👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups - Woody Marks, MarShawn Lloyd, Samaje Perine

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Woody Marks - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Woody Marks, MarShawn Lloyd, Samaje Perine in Week 6 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Woody Marks Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups
MarShawn Lloyd Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups
Samaje Perine Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Typically, the waiver wire is barren for running backs. It's tough to find startable talent in fantasy football on the waiver wire at this position, and genuine league-winning players are a dime a dozen. The last major waiver wire hero running back was Los Angeles Rams tailback Kyren Williams in 2023.

This week feels different. Multiple backup RBs seem set to have bigger opportunities in their backfields moving forward. Maybe we won't find another Williams, but even a week or two of good production from a player you didn't have to draft can be a big boost for struggling fantasy teams.

With that in mind, let's break down three of these players as waiver pickups for Week 6 of 2026!

Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW

 

Woody Marks Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 54% of leagues

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks is set to take on a workhorse role in the Texans offense due to the injury to Texans lead RB David Montgomery (groin). He's week-to-week with a groin ailment, meaning there's a good chance he at least misses Week 6.

The Texans backfield has been very unproductive for fantasy football this season, with both backs ranking outside the top-25 at the position. Consolidate all that volume in one player that has some pass-catching upside and things could change quickly.

Marks has shown good upside in this offense when given a big role. With Monty as the lead back, it's hard to trust Marks in any games. The offensive line has struggled greatly, as is expected when they trade away their best player and don't make an effort to bolster it.

But high-end volume can make up for that, especially when it's combined with PPR points from receptions.

Add in All Leagues

 

MarShawn Lloyd Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 60% of leagues

Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd finally had a respectable fantasy football finish in Week 5, scoring 16.2 PPR fantasy points by rushing 10 times for 31 yards and two touchdowns and catching one pass for six yards. That was more of a product of the offense finally showing signs of life, though.

Lloyd remains extremely inefficient. However, there's just not much competition for touches in Green Bay's backfield, as lead RB Josh Jacobs is still ineligible to play and RB Chris Brooks (ankle) was placed on injured reserve. Lloyd could continue to see most of the backfield volume here and is a must-stash as a result.

If the offense can get back on track, we could see expanded goal-line opportunities for Lloyd in the coming weeks. Rushing scores were a massive part of Jacobs' success with the team in previous seasons.

Add in All Leagues

 

Samaje Perine Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 3% of leagues

Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine has been one of the most unheralded high-upside RB2s in the league this season. He's never been a flash player, but he's starting to get more work in a backfield that was previously dominated by RB Chase Brown.

Dating back to last season, the Bengals offense was notably less efficient -- measured by Expected Points Added per play -- with Brown on the field vs when Brown was off the field. This season, they've been one of the most efficient offenses in the NFL when Perine is on the field instead of Brown.

Brown's film just hasn't been good. He's averaging under 3.5 yards per carry. He's an explosive player, but has not put good RB play on tape. Perine could quickly become the lead rushing back for the Bengals. He's a priority waiver add in all leagues after scoring 14.8 PPR fantasy points in Week 5.

Add in All Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 6?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Woody Marks, MarShawn Lloyd, Samaje Perine. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Woody Marks, MarShawn Lloyd, Samaje Perine. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Woody Marks, MarShawn Lloyd, Samaje Perine:

Woody Marks
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Woody Marks
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Woody Marks
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Woody Marks
vs
Dameon Pierce
Woody Marks
vs
Tre Tucker
Woody Marks
vs
Courtland Sutton
Woody Marks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Woody Marks
vs
Tyjae Spears
Woody Marks
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Woody Marks
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Woody Marks
vs
Samaje Perine
Woody Marks
vs
Devaughn Vele
Woody Marks
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Brenton Strange
Woody Marks
vs
Brian Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Khalil Shakir
Woody Marks
vs
Germie Bernard
Woody Marks
vs
Hunter Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Keenan Allen
Woody Marks
vs
Keon Coleman
Woody Marks
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Woody Marks
vs
Emmett Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Higbee
Woody Marks
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Woody Marks
vs
Kaelon Black
Woody Marks
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Kendre Miller
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Woody Marks
vs
Kimani Vidal
Woody Marks
vs
Roschon Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Woody Marks
vs
Dylan Sampson
Woody Marks
vs
Seth McGowan
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Woody Marks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jordyn Tyson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Zach Charbonnet
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dameon Pierce
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tre Tucker
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Courtland Sutton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Xavier Worthy
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyjae Spears
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jakobi Meyers
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Samaje Perine
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Devaughn Vele
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brenton Strange
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brian Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Khalil Shakir
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Germie Bernard
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Hunter Henry
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Keenan Allen
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Keon Coleman
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kendrick Bourne
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Emmett Johnson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyler Higbee
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Keaton Mitchell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kaelon Black
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kendre Miller
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyler Allgeier
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kimani Vidal
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Roschon Johnson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dylan Sampson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Seth McGowan
Samaje Perine
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Samaje Perine
vs
Devaughn Vele
Samaje Perine
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Samaje Perine
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Samaje Perine
vs
Tyjae Spears
Samaje Perine
vs
Brenton Strange
Samaje Perine
vs
Xavier Worthy
Samaje Perine
vs
Brian Robinson
Samaje Perine
vs
Courtland Sutton
Samaje Perine
vs
Khalil Shakir
Samaje Perine
vs
Tre Tucker
Samaje Perine
vs
Germie Bernard
Samaje Perine
vs
Dameon Pierce
Samaje Perine
vs
Hunter Henry
Samaje Perine
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Samaje Perine
vs
Keenan Allen
Samaje Perine
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Samaje Perine
vs
Keon Coleman
Samaje Perine
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Samaje Perine
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Samaje Perine
vs
Woody Marks
Samaje Perine
vs
Emmett Johnson
Samaje Perine
vs
Tyler Higbee
Samaje Perine
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Samaje Perine
vs
Kaelon Black
Samaje Perine
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Samaje Perine
vs
Kendre Miller
Samaje Perine
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Samaje Perine
vs
Kimani Vidal
Samaje Perine
vs
Roschon Johnson
Samaje Perine
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Samaje Perine
vs
Dylan Sampson
Samaje Perine
vs
Seth McGowan

