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Week 6 Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates (All Positions)

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Germie Bernard - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

RotoBaller's updated Week 6 overall rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB, RB, WR, TE, DEF, K rankings and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 6 Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 6 Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! The Week 6 Sunday slate kicks off in under 24 hours, but managers will need to navigate major injuries and bye weeks to fill their lineups. Currently, Lamar Jackson, Rashee Rice, Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, and Breece Hall headline the high-end players who are not suiting up. Fortunately, managers can find our updated PPR rankings for all positions to assist in those difficult start/sit questions.

Our fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 6 Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Bijan Robinson RB
1 2 Puka Nacua WR
1 3 Kenneth Walker III RB
1 4 Jonathan Taylor RB
1 5 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 6 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 7 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 8 Kyren Williams RB
2 9 Christian Watson WR
2 10 Jaylen Warren RB
2 11 Drake London WR
2 12 Derrick Henry RB
2 13 Nico Collins WR
2 14 Zay Flowers WR
2 15 Javonte Williams RB
2 16 James Cook III RB
3 17 Chris Olave WR
3 18 Malik Nabers WR
3 19 D'Andre Swift RB
3 20 Ashton Jeanty RB
3 21 Chuba Hubbard RB
3 22 Brock Bowers TE
3 23 Trey McBride TE
3 24 Davante Adams WR
4 25 Bucky Irving RB
4 26 Matthew Golden WR
4 27 Parker Washington WR
4 28 Cam Skattebo RB
4 29 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
4 30 Garrett Wilson WR
4 31 George Kittle TE
4 32 George Pickens WR
4 33 Michael Wilson WR
4 34 Mike Evans WR
4 35 Tetairoa McMillan WR
4 36 Bhayshul Tuten RB
5 37 Emanuel Wilson RB
5 38 Jalen Coker WR
5 39 Braelon Allen RB
5 40 DK Metcalf WR
5 41 Luther Burden III WR
5 42 MarShawn Lloyd RB
5 43 A.J. Brown WR
5 44 DeVonta Smith WR
5 45 Tyler Warren TE
5 46 Terry McLaurin WR
5 47 Dalton Kincaid TE
5 48 Tucker Kraft TE
5 49 Josh Downs WR
5 50 Isaiah Likely TE
5 51 Travis Kelce TE
5 52 Denzel Boston WR
5 53 Woody Marks RB
6 54 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
6 55 Carnell Tate WR
6 56 Tony Pollard RB
6 57 Jaylen Waddle WR
6 58 Tre Tucker WR
6 59 Stefon Diggs WR
6 60 Juwan Johnson TE
6 61 Xavier Worthy WR
6 62 DJ Moore WR
6 63 Devaughn Vele WR
7 64 Dallas Goedert TE
7 65 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
7 66 Rome Odunze WR
7 67 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
7 68 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 69 Emeka Egbuka WR
7 70 Tyler Allgeier RB
7 71 Pat Freiermuth TE
7 72 Germie Bernard WR
7 73 Colston Loveland TE
7 74 Jakobi Meyers WR
7 75 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 76 Hunter Henry TE
7 77 Keenan Allen WR
7 78 Kendre Miller RB
7 79 Ladd McConkey WR
7 80 RJ Harvey RB
7 81 Omarion Hampton RB
7 82 Mark Andrews TE
7 83 Alvin Kamara RB
7 84 Brenton Strange TE
7 85 Tyler Higbee TE
7 86 KC Concepcion WR
8 87 Dameon Pierce RB
8 88 Kendrick Bourne WR
8 89 Blake Corum RB
8 90 Darren Waller TE
8 91 Dontayvion Wicks WR
8 92 Jake Ferguson TE
8 93 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
8 94 TreVeyon Henderson RB
8 95 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
