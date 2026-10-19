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Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups - Keenan Allen, Kendrick Bourne, Jaylin Noel

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Keenan Allen - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Streamers

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Keenan Allen, Kendrick Bourne, Jaylin Noel in Week 7 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Keenan Allen Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Kendrick Bourne Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Jaylin Noel Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Eight catches for 82 yards without a touchdown might not be the week's flashiest stat line. For fantasy managers searching for a Week 7 receiver, Keenan Allen's performance is considerably more interesting than it looks.

While Allen has become a dependable target for Daniel Jones, Kendrick Bourne's opportunity in Arizona has grown because of a trade. Jaylin Noel is producing the bigger plays in Houston, but with far fewer chances to catch the football.

These aren't interchangeable waiver claims. The best choice depends on whether your lineup needs reliable receptions or you can afford to chase a higher weekly ceiling. All three remain rostered in fewer than half of leagues.

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Keenan Allen Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 47% of leagues

Keenan Allen reminded fantasy managers what he does best during the Colts' 26-20 loss to Tennessee. He caught eight of 11 targets for 82 yards, leading Indianapolis in all three receiving categories.

Those were season highs for the 34-year-old, who has not needed a touchdown to provide useful PPR production.

This was more than a one-week surge. In his last three appearances, Allen has drawn 29 targets and caught 19 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown.

He missed Week 4, but his involvement in the other recent games suggests Daniel Jones still trusts him when Indianapolis needs a completion.

The receiving situation has helped. Alec Pierce remains on injured reserve, while tight end Tyler Warren missed Sunday's contest with a groin injury.

Warren's eventual return could spread targets around again, and Josh Downs remains involved. Allen's 8.7 yards per catch this season underline why he is more appealing in reception-based formats than leagues that reward long touchdowns.

At 47% rostered, Allen is the most immediately useful pickup of this group.

The Colts visit Minnesota in Week 7, and his recent targets give managers a credible PPR flex option even if Warren is cleared.

Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues

 

Kendrick Bourne Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 19% of leagues

Kendrick Bourne's opportunity has changed for a reason that won't reverse next week: Arizona traded Marvin Harrison Jr. to Houston.

Bourne has stepped into a larger role, producing 10 catches for 117 yards on 16 targets across two games without Harrison.

The Cardinals' 18-16 victory over the Rams showed both sides of that opportunity. Bourne saw eight targets and caught five passes, but those receptions yielded only 47 yards.

Arizona failed to score an offensive touchdown, so another busy afternoon did not translate into a strong fantasy return.

Still, eight looks in consecutive games represent a much more practical reason to add Bourne than chasing one long reception. Trey McBride and Michael Wilson remain substantial competition for quarterback Jacoby Brissett's attention.

Bourne isn't suddenly the primary target, but the trade has removed a direct obstacle to regular snaps and routes.

Arizona hosts Denver in Week 7. Bourne is a sensible PPR bench addition for managers who want a receiver with a path to five or six catches.

His ceiling looks less enticing than his workload, especially in lineups already stocked with low-upside receivers.

Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues

 

Jaylin Noel Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 7% of leagues

Jaylin Noel's four catches in London covered 107 yards, and one went for a touchdown in Houston's 34-31 win over Jacksonville.

It was his second straight game with a score, following five receptions for 41 yards against Tennessee in Week 5.

Go back another week, and Noel had three catches for 85 yards against Dallas.

That's 233 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 12 catches over three games, an eye-catching return for someone rostered in only 7% of leagues. The catch is that Sunday's breakout came on just four targets.

Four opportunities usually do not produce 107 yards.

Houston has added Marvin Harrison Jr. to a group led by Nico Collins, and the newcomer already contributed against Jacksonville. Noel has made the most of limited opportunities from C.J. Stroud, but his spectacular efficiency does not automatically settle his position in the pecking order.

Noel is a speculative 12-team PPR addition for managers chasing explosive plays, not a receiver to plug straight into a lineup. Houston hosts the Giants in Week 7 before its Week 8 bye.

Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 7?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Keenan Allen, Kendrick Bourne, Jaylin Noel. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Keenan Allen, Kendrick Bourne, Jaylin Noel. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Keenan Allen, Kendrick Bourne, Jaylin Noel:

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