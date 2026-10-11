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Bills vs. Rams Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Monday Night Football - Matthew Stafford, James Cook, Kyren Williams, DJ Moore, Davante Adams, and more

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Davante Adams - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football start em, sit em MNF lineups advice for Bills vs. Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 5 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and MNF starts/sits.

In This Article hide
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
Matchups We Love
Matchups We Hate
Other Notable Matchups
Buffalo Bills Start/Sit Matchups
Los Angeles Rams Start/Sit Matchups
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 5 of the NFL season closes with a Monday Night meeting between a pair of Super Bowl hopefuls, as the Buffalo Bills travel cross-country to face the L.A. Rams.

Both teams have serious postseason aspirations, but each has already hit some bumps in the road. The Bills dropped a matchup to the Patriots at home last week, while the Rams have sputtered to a 2-2 start.

We will bring you Monday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Good luck in Week 5, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

Monday, October 12, 8:15 PM ET

Notable Fantasy Injuries:

 

Matchups We Love

QB Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford gets a plus matchup in Week 5. Buffalo has given up the third-most fantasy points, fifth-most passing yards, and fourth-most passing touchdowns to start the season, and this defense has allowed a top-2 fantasy QB finish in two of its last three weeks. That makes Stafford a strong QB1 option on Monday.

RB Kyren Williams

Kyren Williams has operated as the lead back for this Rams offense yet again. He has scored above 21 PPR fantasy points in back-to-back games and has a 64.5% rush share rate over the past two weeks. Now Williams gets a plus matchup against a Bills defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to the RB position. He is a must-start RB1.

Rams WRs

Puka Nacua and Adams should be in fantasy lineups this week. While Adams hasn't produced in the two games with Nacua, both Rams WRs could have a strong game in Week 5. The Bills have allowed the third-most fantasy points, fifth-most receiving yards, and third-most receiving touchdowns to WRs this season. Nacua is a must-start WR1, while Adams is a WR2.

 

Matchups We Hate

RB James Cook III

James Cook will have a tough matchup on his hands in Week 5. The Rams have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points, the 11th-fewest rushing yards, and have not allowed a rushing touchdown to a running back in four weeks. Still, Cook should be in all fantasy lineups in Week 5. He ranks third in rushing yards this season.

TE Dalton Kincaid

After a strong start to the season, Kincaid has cooled off significantly. He caught only two passes for 38 yards in Week 3 and one pass for seven yards in Week 4. Unfortunately, things don't get easier for Kincaid in Week 5 against the Rams. Los Angeles has allowed the fewest fantasy points and fewest receiving yards to TEs so far. Kincaid is more of a TE2 on Monday night.

 

Other Notable Matchups

QB Josh Allen

Josh Allen will remain a must-start QB1 in this matchup against the Rams. Los Angeles has allowed multiple passing touchdowns in three of four weeks, and Allen should always be in your fantasy lineup.

Bills WRs

Update - DJ Moore is questionable.

It remains to be seen whether DJ Moore will suit up in Week 5. If he does, he will come in as a solid WR3. If he misses this contest, both Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman get a massive boost in the passing game. Shakir would jump to WR3 territory since the Rams have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to slot WRs. Coleman would be an ideal flex play in some leagues after catching six passes for 116 yards and one touchdown last week.

TE Tyler Higbee

Tyler Higbee has some sneaky TE1 value this week if Colby Parkinson (knee/shoulder) misses. With both Parkinson and Terrance Ferguson out last week, Higbee benefited with a five-catch for 67-yard performance. Another solid game could be in store against a Bills defense that has allowed two TEs to score in double figures over the past three weeks. Higbee could be a TE1 option in deeper formats.

 

Buffalo Bills Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
James Cook III Start 113.6 RB BUF @ LAR
Josh Allen Start 110.2 QB BUF @ LAR
Khalil Shakir Start 105.9 WR BUF @ LAR
Dalton Kincaid Start 104.7 TE BUF @ LAR
Keon Coleman Risky Start 102.3 WR BUF @ LAR
DJ Moore Risky Start 102 WR BUF @ LAR
Tyler Bass Sit 101.4 K BUF @ LAR
Ty Johnson Sit 98.3 RB BUF @ LAR
Dawson Knox Sit 94.1 TE BUF @ LAR
Ray Davis Sit 93.3 RB BUF @ LAR
Kyle Allen Sit 90.1 QB BUF @ LAR
Jackson Hawes Sit 90 TE BUF @ LAR
Greg Dortch Sit 89.4 WR BUF @ LAR
Keleki Latu Sit 89.4 TE BUF @ LAR
Skyler Bell Sit 89.4 WR BUF @ LAR
Buffalo Bills Sit 66.9 DEF BUF @ LAR

