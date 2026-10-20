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Should I Pickup Bam Knight or Tyler Allgeier? Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 7

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Bam Knight - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Rankings, NFL DFS Picks

Should I pickup Bam Knight or Tyler Allgeier as fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 7 of 2026? Read our fantasy football waiver wire outlooks.

In This Article hide
Bam Knight Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
Tyler Allgeier Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
Should I Pickup Bam Knight or Tyler Allgeier For Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Waiver Wire Analysis

The Arizona Cardinals were without their starting running back, Jeremiyah Love (ankle), due to an aggravation of the high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

In his place, running backs Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight, the second and third-string RBs on the depth chart, stepped up and handled the bulk of the carries in their Week 6 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

When a starting running back goes down with injury, you should always look at the healthy RBs on that player's roster and consider picking up at least one. So should you pick up Cardinals RBs Bam Knight or Tyler Allgeier for Week 7?

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Bam Knight Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook

While Allgeier was the clear RB2 for most of this season until Love's injury, Knight easily outperformed him in Week 6. Much of his yardage came on one long run, but he averaged over 5.3 yards per carry while Allgeier saw just over 2.1.

That's not really a close comparison. Even if you take away Knight's biggest run, he would have averaged 3.5 yards per rush. The Rams were probably playing a defense more well-suited against the run for plays with Allgeier on the field.

But it's hard to see Allgeier being worth starting in fantasy football if he's so inefficient as the lead back. We've seen this story before -- Knight outperforming the RB2 ahead of him and getting additional touches as a result.

You want to pick these players based on upside. Allgeier had more upside with the Falcons than he appears to have with the Cardinals. It's hard to know for sure what will happen, but Knight saw more pass-catching work than Allgeier.

PPR upside is massive for running backs, even if it only comes from a few catches per game. Knight is the player to add here.

 

Tyler Allgeier Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook

Allgeier may see his potential workload reduced moving forward due to Knight's success. This could become a nasty three-way committee backfield once Love returns. But if Love misses another game, it still might not be worth starting Allgeier.

Knight's performance in Week 6 will surely cause the Cardinals offensive coaching staff to reconsider things. Allgeier had more rushes than Knight, but turned those into just 38 rushing yards. 18 rushes and pretty much zero good results out of them.

Arizona's offensive line didn't do him many favors, either, especially when he was dumped for a loss by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald on the above play.

 

Should I Pickup Bam Knight or Tyler Allgeier For Fantasy Football?

Knight is the pick to make here. It wouldn't be surprising if both these backs ended up as low-upside options even in Love's absence. The Cardinals offense isn't very good, and their rushing attack has been pitiful this season.

Love, an early first-round draft pick and claimed generational talent, averaged under 3.7 yards per carry in his first five games this season. The plan was likely to use him more as a receiver, but his ankle stopped that from happening.

Knight has had flashes of excellent play in previous seasons. He's never turned in anything particularly consistent, though. Even though he's the recommendation here, he's not much more than a spot starter. He has a very low floor, especially outside of full PPR leagues.

Allgeier can probably be ignored for now. He's a solid backup, it seems, but lacks major juice or receiving upside to push him into fantasy-relevant territory. While Knight is unlikely to become an every-week starter, he has more explosive play potential.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 7?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Bam Knight, Tyler Allgeier. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Bam Knight, Tyler Allgeier. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Bam Knight, Tyler Allgeier:

Bam Knight
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Bam Knight
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Bam Knight
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Tyler Allgeier
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Tyler Allgeier
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Tyler Allgeier
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Tyler Allgeier
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Tyler Allgeier
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Tyler Allgeier
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Tyler Allgeier
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Tyler Allgeier
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Tyler Allgeier
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Tyler Allgeier
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Tyler Allgeier
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Tyler Allgeier
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Tyler Allgeier
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Tyler Allgeier
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Tyler Allgeier
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Brandin Cooks
Tyler Allgeier
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Tyler Allgeier
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Dontayvion Wicks
Tyler Allgeier
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Germie Bernard
Tyler Allgeier
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Tyler Allgeier
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Jordan Mason
Tyler Allgeier
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Austin Ekeler
Tyler Allgeier
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James Conner
Tyler Allgeier
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Najee Harris
Tyler Allgeier
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Tyjae Spears
Tyler Allgeier
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Dylan Sampson
Tyler Allgeier
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Jawhar Jordan
Tyler Allgeier
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Audric Estime
Tyler Allgeier
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Jaleel McLaughlin
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Jeremy McNichols
Tyler Allgeier
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Seth McGowan

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