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EPL DFS Lineup Picks for DraftKings And FanDuel (8/22/26) - English Premier League Soccer Matchweek 1

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Brandon's DraftKings and FanDuel EPL DFS lineup picks for English Premier League Soccer on 8/22/26 (Matchweek One). His top daily fantasy soccer forwards, midfielders, defenders, goalkeepers.

In This Article hide
EPL DFS Goalies
EPL DFS Forwards
EPL DFS Midfielders
EPL DFS Defenders
Corner Takers
More Betting and DFS Picks

Welcome back to "The Kick-Off!" and welcome to the 2026-27 season! The World Cup has come and gone, and the dreadful break from European soccer is over! Plenty of movement in the off-season for several clubs makes this season even more exciting than last year! Will your club reach stardom and win the coveted English Premier League title this season? Let's kick off Matchweek One.

The top favorite for today is Everton FC (+115) vs. Crystal Palace FC (+230). I will guide you through this three-match slate starting at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 22.

If you have any questions on today's slate, bankroll management, GPP strategy, cash game strategy, or anything else, don't hesitate to contact me at [email protected], via X @df_solutions, or in our Discord chat rooms.

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EPL DFS Goalies

James Trafford - DK $4.2K || FD $9

Opponent - at Nottingham Forest

After an explosive season with Burnley FC in 2024, James Trafford moved to Manchester City, a move that ended in bad blood. Trafford saw the pitch a total of eleven times, with most of his time spent on the bench. In those eleven starts in all competitions, he made 26 saves, conceded eleven goals, and recorded four clean sheets.

Nottingham Forest did not make any additions in their attack during the off-season. However, they did lose Elliot Anderson to Manchester City, and they replaced him with one of City’s prospects, James McAtee. Let’s look back at last season. Overall, Nottingham Forest was in the bottom-ten offensively in every meaningful category except Big Chances Created Per 90, where they ranked third-best. It still doesn’t matter, though, if you look at their Big Chance Shots Per 90, where they ranked sixth-worst, proving they do very little with the big chances they do create. With a change in scenery and a club that poorly converts chances, James Trafford is set up to challenge as the top goalie on the slate.                                                             

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): 

  • Jordan Pickford (DK $5.4K || FD $12) vs. Crystal Palace FC
  • Robin Roefs (DK $4.8K || FD $11) at Ipswich Town FC

 

EPL DFS Forwards

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - DK $5.7K || FD $17

Opponent - at Nottingham Forest

Dominic Calvert-Lewin finally struck double-digit goals again. The striker pounced onto the scene with Everton FC back in 2019 and 2020 when he registered 13 goals and 16 goals, respectively. However, injuries plagued him in the years that followed, and he struggled to maintain a spot in the starting XI. He eventually moved to Leeds United last year, and in his first season, he thrived. In 38 appearances in all competitions–31 starts–he produced 15 goals, one assist, 80 shots, 22 chances created, 10 crosses, 11 tackles, five interceptions, and nine blocks. Now, he has an opportunity to surpass those totals this year after Leeds United upgraded their offense by adding Harry Wilson from Fulham FC.

Last season, Nottingham Forest also struggled defensively. They were bottom-six in Shots Against Per 90, Chances Created Against Per 90, Big Chances Created Against Per 90, and In-the-Box Shots Against Per 90. If not for the goalies, they would have been relegated. The hosts did make a few additions to help bolster their defense, but will it be enough to stop the new-look Leeds attack?           

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): 

  • Emersonn (DK $7.5K || FD $11) vs. Sunderland AFC
  • Thierno Barry (DK $7.1K || FD $14) vs. Crystal Palace FC

 

EPL DFS Midfielders

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - DK $8.8K || FD $18

Opponent - vs. Crystal Palace FC

The start of a new season is never easy when analyzing midfield options, especially given the lack of set piece knowledge. However, Everton made it easy for us. Without James Garner in the lineup, all set pieces funnel through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. This will be KDH’s second season with Everton, after making the move from Chelsea. In his first season with the Toffees last year, he managed eight goals, four assists, 39 shots, 37 chances created, 112 crosses, 43 corners, 52 tackles, 12 interceptions, and 28 clearances in 31 appearances, and 30 starts domestically.

Unfortunately, even with a home debut to start the season, this will not be an easy matchup against Crystal Palace. The Eagles performed admirably on defense last year, and they have made a few additions to further strengthen it. Luckily, they still lack offensive prowess, and Everton is expected to control possession for most of the match. This will come down to how well KDH can generate peripherals and not how many goals or assists he can generate. Managers will be paying a premium for guaranteed set pieces, but will it be enough to make value?                                                                                                    

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): 

  • Morgan Gibbs-White (DK $9.8K || FD $19) vs. Leeds United
  • Harry Wilson (DK $6.6K || FD $18) at Nottingham Forest

 

EPL DFS Defenders

Leif Davis - DK $5.5K || FD $10

Opponent - vs. Sunderland AFC

It feels like an eternity since Leif Davis last played in the English Premier League (EPL), even though it was only a year-long break. Davis flew onto the scene with Ipswich Town FC in 2023, helping them secure promotion to the EPL, and followed that up with an outstanding Premier League debut season in 2024, despite Ipswich Town being relegated back to the Championship. He has now helped them secure promotion once again and is expected to maintain the majority of set piece duties for the Tractor Boys. In 37 appearances–35 starts–in the Championship last season, he produced two goals, four assists, 24 shots, 69 chances created, 212 crosses, 82 corners, 31 tackles, 32 interceptions, and 83 clearances.

Luckily, he happens to be returning with a favorable first matchup to start the season. Last year, Sunderland AFC were the third-worst in both Shots Against Per 90 and Crosses. They were also the fourth-worst in Chances Created Against Per 90 and the fifth-worst in In-the-Box Shots Against Per 90. This bodes well for Davis, who loves to send crosses from the flank. All it takes is one bounce, and he is having a ceiling performance.                                                                                    

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): 

  • Neco Williams (DK $6.7K || FD $15) vs. Leeds United
  • James Justin (DK $4.5K || FD $12) at Nottingham Forest

 

Corner Takers

  • Everton FC: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
  • Crystal Palace: Daichi Kanada/Ismaïla Sarr
  • Ipswich Town FC: Leif Davis/Julio Enciso
  • Sunderland AFC: Enzo Le Fée/Trai Hume
  • Nottingham Forest: Morgan Gibbs-White/Neco Williams
  • Leeds United: Harry Wilson/Anton Stach

Thanks for reading The Kick-Off. Good luck in all of your contests today!

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