 

Los Angeles Rams Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Puka Nacua Start 123.8 WR LAR vs BUF
Davante Adams Start 122 WR LAR vs BUF
Kyren Williams Start 119.1 RB LAR vs BUF
Matthew Stafford Start 113.7 QB LAR vs BUF
Tyler Higbee Risky Start 103.2 TE LAR vs BUF
Blake Corum Sit 101.9 RB LAR vs BUF
Davis Allen Sit 101.4 TE LAR vs BUF
Colby Parkinson Sit 100.6 TE LAR vs BUF
Tutu Atwell Sit 100.2 WR LAR vs BUF
Harrison Mevis Sit 98.9 K LAR vs BUF
Jordan Whittington Sit 98.8 WR LAR vs BUF
Konata Mumpfield Sit 98.2 WR LAR vs BUF
Los Angeles Rams Sit 96 DEF LAR vs BUF
Alex Bachman Sit 95.2 WR LAR vs BUF
CJ Daniels Sit 95.2 WR LAR vs BUF
Max Klare Sit 95.2 TE LAR vs BUF
Dean Connors Sit 93.4 RB LAR vs BUF
Stetson Bennett IV Sit 92.5 QB LAR vs BUF
Ty Simpson Sit 92 QB LAR vs BUF

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 5 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like DJ Moore, Keon Coleman, Dalton Kincaid. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 5.

Week 5 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 5 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

