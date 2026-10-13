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When Is Kyle Monangai Coming Back - Week 6 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Kyle Monangai - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Draft Sleepers, Rankings

When is Kyle Monangai coming back? Will Kyle Monangai play again this season? Read about Kyle Monangai's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Kyle Monangai Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Kyle Monangai Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (toe) had a promising rookie season in which he looked, at times, like he was set to take on a bigger role in his team's backfield. He was far from consistent, though.

Rookie players having such promising seasons as him tend to carve out larger roles for themselves in Year 2. In Week 4, Monangai's 30 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns, combine with one catch for four yards, made it seem as if he could take over the RB1 role.

An injury got in the way, unfortunately. He's shown off fantastic upside, depending on the situation, but when will he return for fantasy football? What's the latest on his injury and his rest-of-season fantasy football outlook? Let's dive in.

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Kyle Monangai Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Monangai is dealing with a toe injury that left him in a walking boot. He wasn't able to play in Week 5 and visited a medical specialist for diagnosis and treatment of his turf toe. It's not known yet whether he will miss time, but we typically see players with this injury require rest.

We don't know the severity of his issue -- i.e. whether he has overstretched, partially torn, or fully torn ligaments in his toe. The boot should help the healing process, though. Monangai was ruled out for Week 5 late last week as the Bears apparently had underestimated the severity of the issue.

In a 2019 study of NFL players dealing with turf toe injuries, the average time missed for players from 2011-2014 was 3.2 games. Monangai being back after just one week seems like an overly accelerated timeline in this light.

 

Kyle Monangai Fantasy Football Outlook

Bears RB D'Andre Swift is this team's lead back. But he's already dealt with groin and knee injuries this season, and has been a regular on the team's injury report with groin ailments over the last few years. Swift has had a season without a missed game just once in his career.

With Swift on the sidelines, Monangai becomes an immediate must-start workhorse RB1. Otherwise, he's only been a high-end starter in games the Bears have won by blowout -- namely, in Week 1 over the Carolina Panthers and in Week 4 against the New York Jets.

Swift is the better athlete of the two -- he's faster, quicker, and more agile. But Monangai's pass protection improvements could earn him more trust from the coaching staff. Things are looking up for his possible standalone value in head coach Ben Johnson's offense, which is very well designed.

With just five targets in four games, Monangai's fantasy Achilles heel will probably remain his pass-catching upside. Swift isn't a good blocker, but he's an excellent open-field big play maker, and averages 59 targets per season. Last year, Monangai managed just 30 passes his way.

He'd need to dominate the goal-line and short-yardage work and continue to be fed heavy carry workloads to have standalone value outside those blowout games. That's possible, and he should be rostered in all fantasy football leagues, but he still has work to do to have value as long as Swift is healthy.

 

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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: D'Andre Swift, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Kyle Monangai. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for D'Andre Swift, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Kyle Monangai:

