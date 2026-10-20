Should I pickup Bam Knight or Tyler Allgeier as fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 7 of 2026? Read our fantasy football waiver wire outlooks.
The Arizona Cardinals were without their starting running back, Jeremiyah Love (ankle), due to an aggravation of the high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
In his place, running backs Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight, the second and third-string RBs on the depth chart, stepped up and handled the bulk of the carries in their Week 6 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
When a starting running back goes down with injury, you should always look at the healthy RBs on that player's roster and consider picking up at least one. So should you pick up Cardinals RBs Bam Knight or Tyler Allgeier for Week 7?Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Bam Knight Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
While Allgeier was the clear RB2 for most of this season until Love's injury, Knight easily outperformed him in Week 6. Much of his yardage came on one long run, but he averaged over 5.3 yards per carry while Allgeier saw just over 2.1.
That's not really a close comparison. Even if you take away Knight's biggest run, he would have averaged 3.5 yards per rush. The Rams were probably playing a defense more well-suited against the run for plays with Allgeier on the field.
Bam Knight picks up 31 yards!
AZvsLAR on FOX/FOX One
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— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
But it's hard to see Allgeier being worth starting in fantasy football if he's so inefficient as the lead back. We've seen this story before -- Knight outperforming the RB2 ahead of him and getting additional touches as a result.
You want to pick these players based on upside. Allgeier had more upside with the Falcons than he appears to have with the Cardinals. It's hard to know for sure what will happen, but Knight saw more pass-catching work than Allgeier.
PPR upside is massive for running backs, even if it only comes from a few catches per game. Knight is the player to add here.
Tyler Allgeier Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
Allgeier may see his potential workload reduced moving forward due to Knight's success. This could become a nasty three-way committee backfield once Love returns. But if Love misses another game, it still might not be worth starting Allgeier.
Knight's performance in Week 6 will surely cause the Cardinals offensive coaching staff to reconsider things. Allgeier had more rushes than Knight, but turned those into just 38 rushing yards. 18 rushes and pretty much zero good results out of them.
Aaron Donald gets to Tyler Allgeier.
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— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 18, 2026
Arizona's offensive line didn't do him many favors, either, especially when he was dumped for a loss by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald on the above play.
Should I Pickup Bam Knight or Tyler Allgeier For Fantasy Football?
Knight is the pick to make here. It wouldn't be surprising if both these backs ended up as low-upside options even in Love's absence. The Cardinals offense isn't very good, and their rushing attack has been pitiful this season.
Love, an early first-round draft pick and claimed generational talent, averaged under 3.7 yards per carry in his first five games this season. The plan was likely to use him more as a receiver, but his ankle stopped that from happening.
Bam Knight turns on the speed for a 67-yard TD!
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Knight has had flashes of excellent play in previous seasons. He's never turned in anything particularly consistent, though. Even though he's the recommendation here, he's not much more than a spot starter. He has a very low floor, especially outside of full PPR leagues.
Allgeier can probably be ignored for now. He's a solid backup, it seems, but lacks major juice or receiving upside to push him into fantasy-relevant territory. While Knight is unlikely to become an every-week starter, he has more explosive play potential.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
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