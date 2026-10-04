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Lions vs. Panthers Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Sunday Night Football - Jared Goff, Bryce Young, Jahmyr Gibbs, Chuba Hubbard, Tetairoa McMillan, Sam LaPorta, Darren Waller, and more

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Jahmyr Gibbs - Fantasy Football, Rankings, DFS, Running Back

Fantasy football start em, sit em SNF lineups advice for Lions vs. Panthers on NFL Sunday Night Football in Week 4 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and SNF starts/sits.

In This Article hide
Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers
Matchups We Love
Matchups We Hate
Other Notable Matchups
Detroit Lions Start/Sit Matchups
Carolina Panthers Start/Sit Matchups
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The Week 4 Sunday slate closes with a primetime clash that could produce serious offensive fireworks between two teams who each rank inside the top-five in the NFL in average points per game.

Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions travel south to face the Carolina Panthers in an NFC tilt. A rash of injuries has left both secondaries vulnerable, and each offense can take advantage.

We will bring you Sunday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Let's dive into this SNF matchup for Week 4 of the season. Good luck in 2026 fantasy football, RotoBallers!

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers

Sunday, October 4, 8:20 PM ET

Notable Fantasy Injuries: 

 

Matchups We Love

QB Bryce Young

Young has a prime opportunity in front of him in Week 4. The Detroit Lions have allowed the most fantasy points, most passing yards, second-most passing touchdowns, and third-most rushing yards to opposing QBs this season. That makes Young a strong QB1 play this week. The Lions just let Smith throw for 321 yards and three touchdowns last Sunday.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs is the current RB1 in fantasy points scored through three weeks. He remains a must-start RB1 in this matchup against a Panthers defense that has allowed the most rushing yards and the second-most rushing touchdowns to opposing RBs.

Panthers WRs

Injury Update: Jalen Coker is questionable to play

The Lions secondary has been shredded to begin the season. That puts Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker in must-start territory in Week 4. Detroit let both Chris Olave (28.2 PPR fantasy points) and Devaughn Vele (19.9 PPR fantasy points) have big games in Week 1, and Garrett Wilson just totaled 26.7 PPR fantasy points last week. Both McMillan and Coker are strong WR2 plays this week.

TE Darren Waller

Darren Waller has been a sneaky TE option to begin the season. He scored 18.3 PPR fantasy points in Week 2 and scored 10.1 PPR fantasy points last week. Waller now faces a Lions secondary that ranks 32nd in fantasy points allowed, 32nd in receptions allowed, 32nd in receiving yards allowed, and 32nd in receiving touchdowns allowed to opposing TEs. The Panthers playmaker has some TE1 appeal in Week 4.

 

Matchups We Hate

None

 

Other Notable Matchups

QB Jared Goff

Jared Goff will be a low-end QB1 this week. The Panthers just placed both Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on injured reserve, which means their secondary will rely on backups in Week 4. That's a prime spot for Goff to take advantage of. He has thrown multiple passing touchdowns in every game this season, and Carolina has allowed multiple passing touchdowns in two of three games.

RB Chuba Hubbard

Chuba Hubbard has been a workhorse back for this Panthers team early on. He has finished as a top-12 fantasy RB in all three contests and played a season-high 84% of the team's offensive snaps last week. Hubbard will be a high-end RB2 against the Lions this week. Detroit has allowed two top-16 RB finishes in two of the last three weeks.

Lions WRs

If you have St. Brown, you are starting him in every format. As for Jameson Williams, he's a bit riskier to start in most formats because he hasn't done anything across the first three weeks. He has totaled under 10 PPR fantasy points in three straight games. However, this is the week Williams can go off, as the Panthers just placed their top two corners on IR. Williams will be a boom-or-bust WR3 on Sunday.

TE Sam LaPorta

LaPorta had a quiet Week 3 performance, but he could be in for a better game in Week 4. The Panthers just let Harold Fannin Jr. catch seven passes for 51 yards and two touchdowns last week. Given that LaPorta is averaging 6.3 targets per game while playing the most snaps among all TEs, he should be in most lineups as a TE1 in a potentially high-scoring game.

