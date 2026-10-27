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Is Jadarian Price Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 8)

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Jadarian Price - Fantasy Football Rankings, Rookie Rankings

Is Jadarian Price out for the season? When is Jadarian Price coming back? The latest Jadarian Price injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 8 of 2026.

Jadarian Price is not expected to miss the rest of the 2026 season. Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that the rookie will return to practice ahead of Week 8 after four games out with a chest injury.

Don't count on Price against the Chicago Bears on Monday, November 2, even though he could play: Seattle has not committed to his availability.

The backfield is also crowded, with Zach Charbonnet nearing his season debut and clouding the outlook for a unit Emanuel Wilson has carried during their absences.

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Is Jadarian Price Out for the 2026 Season?

Price's chest trouble began in Seattle's Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

He still played the following week against the Washington Commanders, but he aggravated the injury during practice before Week 4, and the Seahawks placed him on injured reserve on October 3.

The setback cut short a mixed start for the first-round pick.

He rushed for 52 yards in each of his first two games, then managed 15 yards on five carries against Washington, and he lost a fumble in both Week 2 and Week 3. He has not played since.

A return against Chicago is back in view, but every outcome stays open. Macdonald said both Price and Charbonnet could play, either could play, or neither could play.

Charbonnet's debut is on hold. He was activated from the physically unable to perform list on October 22 but sat out against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

He is recovering from a torn ACL and is expected to keep practicing fully ahead of Week 8.

Price's five carries in Week 3 are a poor guide to Seattle's original plans, because they included a temporary benching.

After his first-quarter fumble against Washington, Seattle turned to Wilson for the remainder of the first half, and Price did not carry again until the third quarter.

Macdonald said afterward that the team wanted to calm things down before bringing him back, while expressing confidence that the rookie would resolve his fumbling issues.

 

Jadarian Price Fantasy Football Outlook

I'd hold Price in an available IR slot and roster him as a bench stash in 12-team leagues, but not as a starter.

His first-round draft investment and possible near-term return make him worth holding, while his early production does not make him an established fantasy starter.

Seattle was willing to give Price regular rushing work before the fumbles and chest setback, with 10 carries in the opener and 13 in Week 2.

The results were thin: 28 carries for 119 yards and four receptions for 21 yards through three appearances, without a touchdown.

Wilson has filled the vacuum. In the four games Price missed, he accumulated 79 carries for 294 yards and three rushing touchdowns, and he caught a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4.

His workload reached at least 20 carries in three of those four appearances.

Wilson has a clear lead in touches among Seattle's available backs, and Sunday showed it.

His strongest rushing performance of the season was 24 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown in a 20-3 victory over Kansas City, plus a catch for 15 yards. George Holani handled five carries and one reception.

Price has to earn his way back to a leading role, and a healthy Charbonnet would add another competitor for the rushing work he needs.

He has caught only four passes, so his fantasy case depends heavily on carries and scoring chances. Wilson's recent workload steepens the climb.

For Week 8, I'd bench Price even if he is activated. Wilson just handled 25 touches against Kansas City, while Holani had six of his own.

Price returns to an offense that could have all four backs available if Charbonnet also plays.

 

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 8 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Emanuel Wilson, Zach Charbonnet, George Holani. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 8. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Emanuel Wilson, Zach Charbonnet, George Holani. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 8 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Emanuel Wilson, Zach Charbonnet, George Holani compared to others:

Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keenan Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brenton Strange
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Antonio Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jordan Addison
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Braelon Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Hunter Henry
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Travis Kelce
Emanuel Wilson
vs
RJ Harvey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
KC Concepcion
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyren Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Javonte Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Derrick Henry
Emanuel Wilson
vs
James Cook III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kimani Vidal
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jake Ferguson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Michael Mayer
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Dylan Sampson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Keon Coleman
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kyle Monangai
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Cooper Kupp
Zach Charbonnet
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Greg Dulcich
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Demario Douglas
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tyjae Spears
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Dameon Pierce
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Xavier Worthy
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Travis Hunter
Zach Charbonnet
vs
AJ Barner
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Bijan Robinson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kyren Williams
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Javonte Williams
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Derrick Henry
Zach Charbonnet
vs
James Cook III
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jaylen Warren
George Holani
vs
Darius Cooper
George Holani
vs
Jaylen Wright
George Holani
vs
Adonai Mitchell
George Holani
vs
Troy Franklin
George Holani
vs
Emmett Johnson
George Holani
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
George Holani
vs
Tez Johnson
George Holani
vs
Jalen Royals
George Holani
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
George Holani
vs
Davis Allen
George Holani
vs
Josh Cameron
George Holani
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
George Holani
vs
Tyler Goodson
George Holani
vs
Cody White
George Holani
vs
Austin Ekeler
George Holani
vs
Laquon Treadwell
George Holani
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
George Holani
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
George Holani
vs
Tre Harris
George Holani
vs
Gunnar Helm
George Holani
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
George Holani
vs
Josh Cuevas
George Holani
vs
Charlie Kolar
George Holani
vs
Bijan Robinson
George Holani
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
George Holani
vs
Kenneth Walker III
George Holani
vs
Kyren Williams
George Holani
vs
Javonte Williams
George Holani
vs
Derrick Henry
George Holani
vs
James Cook III
George Holani
vs
Jonathan Taylor
George Holani
vs
Chuba Hubbard
George Holani
vs
Jaylen Warren

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