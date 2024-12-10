Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (concussion, shoulder) missed two games and had a bye week to rest a shoulder injury he picked up after Week 9. He returned to action in Week 13 but played just 27% of the snaps before being targeted by Houston Texans defender Azeez Al-Shaair and suffering a concussion.
Now, Lawrence sits in concussion protocol, but he's not fully recovered from his shoulder issue, either. With the Jaguars now sitting at 3-10 and eliminated from playoff contention, it's reasonable to question if he'll play at all again this year. It's truly a lost season for Jacksonville.
So will he come back, or is he done for the year? Here is the latest update on the Jaguars QB's status.
Is Trevor Lawrence Out For The Season?
Yes. The team is now opting to shut him down for the remainder of the team's cursed 2024 season. He plans to get surgery for his sprained AC joint once he clears the league's concussion protocol. He won't be able to return to play any time before Week 18, and with the Jags certain to miss the playoffs, that will make it a wrap for 2024.
#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is expected to have surgery to repair his significant AC joint injury in his left shoulder in the coming weeks, sources say. His season is over.
Lawrence will make a full recovery for 2025. pic.twitter.com/JKuMIMjDVo
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2024
Fortunately, there will be plenty of time for him to recover for the 2025 season. Hopefully, he'll get to experience that with a new coaching staff because the current regime is unlikely to take the team anywhere. The shoulder problem should be fully healed long before next season starts.
Unfortunately for fantasy managers who have Lawrence, they'll need to look elsewhere for quarterback production or a backup option. Those who roster wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. could see a downgrade in production, though he had a nice game in Week 14 with backup QB Mac Jones throwing the ball.
As for the other position groups, it's hard to tell how it impacts them on a points-per-game basis, but expect plenty of volatility in a low-scoring offense.
