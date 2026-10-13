When Is Kyle Monangai Coming Back - Week 6 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Kyle Monangai coming back? Will Kyle Monangai play again this season? Read about Kyle Monangai's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (toe) had a promising rookie season in which he looked, at times, like he was set to take on a bigger role in his team's backfield. He was far from consistent, though.
Rookie players having such promising seasons as him tend to carve out larger roles for themselves in Year 2. In Week 4, Monangai's 30 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns, combine with one catch for four yards, made it seem as if he could take over the RB1 role.
An injury got in the way, unfortunately. He's shown off fantastic upside, depending on the situation, but when will he return for fantasy football? What's the latest on his injury and his rest-of-season fantasy football outlook? Let's dive in.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Kyle Monangai Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Monangai is dealing with a toe injury that left him in a walking boot. He wasn't able to play in Week 5 and visited a medical specialist for diagnosis and treatment of his turf toe. It's not known yet whether he will miss time, but we typically see players with this injury require rest.
We don't know the severity of his issue -- i.e. whether he has overstretched, partially torn, or fully torn ligaments in his toe. The boot should help the healing process, though. Monangai was ruled out for Week 5 late last week as the Bears apparently had underestimated the severity of the issue.
61-yard Kyle Monangai TD!
CHIvsCAR on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/ni8sWMbta3
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
In a 2019 study of NFL players dealing with turf toe injuries, the average time missed for players from 2011-2014 was 3.2 games. Monangai being back after just one week seems like an overly accelerated timeline in this light.
Kyle Monangai Fantasy Football Outlook
Bears RB D'Andre Swift is this team's lead back. But he's already dealt with groin and knee injuries this season, and has been a regular on the team's injury report with groin ailments over the last few years. Swift has had a season without a missed game just once in his career.
With Swift on the sidelines, Monangai becomes an immediate must-start workhorse RB1. Otherwise, he's only been a high-end starter in games the Bears have won by blowout -- namely, in Week 1 over the Carolina Panthers and in Week 4 against the New York Jets.
Kyle Monangai continues to shine in pass protection
I think pass pro is the #1 most underrated skill for RBs, especially important at the NFL level
Monangai teach tape example that pass pro is not passive! https://t.co/sEGkQIWfwc
— Grabowski (@Grab0wski_) October 8, 2026
Swift is the better athlete of the two -- he's faster, quicker, and more agile. But Monangai's pass protection improvements could earn him more trust from the coaching staff. Things are looking up for his possible standalone value in head coach Ben Johnson's offense, which is very well designed.
With just five targets in four games, Monangai's fantasy Achilles heel will probably remain his pass-catching upside. Swift isn't a good blocker, but he's an excellent open-field big play maker, and averages 59 targets per season. Last year, Monangai managed just 30 passes his way.
He'd need to dominate the goal-line and short-yardage work and continue to be fed heavy carry workloads to have standalone value outside those blowout games. That's possible, and he should be rostered in all fantasy football leagues, but he still has work to do to have value as long as Swift is healthy.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: D'Andre Swift, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Kyle Monangai. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for D'Andre Swift, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Kyle Monangai:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!