8 96 Kenneth Gainwell RB
8 97 Romeo Doubs WR
8 98 Courtland Sutton WR
8 99 Ryan Flournoy WR
8 100 Dalton Schultz TE
8 101 Khalil Shakir WR
8 102 Najee Harris RB
9 103 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
9 104 Chig Okonkwo TE
9 105 Quentin Johnston WR
9 106 Keon Coleman WR
9 107 Rashod Bateman WR
9 108 Kalif Raymond WR
9 109 AJ Barner TE
9 110 Keaton Mitchell RB
9 111 Cade Otton TE
9 112 Brandin Cooks WR
9 113 Darnell Washington TE
9 114 Kenyon Sadiq TE
9 115 Rachaad White RB
9 116 Tyjae Spears RB
9 117 Michael Mayer TE
9 118 Malachi Fields WR
9 119 Rico Dowdle RB
9 120 Justice Hill RB
9 121 DeMario Douglas WR
10 122 Kimani Vidal RB
10 123 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
10 124 Mike Washington Jr. RB
10 125 Darius Cooper WR
10 126 Emmett Johnson RB
10 127 Noah Fant TE
10 128 Cooper Kupp WR
10 129 Makai Lemon WR
10 130 Pierre Strong Jr. RB
10 131 George Holani RB
10 132 Oronde Gadsden II TE
10 133 Jalen Royals WR
10 134 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 135 Antonio Williams WR
10 136 Jalen Nailor WR
10 137 Efton Chism III WR
10 138 Evan Engram TE
10 139 Rashid Shaheed WR
10 140 Kaelon Black RB
10 141 Jaylin Noel WR
10 142 Austin Ekeler RB
11 143 Colby Parkinson TE
11 144 Isaiah Williams WR
11 145 Eli Raridon TE
11 146 Gunnar Helm TE
11 147 Ty Johnson RB
11 148 Cole Kmet TE
11 149 Ted Hurst WR
11 150 Charlie Kolar TE
11 151 Roschon Johnson RB
11 152 Troy Franklin WR
11 153 Kayshon Boutte WR
11 154 Xavier Hutchinson WR
11 155 Cyrus Allen WR
11 156 Bam Knight RB
11 157 Sean Tucker RB
11 158 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
11 159 Jacob Cowing WR
11 160 Darnell Mooney WR
11 161 Jahan Dotson WR
11 162 Cody White WR
11 163 Noah Gray TE
11 164 Kaleb Johnson RB
11 165 Dawson Knox TE
11 166 Mason Taylor TE
11 167 Kyle Williams WR
11 168 Dare Ogunbowale RB
12 169 Josh Cameron WR
12 170 Treylon Burks WR
12 171 Austin Hooper TE
12 172 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 173 Brycen Tremayne WR
12 174 Jalen Brooks WR
12 175 CJ Donaldson RB
12 176 Laquon Treadwell WR
12 177 Jonnu Smith TE
12 178 Foster Moreau TE
12 179 Elic Ayomanor WR
12 180 Devontez Walker WR
12 181 Jaleel McLaughlin RB
12 182 Matthew Hibner TE
12 183 Tim Patrick WR
12 184 Bo Melton WR
12 185 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
12 186 Reggie Virgil WR
12 187 Isaiah Bond WR
12 188 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR
12 189 Tommy Tremble TE
12 190 Daniel Bellinger TE
12 191 Sam Roush TE
12 192 John Metchie III WR
12 193 Brandon Smith WR
12 194 Tyler Goodson RB
12 195 Blake Whiteheart TE
12 196 Calvin Ridley WR
12 197 Zachariah Branch WR
12 198 Luke Farrell TE
12 199 Jeremy Ruckert TE
12 200 Tez Johnson WR
13 201 John Bates TE
13 202 Seth McGowan RB
13 203 Teagan Quitoriano TE
13 204 Konata Mumpfield WR
13 205 Tyler Badie RB
13 206 Tory Horton WR
13 207 Elijah Arroyo TE
13 208 Elijah Higgins TE
13 209 Mitchell Evans TE
13 210 Bryce Lance WR
13 211 Nate Adkins TE
13 212 KaVontae Turpin WR
13 213 Dylan Laube RB
13 214 Davis Allen TE
13 215 Adam Trautman TE
13 216 Nate Boerkircher TE
13 217 Luke Schoonmaker TE
13 218 Dyami Brown WR
13 219 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
13 220 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
13 221 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
13 222 Ray Davis RB
13 223 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
13 224 Oscar Delp TE
13 225 Chimere Dike WR
13 226 Tanner Koziol TE
13 227 Corey Kiner RB
14 228 Jordan Watkins WR