 

Detroit Lions Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Matchup
Rating ▾		 Start/Sit Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Jahmyr Gibbs 128.4 Start RB DET @ CAR
Amon-Ra St. Brown 123.8 Start WR DET @ CAR
Jared Goff 116.8 Start QB DET @ CAR
Sam LaPorta 110.7 Start TE DET @ CAR
Jameson Williams 104.9 Start WR DET @ CAR
Jake Bates 102.3 Risky Start K DET @ CAR
Isaac TeSlaa 101.2 Sit WR DET @ CAR
Sione Vaki 101.1 Sit RB DET @ CAR
Brock Wright 96.4 Sit TE DET @ CAR
Jackson Meeks 95.5 Sit TE DET @ CAR
Jacob Saylors 94.5 Sit RB DET @ CAR
Tyler Conklin 93.1 Sit TE DET @ CAR
Tom Kennedy 93.1 Sit WR DET @ CAR
Tay Martin 93.1 Sit WR DET @ CAR
Joshua Dobbs 89.3 Sit QB DET @ CAR
Detroit Lions 72.3 Sit DEF DET @ CAR

 

Carolina Panthers Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Matchup
Rating ▾		 Start/Sit Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Tetairoa McMillan 117.7 Start WR CAR vs DET
Bryce Young 115 Start QB CAR vs DET
Chuba Hubbard 111.2 Start RB CAR vs DET
Ryan Fitzgerald 105.9 Start K CAR vs DET
Darren Waller 103.4 Risky Start TE CAR vs DET
Jalen Coker 102 Risky Start WR CAR vs DET
Tommy Tremble 100.2 Sit TE CAR vs DET
Brycen Tremayne 99.5 Sit WR CAR vs DET
Carolina Panthers 99.4 Sit DEF CAR vs DET
John Metchie III 99.1 Sit WR CAR vs DET
Mitchell Evans 98.5 Sit TE CAR vs DET
AJ Dillon 97.4 Sit RB CAR vs DET
Ja'Tavion Sanders 95.7 Sit TE CAR vs DET
Feleipe Franks 95.7 Sit TE CAR vs DET
Kenny Pickett 92.4 Sit QB CAR vs DET
Haynes King 92.4 Sit QB CAR vs DET

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 4?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 4 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Chuba Hubbard, Sam LaPorta, Jameson Williams, and more. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 4.