D'Andre Swift
vs
James Cook III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ashton Jeanty
D'Andre Swift
vs
Malik Nabers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chuba Hubbard
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chris Olave
D'Andre Swift
vs
Brock Bowers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Javonte Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Trey McBride
D'Andre Swift
vs
Nico Collins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Davante Adams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Zay Flowers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bucky Irving
D'Andre Swift
vs
Derrick Henry
D'Andre Swift
vs
Matthew Golden
D'Andre Swift
vs
Drake London
D'Andre Swift
vs
Mike Evans
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaylen Warren
D'Andre Swift
vs
Cam Skattebo
D'Andre Swift
vs
Christian Watson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Parker Washington
D'Andre Swift
vs
CeeDee Lamb
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kyren Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Garrett Wilson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
D'Andre Swift
vs
George Kittle
D'Andre Swift
vs
Puka Nacua
D'Andre Swift
vs
George Pickens
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jonathan Taylor
D'Andre Swift
vs
Michael Wilson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Christian McCaffrey
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kenneth Walker III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Emanuel Wilson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bijan Robinson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rashee Rice
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
D'Andre Swift
vs
A.J. Brown
D'Andre Swift
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
D'Andre Swift
vs
Braelon Allen
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jalen Coker
D'Andre Swift
vs
DK Metcalf
D'Andre Swift
vs
Luther Burden III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyler Warren
D'Andre Swift
vs
Dalton Kincaid
D'Andre Swift
vs
Devonta Smith
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tucker Kraft
D'Andre Swift
vs
Terry Mclaurin
D'Andre Swift
vs
Isaiah Likely
D'Andre Swift
vs
Josh Downs
D'Andre Swift
vs
Saquon Barkley
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
D'Andre Swift
vs
DJ Moore
D'Andre Swift
vs
Travis Kelce
D'Andre Swift
vs
Denzel Boston
D'Andre Swift
vs
Dallas Goedert
D'Andre Swift
vs
Carnell Tate
D'Andre Swift
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tony Pollard
D'Andre Swift
vs
Stefon Diggs
D'Andre Swift
vs
Woody Marks
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaylen Waddle
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tre Tucker
D'Andre Swift
vs
Juwan Johnson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Devaughn Vele
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rome Odunze
D'Andre Swift
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Quinshon Judkins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Pat Freiermuth
D'Andre Swift
vs
Emeka Egbuka
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jeremiyah Love
D'Andre Swift
vs
J.K. Dobbins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kendre Miller
D'Andre Swift
vs
Omarion Hampton
D'Andre Swift
vs
RJ Harvey
D'Andre Swift
vs
Alvin Kamara
D'Andre Swift
vs
Blake Corum
D'Andre Swift
vs
Dameon Pierce
D'Andre Swift
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
D'Andre Swift
vs
Najee Harris
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyler Allgeier
D'Andre Swift
vs
Keaton Mitchell
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyjae Spears
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rico Dowdle
D'Andre Swift
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rachaad White
D'Andre Swift
vs
Raheim Sanders
D'Andre Swift
vs
Justice Hill
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kimani Vidal
D'Andre Swift
vs
Emmett Johnson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
George Holani
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kaelon Black
D'Andre Swift
vs
Austin Ekeler
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ty Johnson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Roschon Johnson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Sean Tucker
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Rome Odunze
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rome Odunze
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rome Odunze
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rome Odunze
vs
Tre Tucker
Rome Odunze
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rome Odunze
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rome Odunze
vs
Woody Marks
Rome Odunze
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rome Odunze
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rome Odunze
vs
Colston Loveland
Rome Odunze
vs
Tony Pollard
Rome Odunze
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rome Odunze
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rome Odunze
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rome Odunze
vs
Carnell Tate
Rome Odunze
vs
Germie Bernard
Rome Odunze
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rome Odunze
vs
Keenan Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Denzel Boston
Rome Odunze
vs
Hunter Henry
Rome Odunze
vs
Travis Kelce
Rome Odunze
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rome Odunze
vs
DJ Moore
Rome Odunze
vs
Kendre Miller
Rome Odunze
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rome Odunze
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rome Odunze
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rome Odunze
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rome Odunze
vs
Josh Downs
Rome Odunze
vs
RJ Harvey
Rome Odunze
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rome Odunze
vs
Mark Andrews
Rome Odunze
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rome Odunze
vs
Alvin Kamara
Rome Odunze
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Higbee
Rome Odunze
vs
Devonta Smith
Rome Odunze
vs
Brenton Strange
Rome Odunze
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rome Odunze
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
Blake Corum
Rome Odunze
vs
Luther Burden III
Rome Odunze
vs
Darren Waller
Rome Odunze
vs
DK Metcalf
Rome Odunze
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Coker
Rome Odunze
vs
Jake Ferguson
Rome Odunze
vs
Braelon Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Keon Coleman
