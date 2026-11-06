November 6, 2026

Andy's Week 7 fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups, stashes, sleepers for all positions ahead of Week 7 in 2026. His top fantasy free agent waiver wire adds.

Hey RotoBallers! Another slate of NHL action is in the books, which means it's time for another look at the waiver wire. This week, five teams have the coveted four-game slot, making it easier to find streaming options. Additionally, several teams with three-game slates have prime matchups.

As always, we will spotlight players who are widely available across all Yahoo formats and who could hold long-term value or simply be a top streamer in Week 7.

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Week 7 Schedule and Streaming Grid

Schedule Notes

Five teams (Oilers, Flyers, Predators, Sharks, Panthers) have a four-game slate. Among this group, Florida is the team to fade given their matchups

The Rangers not only have the most favorable three-game slate in terms of matchup rating, but they play all games on the "light" slates

The Hurricanes play only two games but could be quite productive facing Seattle on Thursday and Saturday

Forward Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 7

Note: It is crucial to understand your league settings when navigating the waiver wire. If your league prioritizes certain categories, managers should target available players accordingly.

All statistics (advanced and surface-level) are updated as of Thursday, November 5 AM.

Kasperi Kapanen, RW, Edmonton Oilers

Rostered - 16%

The 30-year-old has been a far-from-consistent fantasy option throughout his career but has found a nice role with the Oilers. Through 16 games, Kapanen is on pace to log 18:20 TOI/G, which would be the best of his career, along with nine points (four goals), with six of his points coming on the man advantage.

He has also added 36 hits and five blocked shots, which adds to his floor in category leagues.

Even without mentioning his four-game slate in Week 7, his usage has put him on the fantasy radar. Kapanen is currently skating on Edmonton's second forward line (which has generated a solid 2.31 xGoals for per 60 Minutes) and is, more importantly, on the team's top power-play unit.

This unit sits sixth in xGoals% per MoneyPuck and seventh in xGoals For.

The sample is small, but the two visuals below show how much more of an impact the 30-year-old has made in 2026. The first graphic shows his zone map from the 2026 season, where he sits above average in nearly all marks and within the 70th+ percentile in high-danger and low-range.

The second image here shows his heat map last winter (41 games played). He was well below average in all four ranges and has already nearly matched his high-danger shots on goal.

In a favorable four-game slate (and the second-highest matchup rating on our streaming grid), Kapanen is a top pickup in all-standard leagues. There is an outcome in which Kapanen remains a viable option in 12-team formats amid this productive stretch.

Gabriel Perreault, LW/RW, New York Rangers

Rostered - 18%

The Rangers have a three-game slate in Week 7 but have a slight edge, since their three games are on the lighter slates of the week. Perreault was an early-season riser but hit a bit of a skid, which dropped his rostership rate.

Entering Thursday's slate, Perreault has scored just one goal (one total point) over the last nine games. However, his recent usage makes him a worthy target in standard leagues.

He's currently skating on the second forward line but getting time on the top power play. In his last two games, Perreault has averaged 2:01 PP/TOI, which is a stark increase from the 1:01 PP/TOI he averaged over his previous five contests.

Even though he's been in a skid, his larger role on the PP1 should put him in prime position to return to his early-season form.

Simon Holmstrom, LW/RW, New York Islanders

Rostered - 2%

A deep-league streamer to consider is Simon Holmstrom of the Islanders. Holmstrom has tallied five points over his last seven games (three goals), and continues to see top-line usage, which greatly raises his floor and ceiling for fantasy. During this seven-game stretch, Holmstrom has logged 17 shots on goal while seeing 20:50 TOI/G with 3:43 PP/TOI/G.

In comparison, Holmstrom logged just 1:19 PPTOI/G over the first seven games of the campaign while totaling two points. Under the hood, he has generated 52% Corsi% and will play three games against favorable opponents in Week 7, two of them on off nights.

Mason Marchment, LW, San Jose Sharks

Rostered - 16%

The veteran winger has shifted around the San Jose top-six for much of the first half, but with the Sharks on a four-game slate, he is firmly on the streaming radar in Week 7. He's currently on San Jose's second line but is a fixture on the top power-play.

Through 17 games, Marchment has not been the most productive on the scoresheet, tallying four goals with two helpers, but has chipped in 21 hits with nine blocked shots.

Under the hood, however, Marchment has generated an impressive 47.1% On-Ice xGoals% compared to the face-value 36.1% On-Ice Goals% he has generated, suggesting he is putting himself in high-danger scoring chances.

He has also logged 31 shots on goal, putting him just under two shots on goal per game. His ability to chip in hits will give him a safe floor even if the scoring is not the most consistent. He does have some sneaky long-term value given his ability to register hits, but also the upside if he returns to the top line alongside Macklin Celebrini.

Adam Edstrom, C/LW, Nashville Predators

Rostered -14%

As always, we will end our forward section with a nod for those in banger leagues. While Edstrom is already rostered in 14% of leagues, he has shown enough value to be useful in most 12-team formats, especially with a four-game slate.

Edstrom is not the most prolific scorer but has swung a hot ticket early on, putting six pucks in the back of the net (over 15 contests). He has scored a goal in each of his last two games (Nov 1, Nov 3) but has spent the bulk of his time in the bottom six.

