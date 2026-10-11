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Roman Wilson Ruled Out With Hand Injury

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Oct 11, 2026, 3:09 PM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (hand) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Nick Farabaugh. Wilson finishes without a reception on one target after an apparent 11-yard catch late in the second quarter was overturned following a replay review. He entered Sunday with six receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns over his previous two games. Pittsburgh was already without Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), who was placed on injured reserve Saturday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Farabaugh
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Oct 11, 2026, 3:00 PM ET

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (foot) is active for Sunday's Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos but isn't expected to play meaningful snaps, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. McConkey missed all three practices this week after aggravating his foot injury against Seattle, where he failed to catch either of his two targets. He's managed 12 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown through four games. The Chargers are also without Quentin Johnston (chest) and Brenen Thompson (quadriceps), leaving Tre' Harris, Derius Davis and Marquez Valdes-Scantling among their available receiving options.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
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Oct 11, 2026, 2:52 PM ET

Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Montgomery left during the second quarter and was initially questionable to return before being downgraded to out. He finishes with five carries for 11 yards and no receptions. Woody Marks had already been sharing backfield duties with Montgomery before the injury.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
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Oct 11, 2026, 2:19 PM ET

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) has returned to Sunday's Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints, according to Dane Mizutani. Jones was initially questionable to return after spending an extended period in the blue medical tent. He had carried seven times for 28 yards and caught one pass for one yard before leaving the contest. The veteran was back on the field for Minnesota's next offensive possession after undergoing evaluation.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Dane Mizutani
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Oct 11, 2026, 2:14 PM ET

Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans. Montgomery had just five carries for 11 yards before exiting and did not record a reception. Woody Marks had also been involved in the backfield, carrying three times for 18 yards while adding two catches for 12 yards at the time of the injury update. Marks also had a 24-yard touchdown run wiped out by a holding penalty earlier in the game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
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Oct 11, 2026, 2:08 PM ET

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 5 game against the Las Vegas Raiders due to an ankle injury. Mike Reiss of ESPN initially reported that Henderson headed to the locker room for further evaluation. He had three carries for 11 yards and caught his only target for four yards before leaving. The nature of the injury hasn't been announced. Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) is active, with Corey Kiner also available in New England's backfield.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Reiss
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Oct 11, 2026, 1:55 PM ET

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN. Jones spent an extended period in the blue medical tent before Minnesota announced his injury designation. He also briefly exited the Week 2 matchup against Chicago with a knee issue but returned to finish with 23 carries for 105 yards. Jordan Mason (thumb) remains on injured reserve, leaving DeeJay Dallas and rookie Demond Claiborne as Minnesota's other available running backs.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kevin Seifert
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Oct 11, 2026, 1:36 PM ET

Cleveland Browns rookie first-round wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (head) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 5 game against the New York Jets, according to Daniel Oyefusi. The rookie went down after taking a hit to the head earlier in the contest. No concussion diagnosis was included in the initial report. Concepcion entered Sunday with 17 receptions for 144 yards through four games, coming off his best outing of the season with five catches for 64 yards against Pittsburgh last week. Before leaving, Concepcion caught his only target for five yards.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Daniel Oyefusi
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Oct 11, 2026, 1:28 PM ET

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced. Hockenson headed to the locker room earlier in the contest and was evaluated for a concussion before Minnesota downgraded his status to out. He entered Sunday coming off a 13-catch, 119-yard performance against Miami last week.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Minnesota Vikings
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Oct 11, 2026, 1:20 PM ET

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson is being evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN. Hockenson headed to the locker room earlier in the game, with Minnesota subsequently announcing the concussion evaluation. There was no immediate word on whether he would return. The veteran is coming off a 13-catch, 119-yard performance against Miami last week, matching his career high in receptions.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kevin Seifert
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Oct 11, 2026, 1:15 PM ET

