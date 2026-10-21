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Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups - Jordan Whittington, Tutu Atwell, Konata Mumpfield

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Jordan Whittington - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Jordan Whittington, Tutu Atwell, Konata Mumpfield in Week 7 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Jordan Whittington Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Tutu Atwell Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Konata Mumpfield Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

While older veterans like Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) might seem like savvy picks in the middle rounds of fantasy football drafts, father time is undefeated.

Adams has been healthy for most of his career, but unfortunately, he tore his hamstring off the bone while running a route in Week 6. He'll require surgery to correct the issue.

Indications now are that he won't be out for the rest of the season, at least, but the Rams have a way of making seemingly pedestrian pass-catchers into monster fantasy football scorers. So should you pick up one of the backup Rams WRs as a waiver wire pickup ahead of Week 7?

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Jordan Whittington Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 0% of leagues

Whittington is in his third year with the Rams now. The most he's ever been is a solid contributor on special teams. There was considerable hype for him after his first year of preseason performances, but it hasn't resulted in any decent fantasy production.

If it wasn't obvious by now, Whittington has a vanishingly small chance of being worth even rostering in fantasy leagues. Even when Rams star WR1 Puka Nacua or the aforementioned injured Adams don't play, "Whit" hardly sees any work in the passing game.

We were all tricked by this one play, essentially. Preseason performances don't mean much, unfortunately. Whittington has just two catches on three targets for 12 yards and zero touchdowns this season.

He's handled nine kick returns, and is viewed by the Rams as an extension of the run game. He's useful to Los Angeles as a blocker and occasionally gets screen or dump-off passes, but he's simply not running routes in the pattern and being targeted much.

It's hard to see him even having value in dynasty moving forward.

Don't Add

 

Tutu Atwell Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 0% of leagues

Atwell is another Rams wideout that simply hasn't proven useful for fantasy football managers this season. Like Whittington, he's hardly been targeted, and has just three catches for 31 yards this season.

He's not a great blocker, either, owing to his diminutive size. The Rams have preferred to stay in heavy personnel and get their tight ends more involved in the passing game this season.

The Rams have changed their offensive philosophy significantly over the years, and the current iteration simply doesn't get non-star small receivers very involved. Atwell was also let go of by the Rams ahead of last season before re-signing with his old team.

While Adams' absence may lead some to believe Atwell will get more work, he was also hardly used when Nacua was missing time. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford heavily targeted his tight ends and the WR Adams in those games.

Don't Add

 

Konata Mumpfield Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 2% of leagues

Mumpfield is the only receiver the Rams have that has seen usage that would suggest he could be startable in fantasy football in certain situations.

In Week 3, a game that Nacua missed due to injury, Mumpfield was targeted eight times, catching four of those passes for 93 yards and a touchdown. It was a taste of what his role could be like if either of the Rams top-2 wideouts missed extended time.

He was just a seventh-round pick, but he should be a waiver target because of the upside of the Rams offense. They create fantasy studs when they heavily target players, and Mumpfield could see at least a handful of games with plenty of passes thrown his way.

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Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 7?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Jordan Whittington, Tutu Atwell, Konata Mumpfield. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jordan Whittington, Tutu Atwell, Konata Mumpfield. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 forJordan Whittington, Tutu Atwell, Konata Mumpfield:

Konata Mumpfield
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Terrance Ferguson
Konata Mumpfield
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Bam Knight
Konata Mumpfield
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Konata Mumpfield
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Brandin Cooks
Konata Mumpfield
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Jaylin Noel
Konata Mumpfield
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Dontayvion Wicks
Konata Mumpfield
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Malik Washington
Konata Mumpfield
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Pat Freiermuth
Konata Mumpfield
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Caleb Douglas
Konata Mumpfield
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Kalif Raymond
Konata Mumpfield
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Konata Mumpfield
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Austin Ekeler
Konata Mumpfield
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Konata Mumpfield
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Mike Gesicki
Konata Mumpfield
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Kaelon Black
Konata Mumpfield
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Makai Lemon
Konata Mumpfield
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Rico Dowdle
Konata Mumpfield
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Darnell Washington
Konata Mumpfield
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Tyler Higbee
Konata Mumpfield
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James Conner
Konata Mumpfield
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Emmett Johnson
Konata Mumpfield
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Jahan Dotson
Konata Mumpfield
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Jonah Coleman
Konata Mumpfield
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Travis Hunter
Konata Mumpfield
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Mike Washington Jr.
Konata Mumpfield
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Antonio Williams
Konata Mumpfield
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Tyler Allgeier
Konata Mumpfield
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Cyrus Allen
Konata Mumpfield
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Hunter Henry
Konata Mumpfield
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Michael Mayer
Konata Mumpfield
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Devaughn Vele
Konata Mumpfield
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Tyjae Spears
Konata Mumpfield
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Kendrick Bourne
Konata Mumpfield
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Dylan Sampson
Konata Mumpfield
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Roschon Johnson
Konata Mumpfield
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Jawhar Jordan
Konata Mumpfield
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Brian Robinson
Konata Mumpfield
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Christian Kirk
Konata Mumpfield
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KC Concepcion
Konata Mumpfield
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Devin Singletary
Konata Mumpfield
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Wan'dale Robinson
Konata Mumpfield
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Audric Estime
Konata Mumpfield
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Kendre Miller
Konata Mumpfield
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Efton Chism III
Konata Mumpfield
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Demario Douglas
Konata Mumpfield
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Jaleel McLaughlin
Konata Mumpfield
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Konata Mumpfield
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Eli Raridon
Konata Mumpfield
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Keenan Allen
Konata Mumpfield
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Jeremy McNichols
Konata Mumpfield
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Samaje Perine
Konata Mumpfield
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Seth McGowan
Konata Mumpfield
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Dameon Pierce
Konata Mumpfield
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Colby Parkinson
Konata Mumpfield
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Jordyn Tyson
Konata Mumpfield
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Jauan Jennings
Konata Mumpfield
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Zach Charbonnet
Konata Mumpfield
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Tank Dell
Konata Mumpfield
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Rachaad White
Konata Mumpfield
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Brevyn Spann-Ford
Konata Mumpfield
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Germie Bernard
Konata Mumpfield
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Josh Cuevas
Konata Mumpfield
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Jordan Mason
Konata Mumpfield
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Tyreek Hill
Konata Mumpfield
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Kirk Cousins
Konata Mumpfield
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C.J. Stroud
Konata Mumpfield
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Kyler Murray
Konata Mumpfield
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Baker Mayfield
Konata Mumpfield
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Aaron Rodgers
Konata Mumpfield
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Jacoby Brissett

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