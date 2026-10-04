October 4, 2026

Fantasy football start em, sit em SNF lineups advice for Lions vs. Panthers on NFL Sunday Night Football in Week 4 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and SNF starts/sits.

The Week 4 Sunday slate closes with a primetime clash that could produce serious offensive fireworks between two teams who each rank inside the top-five in the NFL in average points per game.

Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions travel south to face the Carolina Panthers in an NFC tilt. A rash of injuries has left both secondaries vulnerable, and each offense can take advantage.

We will bring you Sunday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Let's dive into this SNF matchup for Week 4 of the season. Good luck in 2026 fantasy football, RotoBallers!

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Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers

Sunday, October 4, 8:20 PM ET

Notable Fantasy Injuries:

Matchups We Love

QB Bryce Young

Young has a prime opportunity in front of him in Week 4. The Detroit Lions have allowed the most fantasy points, most passing yards, second-most passing touchdowns, and third-most rushing yards to opposing QBs this season. That makes Young a strong QB1 play this week. The Lions just let Smith throw for 321 yards and three touchdowns last Sunday.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs is the current RB1 in fantasy points scored through three weeks. He remains a must-start RB1 in this matchup against a Panthers defense that has allowed the most rushing yards and the second-most rushing touchdowns to opposing RBs.

Panthers WRs

Injury Update: Jalen Coker is questionable to play

The Lions secondary has been shredded to begin the season. That puts Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker in must-start territory in Week 4. Detroit let both Chris Olave (28.2 PPR fantasy points) and Devaughn Vele (19.9 PPR fantasy points) have big games in Week 1, and Garrett Wilson just totaled 26.7 PPR fantasy points last week. Both McMillan and Coker are strong WR2 plays this week.

Panthers WR Jalen Coker, listed as questionable for Sunday night’s game vs. the Lions due to a quad injury, is unlikely to play. https://t.co/4XLGZSKe0S — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2026

TE Darren Waller

Darren Waller has been a sneaky TE option to begin the season. He scored 18.3 PPR fantasy points in Week 2 and scored 10.1 PPR fantasy points last week. Waller now faces a Lions secondary that ranks 32nd in fantasy points allowed, 32nd in receptions allowed, 32nd in receiving yards allowed, and 32nd in receiving touchdowns allowed to opposing TEs. The Panthers playmaker has some TE1 appeal in Week 4.

Matchups We Hate

None

Other Notable Matchups

QB Jared Goff

Jared Goff will be a low-end QB1 this week. The Panthers just placed both Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on injured reserve, which means their secondary will rely on backups in Week 4. That's a prime spot for Goff to take advantage of. He has thrown multiple passing touchdowns in every game this season, and Carolina has allowed multiple passing touchdowns in two of three games.

RB Chuba Hubbard

Chuba Hubbard has been a workhorse back for this Panthers team early on. He has finished as a top-12 fantasy RB in all three contests and played a season-high 84% of the team's offensive snaps last week. Hubbard will be a high-end RB2 against the Lions this week. Detroit has allowed two top-16 RB finishes in two of the last three weeks.

Lions WRs

If you have St. Brown, you are starting him in every format. As for Jameson Williams, he's a bit riskier to start in most formats because he hasn't done anything across the first three weeks. He has totaled under 10 PPR fantasy points in three straight games. However, this is the week Williams can go off, as the Panthers just placed their top two corners on IR. Williams will be a boom-or-bust WR3 on Sunday.

Ahead of Sunday night’s matchup vs. the Lions, the Panthers placed both their starting cornerbacks, Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, on injured reserve. https://t.co/GbDR7La1l7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2026

TE Sam LaPorta

LaPorta had a quiet Week 3 performance, but he could be in for a better game in Week 4. The Panthers just let Harold Fannin Jr. catch seven passes for 51 yards and two touchdowns last week. Given that LaPorta is averaging 6.3 targets per game while playing the most snaps among all TEs, he should be in most lineups as a TE1 in a potentially high-scoring game.

Detroit Lions Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Carolina Panthers Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 4? PPR Half-PPR STD Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Start? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall QB RB WR TE K DST Rookies 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall QB RB WR TE K DST Rookies vs Tee Higgins Davante Adams vs Tee Higgins Courtland Sutton vs Tee Higgins Mike Evans vs Davante Adams Courtland Sutton vs Davante Adams Mike Evans vs Courtland Sutton Mike Evans vs Denzel Boston Jauan Jennings vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Tee Higgins Davante Adams vs Tee Higgins Courtland Sutton vs Tee Higgins Mike Evans vs Davante Adams Courtland Sutton vs Davante Adams Mike Evans vs Courtland Sutton Mike Evans vs Denzel Boston Jauan Jennings vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs

Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 4 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Chuba Hubbard, Sam LaPorta, Jameson Williams, and more. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 4.

Week 4 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 4 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

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