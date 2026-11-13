November 13, 2026

Andy's Week 8 fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups, stashes, streamers, sleepers for all positions ahead of Week 8 in 2026. His top fantasy free agent waiver wire adds.

Hey RotoBallers! With another week of NHL action wrapping up, it's time to turn our attention to the waiver wire and begin our prep for Week 8.

As in past weeks, we will analyze the upcoming schedule and spotlight top streamers and pickups worth a look across all formats.

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Week 8 Schedule

Schedule Notes

Six teams have the four-game slate (Sabres, Blackhawks, Oilers, Canadiens, Blues, Canucks)

Canadiens earn the edge in this group given that two of their games are on the light slates (Monday, Wednesday)

Blackhawks have strong streaming appeal as all four of their matchups are against teams in the top-12 in xGoals Against Per 60 (per MoneyPuck)

The Mammoth is a team to take note of as they will have two elite matchups (Canucks and Ducks), with one of those games being on a light slate

Forward Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 8

Note: It is crucial to understand your league settings when navigating the waiver wire. If your league prioritizes certain categories, managers should target available players accordingly.

All statistics (advanced and surface-level) are updated as of Thursday, November 12 AM.

Noah Ostlund, C, Buffalo Sabres

Rostered - 5%

The 22-year-old has seen a steady surge in usage this season and is now skating not only the top forward line, but also the top power-play unit. With Buffalo in a busy four-game stretch in Week 8, including one game on a lighter slate, Ostlund is a top streamer to consider.

Last season, the young forward appeared in 60 games and tallied 27 points while averaging 13:58 TOI/G with a modest 1:20 PPTOI/G. However, this season, his usage has increased significantly, averaging 18:55 TOI/G with more minutes on the 5-on-4 (3:29 PPTOI/G).

However, while his usage is impressive, his underlying marks have taken massive steps forward. Per MoneyPuck, Ostlund's Corsi%, Fenwick%, and On-Ice xGoals% have surged compared with his 2025 marks.

Stat Corsi% Fenwick% On-Ice xGoals% 2025 53% 55% 52.30% 2026 61% 61% 59.50%

While his matchups are not the best, a four-game slate will give him a boost among most streaming options this week, especially given his top-line usage,

Roman Kantserov, LW/RW, Chicago Blackhawks

Rostered - 12%

Like Ostlund, Kantserov is also seeing time on his team's top forward line and power-play. However, Kantserov is quietly riding a hot streak and has the coveted four-game slate; he is worth picking up in all-time leagues. As of Thursday, he is riding an eight-game point streak, tallying six goals with two helpers and 15 shots on goal.

Prior to this stretch, Kantserov scored three goals (with no assists) over his first 10 games of the season.

While he does not provide any hits and three blocked shots, a four-game slate with smash matchups against the Leafs, Blue Jackets, Flames, and Canucks (all of which sit in the top-12 in expected goals against per 60) should put him in a prime spot to maintain this production.

Zachary Bolduc, LW/RW, Montreal Canadiens

Rostered - 2%

Let's dig a bit deeper for our next name. Bolduc has been a consistent option for those in banger leagues throughout his career, but his scoring output has increased this season. Last winter, Bolduc scored 12 goals with 17 hits. So far, Bolduc has already put six pucks in the back of the net (eight points) with 28 shots and six blocked shots.

While he began the season in a more limited role, Bolduc's usage has increased greatly over the last two weeks.

Period TOI/G PPTOI/G First 11 GP 13:40 1:28 Last 7 GP 14:59 3:14

He has been skating on the team's second forward line (alongside Phillip Danault and Alexandre Texier) and, more importantly, has been bumped up to the top power-play unit. With two of his four games being on the light slates, Bolduc is a top target in all 12+ team-banger formats.

Jake Neighbours, LW/RW, St. Louis Blues

Rostered - 14%

The Blues have a four-game slate but have a unique two-game split of opportunities. They will face the Penguins and Ducks, who are among the worst defense teams in terms of MoneyPuck's Expected Goals Against Per 60. However, they will also face the Devils and Oilers, who are among the best teams in this metric, with the Devils sitting at a league low.

Despite this, the four-game schedule gives Jake Neighbours an advantage, which puts him on our list.

Neighbours has been featured in this column before, but his rostership still remains very low. The 24-year-old has generated a sharp 57 hits, which raises his nightly floor with nine points (four goals) over 18 games. However, after going point-less in his first four games, Neighbours has tallied nine points in his last 14 games while averaging 3.1 hits per game and chipping in 11 blocked shots.

He continues to stake a claim on the team's top power-play unit and the second 5-on-5 line.

