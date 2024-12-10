Unfortunately, the New York Jets have had an awful 2024 season. The team had high hopes with Aaron Rodgers returning under center. However, they have a 3-10 record, losing four consecutive contests.
More importantly, Breece Hall missed Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins because of a knee injury. While the Jets say they won’t shut down the superstar running back for the rest of the year, that could change over the next week or two.
Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis filled in for Hall on Sunday. Which running back should fantasy players add off the waiver wire this week?
Should I Pickup Braelon Allen?
Many fantasy players have rostered Allen as Hall’s handcuff for most of the season. The former Wisconsin star is the RB43 for the year, averaging 5.2 half-point PPR fantasy points per game. He was started in almost all leagues on Sunday, with many fantasy players fighting for their playoff lives.
Unfortunately, Allen scored only 10.1 fantasy points against the Dolphins. The rookie running back finished the game with 11 rushing attempts for 43 yards and four receptions for 38 receiving yards. While he didn’t have the performance fantasy players had hoped for, Allen is still worth adding in all leagues.
Should I Pickup Isaiah Davis?
Meanwhile, Davis had no fantasy value before the team’s Week 12 bye, totaling four rushing attempts for 18 yards and 3.3 half-point PPR fantasy points. However, the rookie has played well over the past two weeks, averaging 12.5 fantasy points per game scoring double-digits in both contests.
Davis has had a touchdown in both games, including a rushing score in Week 14 against Miami. He finished with 10 rushing attempts for 40 yards and three receptions for 27 receiving yards, totaling 14.2 fantasy points. While Allen should be the starter if Hall misses more time, Davis has earned a role in New York’s offense. He is worth adding in all leagues this week.