DJ Moore
vs
Tre Harris
DJ Moore
vs
Tre Tucker
DJ Moore
vs
Dallas Goedert
DJ Moore
vs
Keon Coleman
DJ Moore
vs
Courtland Sutton
DJ Moore
vs
Keaton Mitchell
DJ Moore
vs
Rome Odunze
DJ Moore
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
DJ Moore
vs
Brenton Strange
DJ Moore
vs
Roman Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
DJ Moore
vs
Mark Andrews
DJ Moore
vs
Mike Gesicki
DJ Moore
vs
Will Shipley
DJ Moore
vs
Tyler Higbee
DJ Moore
vs
Dalton Schultz
DJ Moore
vs
Antonio Williams
DJ Moore
vs
T.J. Hockenson
DJ Moore
vs
Keenan Allen
DJ Moore
vs
Hunter Henry
DJ Moore
vs
Rico Dowdle
DJ Moore
vs
Ladd McConkey
DJ Moore
vs
Jake Ferguson
DJ Moore
vs
Emeka Egbuka
DJ Moore
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
DJ Moore
vs
Tyler Allgeier
DJ Moore
vs
Blake Corum
DJ Moore
vs
Woody Marks
DJ Moore
vs
Kendrick Bourne
DJ Moore
vs
KC Concepcion
DJ Moore
vs
Makai Lemon
DJ Moore
vs
Jakobi Meyers
DJ Moore
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
DJ Moore
vs
Colston Loveland
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Mayer
DJ Moore
vs
Isaiah Likely
DJ Moore
vs
Pat Freiermuth
DJ Moore
vs
Khalil Shakir
DJ Moore
vs
Samaje Perine
DJ Moore
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Kalif Raymond
DJ Moore
vs
Jordan Addison
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Devaughn Vele
DJ Moore
vs
Kaleb Johnson
DJ Moore
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
DJ Moore
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
DJ Moore
vs
RJ Harvey
DJ Moore
vs
Ryan Flournoy
DJ Moore
vs
Juwan Johnson
DJ Moore
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
DJ Moore
vs
Malik Washington
DJ Moore
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Denzel Boston
DJ Moore
vs
Cody White
DJ Moore
vs
J.K. Dobbins
DJ Moore
vs
Cade Otton
DJ Moore
vs
Omarion Hampton
DJ Moore
vs
Darius Cooper
DJ Moore
vs
Tony Pollard
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Bell
DJ Moore
vs
Tucker Kraft
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Terry Mclaurin
DJ Moore
vs
Malachi Fields
DJ Moore
vs
Ollie Gordon II
DJ Moore
vs
Kendre Miller
DJ Moore
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
DJ Moore
vs
Dohnte Meyers
DJ Moore
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
George Holani
DJ Moore
vs
Tyler Warren
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylin Noel
DJ Moore
vs
Romeo Doubs
DJ Moore
vs
Najee Harris
DJ Moore
vs
Carnell Tate
DJ Moore
vs
Rashid Shaheed
DJ Moore
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
DJ Moore
vs
AJ Barner
DJ Moore
vs
Alvin Kamara
DJ Moore
vs
Rachaad White
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Downs
DJ Moore
vs
Efton Chism III
DJ Moore
vs
Jameson Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Cooper Kupp
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylen Waddle
DJ Moore
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
DJ Moore
vs
Luther Burden III
DJ Moore
vs
Dameon Pierce
DJ Moore
vs
DK Metcalf
DJ Moore
vs
Chig Okonkwo
DJ Moore
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DJ Moore
vs
Puka Nacua
DJ Moore
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DJ Moore
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DJ Moore
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DJ Moore
vs
Nico Collins
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Olave
DJ Moore
vs
Justin Jefferson
DJ Moore
vs
Drake London
DJ Moore
vs
Davante Adams
DJ Moore
vs
Zay Flowers
DJ Moore
vs
George Pickens
DJ Moore
vs
Malik Nabers
DJ Moore
vs
Garrett Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Parker Washington
DJ Moore
vs
Christian Watson
DJ Moore
vs
Matthew Golden
DJ Moore
vs
Tee Higgins
DJ Moore
vs
Mike Evans
DJ Moore
vs
Germie Bernard
DJ Moore
vs
Rashod Bateman
DJ Moore
vs
Isaiah Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Ted Hurst
DJ Moore
vs
Kayshon Boutte
DJ Moore
vs
Troy Franklin
DJ Moore
vs
Laquon Treadwell
DJ Moore
vs
Tez Johnson
DJ Moore
vs
Demario Douglas
DJ Moore
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
DJ Moore
vs
Bryce Lance
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen Brooks
DJ Moore
vs
Darnell Mooney
DJ Moore
vs
Jauan Jennings
DJ Moore
vs
Elic Ayomanor
DJ Moore
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
DJ Moore
vs
Dyami Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Jahan Dotson
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Cameron
DJ Moore
vs
Treylon Burks
Keon Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Keon Coleman
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Keon Coleman
vs
DJ Moore
Keon Coleman
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Tre Harris
Keon Coleman
vs
Brenton Strange
Keon Coleman
vs
Dallas Goedert
Keon Coleman
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Keon Coleman
vs
Courtland Sutton
Keon Coleman
vs
Mike Gesicki
Keon Coleman
vs
Rome Odunze
Keon Coleman
vs
Tyler Higbee
Keon Coleman
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Keon Coleman
vs
Antonio Williams
Keon Coleman
vs
Roman Wilson
Keon Coleman
vs
Keenan Allen
Keon Coleman
vs
Mark Andrews
Keon Coleman
vs
Rico Dowdle
Keon Coleman
vs
Will Shipley
Keon Coleman
vs
Jake Ferguson
Keon Coleman
vs
Dalton Schultz
Keon Coleman
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Keon Coleman
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Keon Coleman
vs
Blake Corum
Keon Coleman
vs
Hunter Henry
Keon Coleman
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Keon Coleman
vs
Ladd McConkey
Keon Coleman
vs
Makai Lemon
Keon Coleman
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Keon Coleman
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Keon Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Keon Coleman
vs
Michael Mayer
Keon Coleman
vs
Woody Marks
Keon Coleman
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Keon Coleman
vs
KC Concepcion
Keon Coleman
vs
Samaje Perine
Keon Coleman
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Keon Coleman
vs
Kalif Raymond
Keon Coleman
vs
Colston Loveland
Keon Coleman
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Isaiah Likely
Keon Coleman
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Keon Coleman
vs
Khalil Shakir
Keon Coleman
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Keon Coleman
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Keon Coleman
vs
Jordan Addison
Keon Coleman
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Keon Coleman
vs
Devaughn Vele
Keon Coleman
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Keon Coleman
vs
Cody White
Keon Coleman
vs
RJ Harvey
Keon Coleman
vs
Cade Otton
Keon Coleman
vs
Juwan Johnson
Keon Coleman
vs
Darius Cooper
Keon Coleman
vs
Malik Washington
Keon Coleman
vs
Chris Bell
Keon Coleman
vs
Denzel Boston
Keon Coleman
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Keon Coleman
vs
Malachi Fields
Keon Coleman
vs
Omarion Hampton
Keon Coleman
vs
Kendre Miller
Keon Coleman
vs
Tony Pollard
Keon Coleman
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Keon Coleman
vs
Tucker Kraft
Keon Coleman
vs
George Holani
Keon Coleman
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Keon Coleman
vs
Jaylin Noel
Keon Coleman
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Keon Coleman
vs
Najee Harris
Keon Coleman
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Keon Coleman
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
AJ Barner
Keon Coleman
vs
Tyler Warren
Keon Coleman
vs
Rachaad White
Keon Coleman
vs
Romeo Doubs
Keon Coleman
vs
Efton Chism III
Keon Coleman
vs
Carnell Tate
Keon Coleman
vs
Cooper Kupp
Keon Coleman