14 229 Cade Stover TE
14 230 Josh Cuevas TE
14 231 Ian Thomas TE
14 232 Trevor Etienne RB
14 233 Jackson Hawes TE
14 234 Theo Wease Jr. WR
14 235 Mo Alie-Cox TE
14 236 Hayden Rucci TE
14 237 Hunter Luepke RB
14 238 Ben Sinnott TE
14 239 Kaden Wetjen WR
14 240 Isaiah Davis RB
14 241 Travis Hunter WR
14 242 Johnny Mundt TE
14 243 Nikko Remigio WR
14 244 Jahdae Walker WR
14 245 Derius Davis WR
14 246 Jawhar Jordan RB
14 247 Elijah Sarratt WR
14 248 Ameer Abdullah RB
14 249 Zavion Thomas WR
14 250 Malik Benson WR
14 251 Greg Dortch WR
14 252 Jordan James RB
14 253 Julius Chestnut RB
14 254 Jake Briningstool TE
14 255 Justin Watson WR
14 256 Dareke Young WR
14 257 Deion Burks WR
14 258 Savion Williams WR
15 259 Barion Brown WR
15 260 Carson Steele RB
15 261 Tutu Atwell WR
15 262 Malachi Corley WR
15 263 Drew Ogletree TE
15 264 Chris Manhertz TE
15 265 Brashard Smith RB
15 266 Skyler Bell WR
15 267 Kameron Johnson WR
15 268 LaJohntay Wester WR
15 269 Jonathan Mingo WR
15 270 Audric Estime RB
15 271 Charlie Woerner TE
15 272 Xavier Smith WR
15 273 Patrick Ricard RB
15 274 Rasheen Ali RB
15 275 Elijah Moore WR
15 276 Adam Prentice RB
15 277 Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR
15 278 Charlie Jones WR
15 279 Zavier Scott RB
15 280 Payne Durham TE
15 281 Michael Burton RB
15 282 Anthony Gould WR
15 283 Josh Allen QB
15 284 Brock Purdy QB
15 285 Matthew Stafford QB
15 286 Jordan Love QB
15 287 Drake Maye QB
15 288 Dak Prescott QB
15 289 Jayden Daniels QB
15 290 Patrick Mahomes II QB
15 291 Caleb Williams QB
15 292 Trevor Lawrence QB
15 293 Kirk Cousins QB
16 294 Bryce Young QB
16 295 Tyler Shough QB
16 296 Aaron Rodgers QB
16 297 C.J. Stroud QB
16 298 Tyler Huntley QB
16 299 Jameis Winston QB
16 300 Jacoby Brissett QB
16 301 Sam Darnold QB
16 302 Bo Nix QB
16 303 Jalon Daniels QB
16 304 Deshaun Watson QB
16 305 Daniel Jones QB
16 306 Michael Penix Jr. QB
16 307 Justin Herbert QB
16 308 Tanner McKee QB
16 309 Cam Ward QB
16 310 Geno Smith QB
16 311 Tyson Bagent QB
16 312 Kansas City Chiefs DST
16 313 New England Patriots DST
16 314 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
16 315 Baltimore Ravens DST
16 316 Los Angeles Rams DST
16 317 Seattle Seahawks DST
16 318 Denver Broncos DST
16 319 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
16 320 New York Giants DST
16 321 Houston Texans DST
16 322 Chicago Bears DST
16 323 New Orleans Saints DST
16 324 Indianapolis Colts DST
16 325 San Francisco 49ers DST
16 326 Carolina Panthers DST
16 327 Buffalo Bills DST
17 328 Cleveland Browns DST
17 329 Atlanta Falcons DST
17 330 Philadelphia Eagles DST
17 331 New York Jets DST
17 332 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
17 333 Las Vegas Raiders DST
17 334 Tennessee Titans DST
17 335 Green Bay Packers DST
17 336 Dallas Cowboys DST
17 337 Arizona Cardinals DST
17 338 Los Angeles Chargers DST
17 339 Washington Commanders DST
17 340 Spencer Shrader K
17 341 Brandon Aubrey K
17 342 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
17 343 Tyler Loop K
17 344 Cam Little K
17 345 Jason Myers K
17 346 Eddy Pineiro K
17 347 Harrison Butker K
17 348 Tyler Bass K
17 349 Chris Boswell K
17 350 Cairo Santos K
17 351 Trey Smack K
17 352 Matt Gay K
17 353 Blake Grupe K
17 354 Dominic Zvada K
17 355 Ryan Fitzgerald K
17 356 Daniel Carlson K
17 357 Drew Stevens K
17 358 Nick Folk K
17 359 Andy Borregales K
18 360 Chase McLaughlin K
18 361 Chad Ryland K
18 362 Jake Elliott K
18 363 Wil Lutz K
18 364 Andre Szmyt K
18 365 Joey Slye K
18 366 Cameron Dicker K
18 367 Jason Sanders K

