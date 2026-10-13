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When Is Travis Etienne Jr. Coming Back - Week 6 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Travis Etienne - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

When is Travis Etienne Jr. coming back? Will Travis Etienne Jr.play again this season? Read about Travis Etienne Jr.'s return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Travis Etienne Jr. Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Travis Etienne Jr. Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) finished as the RB10 overall in PPR fantasy football leagues last season. He rushed 260 times for 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns and caught 36 passes for 292 yards and six touchdowns.

He also only fumbled one time. He seemed to have everything you want in a starting running back -- durability, pass-catching upside, scoring upside on the ground and through the air, reasonable efficiency, and enough athleticism to make explosive plays.

In his first three games as a Saint, though, he saw anything but workhorse volume. He logged just 17 carries in his first two games, which makes little sense from the outside looking in on an RB that signed a four-year, $48 million contract in the offseason. The injury he's dealing with right now makes his upside case even tougher. When will he be back? Let's check out the latest update.

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Travis Etienne Jr. Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Etienne suffered a hamstring injury in Week 3, just as it looked like he was ramping up to a bigger workload. Though it's just speculation on my part, it's possible that he was dealing with a hamstring problem in the offseason, was never listed on the injury report for it, and had his touches capped to prevent further injury.

It would follow the logic of him getting hurt after increasing his touches to 15 in Week 3. He was on pace to have a big day volume-wise. But he was placed on injured reserve due to the injury, and now will miss at least two more games.

At least Etienne has the bye week in Week 8 to recover further without missing more games. That's a reasonable game for him to come back in, as he'll have missed five total weeks at that point.

Hamstrings are indeed tricky once re-injured, as we know from Saints WR Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) this season. Everything depends on the severity, which we just don't know yet. We'll find out more closer to Week 9.

 

Travis Etienne Jr. Fantasy Football Outlook

Etienne's upside case for 2026 was heavily clouded by his lack of usage in Weeks 1 and 2. It will be hard to get a good understanding of his true role in the Saints offense until he returns and works his way back to full health.

But for now, he should be an intriguing buy-low for teams that have the luxury of extra players to trade for him. A bit past mid-season, we could see him take on a bigger role in the offense. He could be the last cheap high-volume RB you can pick up this season aside from snagging a backup on the waiver wire in case of an injury to a team's starting RB.

New Orleans' other running backs have been ineffective this season. RBs Alvin Kamara, CJ Donaldson, and Kendre Miller all average under four yards per carry this season, have just four rushing touchdowns between them, and haven't shown an ability to make explosive plays this year.

None of them have been particularly effective in the passing game, either. That's an area in which Etienne has shown upside in previous seasons. Kamara was once one of the NFL's best pass-catching backs, but he's 31 years old, and has been on the decline for numerous seasons now.

Etienne is worthy of a buy-low trade offer in most leagues, and could be an RB2 when fully healthy.

 

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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller:

