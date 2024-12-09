Ameer Abdullah Takes A Back Seat In Week 14
3 days agoLas Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah rushed once for one yard in Sunday's 28-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He caught one of two targets for a three-yard loss. After handling lead back duties in the Raiders' offense over the last few weeks, the veteran bottomed out in Week 14 -- playing clear second-fiddle to third-year back Sincere McCormick (15/78). Abdullah saw his workload tick down in Week 13, but it was all McCormick Sunday afternoon, as he was also more productive in the passing game. It's a blow to fantasy managers relying on the 31-year-old -- particularly through another six-team bye week. With his role now in question and one of, if not both, Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quad) due back shortly, Abdullah can likely be avoided for fantasy purposes.
Source: ESPN
