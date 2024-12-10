Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (calf) wasn't able to play in his team's Week 14 contest against the Arizona Cardinals due to calf and ankle issues. While head coach Mike Macdonald reported that he has recovered fully from the ankle issue, he's still dealing with a calf problem.
Calf issues can be tricky. We saw San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) dealing with a calf strain in the offseason that his coaching staff insisted was "fine", yet he ended up missing nine weeks as it was later revealed that he had Achilles tendonitis.
Should we expect KWIII to miss the rest of the season?
Is Kenneth Walker III Out For The Season?
Probably not. Apparently, he's undergoing more tests on his calf, but we can trust a bit more in Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald than we can in the 9ers head man, Kyle Shanahan. There's not a big reason to be scared of calf injuries, as they often can be minor.
INJURY UPDATE: Kenneth Walker III (calf) getting additional testing done
Week 15 remains uncertain at this time pic.twitter.com/57X0KW86XA
— The Fantasy Source (@FantasySource_) December 9, 2024
It's still not known if he'll play in Week 15, though. Generally, though, when a player gets additional tests after missing a week of play, it could indicate that he's not getting better as quickly as the team thought. Medical issues are complicated, and it's possible even his doctors aren't sure when he can return to play.
#Seahawks Kenneth Walker - Prior reports optimistic. But getting testing now suggests not recovering as expected. TBD, lean towards missing Wk 15#Buccaneers Bucky Irving - Re-aggravated back. Reports suggest no further structural damage. Practice return timing = key
2/5
— Deepak Chona, MD. SportsMedAnalytics (@SportMDAnalysis) December 10, 2024
If you have KWIII on any of your fantasy rosters and his backup, Zach Charbonnet, is on waivers, obviously it should be your top priority to pick him up. But that's not the case in most leagues, so you may need to hunt for a replacement for at least one more game.
