains without Zach Charbonnet (knee), who has been ruled out, and Jadarian Price (chest), who is on injured reserve.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Corbin K. Smith
Charlie Kolar Active Against Broncos
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 3:22 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Charlie Kolar (forearm) is active for Sunday's Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos, according to the team's gameday report. Kolar suffered a fractured forearm against Las Vegas in Week 2 and underwent surgery on September 21, but managed to avoid injured reserve. He missed the following two games before returning to limited practice this week. Kolar caught three passes for 21 yards against the Raiders before exiting with the injury. With David Njoku (fibula) still on injured reserve, Kolar rejoins a tight end group that has relied on Oronde Gadsden in his absence.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Chargers.com
Kenyon Sadiq Being Evaluated for a Concussion
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 11, 2026, 3:18 PM ETNew York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq is being evaluated mid-game for a concussion, Brian Costello of the New York Post reported via the X platform on Sunday. Sadiq is having another slow day at the office, catching two passes for just two yards against the visiting Cleveland Browns. This comes after the tail end of failing to catch any targets in a 23-13 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 4. Sadiq has dropped to TE23 in RotoBaller's position rankings and is only effective in deep leagues.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Brian Costello via X.com
TreVeyon Henderson Ruled Out With Ankle Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 3:15 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Taylor Kyles. Henderson suffered the injury during the second quarter after being brought down along the sideline and headed to the locker room for further evaluation. He was initially questionable to return before being downgraded to out. The second-year back finished with four carries for 22 yards and one reception for 16 yards. He also gained 12 yards on a lateral before exiting.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Taylor Kyles
George Kittle Active vs. Seahawks
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 11, 2026, 3:10 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (illness) is cleared to play in Week 5 against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, the team announced via the X platform on Sunday. Kittle was initially listed as having an illness, but was not on the inactive list an hour before kickoff against the Seahawks in Seattle. The veteran TE has tallied at least 70 yards in each of his last three games and has four touchdowns on the season. Kittle remains one of Brock Purdy's favorite targets and a key part of San Francisco's offense. He remains a high-end TE1 and a must-start against a tough divisional opponent.--Chelena Goldman
Source: San Francisco 49ers via X.com
Roman Wilson Ruled Out With Hand Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 3:09 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (hand) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Nick Farabaugh. Wilson finishes without a reception on one target after an apparent 11-yard catch late in the second quarter was overturned following a replay review. He entered Sunday with six receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns over his previous two games. Pittsburgh was already without Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), who was placed on injured reserve Saturday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Farabaugh
Ladd McConkey Active but Not Expected to Play Meaningful Snaps
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 3:00 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (foot) is active for Sunday's Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos but isn't expected to play meaningful snaps, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. McConkey missed all three practices this week after aggravating his foot injury against Seattle, where he failed to catch either of his two targets. He's managed 12 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown through four games. The Chargers are also without Quentin Johnston (chest) and Brenen Thompson (quadriceps), leaving Tre' Harris, Derius Davis and Marquez Valdes-Scantling among their available receiving options.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
David Montgomery Ruled Out With Groin Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 2:52 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Montgomery left during the second quarter and was initially questionable to return before being downgraded to out. He finishes with five carries for 11 yards and no receptions. Woody Marks had already been sharing backfield duties with Montgomery before the injury.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Aaron Jones Sr. Returns to Game After Knee Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 2:19 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) has returned to Sunday's Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints, according to Dane Mizutani. Jones was initially questionable to return after spending an extended period in the blue medical tent. He had carried seven times for 28 yards and caught one pass for one yard before leaving the contest. The veteran was back on the field for Minnesota's next offensive possession after undergoing evaluation.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Dane Mizutani
David Montgomery Questionable to Return With Groin Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 2:14 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans. Montgomery had just five carries for 11 yards before exiting and did not record a reception. Woody Marks had also been involved in the backfield, carrying three times for 18 yards while adding two catches for 12 yards at the time of the injury update. Marks also had a 24-yard touchdown run wiped out by a holding penalty earlier in the game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
TreVeyon Henderson Questionable to Return With Ankle Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 2:08 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 5 game against the Las Vegas Raiders due to an ankle injury. Mike Reiss of ESPN initially reported that Henderson headed to the locker room for further evaluation. He had three carries for 11 yards and caught his only target for four yards before leaving. The nature of the injury hasn't been announced. Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) is active, with Corey Kiner also available in New England's backfield.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Reiss
Aaron Jones Sr. Questionable to Return With Knee Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 1:55 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN. Jones spent an extended period in the blue medical tent before Minnesota announced his injury designation. He also briefly exited the Week 2 matchup against Chicago with a knee issue but returned to finish with 23 carries for 105 yards. Jordan Mason (thumb) remains on injured reserve, leaving DeeJay Dallas and rookie Demond Claiborne as Minnesota's other available running backs.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kevin Seifert
KC Concepcion Jr. Ruled Out With Head Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 1:36 PM ETCleveland Browns rookie first-round wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (head) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 5 game against the New York Jets, according to Daniel Oyefusi. The rookie went down after taking a hit to the head earlier in the contest. No concussion diagnosis was included in the initial report. Concepcion entered Sunday with 17 receptions for 144 yards through four games, coming off his best outing of the season with five catches for 64 yards against Pittsburgh last week. Before leaving, Concepcion caught his only target for five yards.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Daniel Oyefusi
T.J. Hockenson Ruled Out With Concussion
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 1:28 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced. Hockenson headed to the locker room earlier in the contest and was evaluated for a concussion before Minnesota downgraded his status to out. He entered Sunday coming off a 13-catch, 119-yard performance against Miami last week.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Minnesota Vikings
T.J. Hockenson Being Evaluated for Concussion
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 1:20 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson is being evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN. Hockenson headed to the locker room earlier in the game, with Minnesota subsequently announcing the concussion evaluation. There was no immediate word on whether he would return. The veteran is coming off a 13-catch, 119-yard performance against Miami last week, matching his career high in receptions.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kevin Seifert
T.J. Hockenson Heads to Locker Room Against Saints
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 1:15 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson headed to the locker room during Sunday's Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints, according to Nick Underhill. It's unclear what prompted his departure, and no injury or return designation was included in the initial report. Hockenson is coming off a career-high-tying 13-catch performance against Miami last week, when he hauled in all 13 targets for 119 yards.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Underhill
George Kittle has an Illness, Expected to Play on Sunday
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Oct 11, 2026, 1:10 PM ETAccording to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (illness) has an illness but is expected to play. Fantasy managers should keep monitoring his status leading up to kickoff, but he appears to be cleared to suit up. After a slow start to the season in Week 1, Kittle has since found his footing, tallying at least 70 yards in each of his last three games. Additionally, Kittle has punched in four touchdowns during this three-game stretch and caught at least four passes in each. Even with a tough matchup against the potent Seahawks defense, Kittle profiles as a high-end TE1 and a must-start in all leagues if given a full set of snaps. If Kittle is limited, Deebo Samuel Sr. and Mike Evans should see an even bigger target share.--Andy Smith
Source: Matt Maiocco