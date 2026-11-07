November 7, 2026

Get today's top DraftKings daily fantasy hockey lineup picks for November 7, 2026. Doug's expert NHL DFS goalies picks, value plays, stacks, and power play picks.

Happy Saturday, RotoBallers! We have a packed nine-game slate tonight, with monster teams like Edmonton, Colorado, and Toronto all on the docket. Not all of those teams are ones we want exposure to tonight, but we aren’t fading all of them either. I’ll dive into which teams we want to grab down below.

With those big boys on the slate, that means we need to find some value tonight. A few surprise teams pop up on the Heat Map that can help us get up to the more expensive lines, and one of our oldest, most reliable teams is on standby as well. Who are these mystery teams? Read on to find out!

I aim to help you narrow your plays to get the most bang for your DFS buck. NHL Premium members can find the RotoBaller NHL family on Discord, where the chat is always active. I'll bring my NHL lineup picks, analysis, and advice for DraftKings NHL DFS contests on Saturday, November 7 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Also check out RotoBaller's awesome NHL tools, including our Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, and Heat Map.

NHL DFS Analysis And Picks For 11/7/26

Dallas Stars (DAL2 - Roope Hintz, Jason Robertson, Arttu Hyry; $14600 DK)

Defensive Addition: Thomas Harley ($5100 DK)

I love Jason Robertson. He’s one of the most underappreciated superstars in the NHL. He’s had a strong start to the season, posting 18 points in 16 games, but what makes him great for fantasy is that his production comes in bunches. Over his past nine games, he’s had five with multiple points, and over his past 14 games, he’s taken at least three shots on goal 12 times. Those shots on goal give him a nice floor, while the multi-point games provide a strong ceiling.

Given his upside, I see him as value at $7100, and the rest of his line is even more economical, making it easy to stack the Stars tonight. Roope Hintz and Arttu Hyry aren’t likely to win you a tournament on their own, but they both have multiple games of double-digit DraftKings points over the past two weeks.

With Miro Heiskanen injured, Thomas Harley should get a lot of work with this line, and he may be the better fantasy option. He’s a SABS (shots and blocked shots) monster, combining for 14 over his past two games and falling below three just three times in 14 games since mid-October. He’s also had six games of at least six SABS in that span, which helps offset his $5100 price point. Anything he does in the goals and assists department is just a bonus.

Dallas gets a great home matchup against a Sharks squad on the second night of a back-to-back. Even without tired legs, San Jose is one of the league's worst defensive teams. Darnell Nurse and Matt Kesserling may be the worst defensive pairing in all of hockey, allowing 4.45 expected goals, 16.74 high-danger chances, and 43.88 scoring chances per 60 minutes on the road. We want exposure against them, and even if you don’t use a full line of Stars players, Robertson and Harley are a great mini-stack to take advantage of this matchup.

Toronto Maple Leafs (TOR1 - Auston Matthews, Easton Cowan, Jack Roslovic; $17300 DK)

Defensive Addition: Darren Raddysh ($5900 DK)

The Maple Leafs may not have the best matchup on the slate, although it’s not terrible, but what makes them appealing is the low cost of stacking the entire line. This is generally not the case when one of the players is priced at $8800, in this case, Auston Matthews, so when it happens, it should set off alarm bells.

Matthews with a give and go sharp angle SNIPE 😤🎯 https://t.co/PEWyeg64bv — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 1, 2026

Joining Matthews on the top line are Easton Cowan and Jack Roslovic, who cost a combined $8500. Cowan has shown potential this season, averaging just a shade under 10 DraftKings points per game. He’s bounced around the lineup, but always gets a boost when playing with Matthews. Roslovic has been a great addition, totaling 18 points in 17 games and making a perfect linemate for Matthews. He’s scored at least 15 DraftKings points in six of his past 10 games, which makes his low $4900 price point baffling.

Tonight the Leafs host Montreal, who have given up 0.66 fewer goals than expected on the road this year. Goalie Jacob Folwer has been great, but his success is unsustainable as he’s surrendered 2.45 fewer goals than expected and hasn’t allowed a high-danger goal yet on the road. He’s going to get rolled sooner rather than later, and facing a guy like Matthews can accelerate that regression. Given the value we get from this line, I’m going to take my shots on that downfall starting tonight.

Edmonton Oilers (EDM1 - Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Vasily Podkolzin; $23700 DK)

Defensive Addition: Evan Bouchard ($7700 DK)

On Thursday, I talked about how ho-hum it is to stack the Avalanche, and I feel similarly about Edmonton. Of course you want to use them; they’re the NHL's most dynamic offense. The same issue exists with Edmonton that it did with Colorado; to use a full four-man stack, you’ll have to make some tough choices with the rest of your roster.

