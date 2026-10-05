👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups - Kaleb Johnson, MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Kaleb Johnson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Kaleb Johnson, MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks in Week 5 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Kaleb Johnson Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups
MarShawn Lloyd Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups
Chris Brooks Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The Green Bay Packers narrowly beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to move to 2-2 for the 2026 NFL season. With running back Josh Jacobs still on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List and mired in a legal situation of his own doing, the Packers have looked to their backup running backs to carry the load on the ground through four games.

Jacobs doesn't appear to be anywhere near being removed from the list and allowed to return to play. He could also face a suspension, meaning that there's still significant time that we should expect the backups to be potentially fantasy-relevant.

There are three worth discussing -- Kaleb Johnson, who came from the Pittsburgh Steelers, MarShawn Lloyd, playing in his first healthy season, and Chris Brooks, who's backed up Jacobs in previous seasons. So should you pick up any off the waiver wire ahead of Week 5?

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Kaleb Johnson Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 6% of leagues

Johnson is a player I've long been incredibly low on. My analysis indicated he was a bust waiting to happen, that he wouldn't win a starting job in the NFL, and that he wouldn't be productive or fantasy relevant as a pro.

He was one of three running backs to handle carries for the Packers in Week 4. He rushed eight times for 42 yards in Week 4, averaging just under 5.3 yards per carry. He lost any momentum he had when he fumbled the ball.

Nothing has changed about that analysis. His YPC average wasn't bad, but it was on a small sample size against one of the NFL's worst defenses and a team that's now 0-4 and collapsing before our eyes.

Don't Add in Standard Leagues

 

MarShawn Lloyd Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 59% of leagues

Lloyd as a rusher is pretty much dead in the water. He's been completely ineffective running the ball, averaging just 2.7 yards per carry on 30 rushes this year. He's still a solid weapon at RB in open space, but no RB can rely only on receiving production to be a weekly fantasy football starter.

He caught all five of his targets for 36 yards and rushed seven times for 13 yards in Week 4. Like Johnson, he fumbled the ball, but a teammate recovered it instead of the defense. Still, Lloyd's production is miserable for fantasy football, and he's not worthy of starting.

When a defense expects the Packers to run, their defensive line has an easy time dominating the Packers' offensive line, meaning Lloyd hasn't had much space to run this year. The situation is bad, which greatly hinders his potential. For now, he remains a deep-league bench stash with minimal standalone upside.

Add in deep 14-team leagues

 

Chris Brooks Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 2% of leagues

Interestingly, Brooks was easily the most efficient of these three backs, though he had just four carries. He gained 30 rushing yards, averaging 7.5 yards per carry, and caught his only target for five yards. It seems like he has the best chance of taking on a large rushing role, as both Lloyd and Johnson haven't been inspiring.

Brooks is also a great pass-blocker. He's a speculative add right now, but perhaps the Packers will give up on the Lloyd and Johnson rushing experiments at some point. Hard to count on, though in most formats.

Managers should keep an eye on his status as he did exit Sunday's contest with an ankle injury.

Add in 12+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Kaleb Johnson, MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Kaleb Johnson, MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Kaleb Johnson, MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks:

Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Michael Mayer
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Najee Harris
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tyreek Hill
Kaleb Johnson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Efton Chism III
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Treylon Burks
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Ted Hurst
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Isaiah Williams
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Mitch Tinsley
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Cody White
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Joe Mixon
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Darnell Washington
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jauan Jennings
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Seth McGowan
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Darius Cooper
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Sean Tucker
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Roman Wilson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Josh Cameron
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Malachi Fields
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kaleb Johnson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kirk Cousins
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kyler Murray
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Austin Ekeler
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Sam Darnold
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kaleb Johnson
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jaylen Wright
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Brian Robinson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Will Shipley
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kendre Miller
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Pat Freiermuth
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Najee Harris
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ted Hurst
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaylin Noel
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Mitch Tinsley
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kaleb Johnson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Joe Mixon
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Michael Mayer
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jauan Jennings
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyreek Hill
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Darius Cooper
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Efton Chism III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Roman Wilson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Treylon Burks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Malachi Fields
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Isaiah Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
T.J. Hockenson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Cody White
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Mike Gesicki
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Darnell Washington
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Austin Ekeler
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Seth McGowan
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyler Allgeier
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Sean Tucker
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaylen Wright
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Josh Cameron
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brian Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jacoby Brissett
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Adonai Mitchell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kirk Cousins
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chris Bell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kyler Murray
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Darren Waller
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Sam Darnold
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Alvin Kamara
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tank Bigsby
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Emanuel Wilson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ollie Gordon II
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Zach Charbonnet
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Emmett Johnson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kaelon Black
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Keaton Mitchell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Will Shipley
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kendre Miller

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Players To Cut Before Week 5?
Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups Week 5
Unexpected Boom Performances: Are They Legit?
DFS Lineup Picks: Monday Night Showdown


