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Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups - Keon Coleman, Wan'Dale Robinson, Kalif Raymond

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Keon Coleman - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Keon Coleman, Wan'Dale Robinson, Kalif Raymond in Week 5 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Keon Coleman Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups
Wan'Dale Robinson Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups
Kalif Raymond Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, and Chicago Bears always seem to have a lot of ambiguity in their pass-catching rooms, as there is rarely a dominant wideout who emerges as the clear No. 1 option and remains that way for a full season.

For these three teams, that hasn't happened since the days of Stefon Diggs for the Bills, A.J. Brown for the Titans, and... Alshon Jeffery apparently for the Chicago Bears. Suffice it to say that for them it's been the longest, as many readers may not even know who Jeffery is, and with good reason.

So each year the waiver wire carousel at some point focuses on pass-catchers from one of these three teams. Ahead of Week 5, there's growing interest in Bills WR Keon Coleman, Titans slot man Wan'Dale Robinson, and Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond. So should you pick them up off waivers in fantasy football?

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Keon Coleman Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 4% of leagues

Coleman was interestingly the most productive receiver the Bills had in their Week 4 upset loss to the New England Patriots. He hauled in six of his seven targets for 116 yards and one touchdown. It's worth noting that he wasn't their most targeted receiver, as that was WR Khalil Shakir, who caught seven of eight passes thrown his way.

Additionally, Bills WR1 DJ Moore (shoulder) aggravated the shoulder injury he suffered in Week 2 and was pulled from the game. The Bills have stated his injury isn't serious, but if he already aggravated it, it's safe to assume he'll be playing through it for some time. These things don't magically clear up in one week.

Coleman's touchdown came in pretty solid coverage, but quarterback Josh Allen threw a rocket that beat that coverage and fit the pass into a tight window. Coleman has struggled as a separator his whole NFL career, and hasn't become the contested-catch stud NFL Draft analysts believed he would become.

Still, with just one target in Week 1 and two targets in Week 3, Coleman's role in the offense leaves much to be desired. He's a solid waiver pickup in case Moore aggravates his injury again, but with Moore on the field, Coleman hasn't been much of a factor.

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Wan'Dale Robinson Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 53% of leagues

Robinson caught three of his five targets for 19 yards and a touchdown in his team's fourth consecutive loss of the season, this time against the Baltimore Ravens. The game wasn't very competitive, especially not when Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) was still on the field.

Robinson's touchdown also came when the game was out of reach, as he caught it just before the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter, when the Titans were down by 14 points. The former Giants slot receiver did nothing essentially until garbage time.

WR Carnell Tate, the Titans' first-round draft pick this year, finally flashed some upside when the game was still within reach, but he's not available on waivers. Robinson's ceiling and floor are both incredibly low because of poor play from quarterback Cam Ward and an inconsistent offensive attack.

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Kalif Raymond Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 37% of leagues

Just when we thought Raymond would be the waiver wire steal of the year and the completely unexpected WR1 for the Chicago Bears, our dreams get ripped away from us and cold, harsh reality sets in, as it often does. Raymond's streak of good games, in which he averaged over 15.4 PPR fantasy points per game, ended abruptly.

In Week 4, he was targeted only twice and caught both for six yards, totaling 2.6 PPR fantasy points. Bears starting quarterback for Week 4, Tyson Bagent, completed 25 of his 34 passes for 268 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception, so there was enough passing volume to go around at least.

Raymond lasted so long in the NFL because of his blocking and return-game prowess. This year, he's been a surprise fantasy asset for the Bears, but we can't forget they have WRs Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III and tight end Colston Loveland.

They have a lot of receiving talent that's been productive in the pass, and expecting Raymond to consistently deliver at 32 years old is probably unrealistic.

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Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 5?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Keon Coleman, Wan'Dale Robinson, Kalif Raymond. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Keon Coleman, Wan'Dale Robinson, Kalif Raymond. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Keon Coleman, Wan'Dale Robinson, Kalif Raymond:

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Wan'dale Robinson
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Tre Tucker
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Khalil Shakir
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