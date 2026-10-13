Fantasy football rankings - FLEX Week 6 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football FLEX rankings.
Fantasy managers will face tough decisions about who to start at FLEX with the Lions, Vikings, Dolphins, and Bengals on bye week. At RotoBaller HQ, we generated our early Week 6 Half-PPR fantasy football FLEX rankings to help you get a jump start on who to start or sit at FLEX. Find out where key FLEX (RB/WR/TE) options such as J.K. Dobbins, Jakobi Meyers, Alvin Kamara, Dameon Pierce, Brenton Strange, Keon Coleman, Najee Harris, Ryan Flournoy, Chris Godwin Jr., Courtland Sutton, Keaton Mitchell, Kendrick Bourne, Keenan Allen, and Rashod Bateman are listed in our top 200 FLEX rankings for Week 6.
Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important FLEX fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 6 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
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Week 6 FLEX Rankings News
J.K. Dobbins, Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins recorded 18 carries for 68 yards (3.8 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while adding two receptions for six yards in a 23-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Dobbins led the Broncos in rushing attempts and rushing yards, and was the only running back to find the end zone against L.A. Dobbins played 32 offensive snaps, compared to fellow running back RJ Harvey's 23 snaps.
Harvey logged just three carries for seven yards (2.3 yards per carry), and one week after Harvey recorded 10 receptions in the passing game, Dobbins out-touched Harvey 20 to 3. Both Dobbins and Harvey will likely remain heavily involved in Denver's offense, but that could vary week to week. As of now, Dobbins is the more sure option when it comes to the ground game.
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (back) ended Sunday as a fantasy disappointment, rushing just three times for 12 yards and losing six yards on two catches. The veteran came into the game with a questionable tag and still played, but he drew fewer carries than both Kendre Miller (10) and CJ Donaldson (four). The day was a consistent struggle for the New Orleans offense against Minnesota's top-tier defense, though Miller drew the key goal-line carries that led to the Saints' only offensive touchdown of the day.
Kamara's receiving ability still gives him value in PPR formats, though the Saints' 96 passing yards made for an underwhelming day for everyone involved. New Orleans will face a better matchup next week against the New York Giants.
Kendrick Bourne, Arizona Cardinals
Across five games so far in 2026, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has recorded 17 catches for 178 yards on 22 targets. While the veteran wideout's numbers don't leap off the page, he could be in line for a significantly larger role in his team's offense following Arizona's trade of wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans on Sunday. In the Cardinals' first game without Harrison Jr. on Sunday, Bourne recorded five catches for 70 yards on eight targets.
Arizona still has a pair of high-volume target earners in wide receiver Michael Wilson and tight end Trey McBride, which limits Bourne's upside. Still, Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett is currently averaging just under 40 pass attempts per game. In deeper fantasy league formats, Bourne could be worth targeting on the waiver wire as a high-floor flex option.
Keenan Allen, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen has been a significant part of the offense over the last few weeks. On Sunday, Allen hauled in five of his nine targets for 45 yards in the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. This marked the second game in a row that Allen has seen nine targets. The Colts don't have many viable pass-catchers right now, so it appears Allen is going to continue getting a heavy target share. The veteran wideout heads into a favorable matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Week 6. Fantasy managers looking for a flex option in PPR leagues should consider adding Allen this week.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: J.K. Dobbins, Jakobi Meyers, Alvin Kamara, Dameon Pierce, Brenton Strange, Keon Coleman, Najee Harris, Ryan Flournoy, Chris Godwin Jr., Courtland Sutton, Keaton Mitchell, Kendrick Bourne, Keenan Allen, and Rashod Bateman. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for J.K. Dobbins, Jakobi Meyers, Alvin Kamara, Dameon Pierce, Brenton Strange, Keon Coleman, Najee Harris, Ryan Flournoy, Chris Godwin Jr., Courtland Sutton, Keaton Mitchell, Kendrick Bourne, Keenan Allen, and Rashod Bateman:
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