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Zach Charbonnet

Will Not Play in Week 5
Puka Nacua

Pre-Hernia Issue Could Require Surgery
Tyreek Hill

Could Sign With New Team Within Days
Jordan Eberle

Extends Season-Opening Point Streak
Leo Carlsson

Shines With Three Power-Play Assists
Keyonte George

Efficient in Jazz Preseason Opener
Cutter Gauthier

Bags Three Points in Sunday's Win
Stephen Curry

Sharp in Brief Preseason Opener
Lauri Markkanen

Leads Jazz with 17 Points in Preseason Opener
Kyle Connor

Powers Jets Past Red Wings
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Dishes Seven Assists in Preseason Opener
Nick Schmaltz

Pushes Season-Opening Goal Streak to Three Games
Saquon Barkley

to Undergo Tests, Injury Does Not Appear Serious
Rui Hachimura

Torches Warriors in Preseason Opener
Joe Veleno

Sustains Lower-Body Injury
Lamar Jackson

Scheduled to Undergo MRI
Max Strus

Exits Preseason Opener with Right Foot Injury
Puka Nacua

Roasts Eagles' D in Return From Injury
Nico Collins

Crushes Expectations With Monster Game In Return
Kyren Williams

Has Monster Game In Comeback Win Over Eagles
Jonathan Taylor

Rushes for Two Scores in Big Win Over Commanders
Zay Flowers

Posts Massive Performance in Win
Malik Nabers

is Impressive in Week 4 Victory
CeeDee Lamb

Erupts for 189 Yards Versus Texans
Noah Penda

Back on the Practice Floor
Kenneth Walker

Dominates in Week 4 Win
Anthony Black

Returns to Practice Ahead of Preseason Opener
Zach Edey

Unlikely to Play in Preseason Opener
Mikel Brown Jr.

Upgraded to Some Contact Work
Tobias Harris

Out for Preseason with Calf Strain
Lamar Jackson

"Week-to-Week," Pending MRI
Jake Sanderson

Under Evaluation for Lower-Body Injury
Simon Edvinsson

Wants Out of Detroit
Jalen Coker

Ruled Out for Sunday Night Football Vs. Lions
Alexey Toropchenko

to Be Re-Evaluated in Six Weeks
Jake DeBrusk

Remains Out Sunday
Ladd McConkey

Ruled Out with Foot Injury
Gustav Forsling

a Game-Time Call Sunday
Brad Marchand

Set for Season Debut Sunday
Dak Prescott

has Throwing Hand Wrapped After Sunday's Victory
Rashee Rice

Downgraded to Doubtful with Hamstring Injury
Drake Maye

Bounces Back in Huge Win
Lamar Jackson

Seen Leaving in Walking Boot
Lamar Jackson

Considered Day-to-Day With Ankle Injury
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Dishes Seven Assists in Preseason Opener
RJ Barrett

Scores 15 Points in Preseason Opener
Khris Middleton

Held Out of Scrimmage for Ramp-Up
Alexandre Sarr

Set to Ramp Up to Full Contact
Isaiah Jackson

Eyes Starting Center Role
Al Horford

Set to Play in Sunday's Preseason Opener Against Clippers
Draymond Green

Set to Suit Up for Warriors Preseason Opener on Sunday
Donovan Mitchell

100 Percent Committed to Cavs
Stephen Curry

to See Action Only in First Half of Warriors Preseason Opener
Oliver Kapanen

Remains Out Saturday
Benjamin Kindel

Ready to Face Canadiens
Mackie Samoskevich

Activated From Injured Reserve
Jake DeBrusk

Unavailable Saturday Due to Illness
Bowen Byram

Won't Play Saturday
Jake Sanderson

Officially Available Saturday
Aleksander Barkov

Panthers Place Aleksander Barkov on Long-Term Injured Reserve
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
Alex Tuch

Starts Life in Washington With Two-Goal Outing
Leo Carlsson

Opens Season With Multi-Point Effort
Zach Edey

Remains on Track for Opening Night
Roman Anthony

has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Phil Mickelson

Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Back to Competition
Nick Taylor

is Back on The Grind After Solid President's Cup Showing
Roman Anthony

Leaves Early With Hand Injury on Tuesday
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Recapture Bank of Utah Success
Austin Eckroat

Approach Play Could Carry Him
Cam Schlittler

Dominates Red Sox in Game 1 Win on Tuesday
PGA

Zecheng Dou Looking for Another Strong Finish
Jackson Suber

Looking to Keep Strong Form Going
Ben Rice

Goes Off in Game 1 Wild-Card Win Over Boston
Billy Horschel

Looking to Build on Recent Momentum
Harry Hall

Finding Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Needs Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Eric Cole

Looks to Build Momentum at Bank of Utah Championship
Maverick McNealy

Closes Out 2026 Season on a High
Max Homa

Hoping to Continue Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Michael Brennan

Returns As Defending Champion
Joel Dahmen

Looking to Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Players To Cut Before Week 5?
Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups Week 5
Unexpected Boom Performances: Are They Legit?
DFS Lineup Picks: Monday Night Showdown