 

 

Week 6 Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Dameon Pierce, Philadelphia Eagles

With running backs Saquon Barkley (hamstring), Tank Bigsby (abdomen, IR) and Will Shipley (foot, IR) all out, the Philadelphia Eagles may need to rely heavily on Dameon Pierce in a Week 6 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. In addition to the depleted depth at running back, the Eagles will also be without quarterback Jalen Hurts (calf) due to a superficial blood clot in his calf.

The Eagles will start Tanner McKee at quarterback on Sunday against the Panthers. The injury situation is dire in Philadelphia. The Eagles signed Pierce off of the practice squad and added him to their active 53-man roster ahead of the Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

He played 48 offensive snaps, but Jacksonville held Pierce to just 11 carries for 14 yards (1.3 yards per attempt) and two receptions that lost a combined two yards in an extremely inefficient 2026 debut for Pierce.

The Eagles will also have running back Carson Steele available, but expect Pierce to lead the backfield against the Panthers. Pierce could have a much easier time against a Carolina defense that allows 156.5 rushing yards per game (31st in the NFL). In 44 career games played, Pierce has recorded 430 attempts for 1,698 rushing yards (3.9 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns, while adding 47 receptions for 266 yards (5.7 yards per catch) and one receiving touchdown.

Pierce ranks as RotoBaller's No. 32 running back for Week 6 and is projected to produce 6.7 fantasy points. He is a risky play, but should see enough volume to warrant flex upside.

 

Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard had his most productive outing yet in Week 5 and will look to carry that momentum into a Week 6 meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Tampa Bay's defense has been solid, it ranks in the middle of the pack against fantasy wideouts. Bernard should earn plenty of looks on Sunday with teammates Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), Roman Wilson (finger), and Ben Skowronek (calf) inactive and DK Metcalf (illness) questionable to play.

The rookie's early chemistry with quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been on display when he sees an uptick in snaps. In two games this season with more than 70% of offensive snaps, Bernard has earned a total of 17 targets. While running back Jaylen Warren and tight end Pat Freiermuth are also sure to be involved in the passing game, Bernard's opportunity is hard to ignore, making him an intriguing WR3 or flex option in most fantasy formats.

 

Kendrick Bourne, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne led the team with 70 receiving yards in last week's loss to the Detroit Lions. Bourne caught five passes and was second in targets, with eight. As usual, Bourne was on the field in 11-personnel packages but saw no extra action with Marvin Harrison Jr. inactive ahead of his trade to the Texans.

This utilization may be Bourne's salvation in Week 6 against a Rams defense that is allowing just 165.0 passing yards per game. Bourne has operated out of the slot on 68.5% of his routes, and Los Angeles is tied for the second-most red zone receptions allowed and the second-most end zone target conversions for scores.

Rather than deal with the Rams' shutdown corners on the outside, Jacoby Brissett may opt to take advantage of Bourne's softer matchup. Bourne projects as a WR4 in Week 6 and is in play for fantasy teams in deep leagues.

 

Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III is lined up for a strong fantasy matchup in this weekend's road contest with the Atlanta Falcons. Burden has been solid this season, albeit unspectacular for owners who paid up to draft him. For what it's worth, the 22-year-old led the team's receiving corps last time out, and he's recorded at least four receptions and six targets in all but one appearance this season.

Furthermore, Burden saw his snap share jump up in Week 5, potentially cementing him ahead of veteran teammate Kalif Raymond in the offense's hierarchy once and for all. With the target share finally stabilizing and quarterback Caleb Williams' return (hamstring) looming, things are looking up for the Bears' pass catchers.

Even if Williams doesn't suit up for this Sunday, Burden and the rest of the receiving corps will face a vulnerable Falcons secondary, enhancing the passing game's outlook. The second-year pro comes in as a mid-to-low-end WR2 for his outing with Atlanta and, officially, RotoBaller's PPR WR20 for the weekend.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 6?

