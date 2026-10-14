👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

When Is Lamar Jackson Coming Back - Week 6 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Lamar Jackson - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

When is Lamar Jackson coming back? Will Lamar Jackson play again this season? Read about Lamar Jackson's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Lamar Jackson Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Lamar Jackson Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

One of the biggest edges that fantasy managers can unlock is nailing the quarterback position. Finding a player who can elevate fantasy scoring as both a passer and rusher has long been a cheat code in fantasy football.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been one of those cheat codes throughout his career. 2025 was a down season for the veteran signal caller due to injuries, but he looked to be on track to recover his fantasy prowess before an ankle injury sidelined him in Week 5.

When is Lamar Jackson coming back? Will he play in Week 6? Let’s dive in below.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Lamar Jackson Injury Update for Fantasy Football

The 2025 season was one to forget for Lamar Jackson. Jackson was limited to just 13 games, completing just 63.6% of his passes for 2,549 yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. His 349 rushing yards were also pacing to be the lowest of his career. It was also the first season that Jackson averaged fewer than 20.0 fantasy points per game.

Things looked to be back on track in 2026 with new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle. Jackson was averaging 20.2 fantasy points per game (QB9) while completing a career-high 70.8% of his passes for 967 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception. He also added a modest (by his standards) 19 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown as a rusher.

More importantly, the advanced metrics show that Jackson’s fantasy production was being driven by a career-best passing season. The veteran quarterback had posted career highs in completion percentage over expected (9.6%), average depth of target (10.61), and adjusted net yards per attempt (9.5), an efficiency metric that factors touchdowns, interceptions, and sack yardage lost into quarterback production.

Unfortunately, Jackson suffered an ankle injury in Baltimore’s Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans that forced him to miss Week 5. Luckily for the Ravens (and fantasy managers), he is not expected to be out long.

Jackson has a legitimate chance to return for Week 6’s game against the Cleveland Browns, but fantasy managers will want to monitor his practice participation throughout the week to make sure he is on track. At worst, it seems a return to the field in Week 7 would be the worst-case scenario.

 

Lamar Jackson Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy managers who drafted Lamar Jackson in 2026 were hoping to get a rebound from a tried-and-true fantasy producer in a new offensive system. That bet seemingly paid off through the first four games, but the question is: how sustainable is it?

Jackson was the QB9 in fantasy points per game (20.27) over the first four weeks, largely due to his passing ability. Based on his passing volume and production, his expected fantasy points were 16.6 through the first four games, which would have been the QB20.

It would be easy to chalk Jackson’s hot start up to unsustainable passing efficiency driven by Zay Flowers being one of the most explosive wide receivers so far this season. On the other hand, Jackson (and Doyle) have not been forced to tap into Jackson’s rushing ability thanks to their ability to design explosives in the passing attack.

Jackson’s ankle injury likely isn’t serious if it will force him to miss just one or two games, which means an uptick in his rushing production is still on the table. That could help maintain his fantasy production, even if his passing efficiency gradually slides back down to his career norms.

As long as the ankle injury doesn’t linger, Jackson is seemingly a top-10 quarterback for the 2026 fantasy season who will have a top-5 finish well within his range of outcomes.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 6?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Lamar Jackson, Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Lamar Jackson, Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews:

Lamar Jackson
vs
Drake Maye
Lamar Jackson
vs
Jayden Daniels
Lamar Jackson
vs
Jordan Love
Lamar Jackson
vs
Matthew Stafford
Lamar Jackson
vs
Brock Purdy
Lamar Jackson
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Lamar Jackson
vs
Josh Allen
Lamar Jackson
vs
Dak Prescott
Lamar Jackson
vs
Anthony Gould
Lamar Jackson
vs
Caleb Williams
Lamar Jackson
vs
Zavier Scott
Lamar Jackson
vs
Bryce Young
Lamar Jackson
vs
Payne Durham
Lamar Jackson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Lamar Jackson
vs
Charlie Jones
Lamar Jackson
vs
Kirk Cousins
Lamar Jackson
vs
Kene Nwangwu
Lamar Jackson
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Lamar Jackson
vs
Carson Steele
Lamar Jackson
vs
Tyler Shough
Lamar Jackson
vs
Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Lamar Jackson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Lamar Jackson
vs
Elijah Moore
Lamar Jackson
vs
C.J. Stroud
Lamar Jackson
vs
Jameis Winston
Lamar Jackson
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Lamar Jackson
vs
Sam Darnold
Lamar Jackson
vs
Bo Nix
Lamar Jackson
vs
Jalon Daniels
Lamar Jackson
vs
Deshaun Watson
Lamar Jackson
vs
Daniel Jones
Lamar Jackson
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Lamar Jackson
vs
Justin Herbert
Zay Flowers
vs
Derrick Henry
Zay Flowers
vs
Nico Collins
Zay Flowers
vs
Drake London
Zay Flowers
vs
Javonte Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaylen Warren
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Olave
Zay Flowers
vs
Christian Watson
Zay Flowers
vs
Malik Nabers
Zay Flowers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Zay Flowers
vs
James Cook III
Zay Flowers
vs
Kyren Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
D'Andre Swift
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Zay Flowers
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Zay Flowers
vs
Puka Nacua
Zay Flowers
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Zay Flowers
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Zay Flowers
vs
Brock Bowers
Zay Flowers
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Zay Flowers
vs
Trey McBride
Zay Flowers
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Zay Flowers
vs
Davante Adams
Zay Flowers
vs
Bijan Robinson
Zay Flowers
vs
Matthew Golden
Zay Flowers
vs
Mike Evans
Zay Flowers
vs
Parker Washington
Zay Flowers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
George Pickens
Zay Flowers
vs
Michael Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Zay Flowers
vs
Rashee Rice
Zay Flowers
vs
A.J. Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Jalen Coker
Mark Andrews
vs
RJ Harvey
Mark Andrews
vs
Alvin Kamara
Mark Andrews
vs
Omarion Hampton
Mark Andrews
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mark Andrews
vs
Ladd McConkey
Mark Andrews
vs
Brenton Strange
Mark Andrews
vs
Kendre Miller
Mark Andrews
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Mark Andrews
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Mark Andrews
vs
Blake Corum
Mark Andrews
vs
Hunter Henry
Mark Andrews
vs
Darren Waller
Mark Andrews
vs
Keenan Allen
Mark Andrews
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Mark Andrews
vs
Germie Bernard
Mark Andrews
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mark Andrews
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mark Andrews
vs
Keon Coleman
Mark Andrews
vs
Xavier Worthy
Mark Andrews
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Colston Loveland
Mark Andrews
vs
Dameon Pierce
Mark Andrews
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Mark Andrews
vs
Brock Bowers
Mark Andrews
vs
Trey McBride
Mark Andrews
vs
George Kittle
Mark Andrews
vs
Tyler Warren
Mark Andrews
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mark Andrews
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mark Andrews
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mark Andrews
vs
Travis Kelce
Mark Andrews
vs
Dallas Goedert
Mark Andrews
vs
Juwan Johnson

