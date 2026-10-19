Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Emmett Johnson, Jonah Coleman, Mike Washington Jr. in Week 7 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
Running back is a tricky position on the Week 7 waiver wire because playing time can change much faster than talent evaluations. The available backs are not necessarily the ones who will help fantasy managers immediately.
Emmett Johnson is stuck behind one of the league's hottest starters. Jonah Coleman has a chance to return from injured reserve, but no guaranteed role. Mike Washington Jr. has just delivered his most interesting workload in weeks.
All three merit attention for different reasons. The question is whether your roster can afford to wait for their situations to develop.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Emmett Johnson Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 23% of leagues
Emmett Johnson had little opportunity to cut into Kenneth Walker III's workload during Kansas City's 22-6 victory over the Chargers. Walker rushed 19 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns.
Johnson received three carries for six yards, adding two receptions for 18 yards.
Walker has amassed 665 rushing yards and eight total touchdowns in five games.
The rookie behind him has 19 carries for 62 yards, leaving no compelling case to start Johnson while Kansas City's backfield remains healthy.
Walker's production has made the backup job attractive and the weekly path to touches narrow at the same time.
Kenneth Walker III DOES IT AGAIN
LACvsKC on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/bo0Vpy9A29
NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Johnson's receiving work adds another dimension to the stash. He has caught seven passes for 92 yards, including 44 receiving yards in the opener against Denver.
The small sample doesn't prove that he would inherit Walker's entire role, but it suggests Kansas City could keep him involved on passing downs if the starter missed time.
Managers rostering Walker have the strongest incentive to carry Johnson. He also makes sense for 12-team managers with an unused bench spot, although he offers little help for someone facing an immediate lineup problem.
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Jonah Coleman Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 28% of leagues
Coleman can become eligible to play against Arizona in Week 7, but the Broncos must first bring him back from injured reserve.
He has been sidelined with an ankle sprain suffered in the Week 2 victory over Jacksonville. No return date should be treated as confirmed solely because the minimum absence has passed.
That Jaguars game remains the clearest evidence of what Coleman might offer.
With RJ Harvey inactive and J.K. Dobbins exiting with an injury, Coleman handled 10 carries for 39 yards and a touchdown while catching three passes for 19 yards.
He also helped Denver close out the win on the ground, offering a glimpse of his potential early-down role.
First TD for the rook!
📺: @NFLonCBS / @paramountplus https://t.co/lwtGesjhr4
Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 20, 2026
The present backfield looks different. Dobbins carried 17 times for 41 yards in Thursday's overtime win over Seattle, while Harvey gained 25 yards on six rushes and caught three passes for 31 yards.
Both scored touchdowns. Neither has surrendered a place in the rotation, and Coleman will have to earn touches again.
There is an opening for Denver to reconsider its rushing mix after producing only 74 team rushing yards against Seattle.
That's a reason to watch Coleman's activation and early-down usage, not proof he will overtake either veteran.
He is worth an IR stash in formats that allow it, with an ordinary bench investment better suited to deeper leagues.
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Mike Washington Jr. Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 30% of leagues
Washington outgained Ashton Jeanty on the ground against Buffalo despite receiving one fewer carry. The rookie rushed nine times for 43 yards and caught one pass for seven yards in Las Vegas' 33-30 defeat.
Jeanty totaled 22 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, plus four receptions for 36 yards.
Jeanty appeared on the Week 6 injury report with a foot issue but practiced fully and played. His receiving involvement still separates him from Washington, who has caught only three passes all season.
The Raiders continue to list Jeanty as their first running back.
Washington's 34 carries for 168 yards and a touchdown show he can contribute when asked.
His workload, however, has swung from nine carries in Week 4 to one in Week 5 and back to nine in Week 6. Sunday's improvement doesn't automatically establish a lasting committee.
Washington is a speculative 12-team bench addition ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Rams.
A second consecutive game with nine carries would strengthen the case that the Raiders are making room for him, even with Jeanty active.
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Who Should I Pickup Tool
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Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Emmett Johnson, Jonah Coleman, Mike Washington Jr.:
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