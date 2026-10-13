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Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings - Week 6 Early Updates

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Courtland Sutton - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football rankings - FLEX Week 6 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football FLEX rankings.

In This Article hide
Week 6 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 6 FLEX Rankings News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fantasy managers will face tough decisions about who to start at FLEX with the Lions, Vikings, Dolphins, and Bengals on bye week. At RotoBaller HQ, we generated our early Week 6 Half-PPR fantasy football FLEX rankings to help you get a jump start on who to start or sit at FLEXFind out where key FLEX (RB/WR/TE) options such as J.K. Dobbins, Jakobi Meyers, Alvin Kamara, Dameon Pierce, Brenton Strange, Keon Coleman, Najee Harris, Ryan Flournoy, Chris Godwin Jr., Courtland Sutton, Keaton Mitchell, Kendrick Bourne, Keenan Allen, and Rashod Bateman are listed in our top 200 FLEX rankings for Week 6.

Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important FLEX fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 6 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

FLEX
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 Bijan Robinson RB
2 Kenneth Walker III RB
3 Jonathan Taylor RB
4 Christian McCaffrey RB
5 Kyren Williams RB
6 Puka Nacua WR
7 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
8 Derrick Henry RB
9 CeeDee Lamb WR
10 Christian Watson WR
11 Jaylen Warren RB
12 Javonte Williams RB
13 Drake London WR
14 Nico Collins WR
15 Zay Flowers WR
16 James Cook III RB
17 Chris Olave WR
18 Chuba Hubbard RB
19 Malik Nabers WR
20 D'Andre Swift RB
21 Ashton Jeanty RB
22 Bucky Irving RB
23 Brock Bowers TE
24 Trey McBride TE
25 Davante Adams WR
26 Cam Skattebo RB
27 Matthew Golden WR
28 Mike Evans WR
29 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
30 George Kittle TE
31 Parker Washington WR
32 Garrett Wilson WR
33 George Pickens WR
34 Michael Wilson WR
35 Emanuel Wilson RB
36 MarShawn Lloyd RB
37 Tetairoa McMillan WR
38 A.J. Brown WR
39 Braelon Allen RB
40 Rashee Rice WR
41 Bhayshul Tuten RB
42 Jalen Coker WR
43 Isaiah Likely TE
44 DK Metcalf WR
45 Luther Burden III WR
46 Tyler Warren TE
47 DeVonta Smith WR
48 Tucker Kraft TE
49 Dalton Kincaid TE
50 Terry McLaurin WR
51 Saquon Barkley RB
52 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
53 Josh Downs WR
54 DJ Moore WR
55 Tony Pollard RB
56 Travis Kelce TE
57 Denzel Boston WR
58 Carnell Tate WR
59 Dallas Goedert TE
60 Jaylen Waddle WR
61 Stefon Diggs WR
62 Woody Marks RB
63 Tre Tucker WR
64 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
65 Juwan Johnson TE
66 Quinshon Judkins RB
67 Rome Odunze WR
68 Devaughn Vele WR
69 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
70 Pat Freiermuth TE
71 Jeremiyah Love RB
72 Emeka Egbuka WR
73 Colston Loveland TE
74 Xavier Worthy WR
75 J.K. Dobbins RB
76 Germie Bernard WR
77 Kendre Miller RB
78 Hunter Henry TE
79 Jakobi Meyers WR
80 RJ Harvey RB
81 Omarion Hampton RB
82 Keenan Allen WR
83 Ladd McConkey WR
84 Blake Corum RB
85 Mark Andrews TE
86 Tyler Higbee TE
87 Alvin Kamara RB
88 Dameon Pierce RB
89 Brenton Strange TE
90 Kendrick Bourne WR
91 Dontayvion Wicks WR
