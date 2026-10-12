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Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups - Jordyn Tyson, Germie Bernard, Makai Lemon

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Makai Lemon - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Jordyn Tyson, Germie Bernard, Makai Lemon in Week 6 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Jordyn Tyson Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups
Germie Bernard Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups
Makai Lemon Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Some NFL seasons are exciting for rookie production in fantasy football, like back in 2024, when multiple first-year wideouts had excellent seasons and became must-starts across all formats of fantasy football.

This season isn't one of them, at least not yet. It does often take first-year pros time to break out, even if they were drafted highly. Some of them might not have their first big games until late in their first season.

If you want to get ahead of the curve, though, you have to snag these players before their breakout game! Let's break down three rookie wideouts as potential waiver pickups for Week 6.

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Jordyn Tyson Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 49% of leagues

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) has been on injured reserve since the beginning of the season. He has a long history of hamstring ailments, and in practice this offseason, he aggravated an issue that had been bothering him for a long time.

Tyson's upside is hard to question -- the Saints have had one of the better passing offenses in the NFL this season, though they were shut down by the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5. Tyson was an early first-round draft pick and one of the best receivers in college football last season.

There are videos of him running routes this offseason in which he looks superhuman. But he won't return to practice this week, and all indications are that he's multiple weeks out from a return. Still, he's worth a bench or injured reserve spot stash in all leagues.

If he returns healthy, he could be a WR3/flex with WR2 upside and become a must-start in all leagues due to his talent and involvement in a pass-heavy, fast-paced offense with a productive quarterback.

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Germie Bernard Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 1% of leagues

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard could be looking at expanded opportunities in Week 6 and beyond in the Steelers offense. He's quickly becoming one of the more exciting rookies this season. Steelers WRs Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) both won't play in Week 6 due to injuries.

Pittman is on injured reserve, and Wilson's absence is expected to be more short-term. When Wilson returns, he could compete with Bernard for slot snaps, which would reduce the rookie's upside. But Bernard had six catches on his nine targets in Week 5.

It was against a soft pass defense, so a solid game isn't a huge surprise. That said, Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a ton of praise for Bernard's understanding of the team's playbook and how to attack defenses. Rodgers seems to be warming up to the rookie quickly.

In a Rodgers-led offense, a WR that's always on the same page as a quarterback is at a huge advantage.

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Makai Lemon Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 42% of leagues

The Philadelphia Eagles offense continues to struggle greatly this season. With Eagles WR1 DeVonta Smith still out with a hamstring injury in Week 5, the rookie wideout Makai Lemon logged season-highs in offensive snap share, targets, receptions, and yards.

But he has yet to score a touchdown, and totaled just five catches for 43 yards. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw the most pass attempts this season in a game last week, but managed just 21 completions, 220 passing yards, and one touchdown. Philadelphia is still a low-upside offense for a WR to play in.

When Smith returns, we could see Lemon's upside, which is already small, take a hit. Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert are Hurts' two favorite targets currently. Lemon is a speculative stash still.

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Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 6?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Jordyn Tyson, Germie Bernard, Makai Lemon. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jordyn Tyson, Germie Bernard, Makai Lemon. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Jordyn Tyson, Germie Bernard, Makai Lemon:

Jordyn Tyson
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MarShawn Lloyd
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Zach Charbonnet
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Khalil Shakir
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Germie Bernard
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Hunter Henry
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Keenan Allen
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Keon Coleman
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Kendrick Bourne
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Emmett Johnson
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Tyler Higbee
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Tre' Harris
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Kalif Raymond
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Adonai Mitchell
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Tyreek Hill
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Malachi Fields
Germie Bernard
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Khalil Shakir
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Tyreek Hill
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Keenan Allen
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Malachi Fields
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Hunter Henry
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Ryan Flournoy
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Germie Bernard
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Tre Tucker
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Xavier Worthy
Makai Lemon
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Jakobi Meyers
Makai Lemon
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Dontayvion Wicks
Makai Lemon
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Devaughn Vele
Makai Lemon
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Wan'dale Robinson
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Khalil Shakir
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Jerry Jeudy
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Tank Dell

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