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

The Cut List - Who to Drop for Week 6?
Waiver Wire Pickups - FAAB Bidding Advice
Kicker Streamers, Starts and Tiered Rankings
Early Week 6 FLEX Rankings


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Matthew Stafford

Huge Effort Comes Up Short in Week 5
Josh Allen

Snaps Overtime Losing Streak with Elite Rushing Performance
Tyrese Haliburton

Tweaks Right Ankle, Hopeful to Play on Tuesday
Ben Simmons

Expected to Begin 2026-27 Season as Starter
Kawhi Leonard

Available to Play on Tuesday
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Miles Bridges

Recovering Well from Ankle Injury
Alexandre Sarr

Makes Preseason Debut After Foot Surgery
Nick Bosa

"Has a Chance" to Play Against Commanders
DJ Moore

Inactive on Monday Night Against Rams
Matt Duchene

Out for Three Months After Core Surgery
John Tavares

Rejoins Practice
Connor Bedard

Likely to Make His Season Debut Tuesday
Jake Sanderson

Still Sidelined Monday
Luke Evangelista

Expected to Play Monday
Jacob Markstrom

Fine Despite Early Exit
Rasmus Dahlin

Won't Play Tuesday
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Dealing With Ankle Injury on Short Week
Rico Dowdle

Steelers Expect Rico Dowdle to Return in Week 6
Malik Willis

Dolphins Not Considering Benching Malik Willis
Saquon Barkley

Has Chance to Return Against Panthers
DeVonta Smith

Could Return After Two-Game Absence
Deebo Samuel Sr.

"Going to Miss" A Couple of Weeks With Hamstring Strain
Michael Penix Jr.

Optimistic He Will Play in Week 6
Micah Parsons

Packers Not Expecting Micah Parsons to Practice This Week
David Montgomery

Considered "Week-to-Week"
A.J. Brown

Has Chance to Resume Practicing This Week
Will Shipley

Could Miss Multiple Weeks With Plantar Fascia Tear
Alexis Lafrenière

Alexis Lafreniere Adds Two More Points to His Tally
Caleb Williams

All Signs Point to Caleb Williams Returning in Week 6
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Scheduled to Undergo an MRI
Kenyon Sadiq

in the Concussion Protocol
Mark Jankowski

Extends Goal Streak to Four Games
Tyler Herro

Scores Preseason-High 18 Points Against Hornets
Alex Ovechkin

Scores First Goal of the Season
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Posts Triple-Double in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Cam York

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Cooper Flagg

Dishes Seven Assists in Win Over Rockets
Jordan Staal

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Brandon Miller

Drills Four Triples in Win Over Bucks
Michael Penix Jr.

to Undergo an MRI
TOR

Chris Tanev Moved to Injured Reserve
Kyrie Irving

Shakes Off Rust with 17 Points in Preseason Debut
Roman Wilson

to Miss a Few Weeks
Igor Shesterkin

Set for Surgery
James Harden

Scores 24 Points in Preseason Debut
Ja'Marr Chase

Doesn't Miss a Beat in Return From Concussion
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Jayson Tatum

Scores 23 Points in Preseason Rout of 76ers
Washington Wizards

Skal Labissiere Waived by Wizards
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Alondes Williams

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
Walker Kessler

Returns to Full Practice on Sunday
Maxime Raynaud

to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Michael Carcone

Out Week-to-Week
Eetu Luostarinen

Fine for Monday
Travis Konecny

Flyers Place Travis Konecny on Injured Reserve
Connor Bedard

Logs Full Practice Sunday
Jacob Melanson

Out Indefinitely With Pseudo Aneurysm
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Won't Play Sunday
Matt Roy

Misses Third Straight Game
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Yaxel Lendeborg

Posts 23-Point Double-Double Against Kings
Oso Ighodaro

Fills the Stat Sheet in Win Over Spurs
Khaman Maluach

Posts Double-Double in First Preseason Start
Dylan Harper

Stays Hot in Second Preseason Start
Maxime Raynaud

Exits in a Wheelchair with Right Knee Injury
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

The Cut List - Who to Drop for Week 6?
Waiver Wire Pickups - FAAB Bidding Advice
Kicker Streamers, Starts and Tiered Rankings
Early Week 6 FLEX Rankings