92 Darren Waller TE
93 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
94 Jake Ferguson TE
95 Keon Coleman WR
96 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
97 Kenneth Gainwell RB
98 Najee Harris RB
99 Romeo Doubs WR
100 Courtland Sutton WR
101 Tyler Allgeier RB
102 Ryan Flournoy WR
103 Chig Okonkwo TE
104 Dalton Schultz TE
105 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
106 AJ Barner TE
107 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
108 Rashod Bateman WR
109 Kalif Raymond WR
110 Keaton Mitchell RB
111 Cade Otton TE
112 Rico Dowdle RB
113 Tyjae Spears RB
114 Mike Washington Jr. RB
115 Raheim Sanders RB
116 Darnell Washington TE
117 Khalil Shakir WR
118 Rachaad White RB
119 Brandin Cooks WR
120 Justice Hill RB
121 DeMario Douglas WR
122 Michael Mayer TE
123 Malachi Fields WR
124 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR
125 Kimani Vidal RB
126 Emmett Johnson RB
127 Pierre Strong Jr. RB
128 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
129 Darius Cooper WR
130 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
131 Oronde Gadsden II TE
132 Cody White WR
133 Cooper Kupp WR
134 Makai Lemon WR
135 Noah Fant TE
136 George Holani RB
137 Kaelon Black RB
138 Efton Chism III WR
139 Antonio Williams WR
140 Ty Johnson RB
141 Rashid Shaheed WR
142 Evan Engram TE
143 Jaylin Noel WR
144 Eli Raridon TE
145 Austin Ekeler RB
146 Mason Taylor TE
147 Colby Parkinson TE
148 Gunnar Helm TE
149 Isaiah Williams WR
150 Roschon Johnson RB
151 Cole Kmet TE
152 Ted Hurst WR
153 Sean Tucker RB
154 Kayshon Boutte WR
155 Xavier Hutchinson WR
156 Charlie Kolar TE
157 Troy Franklin WR
158 Jahan Dotson WR
159 Kaleb Johnson RB
160 Darnell Mooney WR
161 Jacob Cowing WR
162 Dawson Knox TE
163 Kyle Williams WR
164 Noah Gray TE
165 Dare Ogunbowale RB
166 Josh Cameron WR
167 Skyy Moore WR
168 Austin Hooper TE
169 Treylon Burks WR
170 Theo Johnson TE
171 Brycen Tremayne WR
172 Jonnu Smith TE
173 CJ Donaldson RB
174 Laquon Treadwell WR
175 Foster Moreau TE
176 Isaiah Bond WR
177 Jalen Brooks WR
178 Jerry Jeudy WR
179 Jaleel McLaughlin RB
180 Matthew Hibner TE
181 Elic Ayomanor WR
182 Devontez Walker WR
183 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
184 Jalen Royals WR
185 Tim Patrick WR
186 Reggie Virgil WR
187 Tommy Tremble TE
188 Sam Roush TE
189 Bo Melton WR
190 Tyler Goodson RB
191 Daniel Bellinger TE
192 Brandon Smith WR
193 Blake Whiteheart TE
194 John Metchie III WR
195 Seth McGowan RB
196 Luke Farrell TE
197 Zachariah Branch WR
198 Calvin Ridley WR
199 Jeremy Ruckert TE
200 Teagan Quitoriano TE

 

Week 6 FLEX Rankings News

J.K. Dobbins, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins recorded 18 carries for 68 yards (3.8 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while adding two receptions for six yards in a 23-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Dobbins led the Broncos in rushing attempts and rushing yards, and was the only running back to find the end zone against L.A. Dobbins played 32 offensive snaps, compared to fellow running back RJ Harvey's 23 snaps.

Harvey logged just three carries for seven yards (2.3 yards per carry), and one week after Harvey recorded 10 receptions in the passing game, Dobbins out-touched Harvey 20 to 3. Both Dobbins and Harvey will likely remain heavily involved in Denver's offense, but that could vary week to week. As of now, Dobbins is the more sure option when it comes to the ground game.

