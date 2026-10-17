RotoBaller's updated Week 6 overall rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB, RB, WR, TE, DEF, K rankings and win more.
Hey RotoBallers! The Week 6 Sunday slate kicks off in under 24 hours, but managers will need to navigate major injuries and bye weeks to fill their lineups. Currently, Lamar Jackson, Rashee Rice, Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, and Breece Hall headline the high-end players who are not suiting up. Fortunately, managers can find our updated PPR rankings for all positions to assist in those difficult start/sit questions.
Our fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 6 Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|2
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|1
|3
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|1
|4
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|1
|5
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|6
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|7
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|2
|8
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|2
|9
|Christian Watson
|WR
|2
|10
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|2
|11
|Drake London
|WR
|2
|12
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|13
|Nico Collins
|WR
|2
|14
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|2
|15
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|2
|16
|James Cook III
|RB
|3
|17
|Chris Olave
|WR
|3
|18
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|3
|19
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|3
|20
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|3
|21
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|3
|22
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|3
|23
|Trey McBride
|TE
|3
|24
|Davante Adams
|WR
|4
|25
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|4
|26
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|4
|27
|Parker Washington
|WR
|4
|28
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|4
|29
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|4
|30
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|4
|31
|George Kittle
|TE
|4
|32
|George Pickens
|WR
|4
|33
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|4
|34
|Mike Evans
|WR
|4
|35
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|4
|36
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|5
|37
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|5
|38
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|5
|39
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|5
|40
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|5
|41
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|5
|42
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|5
|43
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|5
|44
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|5
|45
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|5
|46
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|5
|47
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|5
|48
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|5
|49
|Josh Downs
|WR
|5
|50
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|5
|51
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|5
|52
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|5
|53
|Woody Marks
|RB
|6
|54
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|6
|55
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|6
|56
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|6
|57
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|6
|58
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|6
|59
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|6
|60
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|6
|61
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|6
|62
|DJ Moore
|WR
|6
|63
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|7
|64
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|7
|65
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|7
|66
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|67
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|7
|68
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|7
|69
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|7
|70
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|7
|71
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|7
|72
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|7
|73
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|7
|74
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|7
|75
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|7
|76
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|7
|77
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|7
|78
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|7
|79
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|7
|80
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|7
|81
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|7
|82
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|7
|83
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|7
|84
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|7
|85
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|7
|86
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|8
|87
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|8
|88
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|8
|89
|Blake Corum
|RB
|8
|90
|Darren Waller
|TE
|8
|91
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|8
|92
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|8
|93
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|8
|94
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|8
|95
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|8
|96
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|8
|97
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|8
|98
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|8
|99
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|8
|100
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|8
|101
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|8
|102
|Najee Harris
|RB
|9
|103
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|9
|104
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|9
|105
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|9
|106
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|9
|107
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|9
|108
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|9
|109
|AJ Barner
|TE
|9
|110
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|9
|111
|Cade Otton
|TE
|9
|112
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|9
|113
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|9
|114
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|9
|115
|Rachaad White
|RB
|9
|116
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|9
|117
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|9
|118
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|9
|119
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|9
|120
|Justice Hill
|RB
|9
|121
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|10
|122
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|10
|123
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|10
|124
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|10
|125
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|10
|126
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|10
|127
|Noah Fant
|TE
|10
|128
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|10
|129
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|10
|130
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|10
|131
|George Holani
|RB
|10
|132
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|10
|133
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|10
|134
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|10
|135
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|10
|136
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|10
|137
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|10
|138
|Evan Engram
|TE
|10
|139
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|10
|140
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|10
|141
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|10
|142
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|11
|143
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|11
|144
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|11
|145
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|11
|146
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|11
|147
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|11
|148
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|11
|149
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|11
|150
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|11
|151
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|11
|152
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|11
|153
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|11
|154
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|11
|155
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|11
|156
|Bam Knight
|RB
|11
|157
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|11
|158
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|11
|159
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|11
|160
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|11
|161
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|11
|162
|Cody White
|WR
|11
|163
|Noah Gray
|TE
|11
|164
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|11
|165
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|11
|166
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|11
|167
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|11
|168
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|12
|169
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|12
|170
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|12
|171
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|12
|172
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|12
|173
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|12
|174
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|12
|175
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|12
|176
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|12
|177
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|12
|178
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|12
|179
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|12
|180
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|12
|181
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|12
|182
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|12
|183
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|12
|184
|Bo Melton
|WR
|12
|185
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|12
|186
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|12
|187
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|12
|188
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|12
|189
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|12
|190
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|12
|191
|Sam Roush
|TE
|12
|192
|John Metchie III
|WR
|12
|193
|Brandon Smith
|WR
|12
|194
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|12
|195
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|12
|196
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|12
|197
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|12
|198
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|12
|199
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|12
|200
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|13
|201
|John Bates
|TE
|13
|202
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|13
|203
|Teagan Quitoriano
|TE
|13
|204
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|13
|205
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|13
|206
|Tory Horton
|WR
|13
|207
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|13
|208
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|13
|209
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|13
|210
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|13
|211
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|13
|212
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|13
|213
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|13
|214
|Davis Allen
|TE
|13
|215
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|13
|216
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|13
|217
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|13
|218
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|13
|219
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|13
|220
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|13
|221
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|13
|222
|Ray Davis
|RB
|13
|223
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|13
|224
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|13
|225
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|13
|226
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|13
|227
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|14
|228
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|14
|229
|Cade Stover
|TE
|14
|230
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|14
|231
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|14
|232
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|14
|233
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|14
|234
|Theo Wease Jr.
