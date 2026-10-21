Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Aaron Rodgers in Week 7 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
Kyler Murray comes off his bye with a promising rushing performance to build on, Aaron Rodgers has thrown multiple touchdowns in four straight games, and Baker Mayfield is back at practice after missing three games.
The Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Washington Commanders are off in Week 7.
Murray is my preferred addition, Rodgers offers an immediate stream, and Mayfield remains a bench stash until the Tampa Bay Buccaneers confirm his return.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Kyler Murray Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 52% of leagues
Murray's 10 carries for 51 yards against the New Orleans Saints were the most encouraging part of his final game before the Minnesota Vikings' Week 6 bye. He had rushed for only 33 yards combined in his previous two appearances.
That increase gives managers a reason to reconsider him after an uneven start in Minnesota.
He also completed 24 of 30 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown in that win. Across the three games since the concussion that cost him Week 2, Murray has 644 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.
The Indianapolis Colts have allowed 10 touchdown passes while intercepting only two throws through six games.
Kyler Murray connects with Justin Jefferson for the first down!
MINvsNO on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/GFV66eyEFw
NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Add him in 12-team leagues if your quarterback has been unreliable or you need a replacement this week.
His rushing gives him the best upside of these three, although the Saints game accounts for more than half of his 93 rushing yards this season.
Minnesota hosts the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, visits the Detroit Lions in Week 8, and meets the Bills in Week 9. Murray's own bye is already behind him, making him an option to cover several upcoming lineup gaps.
Add in 12-Team Leagues
Baker Mayfield Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 24% of leagues
Mayfield returned to practice Wednesday and was seen throwing with a glove on his injured right hand. He dislocated his thumb against the Vikings in Week 3 and has missed three games.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still evaluating him for the trip to the Carolina Panthers, with Jalon Daniels remaining an option to start.
That progress makes Mayfield worth a speculative bench spot in 14-team leagues and an addition wherever available in superflex. Managers needing an immediate starter should favor Murray or Rodgers while Tampa Bay settles its quarterback plans.
Even if Mayfield plays, his early results give little reason to rush him into a single-quarterback lineup.
He threw for 615 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions over his first three games and lost three fumbles in the opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.
He did offer some rushing help, with 65 yards and a touchdown on 11 attempts before the injury. He has yet to throw multiple touchdown passes in a game this season.
Stash in 14-Team Leagues
Aaron Rodgers Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 43% of leagues
Rodgers has thrown 11 touchdown passes over his last four games, giving him the strongest recent passing production of this group.
He had three apiece against Cincinnati, the Cleveland Browns, and Indianapolis, then added two in the Pittsburgh Steelers' overtime win over the Buccaneers.
He finished that win with 253 yards and one interception on 49 attempts. Rodgers has thrown at least 40 passes three times this season, and his 233 attempts through six games work out to 38.8 per outing.
Steelers take the lead in OT 🔥
PITvsTB on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/As1KkSab2G
NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Rodgers has contributed only 17 rushing yards and no rushing touchdowns, leaving him dependent on his passing. The Steelers' Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots showed the downside: 187 passing yards and no touchdowns.
He faces the Saints in Paris in Week 7 and is a reasonable short-term starter in deeper single-quarterback leagues.
Murray gets the first claim for his rushing upside, but Rodgers is the better immediate choice than Mayfield while the latter's availability remains unsettled. Pittsburgh hosts Cleveland next before its Week 9 bye.
Add in 14-Team Leagues; Stream as Needed
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