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Is Terrance Ferguson Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 6)

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Terrance Ferguson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Tight End Streamers

Is Terrance Ferguson out for the season? When is Terrance Ferguson coming back? The latest Terrance Ferguson injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 6 of 2026.

In This Article hide
Is Terrance Ferguson Out for the 2026 Season?
Terrance Ferguson Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) was the subject of much hype in the offseason as a potential breakout star at TE for the Rams. He put some encouraging things on film in his rookie season in 2025, and his athleticism was of particular note.

He's a fantastic deep threat, especially as a tight end. His top-end speed is uncommon at his position, and though it saw him used heavily to run clearout routes for the other receivers in his rookie year, he saw nine targets in Week 2, which was over a third of what he saw in his entire first season.

Ferguson could have settled into the de facto WR3 role for a team that's relied heavily on its top-2 pass-catchers through the years. The Rams haven't had a consistent pass-game threat that wasn't WR Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, or Davante Adams in years. So will Ferguson miss the rest of the season, and what's his fantasy football outlook?

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Is Terrance Ferguson Out for the 2026 Season?

Almost certainly not. Barring something extreme, like a new injury or multiple re-aggravations of the same ailment he's suffering from in practice, Ferguson will return to the field this year. He's dealing with an ankle injury that he aggravated in Week 3.

The video of the play below doesn't show the typical mechanism we associate with high-ankle sprains, where the foot is forcibly rotated outwards at an extreme angle, so that's good news. There's a solid chance that he can return to 100 percent this season.

High-ankle sprains typically lead to a dip in production that doesn't recover until after the offseason the year they're suffered, so we definitely didn't want Ferguson to deal with that, as it would have capped his season-long upside.

 

Terrance Ferguson Fantasy Football Outlook

The Rams continue to have one of the best passing offenses in the NFL thanks to the productivity of QB Matthew Stafford. Even though Nacua is an elite target hog and Adams remains heavily involved in the passing game, Los Angeles' other tight ends have been getting plenty of targets as well.

TE Tyler Higbee, who's stepped into the TE1 role in Ferguson's absence, has been targeted 23 times in the past three games, and caught five of six targets for 83 yards in Week 5. He's eclipsed 200 receiving yards in those games, and is displaying a tantalizing look into the role Ferguson could have if healthy.

Higbee has been playing well, and has made a case for himself to get more work even when Ferguson returns. In the first two contests of the season, the veteran saw just two total targets and didn't play in more than 30 percent of offensive snaps in either game.

The youngster thus has plenty of upside in fantasy football and should be stashed in all leagues. Higbee's production suggests Ferguson could be one of the best TEs in fantasy football if he can get fully healthy. Treat him as a potential top-8 TE for the second half of the season.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Tyler Higbee, Brenton Strange, Darren Waller. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Higbee, Brenton Strange, Darren Waller. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 6 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Tyler Higbee, Brenton Strange, Darren Waller compared to others:

Tyler Higbee
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Higbee
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Higbee
vs
Darren Waller
Tyler Higbee
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Higbee
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Higbee
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Higbee
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Higbee
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Higbee
vs
AJ Barner
Tyler Higbee
vs
Cade Otton
Tyler Higbee
vs
Darnell Washington
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyler Higbee
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyler Higbee
vs
Michael Mayer
Tyler Higbee
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tyler Warren
Tyler Higbee
vs
Noah Fant
Tyler Higbee
vs
Brock Bowers
Tyler Higbee
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Higbee
vs
George Kittle
Tyler Higbee
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tyler Higbee
vs
Evan Engram
Tyler Higbee
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Mason Taylor
Tyler Higbee
vs
Eli Raridon
Tyler Higbee
vs
Gunnar Helm
Tyler Higbee
vs
Cole Kmet
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Higbee
Brenton Strange
vs
Mark Andrews
Brenton Strange
vs
Darren Waller
Brenton Strange
vs
Jake Ferguson
Brenton Strange
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Brenton Strange
vs
Hunter Henry
Brenton Strange
vs
Colston Loveland
Brenton Strange
vs
Dalton Schultz
Brenton Strange
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Brenton Strange
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Brenton Strange
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Brenton Strange
vs
AJ Barner
Brenton Strange
vs
Juwan Johnson
Brenton Strange
vs
Cade Otton
Brenton Strange
vs
Darnell Washington
Brenton Strange
vs
Dallas Goedert
Brenton Strange
vs
Travis Kelce
Brenton Strange
vs
Michael Mayer
Brenton Strange
vs
Isaiah Likely
Brenton Strange
vs
Tucker Kraft
Brenton Strange
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Warren
Brenton Strange
vs
Noah Fant
Brenton Strange
vs
Brock Bowers
Brenton Strange
vs
Trey McBride
Brenton Strange
vs
George Kittle
Brenton Strange
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Brenton Strange
vs
Evan Engram
Brenton Strange
vs
Colby Parkinson
Brenton Strange
vs
Mason Taylor
Brenton Strange
vs
Eli Raridon
Brenton Strange
vs
Gunnar Helm
Brenton Strange
vs
Cole Kmet
Darren Waller
vs
Jake Ferguson
Darren Waller
vs
Brenton Strange
Darren Waller
vs
Tyler Higbee
Darren Waller
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Darren Waller
vs
Mark Andrews
Darren Waller
vs
Dalton Schultz
Darren Waller
vs
Hunter Henry
Darren Waller
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Darren Waller
vs
Colston Loveland
Darren Waller
vs
AJ Barner
Darren Waller
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Darren Waller
vs
Cade Otton
Darren Waller
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Darren Waller
vs
Darnell Washington
Darren Waller
vs
Juwan Johnson
Darren Waller
vs
Michael Mayer
Darren Waller
vs
Dallas Goedert
Darren Waller
vs
Travis Kelce
Darren Waller
vs
Isaiah Likely
Darren Waller
vs
Noah Fant
Darren Waller
vs
Tucker Kraft
Darren Waller
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Darren Waller
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Darren Waller
vs
Brock Bowers
Darren Waller
vs
Trey McBride
Darren Waller
vs
George Kittle
Darren Waller
vs
Tyler Warren
Darren Waller
vs
Evan Engram
Darren Waller
vs
Colby Parkinson
Darren Waller
vs
Mason Taylor
Darren Waller
vs
Eli Raridon
Darren Waller
vs
Gunnar Helm
Darren Waller
vs
Cole Kmet

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