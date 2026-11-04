November 4, 2026

Brandon discusses six well-known fantasy hockey rookies heading into Week 6 of the 2026 season. Is it time to buy, hold or drop?

Hey, RotoBallers! Happy Halloween to those who celebrated. An entire month of hockey has been played. Players are being moved (Connor Hellebuyck), and others have requested trades (Dylan Larkin and Nikita Kucherov). Fantasy managers are starting to identify potential breakout candidates and are growing concerned about many underperforming stars. However, it is not always about the 'seasoned' or 'veteran' players. Sometimes, it is the rookies that help make that push.

Below are six of the league's top rookies this season. We will do a deep dive on each player and make the case for managers to drop, hold, or buy.

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NHL Metrics Glossary

ixG = Individual Expected Goals

iSCF = Individual Scoring Chances For

iHDCF = Individual High-Danger Chances For

xGF/60 = Expected Goals For Per 60

SCF/60 = Scoring Chances For Per 60

HDCF/60 = High-Danger Chances For Per 60

GSAx/60 = Goals Saved Above Expected Per 60

GAA/60 = Goals Against Average

Fantasy Hockey Rookie Panic Meter - Buy, Hold or Drop?

Gavin McKenna (LW) - Toronto Maple Leafs

The number one overall pick from this past summer’s National Hockey League (NHL) draft struggled to kickstart his professional career consistently. However, things have gradually begun to improve.

While he has been bounced around the top nine for much of the season, he recently spent time with Auston Matthews on the top line, which helped boost his production. In McKenna’s most recent six appearances, he has produced two goals, three assists, nine shots, one power-play point, and one blocked shot.

McKenna has not yet emerged as a must-start fantasy option, but he has generated 0.68 Individual Goals Expected Per 60 (ixG/60) in the last week. Per MoneyPuck, McKenna has generated a solid 56.4% On-Ice xG% with a 56% Fenwick%, which is third among Toronto forwards.

Unfortunately, his time on the top line was brief, as he has since returned to the third line but has remained on the top power-play unit. His usage will be frustrating, but as long as he keeps improving, the Leafs will struggle to keep him on the third line for much of the second half.

For now, he is a viable hold candidate in standard leagues and a buy candidate for those willing to aim for upside.

Verdict: Hold in most leagues, buy if looking for an upside option

Porter Martone (RW) - Philadelphia Flyers

Porter Martone has had a disappointing start to his first full NHL campaign and looks like a major bust relative to his preseason ADP. That said, Martone has generated one goal, three assists, nine shots, and one power-play point in his last five outings, suggesting he is beginning to find his footing.

Looking at Martone individually, he is still struggling to produce relative to his preseason expectations. In the last week, he has managed a 0.35 ixG/60. He is barely producing a third of an expected goal per 60 minutes. As shown below, he is just above the average marks in high-danger shots and below in mid-range shots on goal.

From a team standpoint and based on his line production, it does not improve much. He is in the bottom 150 players over the last week in Expected Goals For Per 60 (xGF/60), Scoring Chances For Per 60 (SCF/60), and High-Danger Chances For Per 60 (HDCF/60). In terms of usage, despite seeing time on the top power-play unit, Martone is averaging a modest 14:20 TOI/G over his last 10 games.

Martone is struggling in every facet of the game at the professional level, and his team's context is not helping. Until the Flyers can turn their fortunes around, Martone is droppable in most redraft formats with shallower benches.

Playing alongside Matvei Michkov should bolster his production (as shown recently), but his modest ice time in an inconsistent offense makes him tough to trust on a nightly basis.



Verdict: Drop in standard/shallower redraft leagues

Ivar Stenberg (LW) - San Jose Sharks

Stenberg has amassed one assist, six shots, one power-play point, and one blocked shot in his last five games. Shockingly, he has played most of these games alongside fellow top draft pick Macklin Celebrini, but he has since moved to the third line, where he has been more productive.

