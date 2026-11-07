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EPL DFS Lineup Picks for DraftKings And FanDuel (11/7/26) - English Premier League Soccer Matchweek Ten

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Brandon's DraftKings and FanDuel EPL DFS lineup picks for English Premier League Soccer on 11/7/26 (Matchweek Ten). His top daily fantasy soccer forwards, midfielders, defenders, goalkeepers.

Welcome back to "The Kick-Off!" and welcome to the 2026-27 season! European play is back with the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League, so rotations are inevitable! As always, check lineups before kickoff! With European play midweek and more next midweek, the odds of rotation are high. This weekend will feature matchups at both Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town FC. Will your club reach stardom and win the coveted English Premier League title this season? Let's kick off Matchweek Ten.

The top favorite for today is Liverpool FC (-175) at Crystal Palace FC (+470). I will guide you through this four-match slate starting at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, November 7th.

If you have any questions on today's slate, bankroll management, GPP strategy, cash game strategy, or anything else, don't hesitate to contact me at [email protected], via X @df_solutions, or in our Discord chat rooms.

Featured Promo! Save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass using discount code MASTERS, this week only! Win more with our DFS and Betting Packages, get expert tools and advice from proven winners including the Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, betting/props cheat sheet and more. GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE

 

EPL DFS Goalies

Bart Verbruggen - DK $5.3K || FD $12

Opponent - vs. Brentford FC

Value goalkeepers are hard to find on this Sunday slate because of the matchups and the salaries handed out. The closest ‘value’ goalie is Bart Verbruggen. However, he poses a risk because of his fixture with Brentford FC. In Brentford's last five domestic matches–excluding splits–they rank just outside the top five in Goals Per 90 and just outside the bottom five in Shots Per 90.

Luckily, the Seagulls and, more notably, Verbruggen have fared well between the sticks. In their last five domestic matches–excluding splits–they are the best club in Goals Against Per 90, but they do rank in the bottom five in Shots Against Per 90. Furthermore, Verbruggen has made 16 saves, conceded two goals, and recorded four clean sheets in his last five matches. Despite the higher salary, the Dutch goalkeeper is expected to maintain value, given the sheer volume of saves he is expected to make.                                                                  

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): 

  • Đorđe Petrović (DK $5.4K || FD $11) at Ipswich Town FC
  • Dean Henderson (DK $3.6K || FD $7) vs. Liverpool FC

 

EPL DFS Forwards

Estêvão - DK $4.7K || FD $15

Opponent - vs. Sunderland AFC

Willan Estêvão or Estêvão has a real chance of making his second English Premier League start this weekend at the Stadium of Light. The young Brazilian striker and winger made his first start against Manchester United on Halloween, where he produced six shots, three chances created, eight crosses, seven corners, one tackle, and one interception. Looking at his last five appearances–one start–he has produced eight shots, three chances created, 12 crosses, eight corners, two tackles, and one interception. To no surprise, almost all of his last five match production came from his one lone start.

He could have an even better matchup against the Black Cats too. From a Per 90 Against Viewpoint, Sunderland AFC rank worst in Goals and In-the-Box Goals, second-worst in Penalty Area Defense, fourth-worst in Shots, and they rank bottom ten in Chances Created, Big Chances Created, and In-the-Box Shots. To put it lightly, they are a bottom-three defense in the Premier League. Chelsea’s offense has cooled off compared to how it started the season, but that doesn’t mean they can’t flip a switch and score six goals in a single match.

Given the prime matchup, the salary, and Estêvão’s set-piece role for Chelsea, he could be one of the highest-owned players on the slate, making him a ‘LOCK’ in all formats.                          

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): 

  • Alexander Isak (DK $9.7K || FD $20) at Crystal Palace FC
  • Evanilson (DK 7.9K || FD $21) at Ipswich Town FC

 

EPL DFS Midfielders

Cody Gakpo - DK $10K || FD $19

Opponent - at Crystal Palace FC

Cody Gakpo could be another player vying for high ownership on this four-match slate. The veteran winger has been in charge of a share of the set pieces recently for Liverpool FC. Throughout his most recent five appearances–four starts–in all competitions, Gakpo has amassed two assists, 13 shots, 12 chances created, 12 crosses, six corners, six tackles, five interceptions, and three clearances. Gakpo has not only added a few points in this timeframe, but has also generated a plethora of peripherals.

Similar to Estêvão above, Gakpo also has a prime matchup, but at Selhurst Park. The Eagles are in rough shape in all formats, and their lack of rotation is showing. From a Per 90 Against Viewpoint in the last five matches for Crystal Palace FC–excluding splits–they rank bottom five in every meaningful metric. Although Gakpo is one of the highest-salaried players on the slate, his matchup and role for the Reds alone will keep him relevant enough. Perhaps a ceiling performance is in store, following his assist off the bench during midweek play.                                                                                      

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): 

  • Marcus Tavernier (DK $9.3K || FD $23)  Ipswich Town FC
  • Granit Xhaka (DK $6.8K || FD $17) vs. Chelsea FC

 

EPL DFS Defenders

Maxim De Cuyper - DK $7.2K || FD $19 ** LISTED AS MID ON FD **

Opponent - vs. Brentford FC

As mentioned in previous articles, if Brighton & Hove Albion are on the slate, Maxim De Cuyper will get highlighted. The defender, now converted winger, has thrived for the Seagulls this season. He has gathered one goal, one assist, six shots, 11 chances created, 16 crosses, seven corners, 11 tackles, five interceptions, and six clearances from his last five fixtures. The most intriguing part of De Cuyper is exactly how he gets deployed against the Bees.

In the Manchester City match, Brighton did not shy away and ran their typical 4-2-3-1 formation, with De Cuyper on the wing. It was also his best all-around performance in several weeks. Expect a similar role for him against a dominant Brentford side. The main concern is his recent lack of set-piece involvement. Nevertheless, he is still producing handfuls of peripherals. His salary is high for this home adventure. However, he always has the opportunity to not only meet value, but exceed it, and this match is no different.                                                                                            

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): 

  • Pep Chavarria (DK $4.3K || FD $9) at Sunderland AFC
  • Virgil van Dijk (DK $3.7K || FD $14) at Crystal Palace FC

 

Corner Takers

  • Brighton & Hove Albion: Pascal Groß/Maxim De Cuyper
  • Brentford FC: Mathias Jensen
  • Crystal Palace FC: Adam Wharton/Yéremy Pino
  • Liverpool FC: Cody Gakpo
  • Ipswich Town FC: Leif Davis/Julio Enciso
  • AFC Bournemouth: Marcus Tavernier/Justin Kluivert
  • Sunderland AFC: Granit Xhaka/Enzo Le Fée
  • Chelsea FC: Pedro Neto/Estêvão

Thanks for reading The Kick-Off. Good luck in all of your contests today!

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