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Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups - Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, Malachi Fields

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Makai Lemon - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, Malachi Fields in Week 5 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Jordyn Tyson Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups
Makai Lemon Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups
Malachi Fields Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

We've seen multiple instances of rookie wide receivers going from unproductive early in the season to being must-starts across all fantasy leagues toward the middle part of the year. This happened recently, in 2024, with Los Angeles Chargers wideout Ladd McConkey and Jacksonville Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr.

It's not a great idea to lean too heavily into pattern-matching, as those were different players with different skill sets on different teams with different offensive environments. But it at least shows that WRs in their first year can succeed when things go their way.

The New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Giants invested draft capital into WR Jordyn Tyson (hamstring), wideout Makai Lemon, and wide receiver Malachi Fields, with the Saints and Eagles using first-round picks on the guys they chose. Should you add them as waiver pickups ahead of Week 5?

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Jordyn Tyson Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 51% of leagues

There isn't a league in fantasy football in which Tyson shouldn't be rostered and stashed on benches or in IR spots. Top-10 draft picks that have shown the level of talent he has in college shouldn't be overlooked, even if they're struggling with recurrent injuries.

Tyson's hamstrings have been majorly faulty throughout his football career so far. He's missed multiple months with injuries to the same hamstring he's currently struggling with right now. He's on injured reserve, and NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports we won't see him on the field for a while.

The Saints offense is humming, though, and their passing game is fantastic for pass-catching production. Both WR Chris Olave and tight end Juwan Johnson have put up big fantasy numbers in some of their games this season, and even Devaughn Vele has provided FLEX upside.

They have the fastest-paced offense in the league and average the most offensive plays per game. Tyson has a ton of upside if he can get healthy.

Add in All Leagues

 

Makai Lemon Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 49% of leagues

Lemon has shown flashes on film, and his lack of production isn't necessarily indicative of an inability to separate from coverages and catch the ball. Instead, the struggles and blame mainly fall on quarterback Jalen Hurts, who so far has been unable to execute Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion's new offense.

The hope is that the two build chemistry over time, and Hurts is forced to overcome his aversion to throwing the ball over the middle of the field. Lemon thrives after the catch, and operates well over the middle. He should be added in 12-team leagues, though, as he's a first-round draft pick at WR. Even if his short-term value remains limited, Lemon has the upside to emerge as an impact player in the second half.

 Add In 12-Team Leagues 

 

Malachi Fields Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 7% of leagues

Fields had his biggest game as a pro in Week 4. In that installment of his young career, he caught two of his three passes for 52 yards and one touchdown, totaling 13.2 PPR fantasy points. The Giants offense has shown upside with quarterback Jameis Winston at the helm before.

He's been responsible for massive stretches from previously unheralded wideouts, like the legendary WR Jerry Jeudy's performances with the Cleveland Browns in 2024. So it's not a surprise to see both Fields and Giants WR1 Malik Nabers have big games with Winston as the starter.

Winston is a legendary gunslinger, willing to take risks throwing the ball deep downfield, even if it means throwing 30 interceptions in one season. Yes, he's done that before. Fields, in this offensive environment, is a speculative add in all leagues if Winston can replicate that old magic.

Add in 12+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 5?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, Malachi Fields. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, Malachi Fields. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, Malachi Fields:

Makai Lemon
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Keaton Mitchell
Makai Lemon
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Malik Washington
Makai Lemon
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Wan'dale Robinson
Makai Lemon
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Emmett Johnson
Makai Lemon
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Khalil Shakir
Makai Lemon
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Kaelon Black
Makai Lemon
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Tre Tucker
Makai Lemon
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Dohnte Meyers
Makai Lemon
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Dontayvion Wicks
Makai Lemon
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Tre' Harris
Makai Lemon
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Keon Coleman
Makai Lemon
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Brenton Strange
Makai Lemon
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Kenyon Sadiq
Makai Lemon
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Tyler Higbee
Makai Lemon
vs
Devaughn Vele
Makai Lemon
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Hunter Henry
Makai Lemon
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Jakobi Meyers
Makai Lemon
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Tyler Allgeier
Makai Lemon
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Zach Charbonnet
Makai Lemon
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Mike Washington Jr.
Makai Lemon
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Jordyn Tyson
Makai Lemon
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Kendre Miller
Makai Lemon
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Romeo Doubs
Makai Lemon
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Makai Lemon
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Xavier Worthy
Makai Lemon
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Chris Bell
Makai Lemon
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Will Shipley
Makai Lemon
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Brian Robinson
Makai Lemon
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Ollie Gordon II
Makai Lemon
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Mike Gesicki
Makai Lemon
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Emanuel Wilson
Makai Lemon
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T.J. Hockenson
Makai Lemon
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Alvin Kamara
Makai Lemon
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Austin Ekeler
Makai Lemon
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Joe Mixon
Makai Lemon
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Adonai Mitchell
Makai Lemon
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Kalif Raymond
Makai Lemon
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Antonio Williams
Makai Lemon
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Malachi Fields
Makai Lemon
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Roman Wilson
Makai Lemon
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Jaylen Wright
Makai Lemon
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Darius Cooper
Makai Lemon
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Jauan Jennings
Makai Lemon
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Dameon Pierce
Makai Lemon
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Mitch Tinsley
Makai Lemon
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Ted Hurst
Makai Lemon
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Pat Freiermuth
Makai Lemon
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MarShawn Lloyd
Makai Lemon
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Najee Harris
Makai Lemon
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Jaylin Noel
Makai Lemon
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Kaleb Johnson
Makai Lemon
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Michael Mayer
Makai Lemon
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Darren Waller
Makai Lemon
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Tyreek Hill
Makai Lemon
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Efton Chism III
Makai Lemon
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Treylon Burks
Makai Lemon
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Isaiah Williams
Makai Lemon
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Cody White
Makai Lemon
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Darnell Washington
Makai Lemon
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Seth McGowan
Makai Lemon
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Jaydon Blue
Makai Lemon
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Josh Cameron
Makai Lemon
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Jacoby Brissett
Makai Lemon
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Kirk Cousins
Makai Lemon
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Sam Darnold
Makai Lemon
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C.J. Stroud
Makai Lemon
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Kyler Murray
Makai Lemon
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Aaron Rodgers
Makai Lemon
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Deshaun Watson
Makai Lemon
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Malik Willis

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