Power play goal for Edmonton! Scored by Leon Draisaitl with 19:00 left in the 3rd. Assisted by Kasperi Kapanen and Connor McDavid. NJD: 3 | EDM: 3 #EDMvsNJD #NJDevils #LetsGoOilers https://t.co/Jnpntoc6ql — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) November 4, 2026

What makes Edmonton a little more palatable is the value in the third lines from Montreal and Los Angeles, a goalie in Ilya Sorokin, and a defenseman in Carolina’s Juuso Valimaki. You’re skating a thin razor with that lineup, but the data likes all those spots, so you’re at least in a better spot than throwing darts at min-priced complements.

We definitely want to get to Edmonton, as they have a great home matchup against an overmatched Vancouver team that has allowed 3.79 even-strength goals per 60 minutes on the road. Goalie Leevi Merilainen has allowed at least three goals in each of his last nine games, and on the road he’s allowed 3.83 goals per game. Advanced data shows little hope for improvement, as his goals allowed equal what was expected; he’s really this bad.

The defensive pairing we want to attack is Filip Hronek and Elias Pettersson, who have given up 3.46 expected goals and 14.41 high-danger chances per 60 minutes on the road. They don’t look to improve on those numbers facing off against Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard, Vasily Podkolzin, and Connor McDavid. Even if it means you punt everywhere else, get some exposure to the Oilers tonight as your late-night hammer.

Want more NHL DFS tools and content? Our NHL Premium package includes our daily DFS Cheat Sheets, Research Station, Lineup Optimizer, and access to our VIP Discord Chatrooms. Doug Shain (@BanksterDFS) joined the NHL team in 2023 with his proven track record - join in on the winning!

Back-to-back @DraftKings Fantasy Hockey World Championship trips! Let’s get the main prize this year! Thank you to @banksterdfs for the amazing daily fantasy content! @NHL pic.twitter.com/dONSvJMtIR — 🇺🇦Shockmain (@Shockmain) January 6, 2023

NHL DFS Value Stack of the Night

Carolina Hurricanes (CAR3 - Taylor Hall, Mark Jankowski, Seth Jarvis; $13200 DK)

Defensive Addition: Juuso Valimaki ($2500 DK)

I want exposure against the Blackhawks every time they are on the slate. I’m not sure any team in the league has a pair of goalies who have performed worse than Spencer Knight and Arvid Soderblom. Knight looks to get the call tonight, and although he’s the better of the two, he’s still given up at least three goals in 12 of 14 starts this season. As bad as he’s been at home, allowing 3.14 goals per game, he’s been even worse on the road, surrendering 3.79 goals per game and saving just 89% of the shots he’s faced.

His defensive pairing, Wyatt Kaiser and Artyom Levshunov, is one of the worst in the league. They’ve given up 33.52 scoring chances, 13.68 high-danger chances, and 3.33 expected goals per 60 minutes on the road. For Carolina, we are going back to their third line, which has been a favorite of ours for years.

The line just got a jolt with Taylor Hall's return. He didn’t do much offensively in his first game back, but he still contributed a pair of shots and two additional blocks. Seth Jarvis is the best player on the line, and although he has just one goal this year, he does have six assists and has taken at least three shots on goal in four of the seven games he’s played.

Mark Jankowski has been a pleasant surprise, leading the line with eight goals, with all eight coming in his past 11 games. He’s taken at least two shots on goal in nine of those games, which bodes well for his future returns. This isn’t an expensive line, and they have one of the best matchups on the slate. They fit well with almost any other stack outside of Edmonton’s top line, making them a priority addition to any lineup.

NHL DFS Goalie to Target

Ilya Sorokin (NYI - $7000 DK)

I don’t care who he’s facing, Ilya Sorokin should never be priced this low. My model has him as the highest-projected scoring goalie, and for good reason. I say it in every article, but shot volume equals fantasy points for goalies, and no goalie on this slate should see as many as Sorokin tonight.

The Islanders allow an average of 27 shots on goal per game, while the Devils take a ridiculous 32.9 shots per game; a number surpassed only by the Hurricanes. That kind of volume gives a goalie a high floor and opens the door to a ceiling game. Sorokin is nearly a goal-per-game better at home, allowing an average of just two per contest through six starts.

He’s been great under pressure, saving over 87% of the high-danger shots he’s faced, and that coolness will pay off against an aggressive New Jersey squad. It’s never fun to roster a goalie against the likes of Jack Hughes, but at $7000, Sorokin can have an average game and still return strong points per dollar.

If he can stand on his head, he’s a slate-breaking goalie in tournaments, and his price gives you tremendous roster flexibility. Other goalies may have better matchups, but none offer Sorokin's price/upside combination, making him my top fantasy netminder on the slate.

Others in consideration: Jacob Fowler, Jake Oettinger, Mackenzie Blackwood, Daniil Tarasov, Pyotr Kochetkov

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