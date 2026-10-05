Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, Malachi Fields in Week 5 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
We've seen multiple instances of rookie wide receivers going from unproductive early in the season to being must-starts across all fantasy leagues toward the middle part of the year. This happened recently, in 2024, with Los Angeles Chargers wideout Ladd McConkey and Jacksonville Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr.
It's not a great idea to lean too heavily into pattern-matching, as those were different players with different skill sets on different teams with different offensive environments. But it at least shows that WRs in their first year can succeed when things go their way.
The New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Giants invested draft capital into WR Jordyn Tyson (hamstring), wideout Makai Lemon, and wide receiver Malachi Fields, with the Saints and Eagles using first-round picks on the guys they chose. Should you add them as waiver pickups ahead of Week 5?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Jordyn Tyson Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 51% of leagues
There isn't a league in fantasy football in which Tyson shouldn't be rostered and stashed on benches or in IR spots. Top-10 draft picks that have shown the level of talent he has in college shouldn't be overlooked, even if they're struggling with recurrent injuries.
Tyson's hamstrings have been majorly faulty throughout his football career so far. He's missed multiple months with injuries to the same hamstring he's currently struggling with right now. He's on injured reserve, and NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports we won't see him on the field for a while.
Sources: Saints rookie first-round pick Jordyn Tyson still is weeks away from a return.
https://t.co/QZURdNCTlN
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2026
The Saints offense is humming, though, and their passing game is fantastic for pass-catching production. Both WR Chris Olave and tight end Juwan Johnson have put up big fantasy numbers in some of their games this season, and even Devaughn Vele has provided FLEX upside.
They have the fastest-paced offense in the league and average the most offensive plays per game. Tyson has a ton of upside if he can get healthy.
Add in All Leagues
Makai Lemon Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 49% of leagues
Lemon has shown flashes on film, and his lack of production isn't necessarily indicative of an inability to separate from coverages and catch the ball. Instead, the struggles and blame mainly fall on quarterback Jalen Hurts, who so far has been unable to execute Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion's new offense.
Makai Lemon 4th down conversion!
Build that trust!
#Eagles https://t.co/p150MyOVod
— Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) October 4, 2026
The hope is that the two build chemistry over time, and Hurts is forced to overcome his aversion to throwing the ball over the middle of the field. Lemon thrives after the catch, and operates well over the middle. He should be added in 12-team leagues, though, as he's a first-round draft pick at WR. Even if his short-term value remains limited, Lemon has the upside to emerge as an impact player in the second half.
Add In 12-Team Leagues
Malachi Fields Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 7% of leagues
Fields had his biggest game as a pro in Week 4. In that installment of his young career, he caught two of his three passes for 52 yards and one touchdown, totaling 13.2 PPR fantasy points. The Giants offense has shown upside with quarterback Jameis Winston at the helm before.
He's been responsible for massive stretches from previously unheralded wideouts, like the legendary WR Jerry Jeudy's performances with the Cleveland Browns in 2024. So it's not a surprise to see both Fields and Giants WR1 Malik Nabers have big games with Winston as the starter.
Jameis Winston finds Malachi Fields for 40 yards on 3rd & 20! https://t.co/KwqdLyGDQn
— Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 4, 2026
Winston is a legendary gunslinger, willing to take risks throwing the ball deep downfield, even if it means throwing 30 interceptions in one season. Yes, he's done that before. Fields, in this offensive environment, is a speculative add in all leagues if Winston can replicate that old magic.
Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Who Should I Pickup Tool
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, Malachi Fields. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, Malachi Fields. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, Malachi Fields:
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