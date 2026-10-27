Is Jadarian Price Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 8)

Is Jadarian Price out for the season? When is Jadarian Price coming back? The latest Jadarian Price injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 8 of 2026.
Jadarian Price is not expected to miss the rest of the 2026 season. Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that the rookie will return to practice ahead of Week 8 after four games out with a chest injury.
Don't count on Price against the Chicago Bears on Monday, November 2, even though he could play: Seattle has not committed to his availability.
The backfield is also crowded, with Zach Charbonnet nearing his season debut and clouding the outlook for a unit Emanuel Wilson has carried during their absences.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Is Jadarian Price Out for the 2026 Season?
Price's chest trouble began in Seattle's Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
He still played the following week against the Washington Commanders, but he aggravated the injury during practice before Week 4, and the Seahawks placed him on injured reserve on October 3.
The setback cut short a mixed start for the first-round pick.
He rushed for 52 yards in each of his first two games, then managed 15 yards on five carries against Washington, and he lost a fumble in both Week 2 and Week 3. He has not played since.
A return against Chicago is back in view, but every outcome stays open. Macdonald said both Price and Charbonnet could play, either could play, or neither could play.
Charbonnet's debut is on hold. He was activated from the physically unable to perform list on October 22 but sat out against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
He is recovering from a torn ACL and is expected to keep practicing fully ahead of Week 8.
Price's five carries in Week 3 are a poor guide to Seattle's original plans, because they included a temporary benching.
After his first-quarter fumble against Washington, Seattle turned to Wilson for the remainder of the first half, and Price did not carry again until the third quarter.
Macdonald said afterward that the team wanted to calm things down before bringing him back, while expressing confidence that the rookie would resolve his fumbling issues.
Jadarian Price Fantasy Football Outlook
I'd hold Price in an available IR slot and roster him as a bench stash in 12-team leagues, but not as a starter.
His first-round draft investment and possible near-term return make him worth holding, while his early production does not make him an established fantasy starter.
Seattle was willing to give Price regular rushing work before the fumbles and chest setback, with 10 carries in the opener and 13 in Week 2.
The results were thin: 28 carries for 119 yards and four receptions for 21 yards through three appearances, without a touchdown.
Wilson has filled the vacuum. In the four games Price missed, he accumulated 79 carries for 294 yards and three rushing touchdowns, and he caught a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4.
His workload reached at least 20 carries in three of those four appearances.
Make that 2️⃣ TDs for Emanuel Wilson!
@LACvsSEA on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/aZFgT0Olj9
NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
Wilson has a clear lead in touches among Seattle's available backs, and Sunday showed it.
His strongest rushing performance of the season was 24 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown in a 20-3 victory over Kansas City, plus a catch for 15 yards. George Holani handled five carries and one reception.
Emanuel Wilson with the exclamation point!
KCvsSEA on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/2O1GivTHxj
NFL (@NFL) October 26, 2026
Price has to earn his way back to a leading role, and a healthy Charbonnet would add another competitor for the rushing work he needs.
He has caught only four passes, so his fantasy case depends heavily on carries and scoring chances. Wilson's recent workload steepens the climb.
For Week 8, I'd bench Price even if he is activated. Wilson just handled 25 touches against Kansas City, while Holani had six of his own.
Price returns to an offense that could have all four backs available if Charbonnet also plays.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 8 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Emanuel Wilson, Zach Charbonnet, George Holani. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 8. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Emanuel Wilson, Zach Charbonnet, George Holani. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 8 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Emanuel Wilson, Zach Charbonnet, George Holani compared to others:
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