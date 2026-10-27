When Is DeVonta Smith Coming Back - Week 8 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is DeVonta Smith coming back? Will DeVonta Smith play again this season? Read about DeVonta Smith's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is now on his second injury stint away from football as he recovers from a hamstring injury.
Hamstring issues have bothered Smith many times throughout his career. It's unclear whether he keeps injuring the same one and aggravating the same injury, though that's often the case.
It's looking like a lost season for the Eagles. They just got blown out by the divisional rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 7, and sit at 2-5 on the season. So when will Smith return to action? What's the latest on his injury, and how's his fantasy football outlook affected by the current situation?Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
DeVonta Smith Injury Update for Fantasy Football
You know it's bad when there's already talk of shutting down star players for the season. Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (deep vein thrombosis) will not return to play this year, as he has blood clots deep in his lungs that require months of treatment and no contact sports.
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni fawned over Smith's work ethic and preparation habits, but revealed nothing about his potential return date or whether he would be shut down for the rest of the year.
“It’s been unfortunate”
— Nick Sirianni when asked if the Eagles are considering shutting down WR DeVonta Smith due to his lingering hamstring injury
Sirianni says Smith has been attacking his rehab https://t.co/5DBCnSv17L
— Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) October 24, 2026
For a WR that's competitive to be held out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury after not even being placed on injured reserve initially would be a surprise. We'll have to wait and see. It's still possible.
The conservative estimate here would be for him to be held out until after the team's Week 10 bye. An injured reserve placement would have held him out until Week 12. Sirianni isn't giving us any clues though, unfortunately.
DeVonta Smith Fantasy Football Outlook
Smith was expected to have a solid shot at ascending to clear WR1 status now that A.J. Brown, the Eagles former WR1, is with the New England Patriots. And though the Eagles passing offense was unproductive, Smith averaged over 16 PPR fantasy points in those games.
There was a game in which Hurts threw for less than 100 passing yards. There is almost no receiver that can be a legitimate fantasy football option when that happens. But Smith didn't play in that game.
Tanner McKee throws DeVonta Smith a perfect ball for the touchdown
CARvsPHI on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/6xngV0MgMW
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
He had 20.5 PPR fantasy points against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 with backup QB Tanner McKee throwing the ball. If he's not shut down by Sirianni, he's an every-week must-start. Though keep in mind the Panthers have had a bad defense for multiple seasons now.
They have a way of getting blown out and allowing monster games to opposing quarterbacks. The passing attack could get completely shut down against stiffer competition, though the Eagles have a lot of juicy defenses upcoming.
Another game against the Dallas Cowboys and matchups with the Washington Commanders, Indianapolis Colts, and Arizona Cardinals should present easy pickings for Smith if he can get fully healthy.
JALEN HURTS TO DEVONTA SMITH 👀
📺: #DALvsPHI on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/d4RDZpcMkc https://t.co/hdlrCir7KF
— NFL (@NFL) November 5, 2023
He really is that good. He's an elite receiver that's played on the same team as another elite receiver for many seasons now. Even with a backup QB, he can be a WR1 in fantasy football moving forward as long as he's not injured again.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Makai Lemon, DeVonta Smith, Darius Cooper, Dontayvion Wicks. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Makai Lemon, DeVonta Smith, Darius Cooper, Dontayvion Wicks:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!