Jack McBain, C/LW, Utah Mammoth

Rostered -9%

As always, let's look at a player geared more toward managing banger leagues. Jack McBain and the Mammoth have a three-game slate, but since two of their games are on the light schedule, they provide nearly as much value as teams with four games.

McBain has tallied six points through 19 games, but his impact has come from his hit total. He has logged 75 hits and 10 blocked shots. Last season he totaled 271 hits, marking it the fourth straight campaign in which he logged at least 270 hits.

In addition, unlike most "banger-only" hitters, he's on the team's second line, which should give him more scoring opportunities, and with two top matchups against the Ducks and Canucks, he should have a great chance to get on the scoresheet.

Other Names:

Lawson Crouse, LW/RW, UTH (no power-play time but is a great source for bangers and can chip in goals)

Tommy Novak, C/LW, PIT (continues to see PP1 time)

Alexandre Texier, LW/RW, MTL (deep-league streamer, top-six minutes and PP2 usage with two games on a soft slate)

Defensemen Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 8

Zayne Parekh, D, Calgary Flames

Rostered - 22%



Our first defender is for those in shallower formats. Although Parekh plays on the team's third pairing, he has been their PP1 QB and has begun to find success in that role.

In his first five games, the young blue-liner tallied just one point (on the power play) but has gradually increased his production over the season. As the Flames continue to improve, Parekh has tallied even-strength points in 12 games (two goals), with four of those points coming on the man advantage.

During this stretch, Parekh is averaging 2:46 PPTOIT/G and has tallied 21 shots on goal, including 15 blocked shots.

While he is not a major asset for blocked shots, he is likely one of the few PP1 QBs on your waiver wire who should only see his production improve as he continues to find his footing in the NHL. Matchups against the Blackhawks and Sharks also raise his ceiling this week.

Kaiden Guhle, D, Montreal Canadiens

Rostered - 14%

With Montreal on a four-game slate, including two games in the week's lightest days, all their players are on the streaming radar. Kaiden Guhle currently skates on the second pairing alongside Alexandre Carrier but does not see any power-play time.

Despite this, he is still finding himself on the scoresheet, tallying six points over his last 11 games (two goals), but has been a plus asset in banger stats, adding 27 hits and 20 blocked shots.

Guhle should be in prime scoring position in 5-on-5 play and continues to provide a high total of hits and blocks over a four-game schedule.

Sam Rinzel, D, Chicago Blackhawks

Rostered - 8%

Lastly, Sam Rinzel is a sneaky pick with Bowen Byram on the IR. Even though Rinzel is still in the team's third pairing, which does limit his upside, he has replaced Byram as an option on the top power-play.

While this usage has not been the most consistent, he has begun to find his footing, which should keep him as the favorite as long as Byram is sidelined. Over his last five games, he has tacked on three helpers with nine shots on goal.

His counting stats (three hits and three blocks during this stretch) are not the most impressive, but he has upside for those looking for power-play points in deeper formats. As noted when discussing Kantserov, Rinzel has a four-game schedule against teams struggling to limit offensive chances.

Other Names:

Zeev Buium, D, VAN (four-game slate with two games on light slates, sees top pairing with PP2)

Alex Vlasic, D, CHI (deep-league streamer, four-game slate, top source for blocks)

Goalie Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 8

Sergei Murashov, G, Pittsburgh Penguins

Rostered - 14%

Murashov dealt with some growing pains early in the season but has begun to turn the corner. The young netminder won both of his games on the team's California trip, posting a sharp .938^% SV% against the Sharks and Kings. He stopped 60 of the 64 shots he saw.

In comparison, Murashov posted a 0-4-1 record over his first five games with a .871% SV% to begin the regular season.

While Arturs Silovs had been emerging as the leader of the crease, he has hit a skid, allowing Dan Muse to ride the hot hand. Since October 29, Silovs has allowed at least four goals in three of his four contests, with a rough .840% SV%.

Given Pittsburgh's defense, Murashov may be risky on some nights, but it appears the young netminder is starting to see the crease turn in his favor.

Cam Talbot, G, Columbus Blue Jackets

Rostered - 19%

Talbot has continued to see his fantasy stock rise. While his brief stretch earlier in the season looked like fool's gold, he has taken the lead in the Blue Jackets net. Over his last seven outings, he has posted a 4-2-1 record with a tidy .930% SV% and a 1.98 GAA.

Meanwhile, Jet Greaves has lost his last four games with a .847% SV%. Over their last 10 games, Talbot has generated a dominant 5.4 Goals Saved Above Expected compared to Greaves' -1.6 Goals Saved Above Expected.

Talbot is firmly a must-roster goalie in all 12-team formats going forward, as he should continue to earn the majority of the starts.

Other Names:

Daniil Tarasov, DET