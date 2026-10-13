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Should I Drop RJ Harvey? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 6 (2026)

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RJ Harvey - Fantasy football rankings, Risers and Fallers

Should I drop RJ Harvey for fantasy football Week 6? Is RJ Harvey a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.

In This Article hide
Should I Drop RJ Harvey in Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pick Up for Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey went from catching 10 passes against San Francisco in Week 4 to catching none against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. He finished Denver's 23-17 win with three carries for seven yards, and his only target fell incomplete.

That's a difficult result to absorb when bye weeks are already thinning fantasy lineups. Harvey has offered useful receiving volume at times, but J.K. Dobbins is getting the carries, and another Broncos back could soon return.

Fantasy managers need to decide whether Harvey's Week 5 disappearance was an isolated disappointment or a reason to find a more dependable option.

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Should I Drop RJ Harvey in Fantasy Football?

Harvey is worth holding in most 12-team PPR leagues.

He is much harder to defend as a must-roster player in shallow standard-scoring formats, where receiving volume does little to compensate for the lack of carries.

His season has been a strange one. Harvey missed Week 2 with a hamstring injury, then caught six passes for 41 yards against the Rams and 10 for 68 yards against the 49ers.

Through four appearances, he has 20 receptions on 22 targets for 132 yards. Sunday was the first time this season he finished a game without a reception.

That receiving work kept him relevant while the rushing opportunity barely materialized. Harvey has 15 carries for 56 yards and no touchdowns this season.

Even his busiest rushing game, seven attempts against San Francisco, wasn't enough to suggest a larger early-down role was coming.

Dobbins continues to occupy that spot. In Week 5, he ran 18 times for 68 yards and a touchdown, adding two catches for six yards.

He played 32 offensive snaps compared with Harvey's 23, yet the difference in touches was 20 to three.

His snap count offers some hope for future involvement, but three touches on 23 plays are not enough for a dependable fantasy role.

Denver's passing game also struggled against the Chargers. Bo Nix threw for 123 yards, which limited opportunities for everyone.

That helps explain a quiet receiving day, but it shouldn't be used to dismiss Harvey's larger problem. He has been dependent on targets because Denver hasn't given him consistent rushing work. There is reason to remain interested. As a rookie in 2025, Harvey produced 540 rushing yards, 356 receiving yards and 12 combined touchdowns.

He has demonstrated more than occasional third-down usefulness, even if his current role looks much smaller.

Jonah Coleman creates another complication. The fourth-round rookie landed on injured reserve with an ankle injury after scoring against Jacksonville in Week 2.

He is eligible to return in Week 7, not this Thursday against Seattle.

Denver hasn't confirmed when he will actually be activated, but another healthy runner could make early-down opportunities even harder for Harvey to find.

RotoBaller's early Week 6 half-PPR rankings place Harvey at RB28 for Week 6, with Dobbins at RB26.That puts Harvey in fringe-flex territory, not among the backs managers should feel compelled to start.

 

Who Should I Pick Up for Fantasy Football?

Houston's Woody Marks and Green Bay's MarShawn Lloyd are worth checking first. RotoBaller's Week 6 waiver rankings recommend adding both in all leagues.

If either is available and you need a running back with a clearer path to carries, a switch can make sense.

Coleman is a stash for managers looking ahead, not a solution for Thursday. His return could change Denver's rotation, but it is too early to assume he'll immediately move ahead of Harvey or Dobbins.

In full-PPR leagues, don't discard Harvey solely because one game produced no catches. The previous two outings showed why his receiving involvement can matter.

But in eight- or 10-team standard leagues, especially with short benches, moving on for a player with steadier touches is reasonable.

Harvey is a bench hold where roster space allows it, not an automatic Week 6 starter.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 6?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Woody Marks, MarShawn Lloyd. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Woody Marks, MarShawn Lloyd. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Woody Marks, MarShawn Lloyd:

Woody Marks
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MarShawn Lloyd
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vs
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Woody Marks
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Woody Marks
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Woody Marks
vs
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Woody Marks
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Woody Marks
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Woody Marks
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Woody Marks
vs
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Woody Marks
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Woody Marks
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Woody Marks
vs
Kendre Miller
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Woody Marks
vs
Kimani Vidal
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Woody Marks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jordyn Tyson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Zach Charbonnet
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dameon Pierce
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tre Tucker
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Courtland Sutton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Xavier Worthy
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyjae Spears
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jakobi Meyers
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Samaje Perine
MarShawn Lloyd
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Devaughn Vele
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
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MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brian Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
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MarShawn Lloyd
vs
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MarShawn Lloyd
vs
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MarShawn Lloyd
vs
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MarShawn Lloyd
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