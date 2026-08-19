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DraftKings PGA DFS Lineup Picks - BMW Championship (2026)

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Scottie Scheffler - PGA DFS Lineup Picks, PGA News, Golf Betting Picks

Jens's DraftKings PGA DFS lineup picks for the BMW Championship (2026). His PGA DFS targets and value plays for daily fantasy golf lineups.

Welcome, everyone, to Jens's DraftKings PGA DFS lineup picks and advice for the 2026 BMW Championship. I'll be subbing in for Zach this week and providing DFS picks and analysis to help you set those winning DraftKings lineups as the PGA Tour is set for the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The BMW Championship is the second round of this year's FedEx Cup playoffs and will be held at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri. The course last hosted the PGA Championship in 2018 when Brooks Koepka walked away as the winner. The course underwent significant changes following the 2018 PGA Championship, including the greens being completely rebuilt and six holes being lengthened, in hopes that the course would play firmer and faster than in 2018. The course allowed one of the lowest PGA Championship scoring weeks in history. Bombers and long iron specialists absolutely crushed it. We'll still want to target bombers and elite long iron players, but the renovations and limited field should give us some flexibility as we narrow down our player pool.

The RotoBaller team has you covered with details on the course, the field, the history of the event, and much more throughout the week, so be sure to check out all the coverage available at the PGA hub on RotoBaller. In this post, I'll break down six of my top DFS fantasy golf plays coming into the week.

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Big Dogs: Top-Tier PGA DFS Lineup Picks

Scottie Scheffler ($14.4K)

Scheffler dominated last week to secure his second victory of the 2026 season. He was absolutely dialed in with his putter. The big question is whether he can repeat this performance and, if so, by what margin. While I don't expect him to win by a measly eight strokes again, all signs point to a likely victory.

This week, Par 4 scoring average is important, and Scheffler leads the tour, scoring -0.12 on Par 4s this season. Historically, Scheffler tends to win in bunches, so this could be the start of a strong run through the FedEx Cup playoffs.

He has the accuracy to avoid the deep fescue and has been unmatched with his proximity on approach, making him an ideal anchor for our lineups. The main challenge will be building around him given his price. In my article on top DK values, we'll identify players to help build viable lineups centered on Scheffler.

Finally, Scottie gained over 16 strokes overall last week, including more than 8 on the green, against one of the strongest fields of the year. While I don't expect him to match those numbers, if he performs anywhere near last week's level, he could win again by several strokes.

 

 

Ludvig Aberg ($9.7K)

Aside from his 4-over round on Saturday last week, Aberg was quite solid. He gained strokes across the board and is ranked 17th in Strokes Gained on approach. Although his putting has been less effective this year, if he rolls in a few more putts, he could easily be at the top of the leaderboard this week.

His approach game is on point; he has gained strokes on approach in nearly every start this year except for two. Aberg has been one of the better iron players, especially from over 150 yards, and he's reliable for hitting greens. Additionally, he’s good at avoiding 3-putts, which will be crucial this week.

Building a lineup with Scottie and Aberg might be challenging, but with a limited field, we can find value further down the board than usual. Aberg’s accuracy off the tee and his elite approach game are key factors I'm considering this week.

 

 

 

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Underdogs: Mid-Range PGA DFS Lineup Picks

Wyndham Clark ($8.7k)

Clark entered the FedEx St. Jude Championship after missing two cuts in a row but finished in the top five at a course that demands precision off the tee. While he's not consistently accurate hitting fairways, he’s reliable on courses that prioritize length over accuracy.

More importantly, even when he misses fairways, he still makes birdies, which is crucial for us. I’m focusing on his approach game - he gained 1.42 strokes on approach last week. The FedEx Cup playoffs are about being in the right form at the right time.

His approach game looks strong, and he ranks 23rd in Strokes Gained: Putting this year. Clark has a knack for saving par or making birdies even when out of position off the tee.

Par 4 scoring will be key this week; he ranks 19th in Par 4 scoring average. Last week, he gained strokes off the tee on a "positional" course, and I believe Bellerive offers him a great chance to compete this week.

 

Jake Knapp ($8.2K)

Knapp started the year in incredible form, but since about midway through the season, he has been battling a thumb injury, which has caused his form to drop off. BUUUUTTT he has two top-15 finishes in his last three starts, gaining strokes off the tee in all three and gaining strokes on approach in two of them.

It's not just that he gained strokes on approach in his previous three starts; he gained over 1.02 strokes on approach in two of those three. He's also been rather pedestrian with the flat stick in those three starts compared to how he started the season.

I know we've mentioned the putter a lot, but if he finds any semblance of his early-season putting form, there's no doubt he'll be a contender come Sunday.

Knapp ranks 16th in driving distance and 19th in strokes gained approach; I'll take my chances with that kind of approach game and a putter getting hotter than the -0.33 strokes he lost putting last week.

 

 

Junkyard Dogs: Top PGA DFS Value Picks

Kurt Kitayama ($7.8K)

Kitayama is currently 28th in the FedEx Cup standings and needs a strong performance to secure his spot in next week's Tour Championship.

He's been one of the top players this season on long, straight courses. He ranks 25th in driving distance and 10th in Strokes Gained: Approach, which are great signs for a course like Bellerive that will stretch over 7,400 yards.

I'm especially confident in Kitayama because he tends to hit greens consistently, ranking 19th in greens in regulation percentage

. While his putting has room for improvement, he's 69th in 3-Putt avoidance, which is crucial given the size of the greens this week. Kitayama will experience some ups and downs this week, but I believe he has a good shot at being near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday.

 

Alex Smalley ($6.7K)

Smalley has been an absolute ball-striking monster this year. He finished second at the PGA Championship and tied for seventh at the Wyndham Championship. He's shown he can execute off the tee on positional courses and hold his own on bomber courses.

We want to find someone with solid recent form, especially at this stage in the FedEx Cup playoffs. Smalley has two top-25 finishes BUUUUTTTT more importantly, he's gained strokes on approach in his last three starts.

We'll need more than just good approach play from this salary range. We ultimately need birdies, and Smalley ranks 14th in Par 4 scoring this year.

He's someone we can count on to put himself in position off the tee to attack pins and execute approach shots to give himself birdie opportunities.

 

 

To see more options from below $8K, be sure to check out my full Value Plays post on the premium dashboard.

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More PGA Analysis and Picks

PGA DFS DraftKings Picks: BMW Championship
PGA Power Rankings: 2026 BMW Championship
Patrick's PGA Picks: BMW Champ. (Premium)
BMW Championship: Betting and Fantasy Preview


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