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Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups - Emmett Johnson, Jonah Coleman, Mike Washington Jr.

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Mike Washington Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Emmett Johnson, Jonah Coleman, Mike Washington Jr. in Week 7 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Emmett Johnson Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Jonah Coleman Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Mike Washington Jr. Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Running back is a tricky position on the Week 7 waiver wire because playing time can change much faster than talent evaluations. The available backs are not necessarily the ones who will help fantasy managers immediately.

Emmett Johnson is stuck behind one of the league's hottest starters. Jonah Coleman has a chance to return from injured reserve, but no guaranteed role. Mike Washington Jr. has just delivered his most interesting workload in weeks.

All three merit attention for different reasons. The question is whether your roster can afford to wait for their situations to develop.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Emmett Johnson Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 23% of leagues

Emmett Johnson had little opportunity to cut into Kenneth Walker III's workload during Kansas City's 22-6 victory over the Chargers. Walker rushed 19 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

Johnson received three carries for six yards, adding two receptions for 18 yards.

Walker has amassed 665 rushing yards and eight total touchdowns in five games.

The rookie behind him has 19 carries for 62 yards, leaving no compelling case to start Johnson while Kansas City's backfield remains healthy.

Walker's production has made the backup job attractive and the weekly path to touches narrow at the same time.

Johnson's receiving work adds another dimension to the stash. He has caught seven passes for 92 yards, including 44 receiving yards in the opener against Denver.

The small sample doesn't prove that he would inherit Walker's entire role, but it suggests Kansas City could keep him involved on passing downs if the starter missed time.

Managers rostering Walker have the strongest incentive to carry Johnson. He also makes sense for 12-team managers with an unused bench spot, although he offers little help for someone facing an immediate lineup problem.

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Jonah Coleman Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 28% of leagues

Coleman can become eligible to play against Arizona in Week 7, but the Broncos must first bring him back from injured reserve.

He has been sidelined with an ankle sprain suffered in the Week 2 victory over Jacksonville. No return date should be treated as confirmed solely because the minimum absence has passed.

That Jaguars game remains the clearest evidence of what Coleman might offer.

With RJ Harvey inactive and J.K. Dobbins exiting with an injury, Coleman handled 10 carries for 39 yards and a touchdown while catching three passes for 19 yards.

He also helped Denver close out the win on the ground, offering a glimpse of his potential early-down role.

The present backfield looks different. Dobbins carried 17 times for 41 yards in Thursday's overtime win over Seattle, while Harvey gained 25 yards on six rushes and caught three passes for 31 yards.

Both scored touchdowns. Neither has surrendered a place in the rotation, and Coleman will have to earn touches again.

There is an opening for Denver to reconsider its rushing mix after producing only 74 team rushing yards against Seattle.

That's a reason to watch Coleman's activation and early-down usage, not proof he will overtake either veteran.

He is worth an IR stash in formats that allow it, with an ordinary bench investment better suited to deeper leagues.

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Mike Washington Jr. Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 30% of leagues

Washington outgained Ashton Jeanty on the ground against Buffalo despite receiving one fewer carry. The rookie rushed nine times for 43 yards and caught one pass for seven yards in Las Vegas' 33-30 defeat.

Jeanty totaled 22 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, plus four receptions for 36 yards.

Jeanty appeared on the Week 6 injury report with a foot issue but practiced fully and played. His receiving involvement still separates him from Washington, who has caught only three passes all season.

The Raiders continue to list Jeanty as their first running back.

Washington's 34 carries for 168 yards and a touchdown show he can contribute when asked.

His workload, however, has swung from nine carries in Week 4 to one in Week 5 and back to nine in Week 6. Sunday's improvement doesn't automatically establish a lasting committee.

Washington is a speculative 12-team bench addition ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Rams.

A second consecutive game with nine carries would strengthen the case that the Raiders are making room for him, even with Jeanty active.

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Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 7?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Emmett Johnson, Jonah Coleman, Mike Washington Jr. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Emmett Johnson, Jonah Coleman, Mike Washington Jr. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Emmett Johnson, Jonah Coleman, Mike Washington Jr.:

Emmett Johnson
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Devaughn Vele
Emmett Johnson
vs
Hunter Henry
Emmett Johnson
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Kendrick Bourne
Emmett Johnson
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Tyler Allgeier
Emmett Johnson
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Rachaad White
Emmett Johnson
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Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
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Roschon Johnson
Emmett Johnson
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Jonah Coleman
Emmett Johnson
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Brian Robinson
Emmett Johnson
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Rico Dowdle
Emmett Johnson
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Kendre Miller
Emmett Johnson
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Mike Washington Jr.
Emmett Johnson
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Wan'dale Robinson
Emmett Johnson
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Emmett Johnson
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Emmett Johnson
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Emmett Johnson
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Keenan Allen
Emmett Johnson
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Bam Knight
Emmett Johnson
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Samaje Perine
Emmett Johnson
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Brandin Cooks
Emmett Johnson
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KC Concepcion
Emmett Johnson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Emmett Johnson
vs
Dameon Pierce
Emmett Johnson
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Jordan Mason
Emmett Johnson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Emmett Johnson
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Audric Estime
Emmett Johnson
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Emmett Johnson
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Najee Harris
Emmett Johnson
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Tyjae Spears
Emmett Johnson
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James Conner
Emmett Johnson
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Dylan Sampson
Emmett Johnson
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Austin Ekeler
Emmett Johnson
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Jawhar Jordan
Jonah Coleman
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Kaelon Black
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jonah Coleman
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Tyler Allgeier
Jonah Coleman
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Mike Washington Jr.
Jonah Coleman
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Hunter Henry
Jonah Coleman
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Jonah Coleman
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Emmett Johnson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bam Knight
Jonah Coleman
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Kendrick Bourne
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brandin Cooks
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rachaad White
Jonah Coleman
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jonah Coleman
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Roschon Johnson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cyrus Allen
Jonah Coleman
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Brian Robinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kendre Miller
Jonah Coleman
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Jalen Royals
Jonah Coleman
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Wan'dale Robinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Demario Douglas
Jonah Coleman
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jonah Coleman
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Jordan Mason
Jonah Coleman
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dameon Pierce
Jonah Coleman
vs
Samaje Perine
Jonah Coleman
vs
Audric Estime
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Najee Harris
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jonah Coleman
vs
James Conner
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dylan Sampson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jonah Coleman
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Bam Knight
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Brandin Cooks
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Cyrus Allen
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jalen Royals
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Roschon Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Brian Robinson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jaylin Noel
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kendre Miller
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Dameon Pierce
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Audric Estime
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Najee Harris
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
James Conner
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Dylan Sampson

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