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

5 Injured Players To Stash
Start/Sit Chart - All Week 6 Matchup Ratings
Well-Known Players: Drop, Hold or Sell Low?
Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays and Waiver Stashes


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Ashton Jeanty

Will Play in Week 6
A.J. Brown

Patriots Opening Practice Window on A.J. Brown
Michael Penix Jr.

Expected to Start Sunday
Caleb Williams

to Practice in Full on Wednesday
Breece Hall

Remains Week-to-Week
Ashton Jeanty

Could Be Rested to Recover From Injuries
Zach Charbonnet

Could Make Season Debut in Week 7
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Ridly Greig

Sustains a "Strain" in Tuesday's Loss
Brandin Podziemski

Tallies 17 Points in Win Over Lakers
Wyatt Johnston

to Remain Out Wednesday
Darnell Nurse

Injured in Fight Tuesday
Yaxel Lendeborg

Shakes Off Ankle Scare in Las Vegas
Taylor Hall

Sustains Upper-Body Injury in Tuesday's Win
Lamar Jackson

Has Realistic Chance to Return in Week 6
Austin Reaves

Pours in 28 Points Against Warriors
Ryan Poehling

Out for 6-8 Weeks With MCL Sprain
Tyrese Haliburton

Scores 24 Points in Return to Oklahoma City
Jared Spurgeon

Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
James Wiseman

Posts Double-Double in Preseason Start
Alex DeBrincat

Agrees to Seven-Year Extension With Red Wings
Kawhi Leonard

Looks Sharp in Toronto Return
Myles Garrett

Won't Return to Practice This Week
Tyreek Hill

Found Liable for Battery, Could Still Face a Suspension
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Ziaire Williams

Ruled Out Again on Tuesday
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Resting Tuesday Versus Golden State
Walker Kessler

Set to Make Preseason Debut Tuesday
Dylan Cardwell

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Payton Pritchard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Celtics
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Still Listed as Limited on Tuesday
James Cook III

in Danger of Losing Carries
Mike Matheson

Misses Tuesday's Action
Luke Evangelista

Out Against Red Wings
Jacob Markstrom

Unavailable Tuesday
Cutter Gauthier

Ruled Out for Tuesday
Jordan Staal

to Miss 1-2 Months With Torn Calf
Josh Morrissey

Remains Out Tuesday
Cale Makar

to Miss Tuesday's Game
Montez Sweat

Facing Two-Game PED Suspension
D'Andre Swift

Battling Multiple Lower-Body Injuries
Caleb Williams

Looking "Pretty Good" for Week 6
Harrison Mevis

Rams Moving on From Harrison Mevis After Overtime Miss
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Justin Herbert

Chargers Not Considering Trading Justin Herbert
TreVeyon Henderson

Suffers High-Ankle Sprain, Set to Miss Multiple Weeks
Trevor van Riemsdyk

Penguins Move Trevor van Riemsdyk to Injured Reserve
Parker Wotherspoon

Out Week-to-Week
Samuel Honzek

Considered Week-to-Week
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Unavailable Tuesday
Mikel Brown Jr.

Expected to Make His Preseason Debut Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers

Yuki Kawamura Waived by Clippers
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Waive Lonnie Walker IV
Cutter Gauthier

Questionable for Tuesday
Kristaps Porzingis

Still Without Return-to-Court Timeline
Nikolas Matinpalo

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Monday
Yaxel Lendeborg

in Line for Opening-Night Start
Nico Sturm

Doing "OK" After Being Sent to Hospital
Gui Santos

Positioned to Start on Opening Night
Davante Adams

Remains an Enormous Weapon Around the Goal Line
Matthew Stafford

Huge Effort Comes Up Short in Week 5
James Cook III

Touchdowns Make Up for Fumbling Issues in Week 5
Tyrese Haliburton

Tweaks Right Ankle, Hopeful to Play on Tuesday
Ben Simmons

Expected to Begin 2026-27 Season as Starter
Kawhi Leonard

Available to Play on Tuesday
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Miles Bridges

Recovering Well from Ankle Injury
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

5 Injured Players To Stash
Start/Sit Chart - All Week 6 Matchup Ratings
Well-Known Players: Drop, Hold or Sell Low?
Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays and Waiver Stashes