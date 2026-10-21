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Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups - Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Aaron Rodgers

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Baker Mayfield - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Aaron Rodgers in Week 7 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Kyler Murray Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Baker Mayfield Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Aaron Rodgers Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Kyler Murray comes off his bye with a promising rushing performance to build on, Aaron Rodgers has thrown multiple touchdowns in four straight games, and Baker Mayfield is back at practice after missing three games.

The Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Washington Commanders are off in Week 7.

Murray is my preferred addition, Rodgers offers an immediate stream, and Mayfield remains a bench stash until the Tampa Bay Buccaneers confirm his return.

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Kyler Murray Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 52% of leagues

Murray's 10 carries for 51 yards against the New Orleans Saints were the most encouraging part of his final game before the Minnesota Vikings' Week 6 bye. He had rushed for only 33 yards combined in his previous two appearances.

That increase gives managers a reason to reconsider him after an uneven start in Minnesota.

He also completed 24 of 30 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown in that win. Across the three games since the concussion that cost him Week 2, Murray has 644 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

The Indianapolis Colts have allowed 10 touchdown passes while intercepting only two throws through six games.

Add him in 12-team leagues if your quarterback has been unreliable or you need a replacement this week.

His rushing gives him the best upside of these three, although the Saints game accounts for more than half of his 93 rushing yards this season.

Minnesota hosts the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, visits the Detroit Lions in Week 8, and meets the Bills in Week 9. Murray's own bye is already behind him, making him an option to cover several upcoming lineup gaps.

Add in 12-Team Leagues

 

Baker Mayfield Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 24% of leagues

Mayfield returned to practice Wednesday and was seen throwing with a glove on his injured right hand. He dislocated his thumb against the Vikings in Week 3 and has missed three games.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still evaluating him for the trip to the Carolina Panthers, with Jalon Daniels remaining an option to start.

That progress makes Mayfield worth a speculative bench spot in 14-team leagues and an addition wherever available in superflex. Managers needing an immediate starter should favor Murray or Rodgers while Tampa Bay settles its quarterback plans.

Even if Mayfield plays, his early results give little reason to rush him into a single-quarterback lineup.

He threw for 615 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions over his first three games and lost three fumbles in the opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

He did offer some rushing help, with 65 yards and a touchdown on 11 attempts before the injury. He has yet to throw multiple touchdown passes in a game this season.

Stash in 14-Team Leagues

 

Aaron Rodgers Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 43% of leagues

Rodgers has thrown 11 touchdown passes over his last four games, giving him the strongest recent passing production of this group.

He had three apiece against Cincinnati, the Cleveland Browns, and Indianapolis, then added two in the Pittsburgh Steelers' overtime win over the Buccaneers.

He finished that win with 253 yards and one interception on 49 attempts. Rodgers has thrown at least 40 passes three times this season, and his 233 attempts through six games work out to 38.8 per outing.

Rodgers has contributed only 17 rushing yards and no rushing touchdowns, leaving him dependent on his passing. The Steelers' Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots showed the downside: 187 passing yards and no touchdowns.

He faces the Saints in Paris in Week 7 and is a reasonable short-term starter in deeper single-quarterback leagues.

Murray gets the first claim for his rushing upside, but Rodgers is the better immediate choice than Mayfield while the latter's availability remains unsettled. Pittsburgh hosts Cleveland next before its Week 9 bye.

Add in 14-Team Leagues; Stream as Needed

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 7?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Aaron Rodgers. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Aaron Rodgers. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Aaron Rodgers:

Kyler Murray
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C.J. Stroud
Kyler Murray
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Baker Mayfield
Kyler Murray
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Kirk Cousins
Kyler Murray
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Aaron Rodgers
Kyler Murray
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Jacoby Brissett
Kyler Murray
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Deshaun Watson
Kyler Murray
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Michael Penix Jr.
Kyler Murray
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Tanner McKee
Kyler Murray
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Geno Smith
Kyler Murray
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J.J. McCarthy
Kyler Murray
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Tyler Huntley
Kyler Murray
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Jalon Daniels
Baker Mayfield
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Kyler Murray
Baker Mayfield
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Aaron Rodgers
Baker Mayfield
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C.J. Stroud
Baker Mayfield
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Jacoby Brissett
Baker Mayfield
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Kirk Cousins
Baker Mayfield
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Deshaun Watson
Baker Mayfield
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Michael Penix Jr.
Baker Mayfield
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Tanner McKee
Baker Mayfield
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Geno Smith
Baker Mayfield
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Baker Mayfield
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Tyler Huntley
Baker Mayfield
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Jalon Daniels
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Baker Mayfield
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Aaron Rodgers
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Kyler Murray
Aaron Rodgers
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Deshaun Watson
Aaron Rodgers
vs
C.J. Stroud
Aaron Rodgers
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Michael Penix Jr.
Aaron Rodgers
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Kirk Cousins
Aaron Rodgers
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Tanner McKee
Aaron Rodgers
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Geno Smith
Aaron Rodgers
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J.J. McCarthy
Aaron Rodgers
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Tyler Huntley
Aaron Rodgers
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Jalon Daniels

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Isaiah Stewart

Out of Action Against Jazz
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Cleared for Season Debut Thursday
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Jordan Love has a Sore Back, "No Chance" he Misses Week 7
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Available Wednesday
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Sidelined on Wednesday
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Patrik Laine is "Motivated to Prove People Wrong"
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Zach Charbonnet Practices in Full on Wednesday
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Deemed Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
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Ready for Season Debut Wednesday
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Returns to Action Wednesday
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Davante Adams Will Need a "Cleanup" Procedure on his Hamstring
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Baker Mayfield Practices in Full, Could Return in Week 7
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Mike Evans Not Expected to Practice on Wednesday
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Sam LaPorta Frustrated with Lions Over Contract
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Emeka Egbuka Misses Practice With Concussion and Foot Injury
Arizona Cardinals

Jeremiyah Love Remains Sidelined Ahead of Week 7
New England Patriots

A.J. Brown Cleared to Play on Thursday Night in Chicago
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Josh Jacobs Could be Given a Big Role in Offense
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Lamar Jackson Gets in Limited Work on Wednesday
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Kyle Monangai Out for Third Consecutive Game
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Tyler Warren Missing Practice on Wednesday
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Warriors Explore Trade Options for Kristaps Porzingis
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Out of Action on Wednesday
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Cam Skattebo Takes First-Team Reps on Wednesday
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Jalen Hurts Will Require Blood Thinners for 3-6 Months
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Rashee Rice Won't Practice on Wednesday
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Lamar Jackson Still Absent From Practice
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Baker Mayfield Throwing With a Glove on During Practice
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Breece Hall Won't Practice on Wednesday
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Browns Optimistic That Quinshon Judkins Will Play in Week 7
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Takes Bruins Down With Hat Trick
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Expands Trade List to 10 Teams
Jake McCabe

Limited to Handful of Minutes Tuesday
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Ready for Action Tuesday
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Suffers "Medical Episode" on Team Plane
Matt Roy

Returning From Six-Game Absence Tuesday
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Connor Brown

Set for Season Debut on Tuesday
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Questionable For Wednesday
Fred VanVleet

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