While managers should not expect this surge to continue, he will be valuable in bangers league. So far, the 26-year-old has logged an eye-catching 71 hits with 12 blocked shots. Over his last eight games, he has tallied 39 hits, putting him just under five hits per game. He is a top play if you are looking to stack hits in a four-game slate.

Other Names:

Mikael Granlund, AHA (shallow league pickup, continue to see PP1 usage with the Ducks, three-game slate)

Quinton Byfield, LAK (shallow-league pickup, starting to snap out of early-season skid)

Mavrik Bourque, NSH (deep-league streamer in four-game slate, currently seeing top line usage)

Defensemen Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 7

Jamie Drysdale, D, Philadelphia Flyers

Rostered - 13%



A defender on the top pairing and top power-play is already a worthwhile pickup, but the Flyers have one of the best matchups on the slate, which puts him in "must-add" territory for those in standard leagues.

He had a rough start to the season (as did the Flyers), going without a point in his first 11 games with six hits and 21 blocked shots. However, he maintained strong usage (22:08 TOI/G, 2:35 PPTOI/G), which left the door open for improvement if the offense found its footing.

The Flyers have not been a powerhouse, but Drysdale has improved his production. Over his last six games, Drysdale has tallied seven points with two of his helpers coming on the power play. During this stretch, his usage has improved even further.

PPTOI/G (first 11 games) PPTOI/G (last six games) 2:35 4:01

With a four-game slate and a clear role on the top pairing (and power-play), managers who need a defender can do far worse than picking up Drysdale amid this offensive surge. In addition, the Flyers' power-play has been improving, generating the eighth-most xGoals For over the last 10 games of action on the man-advantage.

Drysdale can be a solid depth defender for much of the season, as he faces little competition to lose this PP1 role.

Erik Gustafsson, D, Los Angeles Kings

Rostered - 1%

There may be a changing of the guard in Los Angeles. Erik Gustafsson has recently been bumped up to the top power play, and managers should take notice. While this experiment may not last long, he is a top pickup in 12-team formats while he sees this usage.

Over his last six games, Gustafsson has tallied three helpers while seeing 4:00 PPTOI/G. In comparison, he averaged 1:12 PPTOI/G in the first six contests of the campaign.

The 34-year-old has shown offensive upside at times in his career, enjoying three 30+ point seasons. However, his opportunities have diminished over the past few seasons, as he played just two games in 2025 and 60 in 2024.

Despite this, Gustafsson's larger role makes him a worthwhile pickup, and his favorable three-game slate gives him some sneaky upside for those needing a streamer.

Ryan Shea, D, Edmonton Oilers

Rostered - 2%

As always, we will end our skater section with a deep name for our managers in 14+ team leagues. The Oilers have the best matchup score on our streaming grid, and even though the "fantasy-relevant" blueliners on this team are widely rostered, Ryan Shea is worth a look if you want a sneaky option.

The 29-year-old got his first full taste of the NHL last season in Pittsburgh, where he tallied 35 points, 38 hits, and 92 blocked shots. With Edmonton, Shea has not seen top-pairing minutes but has been on the second power-play unit and chipped in five points over 11 games.

Over his last eight, he has allowed 18 blocked shots while chipping in six shots on goal. The profile is inconsistent, but for those in deeper leagues looking for an edge, Shea should have a chance to get on the scoresheet over four very favorable matchups.

Other Names:

Charle-Edouard D'Astous, TB (shallow-league pickup, likely the last week you will find him below 40% rostered)

Nick Seeler, PHI (deep-league streamer needing blocked shots, four-game slate)

Goalie Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 7

Daniil Tarasov, G, Detroit Red Wings

Rostered - 10%

There appears to be a changing of the guard in Detroit. Daniil Tarasov has not slowed down, and with John Gibson on the shelf, he has a clear path to opportunities.

Per NHL Edge, Tarasov has been nothing short of dominant in high-danger situations. His .893% SV% in high-danger situations puts him in the 95th percentile, and as shown below, the 27-year-old has been among the best netminders in all categories outside of mid-range SV%.

Entering Thursday, he posted a 1.74 GAA with a .927% SV% over his first six appearances of the season. He stayed hot on Thursday, stopping 32 of the 34 shots he saw against the Golden Knights.

Even though Gibson is day-to-day, the veteran has been far from stable early on, posting a .860% SV%, which leaves the door open for Tarasov to run with this job. This may be the last week to pick up Tarasov before he reaches the 25% rostered mark.

Sebastian Cossa, G, Utah Mammoth

Rostered - 8%

The other netminder has also seen his stick rise but is a far riskier pickup when looking at the underlying metrics. Entering Thursday, Cossa posted a 3-0 record over his last three games with a .295 GAA and a .889% SV%. He took a slight step back on Thursday night, allowing five goals on 35 shots to Montreal.

Karel Vejmelka, on the other hand, has gone 1-4 in his last five games, posting a hefty 4.67 GAA and an .831% SV%. He has allowed at least four goals in all but one outing and even surrendered five or more in two. In total, Vejmelka has generated a rough -7.6 Goals Saved Above Expected, making him the second-worst goalie in the sport (per MoneyPuck).

The sample is small, but Cossa is making a strong case to have a larger role in this rotation going forward. While Cossa's underlying marks are not the most impressive (-3.7 Goals Saved Above Expected) and suggest further regression will come, he's been the most productive asset and should continue to see a near 50/50 split going forward.

Other Names:

Cam Talbot, CBJ