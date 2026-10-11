Fantasy football start em, sit em MNF lineups advice for Bills vs. Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 5 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and MNF starts/sits.
Week 5 of the NFL season closes with a Monday Night meeting between a pair of Super Bowl hopefuls, as the Buffalo Bills travel cross-country to face the L.A. Rams.
Both teams have serious postseason aspirations, but each has already hit some bumps in the road. The Bills dropped a matchup to the Patriots at home last week, while the Rams have sputtered to a 2-2 start.
We will bring you Monday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Good luck in Week 5, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
Monday, October 12, 8:15 PM ET
Notable Fantasy Injuries:
- DJ Moore - Questionable (Shoulder)
- Joshua Palmer - Out (Shoulder)
- Terrance Ferguson - IR (Ankle)
Matchups We Love
Matthew Stafford gets a plus matchup in Week 5. Buffalo has given up the third-most fantasy points, fifth-most passing yards, and fourth-most passing touchdowns to start the season, and this defense has allowed a top-2 fantasy QB finish in two of its last three weeks. That makes Stafford a strong QB1 option on Monday.
Kyren Williams has operated as the lead back for this Rams offense yet again. He has scored above 21 PPR fantasy points in back-to-back games and has a 64.5% rush share rate over the past two weeks. Now Williams gets a plus matchup against a Bills defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to the RB position. He is a must-start RB1.
Kyren Williams Has High-End RB1 Upside Against Buffalo https://t.co/T5a8m0MfeE
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) October 11, 2026
Rams WRs
Puka Nacua and Adams should be in fantasy lineups this week. While Adams hasn't produced in the two games with Nacua, both Rams WRs could have a strong game in Week 5. The Bills have allowed the third-most fantasy points, fifth-most receiving yards, and third-most receiving touchdowns to WRs this season. Nacua is a must-start WR1, while Adams is a WR2.
Matchups We Hate
James Cook will have a tough matchup on his hands in Week 5. The Rams have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points, the 11th-fewest rushing yards, and have not allowed a rushing touchdown to a running back in four weeks. Still, Cook should be in all fantasy lineups in Week 5. He ranks third in rushing yards this season.
After a strong start to the season, Kincaid has cooled off significantly. He caught only two passes for 38 yards in Week 3 and one pass for seven yards in Week 4. Unfortunately, things don't get easier for Kincaid in Week 5 against the Rams. Los Angeles has allowed the fewest fantasy points and fewest receiving yards to TEs so far. Kincaid is more of a TE2 on Monday night.
Other Notable Matchups
QB Josh Allen
Josh Allen will remain a must-start QB1 in this matchup against the Rams. Los Angeles has allowed multiple passing touchdowns in three of four weeks, and Allen should always be in your fantasy lineup.
Bills WRs
Update - DJ Moore is questionable.
It remains to be seen whether DJ Moore will suit up in Week 5. If he does, he will come in as a solid WR3. If he misses this contest, both Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman get a massive boost in the passing game. Shakir would jump to WR3 territory since the Rams have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to slot WRs. Coleman would be an ideal flex play in some leagues after catching six passes for 116 yards and one touchdown last week.
Coach Brady ruled WR Joshua Palmer and DL Ed Oliver OUT, and listed WR DJ Moore and two other players as questionable for Monday’s game.
Week 5 injury report: https://t.co/c2uFTgQZDU https://t.co/Vl99Gab3tm
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 10, 2026
TE Tyler Higbee
Tyler Higbee has some sneaky TE1 value this week if Colby Parkinson (knee/shoulder) misses. With both Parkinson and Terrance Ferguson out last week, Higbee benefited with a five-catch for 67-yard performance. Another solid game could be in store against a Bills defense that has allowed two TEs to score in double figures over the past three weeks. Higbee could be a TE1 option in deeper formats.
Buffalo Bills Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|James Cook III
|Start
|113.6
|RB
|BUF
|@ LAR
|Josh Allen
|Start
|110.2
|QB
|BUF
|@ LAR
|Khalil Shakir
|Start
|105.9
|WR
|BUF
|@ LAR
|Dalton Kincaid
|Start
|104.7
|TE
|BUF
|@ LAR
|Keon Coleman
|Risky Start
|102.3
|WR
|BUF
|@ LAR
|DJ Moore
|Risky Start
|102
|WR
|BUF
|@ LAR
|Tyler Bass
|Sit
|101.4
|K
|BUF
|@ LAR
|Ty Johnson
|Sit
|98.3
|RB
|BUF
|@ LAR
|Dawson Knox
|Sit
|94.1
|TE
|BUF
|@ LAR
|Ray Davis
|Sit
|93.3
|RB
|BUF
|@ LAR
|Kyle Allen
|Sit
|90.1
|QB
|BUF
|@ LAR
|Jackson Hawes
|Sit
|90
|TE
|BUF
|@ LAR
|Greg Dortch
|Sit
|89.4
|WR
|BUF
|@ LAR
|Keleki Latu
|Sit
|89.4
|TE
|BUF
|@ LAR
|Skyler Bell
|Sit
|89.4
|WR
|BUF
|@ LAR
|Buffalo Bills
|Sit
|66.9
|DEF
|BUF
|@ LAR
Los Angeles Rams Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Puka Nacua
|Start
|123.8
|WR
|LAR
|vs BUF
|Davante Adams
|Start
|122
|WR
|LAR
|vs BUF
|Kyren Williams
|Start
|119.1
|RB
|LAR
|vs BUF
|Matthew Stafford
|Start
|113.7
|QB
|LAR
|vs BUF
|Tyler Higbee
|Risky Start
|103.2
|TE
|LAR
|vs BUF
|Blake Corum
|Sit
|101.9
|RB
|LAR
|vs BUF
|Davis Allen
|Sit
|101.4
|TE
|LAR
|vs BUF
|Colby Parkinson
|Sit
|100.6
|TE
|LAR
|vs BUF
|Tutu Atwell
|Sit
|100.2
|WR
|LAR
|vs BUF
|Harrison Mevis
|Sit
|98.9
|K
|LAR
|vs BUF
|Jordan Whittington
|Sit
|98.8
|WR
|LAR
|vs BUF
|Konata Mumpfield
|Sit
|98.2
|WR
|LAR
|vs BUF
|Los Angeles Rams
|Sit
|96
|DEF
|LAR
|vs BUF
|Alex Bachman
|Sit
|95.2
|WR
|LAR
|vs BUF
|CJ Daniels
|Sit
|95.2
|WR
|LAR
|vs BUF
|Max Klare
|Sit
|95.2
|TE
|LAR
|vs BUF
|Dean Connors
|Sit
|93.4
|RB
|LAR
|vs BUF
|Stetson Bennett IV
|Sit
|92.5
|QB
|LAR
|vs BUF
|Ty Simpson
|Sit
|92
|QB
|LAR
|vs BUF
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 5 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like DJ Moore, Keon Coleman, Dalton Kincaid. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 5.
Week 5 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 5 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:
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