Week 4 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 4 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Chuba Hubbard
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Drake London
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Zay Flowers
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chase Brown
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Trey McBride
Chuba Hubbard
vs
James Cook III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Parker Washington
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Puka Nacua
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Brock Bowers
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Derrick Henry
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Josh Downs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chris Olave
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyren Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Nico Collins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chuba Hubbard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Javonte Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
David Montgomery
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Cam Skattebo
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Christian Watson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tee Higgins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Davante Adams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bucky Irving
Chuba Hubbard
vs
George Pickens
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Matthew Golden
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rashee Rice
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jordan Addison
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Chuba Hubbard
vs
DJ Moore
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Michael Wilson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
George Kittle
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Alvin Kamara
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Malik Nabers
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jameson Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Braelon Allen
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Luther Burden III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyler Warren
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Stefon Diggs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Travis Kelce
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Woody Marks
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
RJ Harvey
Chuba Hubbard
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tony Pollard
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyle Monangai
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Blake Corum
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kendre Miller
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Chuba Hubbard
vs
George Holani
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaylen Wright
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Emmett Johnson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Najee Harris
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyjae Spears
Chuba Hubbard
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Isaiah Davis
Sam Laporta
vs
Devaughn Vele
Sam Laporta
vs
Juwan Johnson
Sam Laporta
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Sam Laporta
vs
Malik Washington
Sam Laporta
vs
Ladd McConkey
Sam Laporta
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Sam Laporta
vs
Travis Kelce
Sam Laporta
vs
Mark Andrews
Sam Laporta
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Sam Laporta
vs
Woody Marks
Sam Laporta
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Sam Laporta
vs
DK Metcalf
Sam Laporta
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Sam Laporta
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Sam Laporta
vs
Stefon Diggs
Sam Laporta
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Sam Laporta
vs
Tyler Warren
Sam Laporta
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Sam Laporta
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Sam Laporta
vs
Carnell Tate
Sam Laporta
vs
Omarion Hampton
Sam Laporta
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Sam Laporta
vs
Luther Burden III
Sam Laporta
vs
Mack Hollins
Sam Laporta
vs
Braelon Allen
Sam Laporta
vs
Khalil Shakir
Sam Laporta
vs
Jameson Williams
Sam Laporta
vs
Dalton Schultz
Sam Laporta
vs
Malik Nabers
Sam Laporta
vs
RJ Harvey
Sam Laporta
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Sam Laporta
vs
Isaiah Likely
Sam Laporta
vs
Alvin Kamara
Sam Laporta
vs
Tucker Kraft
Sam Laporta
vs
George Kittle
Sam Laporta
vs
Courtland Sutton
Sam Laporta
vs
Michael Wilson
Sam Laporta
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
DJ Moore
Sam Laporta
vs
Denzel Boston
Sam Laporta
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Sam Laporta
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Sam Laporta
vs
Jordan Addison
Sam Laporta
vs
Rome Odunze
Sam Laporta
vs
Rashee Rice
Sam Laporta
vs
Romeo Doubs
Sam Laporta
vs
Matthew Golden
Sam Laporta
vs
Tre Tucker
Sam Laporta
vs
George Pickens
Sam Laporta
vs
KC Concepcion
Sam Laporta
vs
Bucky Irving
Sam Laporta
vs
Darren Waller
Sam Laporta
vs
Davante Adams
Sam Laporta
vs
Mike Evans
Sam Laporta
vs
Tee Higgins
Sam Laporta
vs
Brenton Strange
Sam Laporta
vs
Christian Watson
Sam Laporta
vs
Colston Loveland
Sam Laporta
vs
Brock Bowers
Sam Laporta
vs
Trey McBride
Sam Laporta
vs
Tyler Higbee
Sam Laporta
vs
Hunter Henry
Sam Laporta
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Sam Laporta
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Sam Laporta
vs
Jake Ferguson
Sam Laporta
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Mike Gesicki
Sam Laporta
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Sam Laporta
vs
AJ Barner
Sam Laporta
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Sam Laporta
vs
Cade Otton
Sam Laporta
vs
Evan Engram
Sam Laporta
vs
Greg Dulcich
Sam Laporta
vs
Michael Mayer
Sam Laporta
vs
Gunnar Helm
Sam Laporta
vs
Noah Fant
Sam Laporta
vs
Zach Ertz
Sam Laporta
vs
Dawson Knox
Sam Laporta
vs
Darnell Washington
Sam Laporta
vs
Cole Kmet
Sam Laporta
vs
Tommy Tremble
Sam Laporta
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
Sam Laporta
vs
Noah Gray
Jameson Williams
vs
Malik Nabers
Jameson Williams
vs
Braelon Allen
Jameson Williams
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jameson Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Jameson Williams
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jameson Williams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jameson Williams
vs
George Kittle
Jameson Williams
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jameson Williams
vs
Michael Wilson
Jameson Williams
vs
Tyler Warren
Jameson Williams
vs
DJ Moore
Jameson Williams
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jameson Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jameson Williams
vs
Jordan Addison
Jameson Williams
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Rashee Rice
Jameson Williams
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jameson Williams
vs
Matthew Golden
Jameson Williams
vs
Travis Kelce
Jameson Williams
vs
George Pickens
Jameson Williams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jameson Williams
vs
Bucky Irving
Jameson Williams
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jameson Williams
vs
Davante Adams
Jameson Williams
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jameson Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Jameson Williams
vs
Sam Laporta
Jameson Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Jameson Williams
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jameson Williams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jameson Williams
vs
Malik Washington
Jameson Williams
vs
David Montgomery
Jameson Williams
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jameson Williams
vs
Javonte Williams
Jameson Williams
vs
Mark Andrews
Jameson Williams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jameson Williams
vs
Woody Marks
Jameson Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jameson Williams
vs
DK Metcalf
Jameson Williams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jameson Williams
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Jameson Williams
vs
Nico Collins
Jameson Williams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jameson Williams
vs
Kyren Williams
Jameson Williams
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jameson Williams
vs
Josh Downs
Jameson Williams
vs
Carnell Tate
Jameson Williams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jameson Williams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jameson Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Jameson Williams
vs
Mack Hollins
Jameson Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Jameson Williams
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jameson Williams
vs
Trey McBride
Jameson Williams
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jameson Williams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jameson Williams
vs
RJ Harvey
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jameson Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jameson Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Jameson Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jameson Williams
vs
Drake London
Jameson Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jameson Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Jameson Williams
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jameson Williams
vs
Denzel Boston
Jameson Williams
vs
Rome Odunze
Jameson Williams
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jameson Williams
vs
Tre Tucker
Jameson Williams
vs
KC Concepcion
Jameson Williams
vs
Mike Evans
Jameson Williams
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jameson Williams
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jameson Williams
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jameson Williams
vs
Jalen Coker
Jameson Williams
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jameson Williams
vs
Tre Harris
Jameson Williams
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jameson Williams
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Makai Lemon
Jameson Williams
vs
Antonio Williams
Jameson Williams
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.

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