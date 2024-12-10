Unfortunately, George Pickens missed Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury. While the team hasn’t ruled him out for Sunday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, head coach Mike Tomlin doesn’t seem optimistic.
Therefore, Russell Wilson and the passing attack must lean on Mike Williams and Calvin Austin III as their top two wide receivers for at least one more week. However, neither wide receiver was outstanding in Sunday’s win over the Browns.
Should fantasy players add either Steelers wide receiver off the waiver wire for the first round of the playoffs? Let’s dive into it.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
- Quarterback fantasy football rankings
- Running back fantasy football rankings
- Wide receiver fantasy football rankings
- Tight end fantasy football rankings
- Kicker fantasy football rankings
- FLEX fantasy football rankings
- Defense (D/ST) fantasy football rankings
- Superflex fantasy football rankings
- IDP fantasy football rankings
- Dynasty fantasy football rankings
Should I Pickup Mike Williams?
Williams has had no fantasy value this season. He is the WR108 for the year, averaging 2.7 half-point PPR fantasy points per game, splitting the season with the New York Jets and Steelers. The veteran had one reception for 32 receiving yards and a touchdown in his Pittsburgh debut. However, Williams hadn’t seen a target until Sunday’s matchup against the division rivals.
The veteran wide receiver had three receptions on four targets for 36 receiving yards and 5.1 fantasy points. While he made an impressive one-handed back shoulder catch against Cleveland, Williams is far from a must-start against an elite Eagles secondary in Week 15.
Mike Williams back-shoulder one-hander???@steelers are cookin' pic.twitter.com/gowLswQ2iN
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 8, 2024
Should I Pickup Calvin Austin III?
Austin struggled in the team’s Week 14 victory, totaling one reception on four targets for four receiving yards and 0.9 half-point PPR fantasy points. However, he was outstanding over the previous two games, averaging 2.5 receptions for 53.5 receiving yards, a touchdown, and 12.6 fantasy points per contest, finding the end zone in both matchups.
Russ delivers a dime to Calvin Austin to tie the game!
📺: #PITvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/y9BbZQVK1p
— NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2024
While fantasy players should add Austin over Mike Williams off the waiver wire, neither Pittsburgh wide receiver is worth rostering in standard-size leagues. The Steelers have an awful matchup against an outstanding Eagles secondary in Week 15. However, both wide receivers are worth stashing in deeper leagues for the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens if George Pickens missed a third consecutive game.
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
More Fantasy Football Analysis