 

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (back) ended Sunday as a fantasy disappointment, rushing just three times for 12 yards and losing six yards on two catches. The veteran came into the game with a questionable tag and still played, but he drew fewer carries than both Kendre Miller (10) and CJ Donaldson (four). The day was a consistent struggle for the New Orleans offense against Minnesota's top-tier defense, though Miller drew the key goal-line carries that led to the Saints' only offensive touchdown of the day.

Kamara's receiving ability still gives him value in PPR formats, though the Saints' 96 passing yards made for an underwhelming day for everyone involved. New Orleans will face a better matchup next week against the New York Giants.

 

Kendrick Bourne, Arizona Cardinals

Across five games so far in 2026, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has recorded 17 catches for 178 yards on 22 targets. While the veteran wideout's numbers don't leap off the page, he could be in line for a significantly larger role in his team's offense following Arizona's trade of wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans on Sunday. In the Cardinals' first game without Harrison Jr. on Sunday, Bourne recorded five catches for 70 yards on eight targets.

Arizona still has a pair of high-volume target earners in wide receiver Michael Wilson and tight end Trey McBride, which limits Bourne's upside. Still, Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett is currently averaging just under 40 pass attempts per game. In deeper fantasy league formats, Bourne could be worth targeting on the waiver wire as a high-floor flex option.

 

Keenan Allen, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen has been a significant part of the offense over the last few weeks. On Sunday, Allen hauled in five of his nine targets for 45 yards in the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. This marked the second game in a row that Allen has seen nine targets. The Colts don't have many viable pass-catchers right now, so it appears Allen is going to continue getting a heavy target share. The veteran wideout heads into a favorable matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Week 6. Fantasy managers looking for a flex option in PPR leagues should consider adding Allen this week.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: J.K. Dobbins, Jakobi Meyers, Alvin Kamara, Dameon Pierce, Brenton Strange, Keon Coleman, Najee Harris, Ryan Flournoy, Chris Godwin Jr., Courtland Sutton, Keaton Mitchell, Kendrick Bourne, Keenan Allen, and Rashod Bateman. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for J.K. Dobbins, Jakobi Meyers, Alvin Kamara, Dameon Pierce, Brenton Strange, Keon Coleman, Najee Harris, Ryan Flournoy, Chris Godwin Jr., Courtland Sutton, Keaton Mitchell, Kendrick Bourne, Keenan Allen, and Rashod Bateman:

J.K. Dobbins
vs
Omarion Hampton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Denzel Boston
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tony Pollard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tre Harris
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tucker Kraft
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Malik Washington
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Juwan Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ollie Gordon II
J.K. Dobbins
vs
RJ Harvey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Devaughn Vele
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Romeo Doubs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Carnell Tate
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Khalil Shakir
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Colston Loveland
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Alvin Kamara
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Downs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Isaiah Likely
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jameson Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mason Taylor
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Colston Loveland
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jakobi Meyers
vs
KC Concepcion
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Woody Marks
Jakobi Meyers
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jakobi Meyers
vs
RJ Harvey
Jakobi Meyers
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Hunter Henry
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Malik Washington
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tre Harris
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Mark Andrews
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Denzel Boston
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Will Shipley
Jakobi Meyers
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Roman Wilson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tony Pollard
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tyler Goodson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Josh Downs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jameson Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Carnell Tate
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Alvin Kamara
vs
Romeo Doubs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Luther Burden III
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Warren
Alvin Kamara
vs
DK Metcalf
Alvin Kamara
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Alvin Kamara
vs
David Montgomery
Alvin Kamara
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tucker Kraft
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mike Evans
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tony Pollard
Alvin Kamara
vs
George Kittle
Alvin Kamara
vs
Omarion Hampton
Alvin Kamara
vs
Sam Laporta
Alvin Kamara
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bucky Irving
Alvin Kamara
vs
Denzel Boston
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tee Higgins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Dameon Pierce
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Dameon Pierce
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dameon Pierce
vs
Cooper Kupp
Dameon Pierce
vs
Germie Bernard
Dameon Pierce
vs
Efton Chism III
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rashod Bateman
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rachaad White
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kimani Vidal
Dameon Pierce
vs
AJ Barner
Dameon Pierce
vs
Isaiah Williams
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dameon Pierce
vs
Najee Harris
Dameon Pierce
vs
Ted Hurst
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jaylin Noel
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
George Holani
Dameon Pierce
vs
Austin Ekeler
Dameon Pierce
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Dameon Pierce
vs
Malachi Fields
Dameon Pierce
vs
Evan Engram
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kendre Miller
Dameon Pierce
vs
Troy Franklin
Dameon Pierce
vs
Chris Bell
Dameon Pierce
vs
Braelon Allen
Brenton Strange
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Brenton Strange
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Brenton Strange
vs
Keon Coleman
Brenton Strange
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Brenton Strange
vs
Tre Tucker
Brenton Strange
vs
Mike Gesicki
Brenton Strange
vs
Dallas Goedert
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Higbee
Brenton Strange
vs
Rome Odunze
Brenton Strange
vs
Antonio Williams
Brenton Strange
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Brenton Strange
vs
Keenan Allen
Brenton Strange
vs
Courtland Sutton
Brenton Strange
vs
Jake Ferguson
Brenton Strange
vs
Roman Wilson
Brenton Strange
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Brenton Strange
vs
Will Shipley
Brenton Strange
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Brenton Strange
vs
Mark Andrews
Brenton Strange
vs
Blake Corum
Brenton Strange
vs
Dalton Schultz
Brenton Strange
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Brenton Strange
vs
Hunter Henry
Brenton Strange
vs
Makai Lemon
Brenton Strange
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Brenton Strange
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Keon Coleman
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Keon Coleman
vs
Dallas Goedert
Keon Coleman
vs
Brenton Strange
Keon Coleman
vs
Rome Odunze
Keon Coleman
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Keon Coleman
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Keon Coleman
vs
Courtland Sutton
Keon Coleman
vs
Mike Gesicki
Keon Coleman
vs
Roman Wilson
Keon Coleman
vs
Tyler Higbee
Keon Coleman
vs
Will Shipley
Keon Coleman
vs
Antonio Williams
Keon Coleman
vs
Mark Andrews
Keon Coleman
vs
Keenan Allen
Keon Coleman
vs
Dalton Schultz
Keon Coleman
vs
Jake Ferguson
Keon Coleman
vs
Hunter Henry
Keon Coleman
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Keon Coleman
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Keon Coleman
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Keon Coleman
vs
Blake Corum
Keon Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Keon Coleman
vs
Austin Hooper
Najee Harris
vs
Jaylin Noel
Najee Harris
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Najee Harris
vs
George Holani
Najee Harris
vs
AJ Barner
Najee Harris
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Najee Harris
vs
Rachaad White
Najee Harris
vs
Malachi Fields
Najee Harris
vs
Efton Chism III
Najee Harris
vs
Kendre Miller
Najee Harris
vs
Cooper Kupp
Najee Harris
vs
Chris Bell
Najee Harris
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Najee Harris
vs
Darius Cooper
Najee Harris
vs
Dameon Pierce
Najee Harris
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Najee Harris
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Najee Harris