Rome Odunze
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
A.J. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Dameon Pierce
Rome Odunze
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rome Odunze
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashee Rice
Rome Odunze
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rome Odunze
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rome Odunze
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rome Odunze
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rome Odunze
vs
Michael Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rome Odunze
vs
George Pickens
Rome Odunze
vs
Dalton Schultz
Rome Odunze
vs
George Kittle
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Puka Nacua
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rome Odunze
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rome Odunze
vs
Christian Watson
Rome Odunze
vs
Drake London
Rome Odunze
vs
Zay Flowers
Rome Odunze
vs
Nico Collins
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Olave
Rome Odunze
vs
Malik Nabers
Rome Odunze
vs
Davante Adams
Rome Odunze
vs
Matthew Golden
Rome Odunze
vs
Mike Evans
Rome Odunze
vs
Parker Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Kalif Raymond
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashod Bateman
Rome Odunze
vs
Brandin Cooks
Rome Odunze
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rome Odunze
vs
Malachi Fields
Rome Odunze
vs
Demario Douglas
Rome Odunze
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Rome Odunze
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Darius Cooper
Rome Odunze
vs
Cody White
Rome Odunze
vs
Cooper Kupp
Rome Odunze
vs
Makai Lemon
Rome Odunze
vs
Antonio Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Efton Chism III
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Luther Burden III
vs
DK Metcalf
Luther Burden III
vs
Tyler Warren
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen Coker
Luther Burden III
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Luther Burden III
vs
Braelon Allen
Luther Burden III
vs
Devonta Smith
Luther Burden III
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Luther Burden III
vs
Tucker Kraft
Luther Burden III
vs
A.J. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Luther Burden III
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Luther Burden III
vs
Isaiah Likely
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashee Rice
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Downs
Luther Burden III
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Saquon Barkley
Luther Burden III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Luther Burden III
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Luther Burden III
vs
Michael Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
DJ Moore
Luther Burden III
vs
George Pickens
Luther Burden III
vs
Travis Kelce
Luther Burden III
vs
George Kittle
Luther Burden III
vs
Denzel Boston
Luther Burden III
vs
Garrett Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Dallas Goedert
Luther Burden III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Luther Burden III
vs
Carnell Tate
Luther Burden III
vs
Parker Washington
Luther Burden III
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Luther Burden III
vs
Cam Skattebo
Luther Burden III
vs
Tony Pollard
Luther Burden III
vs
Mike Evans
Luther Burden III
vs
Stefon Diggs
Luther Burden III
vs
Matthew Golden
Luther Burden III
vs
Woody Marks
Luther Burden III
vs
Bucky Irving
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Luther Burden III
vs
Davante Adams
Luther Burden III
vs
Tre Tucker
Luther Burden III
vs
Trey McBride
Luther Burden III
vs
Juwan Johnson
Luther Burden III
vs
Brock Bowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Devaughn Vele
Luther Burden III
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Luther Burden III
vs
Rome Odunze
Luther Burden III
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Luther Burden III
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
D'Andre Swift
Luther Burden III
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Luther Burden III
vs
James Cook III
Luther Burden III
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Luther Burden III
vs
Malik Nabers
Luther Burden III
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Olave
Luther Burden III
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Luther Burden III
vs
Javonte Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Colston Loveland
Luther Burden III
vs
Nico Collins
Luther Burden III
vs
Xavier Worthy
Luther Burden III
vs
Zay Flowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Luther Burden III
vs
Derrick Henry
Luther Burden III
vs
Germie Bernard
Luther Burden III
vs
Drake London
Luther Burden III
vs
Keenan Allen
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Warren
Luther Burden III
vs
Hunter Henry
Luther Burden III
vs
Christian Watson
Luther Burden III
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Luther Burden III
vs
Puka Nacua
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Luther Burden III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Luther Burden III
vs
Ladd McConkey
Luther Burden III
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Luther Burden III
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Luther Burden III
vs
Keon Coleman
Luther Burden III
vs
Romeo Doubs
Luther Burden III
vs
Courtland Sutton
Luther Burden III
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Kalif Raymond
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashod Bateman
Luther Burden III
vs
Brandin Cooks
Luther Burden III
vs
Khalil Shakir
Luther Burden III
vs
Malachi Fields
Luther Burden III
vs
Demario Douglas
Luther Burden III
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Luther Burden III
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Darius Cooper
Luther Burden III
vs
Cody White
Luther Burden III
vs
Cooper Kupp
Luther Burden III
vs
Makai Lemon
Luther Burden III
vs
Antonio Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Efton Chism III
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylin Noel
Luther Burden III
vs
Isaiah Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Ted Hurst

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Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
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RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
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RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
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