Alvin Kamara
vs
Mark Andrews
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Higbee
Alvin Kamara
vs
RJ Harvey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Brenton Strange
Alvin Kamara
vs
Omarion Hampton
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ladd McConkey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Blake Corum
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kendre Miller
Alvin Kamara
vs
Darren Waller
Alvin Kamara
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Alvin Kamara
vs
Hunter Henry
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jake Ferguson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Keenan Allen
Alvin Kamara
vs
Keon Coleman
Alvin Kamara
vs
Germie Bernard
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dameon Pierce
Alvin Kamara
vs
Xavier Worthy
Alvin Kamara
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Colston Loveland
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Alvin Kamara
vs
Romeo Doubs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Alvin Kamara
vs
Courtland Sutton
Alvin Kamara
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Alvin Kamara
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dalton Schultz
Alvin Kamara
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rome Odunze
Alvin Kamara
vs
Najee Harris
Alvin Kamara
vs
Devaughn Vele
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Alvin Kamara
vs
Juwan Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tre Tucker
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kalif Raymond
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Alvin Kamara
vs
AJ Barner
Alvin Kamara
vs
Woody Marks
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rashod Bateman
Alvin Kamara
vs
Stefon Diggs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tony Pollard
Alvin Kamara
vs
Cade Otton
Alvin Kamara
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Carnell Tate
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyjae Spears
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dallas Goedert
Alvin Kamara
vs
Brandin Cooks
Alvin Kamara
vs
Denzel Boston
Alvin Kamara
vs
Darnell Washington
Alvin Kamara
vs
Travis Kelce
Alvin Kamara
vs
Khalil Shakir
Alvin Kamara
vs
DJ Moore
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rico Dowdle
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Saquon Barkley
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rachaad White
Alvin Kamara
vs
Josh Downs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Raheim Sanders
Alvin Kamara
vs
Isaiah Likely
Alvin Kamara
vs
Michael Mayer
Alvin Kamara
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Alvin Kamara
vs
Malachi Fields
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tucker Kraft
Alvin Kamara
vs
Justice Hill
Alvin Kamara
vs
Devonta Smith
Alvin Kamara
vs
Demario Douglas
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kimani Vidal
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Warren
Alvin Kamara
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Alvin Kamara
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Alvin Kamara
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Luther Burden III
Alvin Kamara
vs
Darius Cooper
Alvin Kamara
vs
DK Metcalf
Alvin Kamara
vs
Emmett Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jalen Coker
Alvin Kamara
vs
Cody White
Alvin Kamara
vs
Braelon Allen
Alvin Kamara
vs
Noah Fant
Alvin Kamara
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Alvin Kamara
vs
Cooper Kupp
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rashee Rice
Alvin Kamara
vs
Makai Lemon
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Alvin Kamara
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Alvin Kamara
vs
Michael Wilson
Alvin Kamara
vs
George Holani
Alvin Kamara
vs
George Pickens
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
George Kittle
Alvin Kamara
vs
Antonio Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Garrett Wilson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bijan Robinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Alvin Kamara
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyren Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaylen Warren
Alvin Kamara
vs
Derrick Henry
Alvin Kamara
vs
Javonte Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
James Cook III
Alvin Kamara
vs
D'Andre Swift
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bucky Irving
Alvin Kamara
vs
Cam Skattebo
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kaelon Black
Alvin Kamara
vs
Austin Ekeler
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ty Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Roschon Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Sean Tucker
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Alvin Kamara
vs
CJ Donaldson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Goodson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Seth McGowan
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Badie
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dylan Laube
Alvin Kamara
vs
Corey Kiner
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ray Davis
Alvin Kamara
vs
A.J. Dillon
Alvin Kamara
vs
Hunter Luepke
Alvin Kamara
vs
Isaiah Davis
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jordan James
Alvin Kamara
vs
Julius Chestnut
Alvin Kamara
vs
Alec Ingold
Alvin Kamara
vs
Brashard Smith
Alvin Kamara
vs
Audric Estime
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kalel Mullings
Alvin Kamara
vs
Patrick Ricard
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rasheen Ali
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bam Knight
Kendre Miller
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kendre Miller
vs
Ladd McConkey
Kendre Miller
vs
Hunter Henry
Kendre Miller
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kendre Miller
vs
Keenan Allen
Kendre Miller
vs
RJ Harvey
Kendre Miller
