Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Keenan Allen, Kendrick Bourne, Jaylin Noel in Week 7 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
Eight catches for 82 yards without a touchdown might not be the week's flashiest stat line. For fantasy managers searching for a Week 7 receiver, Keenan Allen's performance is considerably more interesting than it looks.
While Allen has become a dependable target for Daniel Jones, Kendrick Bourne's opportunity in Arizona has grown because of a trade. Jaylin Noel is producing the bigger plays in Houston, but with far fewer chances to catch the football.
These aren't interchangeable waiver claims. The best choice depends on whether your lineup needs reliable receptions or you can afford to chase a higher weekly ceiling. All three remain rostered in fewer than half of leagues.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Keenan Allen Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 47% of leagues
Keenan Allen reminded fantasy managers what he does best during the Colts' 26-20 loss to Tennessee. He caught eight of 11 targets for 82 yards, leading Indianapolis in all three receiving categories.
Those were season highs for the 34-year-old, who has not needed a touchdown to provide useful PPR production.
This was more than a one-week surge. In his last three appearances, Allen has drawn 29 targets and caught 19 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown.
He missed Week 4, but his involvement in the other recent games suggests Daniel Jones still trusts him when Indianapolis needs a completion.
Daniel Jones finds Keenan Allen to extend the @Colts' lead
@HOUvsIND on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/8si5LbFiTY
NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
The receiving situation has helped. Alec Pierce remains on injured reserve, while tight end Tyler Warren missed Sunday's contest with a groin injury.
Warren's eventual return could spread targets around again, and Josh Downs remains involved. Allen's 8.7 yards per catch this season underline why he is more appealing in reception-based formats than leagues that reward long touchdowns.
At 47% rostered, Allen is the most immediately useful pickup of this group.
The Colts visit Minnesota in Week 7, and his recent targets give managers a credible PPR flex option even if Warren is cleared.
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Kendrick Bourne Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 19% of leagues
Kendrick Bourne's opportunity has changed for a reason that won't reverse next week: Arizona traded Marvin Harrison Jr. to Houston.
Bourne has stepped into a larger role, producing 10 catches for 117 yards on 16 targets across two games without Harrison.
The Cardinals' 18-16 victory over the Rams showed both sides of that opportunity. Bourne saw eight targets and caught five passes, but those receptions yielded only 47 yards.
Arizona failed to score an offensive touchdown, so another busy afternoon did not translate into a strong fantasy return.
Still, eight looks in consecutive games represent a much more practical reason to add Bourne than chasing one long reception. Trey McBride and Michael Wilson remain substantial competition for quarterback Jacoby Brissett's attention.
Bourne isn't suddenly the primary target, but the trade has removed a direct obstacle to regular snaps and routes.
Arizona hosts Denver in Week 7. Bourne is a sensible PPR bench addition for managers who want a receiver with a path to five or six catches.
His ceiling looks less enticing than his workload, especially in lineups already stocked with low-upside receivers.
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Jaylin Noel Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 7% of leagues
Jaylin Noel's four catches in London covered 107 yards, and one went for a touchdown in Houston's 34-31 win over Jacksonville.
It was his second straight game with a score, following five receptions for 41 yards against Tennessee in Week 5.
Jaylin Noel sold this route so well 😮💨
HOUvsJAX on NFL Network
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/qCpVInbmD1
NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Go back another week, and Noel had three catches for 85 yards against Dallas.
That's 233 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 12 catches over three games, an eye-catching return for someone rostered in only 7% of leagues. The catch is that Sunday's breakout came on just four targets.
Four opportunities usually do not produce 107 yards.
Houston has added Marvin Harrison Jr. to a group led by Nico Collins, and the newcomer already contributed against Jacksonville. Noel has made the most of limited opportunities from C.J. Stroud, but his spectacular efficiency does not automatically settle his position in the pecking order.
Noel is a speculative 12-team PPR addition for managers chasing explosive plays, not a receiver to plug straight into a lineup. Houston hosts the Giants in Week 7 before its Week 8 bye.
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Who Should I Pickup Tool
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