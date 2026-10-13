Is Terrance Ferguson Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 6)

Is Terrance Ferguson out for the season? When is Terrance Ferguson coming back? The latest Terrance Ferguson injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 6 of 2026.
Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) was the subject of much hype in the offseason as a potential breakout star at TE for the Rams. He put some encouraging things on film in his rookie season in 2025, and his athleticism was of particular note.
He's a fantastic deep threat, especially as a tight end. His top-end speed is uncommon at his position, and though it saw him used heavily to run clearout routes for the other receivers in his rookie year, he saw nine targets in Week 2, which was over a third of what he saw in his entire first season.
Ferguson could have settled into the de facto WR3 role for a team that's relied heavily on its top-2 pass-catchers through the years. The Rams haven't had a consistent pass-game threat that wasn't WR Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, or Davante Adams in years. So will Ferguson miss the rest of the season, and what's his fantasy football outlook?Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Is Terrance Ferguson Out for the 2026 Season?
Almost certainly not. Barring something extreme, like a new injury or multiple re-aggravations of the same ailment he's suffering from in practice, Ferguson will return to the field this year. He's dealing with an ankle injury that he aggravated in Week 3.
The video of the play below doesn't show the typical mechanism we associate with high-ankle sprains, where the foot is forcibly rotated outwards at an extreme angle, so that's good news. There's a solid chance that he can return to 100 percent this season.
Terrence Ferguson #rams
Aggravated the right ankle again, already went to the locker room earlier.
Tough, and gotta respect it. We’ll see if he keeps trying or if that’s it for tonight https://t.co/LmsHwPhdJE
— Tom Christ, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT (@FantasyInjuryT) September 28, 2026
High-ankle sprains typically lead to a dip in production that doesn't recover until after the offseason the year they're suffered, so we definitely didn't want Ferguson to deal with that, as it would have capped his season-long upside.
Terrance Ferguson Fantasy Football Outlook
The Rams continue to have one of the best passing offenses in the NFL thanks to the productivity of QB Matthew Stafford. Even though Nacua is an elite target hog and Adams remains heavily involved in the passing game, Los Angeles' other tight ends have been getting plenty of targets as well.
TE Tyler Higbee, who's stepped into the TE1 role in Ferguson's absence, has been targeted 23 times in the past three games, and caught five of six targets for 83 yards in Week 5. He's eclipsed 200 receiving yards in those games, and is displaying a tantalizing look into the role Ferguson could have if healthy.
Matthew Stafford finds Tyler Higbee for a big first down!
@BUFvsLAR on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/qgW6X90MGK
— NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2026
Higbee has been playing well, and has made a case for himself to get more work even when Ferguson returns. In the first two contests of the season, the veteran saw just two total targets and didn't play in more than 30 percent of offensive snaps in either game.
The youngster thus has plenty of upside in fantasy football and should be stashed in all leagues. Higbee's production suggests Ferguson could be one of the best TEs in fantasy football if he can get fully healthy. Treat him as a potential top-8 TE for the second half of the season.
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Tyler Higbee, Brenton Strange, Darren Waller. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Higbee, Brenton Strange, Darren Waller. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 6 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Tyler Higbee, Brenton Strange, Darren Waller compared to others:
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