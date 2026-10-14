When Is Lamar Jackson Coming Back - Week 6 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Lamar Jackson coming back? Will Lamar Jackson play again this season? Read about Lamar Jackson's return date and injury updates for 2026.
One of the biggest edges that fantasy managers can unlock is nailing the quarterback position. Finding a player who can elevate fantasy scoring as both a passer and rusher has long been a cheat code in fantasy football.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been one of those cheat codes throughout his career. 2025 was a down season for the veteran signal caller due to injuries, but he looked to be on track to recover his fantasy prowess before an ankle injury sidelined him in Week 5.
When is Lamar Jackson coming back? Will he play in Week 6? Let’s dive in below.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Lamar Jackson Injury Update for Fantasy Football
The 2025 season was one to forget for Lamar Jackson. Jackson was limited to just 13 games, completing just 63.6% of his passes for 2,549 yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. His 349 rushing yards were also pacing to be the lowest of his career. It was also the first season that Jackson averaged fewer than 20.0 fantasy points per game.
Things looked to be back on track in 2026 with new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle. Jackson was averaging 20.2 fantasy points per game (QB9) while completing a career-high 70.8% of his passes for 967 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception. He also added a modest (by his standards) 19 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown as a rusher.
Lamar Jackson 🎯 Rashod Bateman for the TD
NOvsBAL on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/RwqbUrIoEP
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
More importantly, the advanced metrics show that Jackson’s fantasy production was being driven by a career-best passing season. The veteran quarterback had posted career highs in completion percentage over expected (9.6%), average depth of target (10.61), and adjusted net yards per attempt (9.5), an efficiency metric that factors touchdowns, interceptions, and sack yardage lost into quarterback production.
Unfortunately, Jackson suffered an ankle injury in Baltimore’s Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans that forced him to miss Week 5. Luckily for the Ravens (and fantasy managers), he is not expected to be out long.
Jackson has a legitimate chance to return for Week 6’s game against the Cleveland Browns, but fantasy managers will want to monitor his practice participation throughout the week to make sure he is on track. At worst, it seems a return to the field in Week 7 would be the worst-case scenario.
Lamar Jackson Fantasy Football Outlook
Fantasy managers who drafted Lamar Jackson in 2026 were hoping to get a rebound from a tried-and-true fantasy producer in a new offensive system. That bet seemingly paid off through the first four games, but the question is: how sustainable is it?
Jackson was the QB9 in fantasy points per game (20.27) over the first four weeks, largely due to his passing ability. Based on his passing volume and production, his expected fantasy points were 16.6 through the first four games, which would have been the QB20.
It would be easy to chalk Jackson’s hot start up to unsustainable passing efficiency driven by Zay Flowers being one of the most explosive wide receivers so far this season. On the other hand, Jackson (and Doyle) have not been forced to tap into Jackson’s rushing ability thanks to their ability to design explosives in the passing attack.
Jackson’s ankle injury likely isn’t serious if it will force him to miss just one or two games, which means an uptick in his rushing production is still on the table. That could help maintain his fantasy production, even if his passing efficiency gradually slides back down to his career norms.
As long as the ankle injury doesn’t linger, Jackson is seemingly a top-10 quarterback for the 2026 fantasy season who will have a top-5 finish well within his range of outcomes.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Lamar Jackson, Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Lamar Jackson, Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews:
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