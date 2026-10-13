Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Woody Marks, MarShawn Lloyd, Samaje Perine in Week 6 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
Typically, the waiver wire is barren for running backs. It's tough to find startable talent in fantasy football on the waiver wire at this position, and genuine league-winning players are a dime a dozen. The last major waiver wire hero running back was Los Angeles Rams tailback Kyren Williams in 2023.
This week feels different. Multiple backup RBs seem set to have bigger opportunities in their backfields moving forward. Maybe we won't find another Williams, but even a week or two of good production from a player you didn't have to draft can be a big boost for struggling fantasy teams.
With that in mind, let's break down three of these players as waiver pickups for Week 6 of 2026!Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Woody Marks Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 54% of leagues
Houston Texans running back Woody Marks is set to take on a workhorse role in the Texans offense due to the injury to Texans lead RB David Montgomery (groin). He's week-to-week with a groin ailment, meaning there's a good chance he at least misses Week 6.
The Texans backfield has been very unproductive for fantasy football this season, with both backs ranking outside the top-25 at the position. Consolidate all that volume in one player that has some pass-catching upside and things could change quickly.
Woody Marks 19 CAR, 112 YDS, 1 TD vs PIT NFL Playoffs Wildcard Round Tonight.
https://t.co/jkz6zFwrsC
— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) January 13, 2026
Marks has shown good upside in this offense when given a big role. With Monty as the lead back, it's hard to trust Marks in any games. The offensive line has struggled greatly, as is expected when they trade away their best player and don't make an effort to bolster it.
But high-end volume can make up for that, especially when it's combined with PPR points from receptions.
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MarShawn Lloyd Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 60% of leagues
Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd finally had a respectable fantasy football finish in Week 5, scoring 16.2 PPR fantasy points by rushing 10 times for 31 yards and two touchdowns and catching one pass for six yards. That was more of a product of the offense finally showing signs of life, though.
Lloyd remains extremely inefficient. However, there's just not much competition for touches in Green Bay's backfield, as lead RB Josh Jacobs is still ineligible to play and RB Chris Brooks (ankle) was placed on injured reserve. Lloyd could continue to see most of the backfield volume here and is a must-stash as a result.
Marshawn Lloyd trucks a guy on his way to the end zone 😤
@CHIvsGB on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/NNcSwQfTOU
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
If the offense can get back on track, we could see expanded goal-line opportunities for Lloyd in the coming weeks. Rushing scores were a massive part of Jacobs' success with the team in previous seasons.
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Samaje Perine Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 3% of leagues
Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine has been one of the most unheralded high-upside RB2s in the league this season. He's never been a flash player, but he's starting to get more work in a backfield that was previously dominated by RB Chase Brown.
Dating back to last season, the Bengals offense was notably less efficient -- measured by Expected Points Added per play -- with Brown on the field vs when Brown was off the field. This season, they've been one of the most efficient offenses in the NFL when Perine is on the field instead of Brown.
I'm looking for a different one, but this...should've been a bigger gain. https://t.co/wl9m2dsMcw
— 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗖𝗮𝗽𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@BengalsCaptain) October 7, 2026
Brown's film just hasn't been good. He's averaging under 3.5 yards per carry. He's an explosive player, but has not put good RB play on tape. Perine could quickly become the lead rushing back for the Bengals. He's a priority waiver add in all leagues after scoring 14.8 PPR fantasy points in Week 5.
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Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Woody Marks, MarShawn Lloyd, Samaje Perine. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Woody Marks, MarShawn Lloyd, Samaje Perine. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Woody Marks, MarShawn Lloyd, Samaje Perine:
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