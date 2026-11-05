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When Is David Montgomery Coming Back - Week 9 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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David Montgomery - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

When is David Montgomery coming back? Will David Montgomery play again this season? Read about David Montgomery's return date and injury updates for 2026.

Houston Texans running back David Montgomery was brought in from the Detroit Lions after three successful seasons there, with the hopes he’d become the new primary back for their 2026 season. So far, those plans haven't worked out for either Montgomery or the Texans. 

Montgomery came to Houston for a fresh start and a larger workload, but instead has found himself in the middle of a disappointing start to the 2026 season, and a Week 5 groin injury has made his rest-of-season fantasy outlook even more uncertain. 

When will Montgomery return? Has Woody Marks already done enough to become the new primary back instead? Let’s dive in and find out! 

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David Montgomery Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans announced after Wednesday's practice that, while Montgomery made progress throughout the week, he has officially been ruled out for the Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. 

Before the Texans’ Week 8 bye, Montgomery missed two straight games with the groin injury and couldn’t practice at all ahead of either game. This will be his third straight game missed due to the groin injury. 

Managers should still keep an eye on the Texans’ injury report for next week to see whether Montgomery can join any practices (limited or full), but even if he is expected to return in Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns, managers shouldn’t be making any immediate plans to reenter him into their lineups this week. A much bigger issue needs addressing before they can confidently put him back in the lineup.

 

David Montgomery Fantasy Football Outlook

The bigger issue, even more than when Montgomery returns to the lineup, is what role he will be walking into. Even before his injury, Montgomery was less than effective working behind Houston’s poor offensive line. This season, he has posted 52 carries for only 138 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns. That’s just 2.7 yards per carry. That's a long way from what the Houston Texans expected when they brought him in this offseason. 

The trouble continues when his usage is looked at more closely. Before Montgomery was forced out with his groin injury in Week 5, Woody Marks had already outcarried him 15 to 5 in that game. Then in Montgomery’s absence in Week 7, Marks played 54 of 61 offensive snaps (89%) before their Week 8 bye. 

Now Marks hasn’t necessarily impressed behind the struggling Texans offensive line, with 77 carries for 271 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns for 3.52 yards per carry. But it is an improvement over Montgomery, who hasn’t shown any of the flashes he used to in Detroit that suggested he could be the primary back he was brought in for. 

While Montgomery should stay rostered, he shouldn’t be anywhere near your starting lineup anytime soon. Not only does he have to get healthy, but he will also have to reestablish a role for himself that was frankly disappearing even before his Week 5 injury forced him out. 

Hold him for depth, but don’t treat him as anything other than a touchdown-dependent FLEX option in only the deepest of leagues until (and if) a dramatic shift in his usage happens.

 

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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Woody Marks, Marvin Harrison Jr., Tank Dell. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Woody Marks, Marvin Harrison Jr., Tank Dell:

Woody Marks
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Keenan Allen
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Woody Marks
vs
Caleb Douglas
Woody Marks
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Woody Marks
vs
Tucker Kraft
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Warren
Woody Marks
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Woody Marks
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Braelon Allen
Woody Marks
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Blake Corum
Woody Marks
vs
Denzel Boston
Woody Marks
vs
Tre Tucker
Woody Marks
vs
Jadarian Price
Woody Marks
vs
Ladd McConkey
Woody Marks
vs
Devin Singletary
Woody Marks
vs
Michael Wilson
Woody Marks
vs
Rome Odunze
Woody Marks
vs
Rachaad White
Woody Marks
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Woody Marks
vs
Malik Washington
Woody Marks
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Woody Marks
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Woody Marks
vs
Omarion Hampton
Woody Marks
vs
Jalen Coker
Woody Marks
vs
Zay Flowers
Woody Marks
vs
Derrick Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Josh Downs
Woody Marks
vs
Isaiah Likely
Woody Marks
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Woody Marks
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
KC Concepcion
Woody Marks
vs
Stefon Diggs
Woody Marks
vs
Travis Kelce
Woody Marks
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Woody Marks
vs
Dallas Goedert
Woody Marks
vs
DJ Moore
Woody Marks
vs
Mike Gesicki
Woody Marks
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Woody Marks
vs
Dylan Sampson
Woody Marks
vs
Trey McBride
Woody Marks
vs
Jordan Mason
Woody Marks
vs
Colston Loveland
Woody Marks
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Woody Marks
vs
Sam Laporta
Woody Marks
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Woody Marks
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Woody Marks
vs
Brenton Strange
Woody Marks
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Woody Marks
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Woody Marks
vs
George Pickens
Woody Marks
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Woody Marks
vs
Jameson Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Greg Dulcich
Woody Marks
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Woody Marks
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Woody Marks
vs
Garrett Wilson
Woody Marks
vs
Jordan Addison
Woody Marks
vs
Rashee Rice
Woody Marks
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Matthew Golden
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Higbee
Woody Marks
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Woody Marks
vs
Breece Hall
Woody Marks
vs
Parker Washington
Woody Marks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Woody Marks
vs
George Kittle
Woody Marks
vs
Antonio Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Woody Marks
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Woody Marks
vs
Bijan Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Woody Marks
vs
Javonte Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Woody Marks
vs
Kyren Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Bucky Irving
Woody Marks
vs
D'Andre Swift
Woody Marks
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Woody Marks
vs
Jonah Coleman
Woody Marks
vs
Chase Brown
Woody Marks
vs
James Cook III
Woody Marks
vs
Josh Jacobs
Woody Marks
vs
Saquon Barkley
Woody Marks
vs
Kyle Monangai
Woody Marks
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Woody Marks
vs
Cam Skattebo
Woody Marks
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Woody Marks
vs
David Montgomery
Woody Marks
vs
Kimani Vidal
Woody Marks
vs
Kaelon Black
Woody Marks
vs
Austin Ekeler
Woody Marks
vs
Samaje Perine
Woody Marks
vs
Emmett Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Justice Hill
Woody Marks
vs
Alvin Kamara
Woody Marks
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Woody Marks
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tre Harris
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Efton Chism III
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Savion Williams
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jahan Dotson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Kyle Williams
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Seth McGowan
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ty Johnson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tyler Goodson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Darius Cooper
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Malachi Fields
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Evan Engram
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Bam Knight
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tory Horton
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Treylon Burks
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Reggie Virgil
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Keon Coleman
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaylen Wright
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Noah Fant
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Kalif Raymond
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rashod Bateman
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Justice Hill
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Davis Allen
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Charlie Kolar
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Darren Waller
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tank Dell
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tommy Tremble
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Austin Ekeler
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Noah Gray
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Mason Taylor
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Corey Kiner
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Chris Bell
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ted Hurst
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Kendre Miller
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Kimani Vidal
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Josh Cameron
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Devin DuVernay
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Cooper Kupp
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tez Johnson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Drake London
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Mike Evans
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tank Dell
vs
Charlie Kolar
Tank Dell
vs
Tommy Tremble
Tank Dell
vs
Davis Allen
Tank Dell
vs
Noah Gray
Tank Dell
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Tank Dell
vs
Corey Kiner
Tank Dell
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Tank Dell
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tank Dell
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tank Dell
vs
Ted Hurst
Tank Dell
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Tank Dell
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tank Dell
vs
Noah Fant
Tank Dell
vs
Kendre Miller
Tank Dell
vs
Jaylen Wright
Tank Dell
vs
Josh Cameron
Tank Dell
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tank Dell
vs
Devin DuVernay
Tank Dell
vs
Reggie Virgil
Tank Dell
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Tank Dell
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tank Dell
vs
Tez Johnson
Tank Dell
vs
Tory Horton
Tank Dell
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tank Dell
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Tank Dell
vs
Elijah Higgins
Tank Dell
vs
Evan Engram
Tank Dell
vs
Drew Sample
Tank Dell
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Tank Dell
vs
Theo Johnson
Tank Dell
vs
Devonta Smith
Tank Dell
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tank Dell
vs
Darius Cooper
Tank Dell
vs
Sione Vaki
Tank Dell
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Tank Dell
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Tank Dell
vs
Ty Johnson
Tank Dell
vs
Foster Moreau
Tank Dell
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Tank Dell
vs
Roschon Johnson
Tank Dell
vs
Jahan Dotson
Tank Dell
vs
Travis Hunter
Tank Dell
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Tank Dell
vs
Christian Kirk
Tank Dell
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Tank Dell
vs
Jack Bech
Tank Dell
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tank Dell
vs
Pat Bryant
Tank Dell
vs
Tre Harris
Tank Dell
vs
Jauan Jennings
Tank Dell
vs
Efton Chism III
Tank Dell
vs
Simi Fehoko
Tank Dell
vs
Savion Williams
Tank Dell
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Tank Dell
vs
Kyle Williams
Tank Dell
vs
Jalen Nailor
Tank Dell
vs
Seth McGowan
Tank Dell
vs
Jordan Whittington
Tank Dell
vs
Tyler Goodson
Tank Dell
vs
Darnell Mooney
Tank Dell
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tank Dell
vs
Dyami Brown
Tank Dell
vs
Mark Andrews
Tank Dell
vs
Brandin Cooks
Tank Dell
vs
Malachi Fields
Tank Dell
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Tank Dell
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tank Dell
vs
Tutu Atwell
Tank Dell
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tank Dell
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Tank Dell
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tank Dell
vs
Puka Nacua
Tank Dell
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tank Dell
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tank Dell
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tank Dell
vs
Malik Nabers
Tank Dell
vs
Chris Olave
Tank Dell
vs
Drake London
Tank Dell
vs
Tee Higgins
Tank Dell
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tank Dell
vs
Mike Evans
Tank Dell
vs
Luther Burden III
Tank Dell
vs
Nico Collins
Tank Dell
vs
Christian Watson
Tank Dell
vs
Parker Washington
Tank Dell
vs
Matthew Golden
Tank Dell
vs
Rashee Rice
Tank Dell
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tank Dell
vs
Jameson Williams
Tank Dell
vs
George Pickens
Tank Dell
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tank Dell
vs
DJ Moore
Tank Dell
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tank Dell
vs
Jalen Coker
Tank Dell
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tank Dell
vs
Malik Washington
Tank Dell
vs
Michael Wilson
Tank Dell
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tank Dell
vs
Tre Tucker
Tank Dell
vs
Caleb Douglas

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