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson headed to the locker room during Sunday's Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints, according to Nick Underhill. It's unclear what prompted his departure, and no injury or return designation was included in the initial report. Hockenson is coming off a career-high-tying 13-catch performance against Miami last week, when he hauled in all 13 targets for 119 yards.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Underhill
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Oct 11, 2026, 1:10 PM ET

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (illness) has an illness but is expected to play. Fantasy managers should keep monitoring his status leading up to kickoff, but he appears to be cleared to suit up. After a slow start to the season in Week 1, Kittle has since found his footing, tallying at least 70 yards in each of his last three games. Additionally, Kittle has punched in four touchdowns during this three-game stretch and caught at least four passes in each. Even with a tough matchup against the potent Seahawks defense, Kittle profiles as a high-end TE1 and a must-start in all leagues if given a full set of snaps. If Kittle is limited, Deebo Samuel Sr. and Mike Evans should see an even bigger target share.--Andy Smith
Source: Matt Maiocco
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Oct 11, 2026, 12:49 PM ET

Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II has earned consideration as a low-end RB2 or FLEX play against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5, even with Jaylen Wright (foot) active. Gordon's production has been uneven, but he has taken on a larger role since De'Von Achane (knee) suffered a season-ending injury. He carried 17 times for 41 yards and a touchdown against Kansas City, then needed just nine attempts to gain 100 yards and score again at Minnesota. More telling than the yardage was his Week 4 usage: Gordon played 22 offensive snaps to Wright's 12, despite Wright starting the game. The 53-yard run accounted for more than half his rushing total, so expecting another big day on limited carries would be optimistic. Cincinnati has allowed 249 rushing yards over its past two games, although Wright's availability still leaves room for a committee. Ranked RB23 by RotoBaller this week, Gordon is a reasonable low-end RB2 or FLEX starter, with his workload far from guaranteed.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 11, 2026, 12:32 PM ET

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. is difficult to trust against the New England Patriots in Week 5 now that Ashton Jeanty (ankle/foot) has been cleared to play. Washington had a potential path to a larger workload after Jeanty missed Friday's practice, but the starter's availability changes that outlook considerably. The rookie has carried 24 times for 120 yards and a touchdown through four games, compared with Jeanty's 78 rushing attempts. Washington saw his most extensive action last week against Kansas City, managing just 18 yards on nine carries and catching one pass for a loss of one yard. That was his first reception of the season, and Jeanty's 19 catches through four games show just how unevenly the passing-game work has been distributed. Washington could still see a handful of carries, but there isn't much room for fantasy production without a significant shift in usage. Ranked RB51 by RotoBaller for Week 5, he belongs on the bench in standard leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 11, 2026, 12:20 PM ET

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (groin) is officially active on Sunday for the Week 5 game in Miami against the Dolphins, but the NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports that he could have some snap-count limitations in the game. Both Higgins and star wideout Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) were questionable for this contest, but they will both be active. Higgins told Wolfe that he is good to go, but Wolfe was told that the Bengals will keep an eye on his snaps, and he will play mostly "meaningful plays" as he deals with a groin injury. The 27-year-old might not be on the field as much as his fantasy managers would like, but it does not mean that Higgins cannot put up meaningful numbers against the winless Dolphins in South Beach. Through four games so far in 2026, the former Pro Bowler has caught 25 passes for 401 yards and one touchdown. He went off in last week's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, catching 11 of his 16 targets for 157 yards after Chase left with a concussion. Higgins is definitely more volatile this week, but he should be in most starting fantasy lineups now that he is officially active.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Cameron Wolfe
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Oct 11, 2026, 12:17 PM ET

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (back) is active for Sunday's Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings, according to James Palmer. Kamara was questionable after being listed as a non-participant for Wednesday's walkthrough and practicing on a limited basis Thursday and Friday. He scored twice in last week's loss to Atlanta, although he managed just 23 rushing yards on seven carries. Kamara also caught five passes for 35 yards in that game. The two touchdowns helped make up for another quiet afternoon on the ground, where he's totaled only 74 yards on 25 carries through three appearances this season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: James Palmer
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Oct 11, 2026, 12:13 PM ET

Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (foot) is officially active for Week 5 against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, according to FinsXtra. With De'Von Achane (knee) out for the season and Wright still nursing a foot injury this week, the Dolphins claimed Kaytron Allen off waivers from the Washington Commanders for more RB depth, but he is a healthy scratch on Sunday with Wright officially active. Ollie Gordon II has taken over as Miami's lead RB, but Wright will have his opportunities going forward to handle some backfield work if he can stay healthy. The 23-year-old former fourth-rounder from Tennessee is worth keeping around for RB depth in fantasy football leagues, but he will not be a recommended flex play in Week 5 against Cincy. Production has been hard to come by for Wright through three games so far this year, as he has only eight carries for 17 yards and has not been targeted in the passing game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FinsXtra
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Oct 11, 2026, 12:08 PM ET

Indianapolis Colts veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen (groin) is officially active for Sunday's Week 5 tilt on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 34-year-old Allen came into the weekend with a questionable tag, but there was always optimism that he would be able to suit up. With Alec Pierce (heel) still on Injured Reserve, the Colts have struggled for explosive plays downfield through the air. Allen is averaging only 7.7 yards per catch on his 13 receptions through three games in 2026, but he did have six catches on nine targets for a season-high 63 yards and his first touchdown of the year in the Week 3 win over the division-rival Houston Texans. Allen did not play in last week's blowout win over the Washington Commanders in London. Now that Allen is back in the fold for the Colts' offense, he should return to WR2 duties behind Josh Downs. Fantasy managers should treat Allen as more of a touchdown-dependent WR4/flex in his return against a Steelers defense that is allowing just over 200 yards passing per game so far in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Indianapolis Colts
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Oct 11, 2026, 12:00 PM ET

Tennessee Titans rookie first-round wide receiver Carnell Tate (back) is officially active for Sunday's Week 5 game against the division-rival Houston Texans. Tate came down with a minor back injury in practice earlier this week, but it was never considered serious enough to keep him from playing this weekend. The 21-year-old fourth overall pick from Ohio State will be looking to keep things going after exploding for nine catches on 12 targets for 145 yards in last week's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Through the first four games of his NFL career, Tate has caught 22 of his 32 targets for 268 yards, but he is still looking to find the end zone for the first time. That could happen this weekend against Houston in a battle of two unbeaten teams. The Texans have an exploitable pass defense, having allowed 260 yards per game through the air, the fifth-most yards allowed per game in the NFL. Tate is on the WR2/3 borderline for his fifth NFL game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Titans PR
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Oct 11, 2026, 11:59 AM ET

Philadelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley (foot) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Shipley suffered the injury during the second quarter and was evaluated in the medical tent before heading to the locker room. He had five carries for six yards and a touchdown, along with one reception for seven yards, before exiting. Shipley was handling the starting role with Saquon Barkley (hamstring) sidelined and Tank Bigsby (core) on injured reserve. Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele are now Philadelphia's remaining options in the backfield.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Dave Zangaro
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Oct 11, 2026, 11:55 AM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) has officially been ruled out for the Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and will miss a third straight game, according to Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier on Sunday that Dowdle was unlikely to return this weekend, so fantasy managers should keep him on their benches. The 28-year-old was limited in practice all week. His next chance to return to the Steelers' backfield will be in Week 6 on Sunday, Oct. 18, on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Dowdle being out yet again, Jaylen Warren is an absolute must-start in fantasy as the workhorse for Pittsburgh. Dowdle, who had back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2024 and 2025 with the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers, respectively, is off to a bad start in 2026 in his first year in Pittsburgh due to his toe injury. In his first two games with the team, he had 15 rushing attempts for 37 yards (2.6 yards per carry) and four catches for 28 yards while splitting backfield touches with Warren.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Penn Live - Nick Farabaugh
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