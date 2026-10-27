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When Is Davante Adams Coming Back - Week 8 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Davante Adams - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

When is Davante Adams coming back? Will Davante Adams play again this season? Read about Davante Adams's return date and injury updates for 2026.

The Los Angeles Rams were widely considered the Super Bowl favorite after trading for defensive upgrades at edge rusher (Myles Garrett) and cornerback (Trent McDuffie) and coaxing Aaron Donald out of retirement. The expectation was that those moves, combined with the return of Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, and Davante Adams on offense, would create a super team.

So far, injuries have derailed that plan. Of the players listed above, only Stafford has played in every game this season. The Rams entered the 2026 season working through an injury to Nacua, but now find themselves searching for answers with Adams sidelined with a hamstring injury.

How long will Davante Adams be out? Should he be stashed in fantasy? Read below to find out.

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Davante Adams Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Davante Adams was putting together another strong season for the Los Angeles Rams, helping to keep the passing offense afloat while fellow wide receiver Puka Nacua worked through injuries.

From Weeks 1 through 6, Adams caught 30 of 49 targets for 480 yards and four touchdowns, ranking as the WR12 in PPR points per game (17.0) and the WR7 in total points (102.0). That included a two-game stretch without Nacua in the lineup, Weeks 2 and 3, where Adams caught 15 of 23 passes for 332 yards and two touchdowns.


Unfortunately, Adams was unable to avoid the injury bug. The veteran wide receiver pulled up while running a route in a Week 6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and limped off the field. There was hope that Adams avoided a major injury, but that was dashed when head coach Sean McVay told reporters after the game that Adams would miss six to 10 weeks with a hamstring injury.

The injury required surgery and ultimately landed Adams on the injured reserve. The team is hoping he can return soon after their Week 11 bye, but time will tell how his recovery goes.

 

Davante Adams Fantasy Football Outlook

This is unfortunately the second straight season that Davante Adams has gotten off to a strong start with the Los Angeles Rams only to have his season shortened by injury.

In his first season with the team (2025), Adams missed the final three games of the season due to a hamstring strain. He was the WR10 in PPR points per game (15.9) alongside Nacua in that season, catching 60 of 114 targets for 789 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Fantasy managers who drafted Adams were getting what they wanted (and arguably more) thanks to injuries to Nacua. Unfortunately, they will now have to find high-end WR2 production elsewhere. At best, fantasy managers can stash the veteran wide receiver, hoping he returns in December and is rounding into shape for the fantasy playoffs.

However, there is also a chance that the Rams continue to lose (thanks to all of their injuries) and ultimately decide to shut Adams down for the rest of the season to ensure he goes into 2027 with a clean bill of health.

Fantasy managers hoping to replace Adams with another option on the Rams may want to look elsewhere based on Week 7. In that game, Puka Nacua saw 10 targets (despite suffering a mid-week calf injury) and the rest of the passing work was split between tight ends Colby Parkinson (six targets), Davis Allen (five targets), and Tyler Higbee (three targets).

The only other receiver who saw a target in that game was Konata Mumpfield, who finished with two targets, one reception, and 15 yards.

If your league has injured reserve spots, Adams is a player worth stashing. We have seen the Rams' passing offense operate at a high level with Stafford, Nacua, and Adams all on the field, and he will have weekly touchdown upside. However, if you need more immediate production and don’t have the ability to stash him, he can be dropped.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 8?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Ladd McConkey, Germie Bernard, KC Concepcion Jr., Rico Dowdle. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Ladd McConkey, Germie Bernard, KC Concepcion Jr., Rico Dowdle:

Ladd McConkey
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rome Odunze
Ladd McConkey
vs
Dallas Goedert
Ladd McConkey
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tyler Warren
Ladd McConkey
vs
Germie Bernard
Ladd McConkey
vs
Colston Loveland
Ladd McConkey
vs
KC Concepcion
Ladd McConkey
vs
Blake Corum
Ladd McConkey
vs
Travis Kelce
Ladd McConkey
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Hunter Henry
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jordan Addison
Ladd McConkey
vs
Sam Laporta
Ladd McConkey
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Ladd McConkey
vs
Denzel Boston
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jonah Coleman
Ladd McConkey
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tre Tucker
Ladd McConkey
vs
Antonio Williams
Ladd McConkey
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ladd McConkey
vs
Caleb Douglas
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jameson Williams
Ladd McConkey
vs
Brenton Strange
Ladd McConkey
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Ladd McConkey
vs
Keenan Allen
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tucker Kraft
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rico Dowdle
Ladd McConkey
vs
Breece Hall
Ladd McConkey
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tony Pollard
Ladd McConkey
vs
Josh Downs
Ladd McConkey
vs
DK Metcalf
Ladd McConkey
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Ladd McConkey
vs
Devonta Smith
Ladd McConkey
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Stefon Diggs
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ladd McConkey
vs
Saquon Barkley
Ladd McConkey
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
A.J. Brown
Ladd McConkey
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rashee Rice
Ladd McConkey
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Ladd McConkey
vs
Carnell Tate
Ladd McConkey
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Braelon Allen
Ladd McConkey
vs
DJ Moore
Ladd McConkey
vs
Courtland Sutton
Ladd McConkey
vs
Luther Burden III
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ladd McConkey
vs
Puka Nacua
Ladd McConkey
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ladd McConkey
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ladd McConkey
vs
Zay Flowers
Ladd McConkey
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ladd McConkey
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Christian Watson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Drake London
Ladd McConkey
vs
Parker Washington
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tee Higgins
Ladd McConkey
vs
George Pickens
Ladd McConkey
vs
Matthew Golden
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ladd McConkey
vs
Michael Wilson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jalen Coker
Ladd McConkey
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Malik Washington
Ladd McConkey
vs
Khalil Shakir
Ladd McConkey
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Ladd McConkey
vs
Makai Lemon
Ladd McConkey
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Germie Bernard
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Germie Bernard
vs
KC Concepcion
Germie Bernard
vs
Rome Odunze
Germie Bernard
vs
Travis Kelce
Germie Bernard
vs
Ladd McConkey
Germie Bernard
vs
Hunter Henry
Germie Bernard
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Germie Bernard
vs
Jordan Addison
Germie Bernard
vs
Dallas Goedert
Germie Bernard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Germie Bernard
vs
Tyler Warren
Germie Bernard
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Germie Bernard
vs
Colston Loveland
Germie Bernard
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Blake Corum
Germie Bernard
vs
Antonio Williams
Germie Bernard
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Caleb Douglas
Germie Bernard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Germie Bernard
vs
Brenton Strange
Germie Bernard
vs
Sam Laporta
Germie Bernard
vs
Keenan Allen
Germie Bernard
vs
Denzel Boston
Germie Bernard
vs
Rico Dowdle
Germie Bernard
vs
Jonah Coleman
Germie Bernard
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
Tre Tucker
Germie Bernard
vs
Josh Downs
Germie Bernard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Germie Bernard
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Germie Bernard
vs
Jameson Williams
Germie Bernard
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Germie Bernard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Germie Bernard
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Breece Hall
Germie Bernard
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Germie Bernard
vs
Tony Pollard
Germie Bernard
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Germie Bernard
vs
DK Metcalf
Germie Bernard
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Devonta Smith
Germie Bernard
vs
Braelon Allen
Germie Bernard
vs
Stefon Diggs
Germie Bernard
vs
Courtland Sutton
Germie Bernard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Germie Bernard
vs
RJ Harvey
Germie Bernard
vs
A.J. Brown
Germie Bernard
vs
Malik Washington
Germie Bernard
vs
Rashee Rice
Germie Bernard
vs
Mike Gesicki
Germie Bernard
vs
Carnell Tate
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Germie Bernard
vs
Puka Nacua
Germie Bernard
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Germie Bernard
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Germie Bernard
vs
Zay Flowers
Germie Bernard
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Germie Bernard
vs
Justin Jefferson
Germie Bernard
vs
Christian Watson
Germie Bernard