|WR
|14
|235
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|14
|236
|Hayden Rucci
|TE
|14
|237
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|14
|238
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|14
|239
|Kaden Wetjen
|WR
|14
|240
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|14
|241
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|14
|242
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|14
|243
|Nikko Remigio
|WR
|14
|244
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|14
|245
|Derius Davis
|WR
|14
|246
|Jawhar Jordan
|RB
|14
|247
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|14
|248
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|14
|249
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|14
|250
|Malik Benson
|WR
|14
|251
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|14
|252
|Jordan James
|RB
|14
|253
|Julius Chestnut
|RB
|14
|254
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|14
|255
|Justin Watson
|WR
|14
|256
|Dareke Young
|WR
|14
|257
|Deion Burks
|WR
|14
|258
|Savion Williams
|WR
|15
|259
|Barion Brown
|WR
|15
|260
|Carson Steele
|RB
|15
|261
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|15
|262
|Malachi Corley
|WR
|15
|263
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|15
|264
|Chris Manhertz
|TE
|15
|265
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|15
|266
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|15
|267
|Kameron Johnson
|WR
|15
|268
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|15
|269
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|15
|270
|Audric Estime
|RB
|15
|271
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|15
|272
|Xavier Smith
|WR
|15
|273
|Patrick Ricard
|RB
|15
|274
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|15
|275
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|15
|276
|Adam Prentice
|RB
|15
|277
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|15
|278
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|15
|279
|Zavier Scott
|RB
|15
|280
|Payne Durham
|TE
|15
|281
|Michael Burton
|RB
|15
|282
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|15
|283
|Josh Allen
|QB
|15
|284
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|15
|285
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|15
|286
|Jordan Love
|QB
|15
|287
|Drake Maye
|QB
|15
|288
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|15
|289
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|15
|290
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|15
|291
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|15
|292
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|15
|293
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|16
|294
|Bryce Young
|QB
|16
|295
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|16
|296
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|16
|297
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|16
|298
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|16
|299
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|16
|300
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|16
|301
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|16
|302
|Bo Nix
|QB
|16
|303
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|16
|304
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|16
|305
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|16
|306
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|16
|307
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|16
|308
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|16
|309
|Cam Ward
|QB
|16
|310
|Geno Smith
|QB
|16
|311
|Tyson Bagent
|QB
|16
|312
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|16
|313
|New England Patriots
|DST
|16
|314
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|16
|315
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|16
|316
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|16
|317
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|16
|318
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|16
|319
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|16
|320
|New York Giants
|DST
|16
|321
|Houston Texans
|DST
|16
|322
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|16
|323
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|16
|324
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|16
|325
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|16
|326
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|16
|327
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|17
|328
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|329
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|17
|330
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|17
|331
|New York Jets
|DST
|17
|332
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|17
|333
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|17
|334
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|17
|335
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|17
|336
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|17
|337
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|17
|338
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|17
|339
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|17
|340
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|17
|341
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|17
|342
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|17
|343
|Tyler Loop
|K
|17
|344
|Cam Little
|K
|17
|345
|Jason Myers
|K
|17
|346
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|17
|347
|Harrison Butker
|K
|17
|348
|Tyler Bass
|K
|17
|349
|Chris Boswell
|K
|17
|350
|Cairo Santos
|K
|17
|351
|Trey Smack
|K
|17
|352
|Matt Gay
|K
|17
|353
|Blake Grupe
|K
|17
|354
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|17
|355
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|17
|356
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|17
|357
|Drew Stevens
|K
|17
|358
|Nick Folk
|K
|17
|359
|Andy Borregales
|K
|18
|360
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|18
|361
|Chad Ryland
|K
|18
|362
|Jake Elliott
|K
|18
|363
|Wil Lutz
|K
|18
|364
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|18
|365
|Joey Slye
|K
|18
|366
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|18
|367
|Jason Sanders
|K
Week 6 Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Dameon Pierce, Philadelphia Eagles
With running backs Saquon Barkley (hamstring), Tank Bigsby (abdomen, IR) and Will Shipley (foot, IR) all out, the Philadelphia Eagles may need to rely heavily on Dameon Pierce in a Week 6 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. In addition to the depleted depth at running back, the Eagles will also be without quarterback Jalen Hurts (calf) due to a superficial blood clot in his calf.
