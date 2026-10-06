Should I drop TreVeyon Henderson for fantasy football Week 5? Is TreVeyon Henderson a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.
New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson once again had a disgusting final stat line in an NFL game for fantasy football. He rushed 14 times for 42 yards and didn't catch either of his two targets, finishing his day with just 4.2 PPR fantasy points.
Meanwhile, Patriots starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson produced like it was his birthday, running 13 times for 47 yards and one touchdown and catching three of his five targets for 27 yards. He had 18.4 PPR fantasy points on the day.
Henderson's chances of taking over the lead back role and being a workhorse seem to be fading each week. He's only had double-digit PPR fantasy points in one of his three games so far. So should he be dropped in fantasy leagues ahead of Week 5?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Should I Drop TreVeyon Henderson in Fantasy Football?
Not a great idea. He's an explosive playmaker in open space, but he struggles to get into that open space if it involves breaking tackles and displaying good contact balance.
He has been one of the worst running backs in the NFL at tackle avoidance since entering the league, and his numbers dip catastrophically any time he's meaningfully contacted near the line of scrimmage. He's a non-factor on inside runs, as he doesn't have the power or elusiveness to bull through tackles or slip past defenders.
TreVeyon Henderson takes off for 55 yards and a touchdown!
NEvsTB on CBS/Paramount+
https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt https://t.co/xZtvUZTvId
— NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2025
Everything's great as long as he can run untouched to the end zone. But his limitations against contact make it difficult for him to see the field in important games. The coaching staff is either forced to run it up the middle with him, or is essentially telegraphing what they're doing every time he's on the field.
If they never run him up the middle, they won't find much success, and if they run him up the middle a lot, they're also in a bad spot unless the offensive line opens up a big hole for him to run through. And the Pats don't have an elite offensive line.
Still, it wouldn't make much sense to drop Henderson. If Patriots RB1 Rhamondre Stevenson goes down, Henderson immediately gets a workhorse role in the offense, and probably puts up good fantasy numbers, especially in PPR leagues. He's fast enough to break off explosive plays regularly.
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
You're pretty much grasping at straws trying to cycle backup running backs through your roster on waivers if you want a replacement for Henderson. He's just a handcuff, and at the ADP he was being drafted at, that's not ideal.
Seeing a lot of Will Shipley on this drive
DALvsPHI on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock https://t.co/Rxk3M0V9AR
— NFL (@NFL) September 5, 2025
You should try your best to get Philadelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley on waivers this week. He's set to be the starting running back for at least Week 5, and potentially beyond, as Eagles RB1 Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and backup Tank Bigsby (core) are both set to miss time with injuries.
The Seattle Seahawks will also be without their RB1, Jadarian Price (chest), who's on injured reserve with a chest injury. Wilson took advantage of his additional touches with 27.0 PPR fantasy points in a win in Week 4 over the Los Angeles Chargers.
TWICE IS NICE ‼️ Emanuel Wilson puts up a quick six before the half.
📺: @NFLonCBS https://t.co/OSgKEbCGCx
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 4, 2026
Unlike Henderson, both Shipley and Wilson will likely get a large amount of touches. Volume is king for RBs, as they almost always handle more touches in a workhorse role than any position besides quarterback. And they have an easier time getting opportunities for touchdowns.
Being handed the ball at the one-yard line and just having to punch it in, perhaps even more than once, is something that's given to the RB1 by virtue of being the RB1, whereas pass-catchers need to first separate from coverage or be physically dominant at the catch point.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Will Shipley, Emanuel Wilson, Ollie Gordon II. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Will Shipley, Emanuel Wilson, Ollie Gordon II. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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