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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Germie Bernard, Dameon Pierce, Kendrick Bourne, Luther Burden III. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Germie Bernard, Dameon Pierce, Kendrick Bourne, Luther Burden III:

Germie Bernard
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Germie Bernard
vs
Colston Loveland
Germie Bernard
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Tyler Allgeier
Germie Bernard
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Germie Bernard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Germie Bernard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Germie Bernard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Germie Bernard
vs
Hunter Henry
Germie Bernard
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Keenan Allen
Germie Bernard
vs
Rome Odunze
Germie Bernard
vs
Kendre Miller
Germie Bernard
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Germie Bernard
vs
Ladd McConkey
Germie Bernard
vs
Dallas Goedert
Germie Bernard
vs
RJ Harvey
Germie Bernard
vs
Devaughn Vele
Germie Bernard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Germie Bernard
vs
DJ Moore
Germie Bernard
vs
Mark Andrews
Germie Bernard
vs
Xavier Worthy
Germie Bernard
vs
Alvin Kamara
Germie Bernard
vs
Juwan Johnson
Germie Bernard
vs
Brenton Strange
Germie Bernard
vs
Stefon Diggs
Germie Bernard
vs
Tyler Higbee
Germie Bernard
vs
Tre Tucker
Germie Bernard
vs
KC Concepcion
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Germie Bernard
vs
Dameon Pierce
Germie Bernard
vs
Tony Pollard
Germie Bernard
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Germie Bernard
vs
Carnell Tate
Germie Bernard
vs
Blake Corum
Germie Bernard
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Germie Bernard
vs
Darren Waller
Germie Bernard
vs
Woody Marks
Germie Bernard
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Germie Bernard
vs
Denzel Boston
Germie Bernard
vs
Jake Ferguson
Germie Bernard
vs
Travis Kelce
Germie Bernard
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Isaiah Likely
Germie Bernard
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Germie Bernard
vs
Josh Downs
Germie Bernard
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Germie Bernard
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Germie Bernard
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Germie Bernard
vs
Romeo Doubs
Germie Bernard
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Germie Bernard
vs
Courtland Sutton
Germie Bernard
vs
Tyler Warren
Germie Bernard
vs
Puka Nacua
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Germie Bernard
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Germie Bernard
vs
Christian Watson
Germie Bernard
vs
Drake London
Germie Bernard
vs
Nico Collins
Germie Bernard
vs
Zay Flowers
Germie Bernard
vs
Chris Olave
Germie Bernard
vs
Malik Nabers
Germie Bernard
vs
Davante Adams
Germie Bernard
vs
Matthew Golden
Germie Bernard
vs
Parker Washington
Germie Bernard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
George Pickens
Germie Bernard
vs
Michael Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
Mike Evans
Germie Bernard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Germie Bernard
vs
Jalen Coker
Germie Bernard
vs
DK Metcalf
Germie Bernard
vs
A.J. Brown
Germie Bernard
vs
Devonta Smith
Germie Bernard
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dameon Pierce
vs
KC Concepcion
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dameon Pierce
vs
Blake Corum
Dameon Pierce
vs
Brenton Strange
Dameon Pierce
vs
Darren Waller
Dameon Pierce
vs
Alvin Kamara
Dameon Pierce
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Dameon Pierce
vs
Mark Andrews
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Omarion Hampton
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
RJ Harvey
Dameon Pierce
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Ladd McConkey
Dameon Pierce
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kendre Miller
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Dameon Pierce
vs
Keenan Allen
Dameon Pierce
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dameon Pierce
vs
Hunter Henry
Dameon Pierce
vs
Courtland Sutton
Dameon Pierce
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Dameon Pierce
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dameon Pierce
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dameon Pierce
vs
Colston Loveland
Dameon Pierce
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dameon Pierce
vs
Germie Bernard
Dameon Pierce
vs
Najee Harris
Dameon Pierce
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dameon Pierce
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dameon Pierce
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dameon Pierce
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Dameon Pierce
vs
Quentin Johnston
Dameon Pierce
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Dameon Pierce
vs
Keon Coleman
Dameon Pierce
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rashod Bateman
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rome Odunze
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kalif Raymond
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Dameon Pierce
vs
AJ Barner
Dameon Pierce
vs
Dallas Goedert
Dameon Pierce
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Dameon Pierce
vs
Devaughn Vele
Dameon Pierce
vs
Cade Otton
Dameon Pierce
vs
DJ Moore
Dameon Pierce
vs
Brandin Cooks
Dameon Pierce
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dameon Pierce
vs
Darnell Washington
Dameon Pierce
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Bijan Robinson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Dameon Pierce
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kyren Williams
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jaylen Warren
Dameon Pierce
vs
Derrick Henry
Dameon Pierce
vs
Javonte Williams
Dameon Pierce
vs
James Cook III
Dameon Pierce
vs
D'Andre Swift
Dameon Pierce
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Dameon Pierce
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Dameon Pierce
vs
Bucky Irving
Dameon Pierce
vs
Cam Skattebo
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Dameon Pierce
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Braelon Allen
Dameon Pierce
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Dameon Pierce
vs
Woody Marks
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tony Pollard