vs
Ladd McConkey
Najee Harris
vs
Germie Bernard
Najee Harris
vs
Cade Otton
Najee Harris
vs
Rashod Bateman
Najee Harris
vs
Cody White
Najee Harris
vs
Kimani Vidal
Najee Harris
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Najee Harris
vs
Isaiah Williams
Najee Harris
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Najee Harris
vs
George Pickens
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Cody White
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kalif Raymond
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Cade Otton
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Samaje Perine
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Ladd McConkey
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Michael Mayer
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Darius Cooper
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Chris Bell
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Makai Lemon
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kendre Miller
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Malachi Fields
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Blake Corum
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
George Holani
Ryan Flournoy
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jaylen Warren
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kalif Raymond
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Cody White
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Darius Cooper
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Chris Bell
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kendre Miller
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Antonio Williams
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kyren Williams
Courtland Sutton
vs
Roman Wilson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Courtland Sutton
vs
Will Shipley
Courtland Sutton
vs
Rome Odunze
Courtland Sutton
vs
Mark Andrews
Courtland Sutton
vs
Dallas Goedert
Courtland Sutton
vs
Dalton Schultz
Courtland Sutton
vs
Tre Tucker
Courtland Sutton
vs
Hunter Henry
Courtland Sutton
vs
Keon Coleman
Courtland Sutton
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Courtland Sutton
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Courtland Sutton
vs
Brenton Strange
Courtland Sutton
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Courtland Sutton
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Courtland Sutton
vs
Woody Marks
Courtland Sutton
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Courtland Sutton
vs
KC Concepcion
Courtland Sutton
vs
Mike Gesicki
Courtland Sutton
vs
Isaiah Likely
Courtland Sutton
vs
Tyler Higbee
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Courtland Sutton
vs
Antonio Williams
Courtland Sutton
vs
Colston Loveland
Courtland Sutton
vs
Devontez Walker
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Keon Coleman
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Brenton Strange
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Tre Tucker
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Dallas Goedert
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Rome Odunze
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Mike Gesicki
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Tyler Higbee
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Courtland Sutton
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Antonio Williams
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Roman Wilson
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Keenan Allen
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Will Shipley
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Jake Ferguson
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Mark Andrews
Keaton Mitchell
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Dalton Schultz
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Hunter Henry
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Blake Corum
Keaton Mitchell
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Calvin Ridley
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Blake Corum
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Makai Lemon
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Kendrick Bourne
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Michael Mayer
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Keenan Allen
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Samaje Perine
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Antonio Williams
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Kalif Raymond
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Brenton Strange
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Keon Coleman
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Keenan Allen
vs
Antonio Williams
Keenan Allen
vs
Jake Ferguson
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyler Higbee
Keenan Allen
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Keenan Allen
vs
Mike Gesicki
Keenan Allen
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Keenan Allen
vs
Blake Corum
Keenan Allen
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Keenan Allen
vs
Brenton Strange
Keenan Allen
vs
Makai Lemon
Keenan Allen
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Keenan Allen
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Keenan Allen
vs
Keon Coleman
Keenan Allen
vs
Michael Mayer
Keenan Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
Keenan Allen
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Keenan Allen
vs
Dallas Goedert
Keenan Allen
vs
Samaje Perine
Keenan Allen
vs
Rome Odunze
Keenan Allen
vs
Kalif Raymond
Keenan Allen
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Keenan Allen
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Courtland Sutton
Keenan Allen
vs
Kyle Williams
Rashod Bateman
vs
Germie Bernard
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kimani Vidal
Rashod Bateman
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Rashod Bateman
vs
Isaiah Williams
Rashod Bateman
vs
Dameon Pierce
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rashod Bateman
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Rashod Bateman
vs
Ted Hurst
Rashod Bateman
vs
Cooper Kupp
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Efton Chism III
Rashod Bateman
vs
Austin Ekeler
Rashod Bateman
vs
Rachaad White
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Rashod Bateman
vs
AJ Barner
Rashod Bateman
vs
Evan Engram
Rashod Bateman
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rashod Bateman
vs
Troy Franklin
Rashod Bateman
vs
Najee Harris
Rashod Bateman
vs
Darnell Washington
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jaylin Noel
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jauan Jennings
Rashod Bateman
vs
George Holani
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kaelon Black
Rashod Bateman
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Rashod Bateman
vs
Ashton Jeanty

