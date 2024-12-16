Amari Cooper Blanked In Week 15 Shootout
3 weeks agoBuffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper did not see a target in the team's 48-42 victory over the Detroit Lions. Josh Allen threw for 362 yards and the game featured over 1,000 yards of offense. Yet, the veteran receiver was held out of the box score. This is a sharp contrast from last week when Cooper earned 14 targets. The Bills relied on all offensive weapons. Just nine of Allen's 23 completions were to wide receivers. Cooper isn't consistently on the football field (fourth in wide receiver snaps this week) and can't be trusted as a startable fantasy football receiver moving forward.
Source: RotoBaller
