Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Keon Coleman, Wan'Dale Robinson, Kalif Raymond in Week 5 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, and Chicago Bears always seem to have a lot of ambiguity in their pass-catching rooms, as there is rarely a dominant wideout who emerges as the clear No. 1 option and remains that way for a full season.
For these three teams, that hasn't happened since the days of Stefon Diggs for the Bills, A.J. Brown for the Titans, and... Alshon Jeffery apparently for the Chicago Bears. Suffice it to say that for them it's been the longest, as many readers may not even know who Jeffery is, and with good reason.
So each year the waiver wire carousel at some point focuses on pass-catchers from one of these three teams. Ahead of Week 5, there's growing interest in Bills WR Keon Coleman, Titans slot man Wan'Dale Robinson, and Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond. So should you pick them up off waivers in fantasy football?Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Keon Coleman Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 4% of leagues
Coleman was interestingly the most productive receiver the Bills had in their Week 4 upset loss to the New England Patriots. He hauled in six of his seven targets for 116 yards and one touchdown. It's worth noting that he wasn't their most targeted receiver, as that was WR Khalil Shakir, who caught seven of eight passes thrown his way.
Additionally, Bills WR1 DJ Moore (shoulder) aggravated the shoulder injury he suffered in Week 2 and was pulled from the game. The Bills have stated his injury isn't serious, but if he already aggravated it, it's safe to assume he'll be playing through it for some time. These things don't magically clear up in one week.
JOSH THROWS A ROPE TO KEON COLEMAN AND THE BILLS HAVE THE LEAD
@NEvsBUF on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/LMFJVKt5gT
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
Coleman's touchdown came in pretty solid coverage, but quarterback Josh Allen threw a rocket that beat that coverage and fit the pass into a tight window. Coleman has struggled as a separator his whole NFL career, and hasn't become the contested-catch stud NFL Draft analysts believed he would become.
Still, with just one target in Week 1 and two targets in Week 3, Coleman's role in the offense leaves much to be desired. He's a solid waiver pickup in case Moore aggravates his injury again, but with Moore on the field, Coleman hasn't been much of a factor.
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Wan'Dale Robinson Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 53% of leagues
Robinson caught three of his five targets for 19 yards and a touchdown in his team's fourth consecutive loss of the season, this time against the Baltimore Ravens. The game wasn't very competitive, especially not when Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) was still on the field.
Robinson's touchdown also came when the game was out of reach, as he caught it just before the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter, when the Titans were down by 14 points. The former Giants slot receiver did nothing essentially until garbage time.
Wan'Dale Robinson moves the Titans a little bit closer 🙌
TENvsBAL on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/aYwqf39rFq
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
WR Carnell Tate, the Titans' first-round draft pick this year, finally flashed some upside when the game was still within reach, but he's not available on waivers. Robinson's ceiling and floor are both incredibly low because of poor play from quarterback Cam Ward and an inconsistent offensive attack.
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Kalif Raymond Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 37% of leagues
Just when we thought Raymond would be the waiver wire steal of the year and the completely unexpected WR1 for the Chicago Bears, our dreams get ripped away from us and cold, harsh reality sets in, as it often does. Raymond's streak of good games, in which he averaged over 15.4 PPR fantasy points per game, ended abruptly.
In Week 4, he was targeted only twice and caught both for six yards, totaling 2.6 PPR fantasy points. Bears starting quarterback for Week 4, Tyson Bagent, completed 25 of his 34 passes for 268 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception, so there was enough passing volume to go around at least.
Kalif Raymond is a guy you can win with.
He puts these Duo Insert Blocks on Tape EVERY week! https://t.co/PvusDBx7nt
— Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) October 5, 2026
Raymond lasted so long in the NFL because of his blocking and return-game prowess. This year, he's been a surprise fantasy asset for the Bears, but we can't forget they have WRs Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III and tight end Colston Loveland.
They have a lot of receiving talent that's been productive in the pass, and expecting Raymond to consistently deliver at 32 years old is probably unrealistic.
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Who Should I Pickup Tool
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Keon Coleman, Wan'Dale Robinson, Kalif Raymond. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
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Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Keon Coleman, Wan'Dale Robinson, Kalif Raymond:
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