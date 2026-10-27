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When Is DeVonta Smith Coming Back - Week 8 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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DeVonta Smith - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Prop Picks

When is DeVonta Smith coming back? Will DeVonta Smith play again this season? Read about DeVonta Smith's return date and injury updates for 2026.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is now on his second injury stint away from football as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Hamstring issues have bothered Smith many times throughout his career. It's unclear whether he keeps injuring the same one and aggravating the same injury, though that's often the case.

It's looking like a lost season for the Eagles. They just got blown out by the divisional rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 7, and sit at 2-5 on the season. So when will Smith return to action? What's the latest on his injury, and how's his fantasy football outlook affected by the current situation?

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DeVonta Smith Injury Update for Fantasy Football

You know it's bad when there's already talk of shutting down star players for the season. Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (deep vein thrombosis) will not return to play this year, as he has blood clots deep in his lungs that require months of treatment and no contact sports.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni fawned over Smith's work ethic and preparation habits, but revealed nothing about his potential return date or whether he would be shut down for the rest of the year.

For a WR that's competitive to be held out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury after not even being placed on injured reserve initially would be a surprise. We'll have to wait and see. It's still possible.

The conservative estimate here would be for him to be held out until after the team's Week 10 bye. An injured reserve placement would have held him out until Week 12. Sirianni isn't giving us any clues though, unfortunately.

 

DeVonta Smith Fantasy Football Outlook

Smith was expected to have a solid shot at ascending to clear WR1 status now that A.J. Brown, the Eagles former WR1, is with the New England Patriots. And though the Eagles passing offense was unproductive, Smith averaged over 16 PPR fantasy points in those games.

There was a game in which Hurts threw for less than 100 passing yards. There is almost no receiver that can be a legitimate fantasy football option when that happens. But Smith didn't play in that game.

He had 20.5 PPR fantasy points against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 with backup QB Tanner McKee throwing the ball. If he's not shut down by Sirianni, he's an every-week must-start. Though keep in mind the Panthers have had a bad defense for multiple seasons now.

They have a way of getting blown out and allowing monster games to opposing quarterbacks. The passing attack could get completely shut down against stiffer competition, though the Eagles have a lot of juicy defenses upcoming.

Another game against the Dallas Cowboys and matchups with the Washington Commanders, Indianapolis Colts, and Arizona Cardinals should present easy pickings for Smith if he can get fully healthy.

He really is that good. He's an elite receiver that's played on the same team as another elite receiver for many seasons now. Even with a backup QB, he can be a WR1 in fantasy football moving forward as long as he's not injured again.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 8?

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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Makai Lemon, DeVonta Smith, Darius Cooper, Dontayvion Wicks. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Makai Lemon, DeVonta Smith, Darius Cooper, Dontayvion Wicks:

Makai Lemon
vs
Colby Parkinson
Makai Lemon
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Makai Lemon
vs
Bam Knight
Makai Lemon
vs
AJ Barner
Makai Lemon
vs
Samaje Perine
Makai Lemon
vs
Xavier Worthy
Makai Lemon
vs
Darren Waller
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Makai Lemon
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Mark Andrews
Makai Lemon
vs
Demario Douglas
Makai Lemon
vs
Mason Taylor
Makai Lemon
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Makai Lemon
vs
Omarion Hampton
Makai Lemon
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Makai Lemon
vs
Khalil Shakir
Makai Lemon
vs
Kyle Monangai
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyler Higbee
Makai Lemon
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Makai Lemon
vs
Mike Gesicki
Makai Lemon
vs
Dylan Sampson
Makai Lemon
vs
Malik Washington
Makai Lemon
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
RJ Harvey
Makai Lemon
vs
Kimani Vidal
Makai Lemon
vs
Courtland Sutton
Makai Lemon
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Makai Lemon
vs
Braelon Allen
Makai Lemon
vs
Jake Ferguson
Makai Lemon
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Michael Mayer
Makai Lemon
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Makai Lemon
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Makai Lemon
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Makai Lemon
vs
Keon Coleman
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Cooper Kupp
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Makai Lemon
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Makai Lemon
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Greg Dulcich
Makai Lemon
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyjae Spears
Makai Lemon
vs
Josh Downs
Makai Lemon
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Makai Lemon
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Makai Lemon
vs
Dameon Pierce
Makai Lemon
vs
Rico Dowdle
Makai Lemon
vs
Travis Hunter
Makai Lemon
vs
Keenan Allen
Makai Lemon
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Makai Lemon
vs
Brenton Strange
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Makai Lemon
vs
Puka Nacua
Makai Lemon
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Makai Lemon
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Makai Lemon
vs
Zay Flowers
Makai Lemon
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Makai Lemon
vs
Justin Jefferson
Makai Lemon
vs
Christian Watson
Makai Lemon
vs
Drake London
Makai Lemon
vs
Parker Washington
Makai Lemon
vs
Tee Higgins
Makai Lemon
vs
George Pickens
Makai Lemon
vs
Matthew Golden
Makai Lemon
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Makai Lemon
vs
Michael Wilson
Makai Lemon
vs
Jalen Coker
Makai Lemon
vs
Garrett Wilson
Makai Lemon
vs
Luther Burden III
Makai Lemon
vs
DJ Moore
Makai Lemon
vs
Carnell Tate
Makai Lemon
vs
Rashee Rice
Makai Lemon
vs
A.J. Brown
Devonta Smith
vs
Stefon Diggs
Devonta Smith
vs
DK Metcalf
Devonta Smith
vs
Saquon Barkley
Devonta Smith
vs
Tony Pollard
Devonta Smith
vs
A.J. Brown
Devonta Smith
vs
Breece Hall
Devonta Smith
vs
Rashee Rice
Devonta Smith
vs
Tucker Kraft
Devonta Smith
vs
Carnell Tate
Devonta Smith
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Devonta Smith
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Devonta Smith
vs
Jameson Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
DJ Moore
Devonta Smith
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Devonta Smith
vs
Luther Burden III
Devonta Smith
vs
Tre Tucker
Devonta Smith
vs
Garrett Wilson
Devonta Smith
vs
Jonah Coleman
Devonta Smith
vs
Rachaad White
Devonta Smith
vs
Denzel Boston
Devonta Smith
vs
Jalen Coker
Devonta Smith
vs
Sam Laporta
Devonta Smith
vs
Michael Wilson
Devonta Smith
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Devonta Smith
vs
Chase Brown
Devonta Smith
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Jordan Mason
Devonta Smith
vs
Blake Corum
Devonta Smith
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Devonta Smith
vs
Colston Loveland
Devonta Smith
vs
Matthew Golden
Devonta Smith
vs
Tyler Warren
Devonta Smith
vs
George Pickens
Devonta Smith
vs
Dallas Goedert
Devonta Smith
vs
Tee Higgins
Devonta Smith
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Devonta Smith
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Devonta Smith
vs
Ladd McConkey
Devonta Smith
vs
D'Andre Swift
Devonta Smith
vs
Rome Odunze
Devonta Smith
vs
Parker Washington
Devonta Smith
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Devonta Smith
vs
Brock Bowers
Devonta Smith
vs
Germie Bernard
Devonta Smith
vs
Drake London
Devonta Smith
vs
KC Concepcion
Devonta Smith
vs
Christian Watson
Devonta Smith
vs
Travis Kelce
Devonta Smith
vs
Bucky Irving
Devonta Smith
vs
Hunter Henry
Devonta Smith
vs
Justin Jefferson
Devonta Smith
vs
Jordan Addison
Devonta Smith
vs
Josh Jacobs
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Devonta Smith
vs
Puka Nacua
Devonta Smith
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Devonta Smith
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Devonta Smith
vs
Zay Flowers
Devonta Smith
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Devonta Smith
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Devonta Smith
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Devonta Smith
vs
Antonio Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Caleb Douglas
Devonta Smith
vs
Keenan Allen
Devonta Smith
vs
Josh Downs
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Devonta Smith
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Devonta Smith
vs
Courtland Sutton
Devonta Smith
vs
Malik Washington
Devonta Smith
vs
Khalil Shakir
Devonta Smith
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Devonta Smith
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Devonta Smith
vs
Xavier Worthy
Devonta Smith
vs
Demario Douglas
Darius Cooper
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Darius Cooper
vs
George Holani
Darius Cooper
vs
Emmett Johnson
Darius Cooper
vs
Jaylen Wright
Darius Cooper
vs
Tez Johnson
Darius Cooper
vs
Troy Franklin
Darius Cooper