The Eagles will start Tanner McKee at quarterback on Sunday against the Panthers. The injury situation is dire in Philadelphia. The Eagles signed Pierce off of the practice squad and added him to their active 53-man roster ahead of the Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.
He played 48 offensive snaps, but Jacksonville held Pierce to just 11 carries for 14 yards (1.3 yards per attempt) and two receptions that lost a combined two yards in an extremely inefficient 2026 debut for Pierce.
The Eagles will also have running back Carson Steele available, but expect Pierce to lead the backfield against the Panthers. Pierce could have a much easier time against a Carolina defense that allows 156.5 rushing yards per game (31st in the NFL). In 44 career games played, Pierce has recorded 430 attempts for 1,698 rushing yards (3.9 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns, while adding 47 receptions for 266 yards (5.7 yards per catch) and one receiving touchdown.
Pierce ranks as RotoBaller's No. 32 running back for Week 6 and is projected to produce 6.7 fantasy points. He is a risky play, but should see enough volume to warrant flex upside.
Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard had his most productive outing yet in Week 5 and will look to carry that momentum into a Week 6 meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Tampa Bay's defense has been solid, it ranks in the middle of the pack against fantasy wideouts. Bernard should earn plenty of looks on Sunday with teammates Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), Roman Wilson (finger), and Ben Skowronek (calf) inactive and DK Metcalf (illness) questionable to play.
The rookie's early chemistry with quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been on display when he sees an uptick in snaps. In two games this season with more than 70% of offensive snaps, Bernard has earned a total of 17 targets. While running back Jaylen Warren and tight end Pat Freiermuth are also sure to be involved in the passing game, Bernard's opportunity is hard to ignore, making him an intriguing WR3 or flex option in most fantasy formats.
Kendrick Bourne, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne led the team with 70 receiving yards in last week's loss to the Detroit Lions. Bourne caught five passes and was second in targets, with eight. As usual, Bourne was on the field in 11-personnel packages but saw no extra action with Marvin Harrison Jr. inactive ahead of his trade to the Texans.
This utilization may be Bourne's salvation in Week 6 against a Rams defense that is allowing just 165.0 passing yards per game. Bourne has operated out of the slot on 68.5% of his routes, and Los Angeles is tied for the second-most red zone receptions allowed and the second-most end zone target conversions for scores.
Rather than deal with the Rams' shutdown corners on the outside, Jacoby Brissett may opt to take advantage of Bourne's softer matchup. Bourne projects as a WR4 in Week 6 and is in play for fantasy teams in deep leagues.
Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III is lined up for a strong fantasy matchup in this weekend's road contest with the Atlanta Falcons. Burden has been solid this season, albeit unspectacular for owners who paid up to draft him. For what it's worth, the 22-year-old led the team's receiving corps last time out, and he's recorded at least four receptions and six targets in all but one appearance this season.
Furthermore, Burden saw his snap share jump up in Week 5, potentially cementing him ahead of veteran teammate Kalif Raymond in the offense's hierarchy once and for all. With the target share finally stabilizing and quarterback Caleb Williams' return (hamstring) looming, things are looking up for the Bears' pass catchers.
Even if Williams doesn't suit up for this Sunday, Burden and the rest of the receiving corps will face a vulnerable Falcons secondary, enhancing the passing game's outlook. The second-year pro comes in as a mid-to-low-end WR2 for his outing with Atlanta and, officially, RotoBaller's PPR WR20 for the weekend.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Germie Bernard, Dameon Pierce, Kendrick Bourne, Luther Burden III. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Germie Bernard, Dameon Pierce, Kendrick Bourne, Luther Burden III:
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