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Keon Coleman
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Keon Coleman
vs
Alvin Kamara
Keon Coleman
vs
Dameon Pierce
Keon Coleman
vs
Josh Downs
Keon Coleman
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Keon Coleman
vs
Jameson Williams
Keon Coleman
vs
Germie Bernard
Keon Coleman
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Keon Coleman
vs
Rashod Bateman
Keon Coleman
vs
Luther Burden III
Keon Coleman
vs
Puka Nacua
Keon Coleman
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Keon Coleman
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Keon Coleman
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Keon Coleman
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Keon Coleman
vs
Nico Collins
Keon Coleman
vs
Michael Wilson
Keon Coleman
vs
Chris Olave
Keon Coleman
vs
Justin Jefferson
Keon Coleman
vs
Drake London
Keon Coleman
vs
Davante Adams
Keon Coleman
vs
Zay Flowers
Keon Coleman
vs
George Pickens
Keon Coleman
vs
Malik Nabers
Keon Coleman
vs
Garrett Wilson
Keon Coleman
vs
Parker Washington
Keon Coleman
vs
Christian Watson
Keon Coleman
vs
Matthew Golden
Keon Coleman
vs
Tee Higgins
Keon Coleman
vs
Mike Evans
Keon Coleman
vs
DK Metcalf
Keon Coleman
vs
Isaiah Williams
Keon Coleman
vs
Ted Hurst
Keon Coleman
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Keon Coleman
vs
Troy Franklin
Keon Coleman
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Keon Coleman
vs
Tez Johnson
Keon Coleman
vs
Demario Douglas
Keon Coleman
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Keon Coleman
vs
Bryce Lance
Keon Coleman
vs
Jalen Brooks
Keon Coleman
vs
Darnell Mooney
Keon Coleman
vs
Jauan Jennings
Keon Coleman
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Keon Coleman
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Keon Coleman
vs
Dyami Brown
Keon Coleman
vs
Jahan Dotson
Keon Coleman
vs
Josh Cameron
Keon Coleman
vs
Treylon Burks
Keon Coleman
vs
Skyy Moore
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mike Evans
Dalton Kincaid
vs
David Montgomery
Dalton Kincaid
vs
George Kittle
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Sam Laporta
Dalton Kincaid
vs
DK Metcalf
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Bucky Irving
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Luther Burden III
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tee Higgins
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jameson Williams
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Josh Downs
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Matthew Golden
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Alvin Kamara
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Braelon Allen
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Carnell Tate
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Christian Watson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tyler Warren
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Parker Washington
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Garrett Wilson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Malik Nabers
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Dalton Kincaid
vs
George Pickens
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Cam Skattebo
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tony Pollard
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Zay Flowers
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Omarion Hampton
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Davante Adams
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Denzel Boston
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jaylen Warren
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Malik Washington
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brock Bowers
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Drake London
Dalton Kincaid
vs
RJ Harvey
Dalton Kincaid
vs
James Cook III
Dalton Kincaid
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Justin Jefferson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Devaughn Vele
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Chris Olave
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jordan Addison
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Michael Wilson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Nico Collins
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dalton Kincaid
vs
D'Andre Swift
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Colston Loveland
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Javonte Williams
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kyren Williams
Dalton Kincaid
vs
KC Concepcion
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Derrick Henry
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Woody Marks
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Trey McBride
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Chase Brown
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Ladd McConkey
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Hunter Henry
Dalton Kincaid
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Dalton Kincaid
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Will Shipley
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Puka Nacua
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mark Andrews
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Bijan Robinson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Roman Wilson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Rome Odunze
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Courtland Sutton
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dallas Goedert
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tre Harris
Dalton Kincaid
vs
DJ Moore
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brenton Strange
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Michael Mayer
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Cade Otton
Dalton Kincaid
vs
AJ Barner
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Evan Engram
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Darnell Washington
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Gunnar Helm
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dawson Knox
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mason Taylor
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Cole Kmet
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Noah Fant
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Zach Ertz
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Eli Raridon
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Davis Allen
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Austin Hooper
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Charlie Kolar
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Matthew Hibner
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Theo Johnson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Elijah Higgins
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brock Wright
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Drew Sample
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Foster Moreau
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tanner Hudson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jonnu Smith
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Adam Trautman
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Johnny Mundt
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Daniel Bellinger

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