vs
Drake London
Germie Bernard
vs
Parker Washington
Germie Bernard
vs
Tee Higgins
Germie Bernard
vs
George Pickens
Germie Bernard
vs
Matthew Golden
Germie Bernard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Germie Bernard
vs
Michael Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
Jalen Coker
Germie Bernard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
Luther Burden III
Germie Bernard
vs
DJ Moore
Germie Bernard
vs
Khalil Shakir
Germie Bernard
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Germie Bernard
vs
Makai Lemon
KC Concepcion
vs
Germie Bernard
KC Concepcion
vs
Travis Kelce
KC Concepcion
vs
Dalton Kincaid
KC Concepcion
vs
Hunter Henry
KC Concepcion
vs
Rome Odunze
KC Concepcion
vs
Jordan Addison
KC Concepcion
vs
Ladd McConkey
KC Concepcion
vs
Emeka Egbuka
KC Concepcion
vs
T.J. Hockenson
KC Concepcion
vs
Jakobi Meyers
KC Concepcion
vs
Dallas Goedert
KC Concepcion
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Tyler Warren
KC Concepcion
vs
Antonio Williams
KC Concepcion
vs
Colston Loveland
KC Concepcion
vs
Caleb Douglas
KC Concepcion
vs
Blake Corum
KC Concepcion
vs
Brenton Strange
KC Concepcion
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Keenan Allen
KC Concepcion
vs
Jeremiyah Love
KC Concepcion
vs
Rico Dowdle
KC Concepcion
vs
Sam Laporta
KC Concepcion
vs
Emanuel Wilson
KC Concepcion
vs
Denzel Boston
KC Concepcion
vs
Josh Downs
KC Concepcion
vs
Jonah Coleman
KC Concepcion
vs
Chig Okonkwo
KC Concepcion
vs
Tre Tucker
KC Concepcion
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Quinshon Judkins
KC Concepcion
vs
Jaylen Waddle
KC Concepcion
vs
Jameson Williams
KC Concepcion
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Ollie Gordon II
KC Concepcion
vs
Pat Freiermuth
KC Concepcion
vs
Tucker Kraft
KC Concepcion
vs
Kendrick Bourne
KC Concepcion
vs
Breece Hall
KC Concepcion
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Tony Pollard
KC Concepcion
vs
Braelon Allen
KC Concepcion
vs
DK Metcalf
KC Concepcion
vs
Courtland Sutton
KC Concepcion
vs
Devonta Smith
KC Concepcion
vs
RJ Harvey
KC Concepcion
vs
Stefon Diggs
KC Concepcion
vs
Malik Washington
KC Concepcion
vs
Saquon Barkley
KC Concepcion
vs
Mike Gesicki
KC Concepcion
vs
A.J. Brown
KC Concepcion
vs
Tyler Higbee
KC Concepcion
vs
Rashee Rice
KC Concepcion
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
KC Concepcion
vs
Puka Nacua
KC Concepcion
vs
CeeDee Lamb
KC Concepcion
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
KC Concepcion
vs
Zay Flowers
KC Concepcion
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
KC Concepcion
vs
Justin Jefferson
KC Concepcion
vs
Christian Watson
KC Concepcion
vs
Drake London
KC Concepcion
vs
Parker Washington
KC Concepcion
vs
Tee Higgins
KC Concepcion
vs
George Pickens
KC Concepcion
vs
Matthew Golden
KC Concepcion
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
KC Concepcion
vs
Michael Wilson
KC Concepcion
vs
Jalen Coker
KC Concepcion
vs
Garrett Wilson
KC Concepcion
vs
Luther Burden III
KC Concepcion
vs
DJ Moore
KC Concepcion
vs
Carnell Tate
KC Concepcion
vs
Khalil Shakir
KC Concepcion
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rico Dowdle
vs
Keenan Allen
Rico Dowdle
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Brenton Strange
Rico Dowdle
vs
Josh Downs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Caleb Douglas
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Rico Dowdle
vs
Antonio Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rico Dowdle
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jordan Addison
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Rico Dowdle
vs
Hunter Henry
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Travis Kelce
Rico Dowdle
vs
Braelon Allen
Rico Dowdle
vs
KC Concepcion
Rico Dowdle
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rico Dowdle
vs
Germie Bernard
Rico Dowdle
vs
RJ Harvey
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rico Dowdle
vs
Malik Washington
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rome Odunze
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mike Gesicki
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Higbee
Rico Dowdle
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rico Dowdle
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Warren
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mason Taylor
Rico Dowdle
vs
Colston Loveland
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mark Andrews
Rico Dowdle
vs
Blake Corum
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rico Dowdle
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Darren Waller
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rico Dowdle
vs
Samaje Perine
Rico Dowdle
vs
Sam Laporta
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bam Knight
Rico Dowdle
vs
Denzel Boston
Rico Dowdle
vs
Colby Parkinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jonah Coleman
Rico Dowdle
vs
Makai Lemon
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tre Tucker
Rico Dowdle
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyren Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Javonte Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Derrick Henry
Rico Dowdle
vs
James Cook III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rico Dowdle
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bucky Irving
Rico Dowdle
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jordan Mason
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chase Brown
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rachaad White
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tony Pollard
Rico Dowdle
vs
Breece Hall

