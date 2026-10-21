Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Jordan Whittington, Tutu Atwell, Konata Mumpfield in Week 7 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
While older veterans like Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) might seem like savvy picks in the middle rounds of fantasy football drafts, father time is undefeated.
Adams has been healthy for most of his career, but unfortunately, he tore his hamstring off the bone while running a route in Week 6. He'll require surgery to correct the issue.
Indications now are that he won't be out for the rest of the season, at least, but the Rams have a way of making seemingly pedestrian pass-catchers into monster fantasy football scorers. So should you pick up one of the backup Rams WRs as a waiver wire pickup ahead of Week 7?Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Jordan Whittington Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
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Whittington is in his third year with the Rams now. The most he's ever been is a solid contributor on special teams. There was considerable hype for him after his first year of preseason performances, but it hasn't resulted in any decent fantasy production.
If it wasn't obvious by now, Whittington has a vanishingly small chance of being worth even rostering in fantasy leagues. Even when Rams star WR1 Puka Nacua or the aforementioned injured Adams don't play, "Whit" hardly sees any work in the passing game.
Rookie Jordan Whittington with the catch and run!
📺: #DALvsLAR on @NFLNetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/XZRaV8cU1o
— NFL (@NFL) August 11, 2024
We were all tricked by this one play, essentially. Preseason performances don't mean much, unfortunately. Whittington has just two catches on three targets for 12 yards and zero touchdowns this season.
He's handled nine kick returns, and is viewed by the Rams as an extension of the run game. He's useful to Los Angeles as a blocker and occasionally gets screen or dump-off passes, but he's simply not running routes in the pattern and being targeted much.
It's hard to see him even having value in dynasty moving forward.
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Tutu Atwell Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
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Atwell is another Rams wideout that simply hasn't proven useful for fantasy football managers this season. Like Whittington, he's hardly been targeted, and has just three catches for 31 yards this season.
He's not a great blocker, either, owing to his diminutive size. The Rams have preferred to stay in heavy personnel and get their tight ends more involved in the passing game this season.
TUTU.
Atwell beats Trevon Diggs deep for a gain of 54 🔥
📺 FOX https://t.co/a1RmpYGbeF
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 9, 2022
The Rams have changed their offensive philosophy significantly over the years, and the current iteration simply doesn't get non-star small receivers very involved. Atwell was also let go of by the Rams ahead of last season before re-signing with his old team.
While Adams' absence may lead some to believe Atwell will get more work, he was also hardly used when Nacua was missing time. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford heavily targeted his tight ends and the WR Adams in those games.
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Konata Mumpfield Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
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Mumpfield is the only receiver the Rams have that has seen usage that would suggest he could be startable in fantasy football in certain situations.
In Week 3, a game that Nacua missed due to injury, Mumpfield was targeted eight times, catching four of those passes for 93 yards and a touchdown. It was a taste of what his role could be like if either of the Rams top-2 wideouts missed extended time.
Touchdown for Rams 7th round pick Konata Mumpfield!
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/2O496GETGL
— NFL (@NFL) August 16, 2025
He was just a seventh-round pick, but he should be a waiver target because of the upside of the Rams offense. They create fantasy studs when they heavily target players, and Mumpfield could see at least a handful of games with plenty of passes thrown his way.
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Jordan Whittington, Tutu Atwell, Konata Mumpfield. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jordan Whittington, Tutu Atwell, Konata Mumpfield. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 forJordan Whittington, Tutu Atwell, Konata Mumpfield:
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