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Darius Cooper
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Darius Cooper
vs
Josh Cameron
Darius Cooper
vs
Jalen Royals
Darius Cooper
vs
Tyler Goodson
Darius Cooper
vs
Davis Allen
Darius Cooper
vs
Austin Ekeler
Darius Cooper
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Darius Cooper
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Darius Cooper
vs
Cody White
Darius Cooper
vs
Tre Harris
Darius Cooper
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Darius Cooper
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Darius Cooper
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Darius Cooper
vs
Charlie Kolar
Darius Cooper
vs
Gunnar Helm
Darius Cooper
vs
Tommy Tremble
Darius Cooper
vs
Josh Cuevas
Darius Cooper
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Darius Cooper
vs
Tory Horton
Darius Cooper
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Darius Cooper
vs
Sione Vaki
Darius Cooper
vs
Efton Chism III
Darius Cooper
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Darius Cooper
vs
Kyle Williams
Darius Cooper
vs
Dawson Knox
Darius Cooper
vs
Jalen Brooks
Darius Cooper
vs
Tutu Atwell
Darius Cooper
vs
Corey Kiner
Darius Cooper
vs
Dyami Brown
Darius Cooper
vs
Evan Engram
Darius Cooper
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Darius Cooper
vs
Kalif Raymond
Darius Cooper
vs
Jalen Nailor
Darius Cooper
vs
Savion Williams
Darius Cooper
vs
Jordan Whittington
Darius Cooper
vs
Eli Raridon
Darius Cooper
vs
Seth McGowan
Darius Cooper
vs
Ted Hurst
Darius Cooper
vs
Elijah Higgins
Darius Cooper
vs
Rashod Bateman
Darius Cooper
vs
Sean Tucker
Darius Cooper
vs
Jahan Dotson
Darius Cooper
vs
Joshua Palmer
Darius Cooper
vs
Chris Bell
Darius Cooper
vs
Noah Gray
Darius Cooper
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Darius Cooper
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Darius Cooper
vs
Puka Nacua
Darius Cooper
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Darius Cooper
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Darius Cooper
vs
Zay Flowers
Darius Cooper
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Darius Cooper
vs
Justin Jefferson
Darius Cooper
vs
Christian Watson
Darius Cooper
vs
Drake London
Darius Cooper
vs
Parker Washington
Darius Cooper
vs
Tee Higgins
Darius Cooper
vs
George Pickens
Darius Cooper
vs
Matthew Golden
Darius Cooper
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Darius Cooper
vs
Michael Wilson
Darius Cooper
vs
Jalen Coker
Darius Cooper
vs
Garrett Wilson
Darius Cooper
vs
Luther Burden III
Darius Cooper
vs
DJ Moore
Darius Cooper
vs
Carnell Tate
Darius Cooper
vs
Rashee Rice
Darius Cooper
vs
A.J. Brown
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Dameon Pierce
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Travis Hunter
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Cooper Kupp
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Justice Hill
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Keon Coleman
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Cade Otton
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Darnell Washington
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Michael Mayer
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jauan Jennings
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Treylon Burks
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jadarian Price
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kimani Vidal
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Quentin Johnston
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Dylan Sampson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ty Johnson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kyle Monangai
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chris Bell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jahan Dotson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rashod Bateman
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Demario Douglas
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ted Hurst
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Eli Raridon
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Savion Williams
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kalif Raymond
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
AJ Barner
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Evan Engram
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Corey Kiner
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Makai Lemon
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jalen Brooks
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kyle Williams
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Bam Knight
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Efton Chism III
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Samaje Perine
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Darren Waller
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Puka Nacua
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Zay Flowers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Justin Jefferson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Christian Watson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Drake London
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Parker Washington
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tee Higgins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
George Pickens
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Matthew Golden
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Michael Wilson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jalen Coker
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Garrett Wilson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Luther Burden III
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
DJ Moore
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Carnell Tate
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rashee Rice
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
A.J. Brown

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