The Swedish winger has produced most of his points this season (eight) on the third line despite being away from the Sharks' star talent.

His individual production is not stellar, with a 0.37 ixG/60. However, his xGF/60 and SCF/60 are higher than McKenna and Martone, though not by much. Stenberg is still a hold candidate in relation to Martone, as he has been far more productive with his opportunities.

He has a slightly higher ceiling if he ever returns to the top line for the Sharks, and that is exactly why impatient fantasy managers should not drop him. Like McKenna, his usage can be frustrating, but given his production in a bottom-six role, he is a viable hold candidate with sneaky buy potential if managers are willing to take on some risk.

Verdict: Hold in standard leagues, sneaky buy candidate if willing to take a short-term loss

Jacob Fowler (G) - Montreal Canadiens

The most intriguing rookie out of this article is the Canadiens netminder, Jacob Fowler. In his season debut, he lost 5-2 to the Nashville Predators. Since then? He ran off seven straight wins before falling to the Jets on Tuesday night. Montreal’s bench boss, Martin St. Louis, has mentioned a few times that they will ride the ‘hot hand’. However, it seems the hot hand has turned into the ‘Fowler Show’.

In his first eight starts this season, Fowler has a strong +1.32 Goals Saved Above Expected Per 60 (GSAx/60). In high-danger situations, Fowler has been nothing short of elite.

Furthermore, he has a 0.925 Save Percentage and a 0.893 High-Danger Save Percentage. Among goalies who have started eight or more games this season, Fowler ranks fourth in the league. He is on a potential league-winning trajectory, playing for one of the sport's top teams.

He should remain the top option in this crease as Jakub Dobes holds a tough .853% SV% through six games. If your league doesn't value him as a borderline top-5 netminder forward, consider kicking the tires on a trade offer.

Verdict: Hold

James Hagens (C, LW, RW) - Boston Bruins

Of all the forwards, James Hagens of the Boston Bruins is the most ‘seasoned’ and productive. Hagens has primarily played on the third line for the Boston Bruins this season, and he is playing excellent hockey. The rookie has a 0.98 ixG/60! He is generating almost a full goal expected per 60 minutes by himself. There is a reason he was so highly touted going into his draft year.

Shockingly, though, his xGF/60, SCF/60, and HDCF/60 are underwhelming to say the least.

His underlying metrics are not doing him any favors. Over his last five games, Hagens has produced three goals, two assists, nine shots, zero power-play points, and three blocked shots. He is clearly producing, despite what his metrics say. Although he is on the third line and second power-play unit for the Bruins, Hagens is still worth rostering in most standard redraft leagues.

A move to the top six would open the door to even more scoring opportunities, as he is already producing despite his bottom-six role.

If managers need an injury replacement, look no further than Hagens, who is still widely available on the waiver wire. He has also chipped in 19 blocked shots, giving him a more well-rounded profile in category formats.

Verdict: Buy (pick up where available, 25% rostered on Yahoo)

Cole Hutson (D) - Washington Capitals

The final rookie in the article, and the only defenseman, is Cole Hutson of the Washington Capitals. Hutson, the younger brother of Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson, continues to thrive as he starts his professional career. Over his most recent six games, he has produced three goals, two helpers, seven shots on goal, one power-play point, and one blocked shot.

This all comes while playing on the second power-play unit for the Capitals.

In the last week, Hutson is ranked among the top 30 defensemen in ixG/60 (0.35). In that same timeframe, he also ranks in the top five in xGF/60 and SCF/60. He also ranks in the top 20 in HDCF/60. Cole Hutson clearly has the same offensive prowess as his brother, and that prowess is keeping Washington’s blueline relevant.

Given his current role, the cost to acquire the younger Hutson is likely much lower than his production would warrant.

Managers who are looking for a young blueliner with offensive upside and perhaps a high ceiling–pending injuries–need to consider fielding offers. His role will likely increase as he gets more accustomed to the NHL.

Verdict: Buy