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Ausar Thompson

Participates in Shootaround on Tuesday
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Out 6-8 Weeks With Torn MCL
Kawhi Leonard

Could Miss Multiple Weeks
Jonathan Taylor

Colts Don't Seem Likely to Trade Jonathan Taylor
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Quenton Nelson

Seahawks Acquire Guard Quenton Nelson From the Colts
Saquon Barkley

Not Worried About his Back Injury
Matvei Gridin

Leads the Way in Win Over Maple Leafs
Yaxel Lendeborg

Erupts for Career-High 31 Points
Maxime Raynaud

Out at Least Two More Weeks
Drew Doughty

Ends Dry Spell With Three-Point Performance
Keegan Murray

to be Re-Evaluated in 10 to 14 Days
Michal Postava

Celebrates Special Win in First Start
Sergio de Larrea

Exits Monday's Win with Knee Strain
Thomas Chabot

Nearing Return
Alex Caruso

Leaves Game Early with Ankle Injury
Kirill Marchenko

Exits Early Monday Due to Lower-Body Injury
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Exits Monday's Loss with Right-Knee Injury
Zach Hyman

Suffers Head Injury Monday
Lauri Markkanen

Exits with Right-Wrist Injury
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Saquon Barkley

Suffers Compensatory Back Injury on Monday Night
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
CeeDee Lamb

Shines on Monday Night With Two-Touchdown Performance
Javonte Williams

Gets Going With 155 Yards and TD Against Eagles
Cameron Johnson

to Miss Second Straight Game
Charles Bassey

Available Against Nuggets
Brandon Williams

Good to Go in Denver
Gui Santos

Cleared to Play Against Nuggets
James Conner

Could "Potentially" Play This Year
Isaiah Stewart

Good to Go in Utah
Deebo Samuel Sr.

has a Chance to Return in Week 9
Jaxson Hayes

Will Sit Monday Versus Grizzlies
Jalen Suggs

to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Cason Wallace

Likely Sidelined for Most of the Season
Jalen Williams

Likely Out for the Season
De'Zhaun Stribling

on Track to Return in December
T.J. McConnell

Out Again Monday
Mike Evans

has a Chance to Return After Bye Week
Andrew Nembhard

to Miss First Game of the Season
Christian McCaffrey

has Mild Hamstring Strain, Should be Ready for Week 9
Saquon Barkley

Active on Monday Night
Jiri Kulich

in Concussion Protocol
Mark Jankowski

to Remain Out Against Bruins
Taylor Hall

Expects to Play Tuesday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Suffers New Injury Blow
Mitch Marner

Returns to Practice Monday
Mikael Backlund

a Game-Time Call Against Maple Leafs
Mats Zuccarello

Placed on Injured Reserve
Washington Commanders

Dan Quinn on the Hot Seat in Washington
Matthew Golden

Estimated as DNP on Monday
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Jeremiyah Love

to Practice on Wednesday
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Ladd McConkey

Present at Monday's Practice
Terrance Ferguson

Rams Undecided on if Terrance Ferguson Will Practice This Week
Saquon Barkley

"Feels Good Enough" to Play on Monday Night
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Sticking With Kirk Cousins at QB Going into Week 8
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Dealing With Ankle Injury
Alec Pierce

Unlikely to Return to Practice This Week
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Artturi Lehkonen

Stretches Point Streak to Seven Games
Ryan O'Reilly

Amasses Four Points Against Avalanche
Jason Robertson

Strikes Twice in Sunday's Win
Quinn Hughes

Reaches 500 Career Points in Return to Vancouver
Cole Caufield

Records Two Assists in Heritage Classic Win
NYR

Rangers Sign James Reimer to One-Year Deal
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Samuel Girard

Practices Sunday
Evgeni Malkin

Returns to Practice
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
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