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Josh Allen

Snaps Overtime Losing Streak with Elite Rushing Performance
Tyrese Haliburton

Tweaks Right Ankle, Hopeful to Play on Tuesday
Ben Simmons

Expected to Begin 2026-27 Season as Starter
Kawhi Leonard

Available to Play on Tuesday
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Miles Bridges

Recovering Well from Ankle Injury
Alexandre Sarr

Makes Preseason Debut After Foot Surgery
Nick Bosa

"Has a Chance" to Play Against Commanders
DJ Moore

Inactive on Monday Night Against Rams
Matt Duchene

Out for Three Months After Core Surgery
John Tavares

Rejoins Practice
Connor Bedard

Likely to Make His Season Debut Tuesday
Jake Sanderson

Still Sidelined Monday
Luke Evangelista

Expected to Play Monday
Jacob Markstrom

Fine Despite Early Exit
Rasmus Dahlin

Won't Play Tuesday
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Dealing With Ankle Injury on Short Week
Rico Dowdle

Steelers Expect Rico Dowdle to Return in Week 6
Malik Willis

Dolphins Not Considering Benching Malik Willis
Saquon Barkley

Has Chance to Return Against Panthers
DeVonta Smith

Could Return After Two-Game Absence
Deebo Samuel Sr.

"Going to Miss" A Couple of Weeks With Hamstring Strain
Michael Penix Jr.

Optimistic He Will Play in Week 6
Micah Parsons

Packers Not Expecting Micah Parsons to Practice This Week
David Montgomery

Considered "Week-to-Week"
A.J. Brown

Has Chance to Resume Practicing This Week
Will Shipley

Could Miss Multiple Weeks With Plantar Fascia Tear
Alexis Lafrenière

Alexis Lafreniere Adds Two More Points to His Tally
Caleb Williams

All Signs Point to Caleb Williams Returning in Week 6
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Scheduled to Undergo an MRI
Kenyon Sadiq

in the Concussion Protocol
Mark Jankowski

Extends Goal Streak to Four Games
Tyler Herro

Scores Preseason-High 18 Points Against Hornets
Alex Ovechkin

Scores First Goal of the Season
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Posts Triple-Double in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Cam York

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Cooper Flagg

Dishes Seven Assists in Win Over Rockets
Jordan Staal

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Brandon Miller

Drills Four Triples in Win Over Bucks
Michael Penix Jr.

to Undergo an MRI
TOR

Chris Tanev Moved to Injured Reserve
Kyrie Irving

Shakes Off Rust with 17 Points in Preseason Debut
Roman Wilson

to Miss a Few Weeks
Igor Shesterkin

Set for Surgery
James Harden

Scores 24 Points in Preseason Debut
Ja'Marr Chase

Doesn't Miss a Beat in Return From Concussion
Michael Penix Jr.

Sits Out Overtime After Suffering Rib Injury
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Jayson Tatum

Scores 23 Points in Preseason Rout of 76ers
Washington Wizards

Skal Labissiere Waived by Wizards
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Alondes Williams

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
Walker Kessler

Returns to Full Practice on Sunday
Maxime Raynaud

to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Michael Carcone

Out Week-to-Week
Eetu Luostarinen

Fine for Monday
Travis Konecny

Flyers Place Travis Konecny on Injured Reserve
Connor Bedard

Logs Full Practice Sunday
Jacob Melanson

Out Indefinitely With Pseudo Aneurysm
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Won't Play Sunday
Matt Roy

Misses Third Straight Game
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Yaxel Lendeborg

Posts 23-Point Double-Double Against Kings
Oso Ighodaro

Fills the Stat Sheet in Win Over Spurs
Khaman Maluach

Posts Double-Double in First Preseason Start
Dylan Harper

Stays Hot in Second Preseason Start
Maxime Raynaud

Exits in a Wheelchair with Right Knee Injury
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
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