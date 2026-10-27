When Is Davante Adams Coming Back - Week 8 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Davante Adams coming back? Will Davante Adams play again this season? Read about Davante Adams's return date and injury updates for 2026.
The Los Angeles Rams were widely considered the Super Bowl favorite after trading for defensive upgrades at edge rusher (Myles Garrett) and cornerback (Trent McDuffie) and coaxing Aaron Donald out of retirement. The expectation was that those moves, combined with the return of Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, and Davante Adams on offense, would create a super team.
So far, injuries have derailed that plan. Of the players listed above, only Stafford has played in every game this season. The Rams entered the 2026 season working through an injury to Nacua, but now find themselves searching for answers with Adams sidelined with a hamstring injury.
How long will Davante Adams be out? Should he be stashed in fantasy? Read below to find out.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Davante Adams Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Davante Adams was putting together another strong season for the Los Angeles Rams, helping to keep the passing offense afloat while fellow wide receiver Puka Nacua worked through injuries.
From Weeks 1 through 6, Adams caught 30 of 49 targets for 480 yards and four touchdowns, ranking as the WR12 in PPR points per game (17.0) and the WR7 in total points (102.0). That included a two-game stretch without Nacua in the lineup, Weeks 2 and 3, where Adams caught 15 of 23 passes for 332 yards and two touchdowns.
That's 2️⃣ TDs for Davante Adams!
@NYGvsLAR on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/zPN3uQB2Hb
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2026
Unfortunately, Adams was unable to avoid the injury bug. The veteran wide receiver pulled up while running a route in a Week 6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and limped off the field. There was hope that Adams avoided a major injury, but that was dashed when head coach Sean McVay told reporters after the game that Adams would miss six to 10 weeks with a hamstring injury.
The injury required surgery and ultimately landed Adams on the injured reserve. The team is hoping he can return soon after their Week 11 bye, but time will tell how his recovery goes.
Davante Adams Fantasy Football Outlook
This is unfortunately the second straight season that Davante Adams has gotten off to a strong start with the Los Angeles Rams only to have his season shortened by injury.
In his first season with the team (2025), Adams missed the final three games of the season due to a hamstring strain. He was the WR10 in PPR points per game (15.9) alongside Nacua in that season, catching 60 of 114 targets for 789 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Fantasy managers who drafted Adams were getting what they wanted (and arguably more) thanks to injuries to Nacua. Unfortunately, they will now have to find high-end WR2 production elsewhere. At best, fantasy managers can stash the veteran wide receiver, hoping he returns in December and is rounding into shape for the fantasy playoffs.
However, there is also a chance that the Rams continue to lose (thanks to all of their injuries) and ultimately decide to shut Adams down for the rest of the season to ensure he goes into 2027 with a clean bill of health.
Fantasy managers hoping to replace Adams with another option on the Rams may want to look elsewhere based on Week 7. In that game, Puka Nacua saw 10 targets (despite suffering a mid-week calf injury) and the rest of the passing work was split between tight ends Colby Parkinson (six targets), Davis Allen (five targets), and Tyler Higbee (three targets).
The only other receiver who saw a target in that game was Konata Mumpfield, who finished with two targets, one reception, and 15 yards.
If your league has injured reserve spots, Adams is a player worth stashing. We have seen the Rams' passing offense operate at a high level with Stafford, Nacua, and Adams all on the field, and he will have weekly touchdown upside. However, if you need more immediate production and don’t have the ability to stash him, he can be dropped.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Ladd McConkey, Germie Bernard, KC Concepcion Jr., Rico Dowdle. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Ladd McConkey, Germie Bernard, KC Concepcion Jr., Rico Dowdle:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!