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rachaad White
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Dameon Pierce
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Blake Corum
Kendrick Bourne
vs
KC Concepcion
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Darren Waller
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Brenton Strange
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Mark Andrews
Kendrick Bourne
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Kendrick Bourne
vs
RJ Harvey
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Ladd McConkey
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Romeo Doubs
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Kendre Miller
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Courtland Sutton
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Keenan Allen
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Hunter Henry
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kendrick Bourne
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Najee Harris
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Colston Loveland
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Germie Bernard
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Quentin Johnston
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Keon Coleman
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Rashod Bateman
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Kalif Raymond
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kendrick Bourne
vs
AJ Barner
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Rome Odunze
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Cade Otton
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Brandin Cooks
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Darnell Washington
Kendrick Bourne
vs
DJ Moore
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Puka Nacua
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kendrick Bourne
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Christian Watson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Drake London
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Nico Collins
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Zay Flowers
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Chris Olave
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Malik Nabers
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Davante Adams
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Matthew Golden
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Parker Washington
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
George Pickens
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Michael Wilson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Mike Evans
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jalen Coker
Kendrick Bourne
vs
DK Metcalf
Kendrick Bourne
vs
A.J. Brown
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Devonta Smith
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Luther Burden III
vs
DK Metcalf
Luther Burden III
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Luther Burden III
vs
Braelon Allen
Luther Burden III
vs
A.J. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen Coker
Luther Burden III
vs
Devonta Smith
Luther Burden III
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Tyler Warren
Luther Burden III
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Luther Burden III
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Luther Burden III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Luther Burden III
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Luther Burden III
vs
Mike Evans
Luther Burden III
vs
Tucker Kraft
Luther Burden III
vs
Michael Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Downs
Luther Burden III
vs
George Pickens
Luther Burden III
vs
Isaiah Likely
Luther Burden III
vs
George Kittle
Luther Burden III
vs
Travis Kelce
Luther Burden III
vs
Garrett Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Denzel Boston
Luther Burden III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Luther Burden III
vs
Woody Marks
Luther Burden III
vs
Cam Skattebo
Luther Burden III
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Luther Burden III
vs
Parker Washington
Luther Burden III
vs
Carnell Tate
Luther Burden III
vs
Matthew Golden
Luther Burden III
vs
Tony Pollard
Luther Burden III
vs
Bucky Irving
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Luther Burden III
vs
Davante Adams
Luther Burden III
vs
Tre Tucker
Luther Burden III
vs
Trey McBride
Luther Burden III
vs
Stefon Diggs
Luther Burden III
vs
Brock Bowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Juwan Johnson
Luther Burden III
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Luther Burden III
vs
Xavier Worthy
Luther Burden III
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Luther Burden III
vs
DJ Moore
Luther Burden III
vs
D'Andre Swift
Luther Burden III
vs
Devaughn Vele
Luther Burden III
vs
Malik Nabers
Luther Burden III
vs
Dallas Goedert
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Olave
Luther Burden III
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Luther Burden III
vs
James Cook III
Luther Burden III
vs
Rome Odunze
Luther Burden III
vs
Javonte Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Zay Flowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Puka Nacua
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Luther Burden III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Luther Burden III
vs
Christian Watson
Luther Burden III
vs
Drake London
Luther Burden III
vs
Nico Collins
Luther Burden III
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Luther Burden III
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Luther Burden III
vs
Keenan Allen
Luther Burden III
vs
Ladd McConkey
Luther Burden III
vs
KC Concepcion
Luther Burden III
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Luther Burden III
vs
Romeo Doubs
Luther Burden III
vs
Courtland Sutton
Luther Burden III
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Luther Burden III
vs
Khalil Shakir
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Quentin Johnston
Luther Burden III
vs
Keon Coleman
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashod Bateman
Luther Burden III
vs
Kalif Raymond
Luther Burden III
vs
Brandin Cooks

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Bradley Beal

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