vs
Germie Bernard
Kendre Miller
vs
Mark Andrews
Kendre Miller
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kendre Miller
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kendre Miller
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kendre Miller
vs
Colston Loveland
Kendre Miller
vs
Brenton Strange
Kendre Miller
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kendre Miller
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Kendre Miller
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Kendre Miller
vs
Blake Corum
Kendre Miller
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kendre Miller
vs
Darren Waller
Kendre Miller
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kendre Miller
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kendre Miller
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kendre Miller
vs
Rome Odunze
Kendre Miller
vs
Keon Coleman
Kendre Miller
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kendre Miller
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Dameon Pierce
Kendre Miller
vs
Tre Tucker
Kendre Miller
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Kendre Miller
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kendre Miller
vs
Woody Marks
Kendre Miller
vs
Romeo Doubs
Kendre Miller
vs
Stefon Diggs
Kendre Miller
vs
Courtland Sutton
Kendre Miller
vs
Tony Pollard
Kendre Miller
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kendre Miller
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kendre Miller
vs
Carnell Tate
Kendre Miller
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kendre Miller
vs
Najee Harris
Kendre Miller
vs
Denzel Boston
Kendre Miller
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kendre Miller
vs
Travis Kelce
Kendre Miller
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
DJ Moore
Kendre Miller
vs
Kalif Raymond
Kendre Miller
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kendre Miller
vs
AJ Barner
Kendre Miller
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kendre Miller
vs
Rashod Bateman
Kendre Miller
vs
Josh Downs
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kendre Miller
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kendre Miller
vs
Cade Otton
Kendre Miller
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Kendre Miller
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kendre Miller
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kendre Miller
vs
Devonta Smith
Kendre Miller
vs
Brandin Cooks
Kendre Miller
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kendre Miller
vs
Darnell Washington
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Warren
Kendre Miller
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kendre Miller
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kendre Miller
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kendre Miller
vs
Luther Burden III
Kendre Miller
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
DK Metcalf
Kendre Miller
vs
Rachaad White
Kendre Miller
vs
Jalen Coker
Kendre Miller
vs
Raheim Sanders
Kendre Miller
vs
Braelon Allen
Kendre Miller
vs
Michael Mayer
Kendre Miller
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kendre Miller
vs
Malachi Fields
Kendre Miller
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kendre Miller
vs
Justice Hill
Kendre Miller
vs
Rashee Rice
Kendre Miller
vs
Demario Douglas
Kendre Miller
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Kendre Miller
vs
Kimani Vidal
Kendre Miller
vs
Michael Wilson
Kendre Miller
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Kendre Miller
vs
George Pickens
Kendre Miller
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
George Kittle
Kendre Miller
vs
Darius Cooper
Kendre Miller
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kendre Miller
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kendre Miller
vs
Cody White
Kendre Miller
vs
Parker Washington
Kendre Miller
vs
Noah Fant
Kendre Miller
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kendre Miller
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Mike Evans
Kendre Miller
vs
Cooper Kupp
Kendre Miller
vs
Matthew Golden
Kendre Miller
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kendre Miller
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kendre Miller
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kendre Miller
vs
Kyren Williams
Kendre Miller
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kendre Miller
vs
Derrick Henry
Kendre Miller
vs
Javonte Williams
Kendre Miller
vs
James Cook III
Kendre Miller
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kendre Miller
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kendre Miller
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kendre Miller
vs
Bucky Irving
Kendre Miller
vs
George Holani
Kendre Miller
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Kaelon Black
Kendre Miller
vs
Austin Ekeler
Kendre Miller
vs
Ty Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Roschon Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Sean Tucker
Kendre Miller
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Kendre Miller
vs
CJ Donaldson
Kendre Miller
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Goodson
Kendre Miller
vs
Seth McGowan
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Badie
Kendre Miller
vs
Dylan Laube
Kendre Miller
vs
Corey Kiner
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Ray Davis
Kendre Miller
vs
A.J. Dillon
Kendre Miller
vs
Hunter Luepke
Kendre Miller
vs
Isaiah Davis
Kendre Miller
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Kendre Miller
vs
Jordan James
Kendre Miller
vs
Julius Chestnut
Kendre Miller
vs
Alec Ingold
Kendre Miller
vs
Brashard Smith
Kendre Miller
vs
Audric Estime
Kendre Miller
vs
Kalel Mullings
Kendre Miller
vs
Patrick Ricard
Kendre Miller
vs
Rasheen Ali
Kendre Miller
vs
Bam Knight

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